ADVERTISEMENT

Going to the gym is supposed to be fun. Challenging, but fun. After all, exercise ramps up the production of endorphins and leaves you feeling like a Greek god.

But sometimes, just as you're about to finish your warmup, they show up. The characters. The ones who turn your workout haven into a real-life sitcom or horror film, depending on your mood.

To remind everyone about proper etiquette, we have rounded up a list of the most annoying behaviors at the gym. Think of it as a fitness field guide of what not to do.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Never Understand Why Dudes Do That

Man using gym machine while holding phone, illustrating one of the annoying gym moments that make running in the rain better.

OddJobsJay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Some Scrag Left Her Fake Nails In The Gym Treadmill

    Treadmill cup holder with scattered pills and tangled headphone cord, illustrating annoying gym moments during workouts.

    -_-stranger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    She's Cutting His Hair... At The The Gym Pool

    Two people at an indoor gym pool area, one sitting on a bench while the other stands behind, highlighting annoying gym moments.

    Kraigery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    These Two Guys At My Gym Who Hoard All The Dumbells

    Person lifting dumbbells on a bench in a gym with scattered weights highlighting common gym moments.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    A Woman Has Just Left 3 Young Kids To Run Around An Adult Gym Like It's A Play Area. It's Been 20 Minutes

    Gym interior with people using treadmills and exercise bikes, illustrating annoying gym moments during busy hours.

    colonelvermhat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jules_11 avatar
    Jules
    Jules
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The staff should escort them all out. That's not acceptable

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    One Of The Two Only Functioning Workout Bikes On This Cruise Ship's Gym And She's Standing On It To Play Solitaire

    Older woman using gym equipment awkwardly, highlighting annoying gym moments that make running in the rain seem better.

    BootyFista Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Clipping Your Nails At The Gym

    Feet in running shoes standing on a gym floor with hair strands, illustrating annoying gym moments and workout distractions.

    fast_hand84 , fast_hand84 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    You Get A Free, Clean Towel Every Time You Visit This Gym. All You Need To Do Is Thrown It In A Basket When You Leave And They Will Look After It

    Messy gym bench with dirty towels and shoes scattered on the floor illustrating annoying gym moments.

    What does it say about a person who can’t even be bothered to do that? It takes zero effort!

    feckthis3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Bite Marks On Public Gym Equipment

    Close-up of worn gym equipment seat highlighting common annoying gym moments affecting workout comfort.

    Ok_Pair2022 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Love At First Deadlift Is Wild

    Gym moment showing a romantic proposal with heart balloons and rose petals, highlighting annoying gym moments humor.

    izzytheproducer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    You Want People To Workout In Jeans And A Sweater

    Two people posing in a gym setting, highlighting common annoying gym moments and workout environment frustrations.

    IsabellaIsMoody , Dependent_Ad_5035 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Working Out My Neck Muscles At The Local Gym

    Locker area and closed gym room doors inside a fitness center, illustrating common annoying gym moments.

    AdeptnessAway2752 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Me Waiting For The Machine To Free Up While She Record And Read A Book

    Woman in gym using leg press machine, then reading a book between sets, highlighting annoying gym moments.

    ysIsiren Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this is set up by her to w​h**e for likes on social media

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Someone Left Dumbells In The Sauna At My Gym

    Wooden gym sauna benches with water stains and a pair of dumbbells, highlighting annoying gym moments.

    joscope Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    hope you brought your oven mits because you're gonna f*****g need them

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    When You’re At The Gym, This Guy Is Talking On His Phone On Speaker

    Man using treadmill in gym, highlighting common annoying gym moments during indoor workouts and exercise routines.

    rxrunner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    These Screws Hanging Off This Workout Machine That Hit My Knee 2 Times

    Loose screws hanging from gym equipment frame, showing an annoying gym moment that disrupts workouts and safety.

    EpicGamesSkinIdeas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    All The Weights... Just For Me

    Man sitting on gym bench surrounded by dumbbells, illustrating annoying gym moments disrupting workouts.

    jalamanta101 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    People Sweat, That's Fine, But Who Leaves Their Puddles Behind Like This Without Wiping Down?

    Gym seat with large sweat stains on backrest and cushion, highlighting annoying gym moments and discomfort during workouts.

    PhazonPhoenix5 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    My Gym Is Trying To Catch A Phantom P**ser

    Gym sign offering a free membership contest to catch someone peeing in the sauna, highlighting annoying gym moments.

    4_tha_ents Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    a few well placed strikes would be much more satisfying

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    What Is Wrong With People

    Women working out on gym equipment with captions highlighting annoying gym moments and creep levels.

    heatherlynnoh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Weight Machine That Measures In Kg, But Additional Weight In Lbs

    Close-up of gym weight machine stack with yellow and black labels showing weight increments in kilograms and pounds.

    Carryneo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    "Cheat Yonur GF Not Yonur Workouts"

    Gym wall motivational quote reminding not to cheat on workouts, highlighting common annoying gym moments and workout struggles.

    Crowdie_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    I See Your Unsafe Gym Exercise And Raise You This

    Man unexpectedly falling upside down among gym equipment during annoying gym moments with other people working out nearby

    HughChefner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Someone Left This At The Gym

    White gym sink covered in small hair clippings, illustrating one of the most annoying gym moments.

    MrApenstaartje Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    This Gym Doesn't Allow Fat People In

    Narrow gym door with a mirror reflecting exercise equipment, illustrating annoying gym moments and workout challenges.

