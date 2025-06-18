71 Annoying Gym Moments That Make Running In The Rain Seem Like A Much Better Alternative
Going to the gym is supposed to be fun. Challenging, but fun. After all, exercise ramps up the production of endorphins and leaves you feeling like a Greek god.
But sometimes, just as you're about to finish your warmup, they show up. The characters. The ones who turn your workout haven into a real-life sitcom or horror film, depending on your mood.
To remind everyone about proper etiquette, we have rounded up a list of the most annoying behaviors at the gym. Think of it as a fitness field guide of what not to do.
Never Understand Why Dudes Do That
Some Scrag Left Her Fake Nails In The Gym Treadmill
She's Cutting His Hair... At The The Gym Pool
These Two Guys At My Gym Who Hoard All The Dumbells
A Woman Has Just Left 3 Young Kids To Run Around An Adult Gym Like It's A Play Area. It's Been 20 Minutes
One Of The Two Only Functioning Workout Bikes On This Cruise Ship's Gym And She's Standing On It To Play Solitaire
Clipping Your Nails At The Gym
You Get A Free, Clean Towel Every Time You Visit This Gym. All You Need To Do Is Thrown It In A Basket When You Leave And They Will Look After It
What does it say about a person who can’t even be bothered to do that? It takes zero effort!
Bite Marks On Public Gym Equipment
You Want People To Workout In Jeans And A Sweater
Working Out My Neck Muscles At The Local Gym
Me Waiting For The Machine To Free Up While She Record And Read A Book
Someone Left Dumbells In The Sauna At My Gym
When You’re At The Gym, This Guy Is Talking On His Phone On Speaker
These Screws Hanging Off This Workout Machine That Hit My Knee 2 Times
All The Weights... Just For Me
People Sweat, That's Fine, But Who Leaves Their Puddles Behind Like This Without Wiping Down?
My Gym Is Trying To Catch A Phantom P**ser
What Is Wrong With People
Weight Machine That Measures In Kg, But Additional Weight In Lbs
"Cheat Yonur GF Not Yonur Workouts"
I See Your Unsafe Gym Exercise And Raise You This
Someone Left This At The Gym
This Gym Doesn't Allow Fat People In
I Work A Shift At A Gym On The Weekend. This Is The Shower In The Mens Locker Room
Found At My Gym Today
When Your Gym Tries Hard To Motivate You But Fails To Make Any Sense
This Guy At The Gym
This Dude At The Gym Playing Call Of Duty With A Whole Monitor & Xbox… He Said His Girl Don't Let Him Play At Home
Walked In The Gym Today And Saw This Dude Doing Cardio In His Underwear. I Have A New Hero
The People At My Gym Are Animals
Spent My Whole Gym Session Looking For The 25 Lb Dumbbells. Turns Out Someone Left Them In The Locker Room
At The Local Gym
Someone Dropped (And Left) Noodles On This Piece Of Gym Equipment
Locker At Local Bouldering Gym
Guy At Gym Always Takes Up 4 Spots
Was Wondering Why There Were Only A Few Plates In The Gym. Well Now I Know Why
Apparently Nobody At My Gym Cleans The Dumbells
Gym Refused To Change Water Filter And Instead Covered Up The "Filter Status" Section
Guy At The Gym Took My Basketball And Wrote His Name On It
When I found out, he just crossed his name off. And no, I don’t intend to change my name to Ryan.
People Who Just Leave Their Stuff On A Workout Machine And Disappear For 15 Min! I Only Needed 10 Min I Could Have Been Done Already
I Am In The Shower At My Gym Then Look Up And See This
Using Every 10 Lb Weight In The Barbell Area And Music On Speakerphone So We Must All Endure Your Favorite Music?
To Put Mirrors On The Gym Walls
The Sauna In The Gym In Sioux Lookout, Ontario, Canada. Classy People Doing Classy Things
Karen (Attempting To) Shame A Man For Using A Water Fountain In The Gym
Ironically once this was picked up on social media and she started getting shamed for her gatekeeping water fountains, the Karen deleted her account
My Friend’s “24 Hour Gym” Was Closed
Can I Use The Bench You’re Not Using? No
Guy’s doing squats which doesn’t require the bench. There’s one bench between two racks. I need to do bench press and see he’s not using it so I ask if it’s ok if I can use it and he abruptly says no. So I struggled to carry a heavy bench from the other side of the gym and back. It’s been 30-45 minutes and I’m on my third exercise (different equipment) already and he’s still doing squats and not using it.
It’s not his personal equipment, he’s not using it so what’s his problem?
My Local Gym Changed All The Inspirational Health-Inspired Quotes For A Static Commercial For Chocolate Candy
My gym usually has "inspirational" health related stuff and some commercials for protein and low calorie stuff cycling these screens but today it changed to a chocolate commercial that didn't change for an entire hour.
It infuriates me that even here where people come to work on their health, people get bombarded with unhealthy stuff.