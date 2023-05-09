Greek gods and muscle mommies align—this one is for the gym rats. We'll assume you are already familiar with the gym terminology, so we won't be making a glossary for that. Gym humor is not for the weak because nothing can hurt a gym rat. Maybe sharing a $3 protein bar with someone. But other than that, gym memes and funny lifting memes didn't just appear the easy way. Funny gym memes are a direct outcome of battling demons every day, being rejected by our gym crush, and being disappointed with eating foods with low amounts of protein.

Is that the life we have always dreamed of? No, but would we ever exchange it for something else? Also no. Funny fitness memes (and gains) are what keeps us going. And an insane amount of caffeine—forgot to mention. (Painfully) relatable training memes are what we feed on and what keep us showing up every single day despite the muscle pain, knee aches, or brutal snow storms. Also, scrolling through funny training memes is way cheaper than going to therapy. And as for someone who keeps splurging on high-protein snacks and gym wear, we opt for fitness memes as a more affordable option to deal with our problems. And thank the muscle gods of the r/GymMemes subreddit for the never-ending flow of funny gym content. Wish you the best of gains.

Below, we've compiled some of the most hilarious gym memes we've found on Reddit and other nooks and crannies of the internet. Saw a gym meme you can relate to, and which made you laugh? Make sure to give it an upvote. But don't laugh too much because you might lose your precious gains. Unless you've officially ended your bulking season, if so, get shredded by laughing as much as your lungs allow you to!