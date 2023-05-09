Greek gods and muscle mommies align—this one is for the gym rats. We'll assume you are already familiar with the gym terminology, so we won't be making a glossary for that. Gym humor is not for the weak because nothing can hurt a gym rat. Maybe sharing a $3 protein bar with someone. But other than that, gym memes and funny lifting memes didn't just appear the easy way. Funny gym memes are a direct outcome of battling demons every day, being rejected by our gym crush, and being disappointed with eating foods with low amounts of protein.

Is that the life we have always dreamed of? No, but would we ever exchange it for something else? Also no. Funny fitness memes (and gains) are what keeps us going. And an insane amount of caffeine—forgot to mention. (Painfully) relatable training memes are what we feed on and what keep us showing up every single day despite the muscle pain, knee aches, or brutal snow storms. Also, scrolling through funny training memes is way cheaper than going to therapy. And as for someone who keeps splurging on high-protein snacks and gym wear, we opt for fitness memes as a more affordable option to deal with our problems. And thank the muscle gods of the r/GymMemes subreddit for the never-ending flow of funny gym content. Wish you the best of gains.

Below, we've compiled some of the most hilarious gym memes we've found on Reddit and other nooks and crannies of the internet. Saw a gym meme you can relate to, and which made you laugh? Make sure to give it an upvote. But don't laugh too much because you might lose your precious gains. Unless you've officially ended your bulking season, if so, get shredded by laughing as much as your lungs allow you to!

#1

darthvader1312

12points
#2

kingcaspr

12points
Gay Kitty
Gay Kitty
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The "tough" guys are always the sweetest

0
0points
reply
#3

R_Lewis

11points
#4

KriminelleForelle

10points
#5

smacdaone21

9points
#6

Pltkx

9points
#7

SassyBassy_

9points
#8

reddit.com

9points
#9

reddit.com

9points
#10

Pltkx

8points
#11

bigger__boot

8points
#12

naniel420

8points
#13

bobvulfov

8points
#14

aMidnightDreary

8points
#15

girlhelpimdying

8points
#16

jwpx11

8points
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not gonna lie, as a nurse, whenever I see a juicy vein, I can't help but stare

0
0points
reply
#17

kingcaspr

8points
#18

codyswann

8points
#19

DrinkItInMan11

8points
#20

twittels

7points
Gay Kitty
Gay Kitty
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I tried as well, but I just couldn't find him

0
0points
reply
#21

bazecraze

7points
#22

hitmewiththeknowlege

7points
#23

sorenred

6points
#24

envydatropic

6points
#25

hitmewiththeknowlege

6points
#26

hyperbeast01

6points
#27

DrinkItInMan11

6points
#28

hitmewiththeknowlege

6points
#29

PmButtPics4ADrawing

6points
#30

dril

6points
#31

ifrankensteiin

6points
#32

sas0002

6points
#33

NotNattty

6points
#34

Commander_ROY_2021

6points
#35

Hunajakani

6points
#36

QuantumQuake

6points
#37

kingcaspr

6points
#38

sunnysidecali

6points
#39

reddit.com

6points
#40

reddit.com

6points
#41

fishinariver

6points
#42

VictoriaLisz

6points
#43

Lucazzz14

5points
#44

therednomad

5points
#45

ambitiousfinanceguy

5points
#46

pattonoswalt

5points
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That one person who paused their music and forgot to press play again: 👀

0
0points
reply
#47

meganamram

5points
#48

ch000ch

5points
#49

ch000ch

5points
#50

Friezaii69

5points
#51

iahimide

5points
#52

CaesarInAFreezer

5points
#53

Reverend_Scott

5points
#54

reddit.com

5points
#55

Morrissey2702

5points
#56

prjwll

5points
#57

san2375

5points
#58

SickSickleDude

5points
#59

LuxuryAir

5points
#60

PitbullMaybe

5points
#61

Naraya_Suiryoku

5points
#62

hitmewiththeknowlege

5points
#63

moshedman85

5points
#64

98r

5points
#65

Zestyclose-File-5589 Report

5points
#66

ch000ch Report

4points
#67

scullymike Report

4points
#68

kingcaspr Report

4points
#69

MarkCubansandwhich Report

4points
#70

ihavebirb Report

4points
#71

OkAttempt4752 Report

4points
#72

santer_g Report

4points
#73

J4Y90999 Report

4points
#74

FreakShowRed7 Report

4points
#75

Marchex-Frost Report

4points
#76

david8hughes Report

3points
#77

0mg3z Report

3points
#78

FobChimp Report

3points
