Getting into shape and staying there isn't just about following an exercise program—it's a mindset, a lifestyle, and sometimes, a good laugh. That's where @GymMemesIG comes in. This Instagram account has become a go-to source for 165K people looking for content to scroll to in between sets. So whether you're an experienced lifter or merely starting your fitness journey, continue scrolling to check out the jokes it shared on rest days, diet, and everything else that might help you squeeze in a few extra reps. Or smiles!

#1

1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Starts 10[h] SaxGuy https://youtu.be/ez8m4PXksQs Or "Never gonna give you up", as loud as you can, ask others to join them with their devices!

#2

Glenn Cuneo
Glenn Cuneo
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Last time I ran? In the morning.... in Baghdad.... Oct 16th at 530am..... 2008....

#3

1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And you prob even put it back in it's rack! Not just leave the 100lbs things scattered all over the place.. 👍

#4

#5

#6

#7

1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's funny cos Dave Bautista constantly looks as though he's about to sneeze.

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this that graphene lighter than air stuff ge uses? 😏

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

#70

#71

#72

#73

#74

#75

#76

#77

#78

#79

#80

POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!