If you’re into manga, the line “Nah I’d win” is most likely familiar to you. The now widely quoted segment comes from the “Jujutsu Kaisen” series, written and illustrated by Gege Akutami and first released in 2020. Since its release and translation, the line has evolved into a viral meme.

Image credits: Gege Akutami

This surge in popularity comes as no surprise because it follows the overall trajectory of the manga genre today. According to Deb Aoki’s 2022 article “Manga is Booming” for Publishers Weekly, Manga’s unprecedented growth is largely due to a chain reaction effect triggered when streaming sites started showing manga and anime during the early stage of the pandemic (1).

The chain reaction continues, increasing consumer interest in original manga series and everything that comes with it — the illustrative style, complicated characters, and famous quotes and their translations.

How the Meme Started in the “Jujutsu Kaisen”

We read the line first in Chapter 221 of the “Jujutsu Kaisen” series, when the main character, Satoru Gojo, says the Japanese equivalent phrase in the comic tile. In the original English translation of the manga, Gojo simply says “no” when asked if the teacher expects to lose during the expected future showdown with Sukuna.

When different manga sites, like VIZ, North America’s biggest manga publisher, translated the line into English in 2023, they initially translated it to a one-word “no,” which they later changed to “Nah, I’d win.”

The edited translation created a controversial but catchier spin on the phrase (2). The line hints at chapter 3 of the series, where Gojo uses the exact expression.

X user @lightningclare was quick to point out the disparity of the translation and posted a thread on April 24, 2023, citing the comparison. Their post logged 19,000 views.

Image credits: x.com

The Spread

The translation tweak gave meme creators a fertile ground for comical iterations.

In 2023, meme creators eagerly jumped in, offering their own take on the manga panel. They delved into the contentious translation, adding witty captions to the speech bubbles.

For instance, on April 25, 2023, Redditor @jujutsufolk posted three bubble versions of the phrase, urging followers to choose their preferences.

Image credits: Soft-Comfort-7474

Fans of the series loved the “Nah! I’d win” translation the most, not only because the line made for more engaging memes but because it was the best fit for Satoru Gono’s playful character.

Other Redittors couldn’t resist playing around with the line, too, and created multiple mashups of the meme, switching up the speech bubble or projecting the line against other “Jujutsu Kaisen” characters.

For example, Redditor @A_Cleanly_Casual commented on @jujustufolk’s original post and switched it up with a meme with a more casual “nuh uh.” The post has gained over 650 upvotes.

Image credits: @A_Cleanly_Casual

Redditor @j3r3mias responded with his version in the comment section and posted a randomly switched-up speech bubble meme.

Image credits: @j3r3mias

Another Redditor did the same, posting his comment with his own meme version. This time, @itz_gman used a mundane line referencing another character.

Image credits: @itz_gman

“Nah! I’d win” Meme Variations

By late 2023, multiple creators had made their own renders, pushing out memes that referred to the translated line from the manga panel. The alternative versions merged manga characters, displayed cosplay creators, and repeated the controversial translated phrase.

For instance, user @Vihurah posted a recolored version on X on October 6, 2023, showing the alternate character Jogo using the translated line.

This version was viewed 41,000 times and liked 994 times.

Image credits: @Vihurah

One TikTok user, @tesorog, got super creative by creating a quick slideshow posted on November 8, 2023. His post exploded, racking up an impressive 693,400 views and 117,000 likes.

Image credits: @tesorog

Image credits: @tesorog

Then, TikToker @kuzi.__ made a slideshow reprising the famous line against various anime characters. His post, uploaded on the same day, has been viewed 2.3 million times and has logged 300,200 likes.

Image credits: @kuzi.__

TikToker @lumas then made a cosplay “Naw I’d Win” dance that he uploaded on the platform on May 1, 2024. The post has been viewed 10.5 million times and liked 2.2 million times.

Image credits: @lumas

It’s fascinating how the simple phrase “Naw I’d Win” has transcended its original context to become a widely recognized meme, hinting at the immense power of creative interpretation.

References

Deb Aoki. “Manga is Booming.” Publishers Weekly, April 29, 2022. | https://www.publishersweekly.com/pw/by-topic/industry-news/publisher-news/article/89184-manga-is-booming.html Viz. Chapter 221. | https://www.viz.com/shonenjump/jujutsu-kaisen-chapter-221/chapter/38575