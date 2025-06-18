To remind everyone about proper etiquette, we have rounded up a list of the most annoying behaviors at the gym. Think of it as a fitness field guide of what not to do.

But sometimes, just as you're about to finish your warmup, they show up. The characters. The ones who turn your workout haven into a real-life sitcom or horror film, depending on your mood.

Going to the gym is supposed to be fun. Challenging, but fun. After all, exercise ramps up the production of endorphins and leaves you feeling like a Greek god.

#1 Never Understand Why Dudes Do That

#2 Some Scrag Left Her Fake Nails In The Gym Treadmill

#3 She's Cutting His Hair... At The The Gym Pool

#4 These Two Guys At My Gym Who Hoard All The Dumbells

#5 A Woman Has Just Left 3 Young Kids To Run Around An Adult Gym Like It's A Play Area. It's Been 20 Minutes

#6 One Of The Two Only Functioning Workout Bikes On This Cruise Ship's Gym And She's Standing On It To Play Solitaire

#7 Clipping Your Nails At The Gym

#8 You Get A Free, Clean Towel Every Time You Visit This Gym. All You Need To Do Is Thrown It In A Basket When You Leave And They Will Look After It What does it say about a person who can't even be bothered to do that? It takes zero effort!



#9 Bite Marks On Public Gym Equipment

#10 Love At First Deadlift Is Wild

#11 You Want People To Workout In Jeans And A Sweater

#12 Working Out My Neck Muscles At The Local Gym

#13 Me Waiting For The Machine To Free Up While She Record And Read A Book

#14 Someone Left Dumbells In The Sauna At My Gym

#15 When You're At The Gym, This Guy Is Talking On His Phone On Speaker

#16 These Screws Hanging Off This Workout Machine That Hit My Knee 2 Times

#17 All The Weights... Just For Me

#18 People Sweat, That's Fine, But Who Leaves Their Puddles Behind Like This Without Wiping Down?

#19 My Gym Is Trying To Catch A Phantom P**ser

#20 What Is Wrong With People

#21 Weight Machine That Measures In Kg, But Additional Weight In Lbs

#22 "Cheat Yonur GF Not Yonur Workouts"

#23 I See Your Unsafe Gym Exercise And Raise You This

#24 Someone Left This At The Gym

#25 This Gym Doesn't Allow Fat People In

#26 I Work A Shift At A Gym On The Weekend. This Is The Shower In The Mens Locker Room

#27 Found At My Gym Today

#28 When Your Gym Tries Hard To Motivate You But Fails To Make Any Sense

#29 This Guy At The Gym

#30 This Dude At The Gym Playing Call Of Duty With A Whole Monitor & Xbox… He Said His Girl Don't Let Him Play At Home

#31 Walked In The Gym Today And Saw This Dude Doing Cardio In His Underwear. I Have A New Hero

#32 The People At My Gym Are Animals

#33 Spent My Whole Gym Session Looking For The 25 Lb Dumbbells. Turns Out Someone Left Them In The Locker Room

#34 At The Local Gym

#35 Someone Dropped (And Left) Noodles On This Piece Of Gym Equipment

#36 Locker At Local Bouldering Gym

#37 Guy At Gym Always Takes Up 4 Spots

#38 Was Wondering Why There Were Only A Few Plates In The Gym. Well Now I Know Why

#39 Apparently Nobody At My Gym Cleans The Dumbells

#40 Gym Refused To Change Water Filter And Instead Covered Up The "Filter Status" Section

#41 Guy At The Gym Took My Basketball And Wrote His Name On It When I found out, he just crossed his name off. And no, I don't intend to change my name to Ryan.



#42 People Who Just Leave Their Stuff On A Workout Machine And Disappear For 15 Min! I Only Needed 10 Min I Could Have Been Done Already

#43 I Am In The Shower At My Gym Then Look Up And See This

#44 Using Every 10 Lb Weight In The Barbell Area And Music On Speakerphone So We Must All Endure Your Favorite Music?

#45 To Put Mirrors On The Gym Walls

#46 The Sauna In The Gym In Sioux Lookout, Ontario, Canada. Classy People Doing Classy Things

#47 Karen (Attempting To) Shame A Man For Using A Water Fountain In The Gym Ironically once this was picked up on social media and she started getting shamed for her gatekeeping water fountains, the Karen deleted her account



#48 My Friend's "24 Hour Gym" Was Closed

#49 Can I Use The Bench You’re Not Using? No Share icon Guy’s doing squats which doesn’t require the bench. There’s one bench between two racks. I need to do bench press and see he’s not using it so I ask if it’s ok if I can use it and he abruptly says no. So I struggled to carry a heavy bench from the other side of the gym and back. It’s been 30-45 minutes and I’m on my third exercise (different equipment) already and he’s still doing squats and not using it.

It’s not his personal equipment, he’s not using it so what’s his problem?



#50 My Local Gym Changed All The Inspirational Health-Inspired Quotes For A Static Commercial For Chocolate Candy My gym usually has "inspirational" health related stuff and some commercials for protein and low calorie stuff cycling these screens but today it changed to a chocolate commercial that didn't change for an entire hour.

It infuriates me that even here where people come to work on their health, people get bombarded with unhealthy stuff.

It infuriates me that even here where people come to work on their health, people get bombarded with unhealthy stuff.



#51 Someone Cut Their... Hair In The Gym Shower

#52 This Urinal Separators At My Gym

#53 The Gift Left In The Gym Shower

#54 This Inspirational Scale At My University's Gym

#55 The Bathroom Mirror Of My Apartment Complex's Gym. I Was Centered In Front Of The Sink

#56 Bringing Vodka To The Gym

#57 People Who Leave The Leg Press Machine Like This For The Next Person

#58 Someone Brought A Rabbit To My Local Gym

#59 How Many Sets Is He Doing?

#60 The Shower At My Gym

#61 This Sign Indicating The Colors And Weights Of Dumbbells In My Local Gym

#62 The Weightlifting Machines In My Apartment's Gym Are Numbered Rather Than Having The Total Weight

#63 Someone Brought Their Dog Into The Weight Room And It's Taking Up A Spot On A Machine

#64 Dude Placed His Toothbrush On The Step Into The Gym Shower

#65 He's Gone Too Far

#66 Some Jerk Stuck Their Gum In The Gym Shower. I Almost Stepped In It

#67 Seen At My Local Gym

#68 Found At Local Gym. Probably An Incentive To Lose Weight

#69 Found This At My Gym

#70 He's Watching "How To Use A Dumbbell"