    Cetun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    I Work A Shift At A Gym On The Weekend. This Is The Shower In The Mens Locker Room

    Rusty and moldy gym shower stall with peeling walls and a dirty floor, showing an annoying gym moment.

    MattTrobinson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kylie_2 avatar
    Kylie
    Kylie
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NO cleaning staff? (apart from the obvious grossness)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #27

    Found At My Gym Today

    Sign warning gym members not to urinate in tanning bed rooms to avoid membership termination as annoying gym moments.

    Tanyalovesclem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    When Your Gym Tries Hard To Motivate You But Fails To Make Any Sense

    Staircase with gym motivational quotes and bodybuilder silhouettes, highlighting annoying gym moments and workout challenges.

    james_pawned Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    This Guy At The Gym

    Gym scene showing weights and equipment scattered on the floor, highlighting annoying gym moments disrupting workouts.

    Ricky9LA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    This Dude At The Gym Playing Call Of Duty With A Whole Monitor & Xbox… He Said His Girl Don't Let Him Play At Home

    Person in a gym wearing headphones and a hoodie sitting on a metal chair playing on a screen during an annoying gym moment.

    RamsHowse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Walked In The Gym Today And Saw This Dude Doing Cardio In His Underwear. I Have A New Hero

    Man in gym shorts and tank top using phone while standing near exercise equipment in an indoor gym setting with plants outside.

    adam22 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    The People At My Gym Are Animals

    Stacked gym weight plates loosely arranged on a barbell, illustrating an annoying gym moment with equipment.

    Dirtywalnuts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Spent My Whole Gym Session Looking For The 25 Lb Dumbbells. Turns Out Someone Left Them In The Locker Room

    Gym locker room with dumbbells on countertop, reflecting in mirror, illustrating annoying gym moments and workout struggles.

    PeterIsSterling Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    At The Local Gym

    Gym wall mural of a muscular man next to weightlifting equipment, illustrating annoying gym moments humorously.

    herashoka Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Someone Dropped (And Left) Noodles On This Piece Of Gym Equipment

    Black gym bench with pieces of pasta left on the seat, illustrating annoying gym moments that disrupt workouts.

    MrEggs69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Locker At Local Bouldering Gym

    Blue gym lockers with multiple open and broken doors, illustrating annoying gym moments and frustrations for users.

    Banone85 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Guy At Gym Always Takes Up 4 Spots

    Dark green pickup truck parked badly across two spaces in an outdoor lot at night, illustrating annoying gym moments.

    DallasBiscuits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Was Wondering Why There Were Only A Few Plates In The Gym. Well Now I Know Why

    Person struggling with heavy weights on gym machine, illustrating annoying gym moments during workout session.

    BearsBeetsBattlestrG Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Apparently Nobody At My Gym Cleans The Dumbells

    Close-up of dirty gym hands with chalk residue, illustrating annoying gym moments during a workout session.

    StrikeWave Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Gym Refused To Change Water Filter And Instead Covered Up The "Filter Status" Section

    Gym water fountain with bottle filling sensor and water droplets, a common annoying gym moment for users.

    cAlm_Dauun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Guy At The Gym Took My Basketball And Wrote His Name On It

    Worn basketball with faded signature sitting on a light wood gym floor, highlighting annoying gym moments.

    When I found out, he just crossed his name off. And no, I don’t intend to change my name to Ryan.

    YaoForLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    People Who Just Leave Their Stuff On A Workout Machine And Disappear For 15 Min! I Only Needed 10 Min I Could Have Been Done Already

    Gym equipment with weights and water bottle, illustrating annoying gym moments during a busy workout session.

    Lizardking1967 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    I Am In The Shower At My Gym Then Look Up And See This

    Gym shower head and security camera installed on ceiling, highlighting common annoying gym moments and maintenance issues.

    bs_martin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Using Every 10 Lb Weight In The Barbell Area And Music On Speakerphone So We Must All Endure Your Favorite Music?

    Gym scene showing heavy weights left on bench press and a phone placed on the floor causing annoying gym moments.

    give-it-a-zhush Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    To Put Mirrors On The Gym Walls

    Woman taking a mirror selfie in a crowded gym filled with weightlifting equipment and heavy plates around.

    NadaXX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kylie_2 avatar
    Kylie
    Kylie
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In a dance studio yes, in a gym it's a major turnoff.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    The Sauna In The Gym In Sioux Lookout, Ontario, Canada. Classy People Doing Classy Things

    Wooden door with a sign warning not to urinate inside, illustrating annoying gym moments and gym frustrations.

    rasscalkong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Karen (Attempting To) Shame A Man For Using A Water Fountain In The Gym

    Man drinking directly from gym water fountain with text overlay about annoying gym moments and water bottles.

    Ironically once this was picked up on social media and she started getting shamed for her gatekeeping water fountains, the Karen deleted her account

    Reddituser0346 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    My Friend’s “24 Hour Gym” Was Closed

    Planet Fitness gym entrance with a sign showing open 24 hours and weekend gym hours for annoying gym moments.

    fitbitromney Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Can I Use The Bench You’re Not Using? No

    Empty gym bench with a water bottle and towel, surrounded by workout machines and weights in a fitness center.

    Guy’s doing squats which doesn’t require the bench. There’s one bench between two racks. I need to do bench press and see he’s not using it so I ask if it’s ok if I can use it and he abruptly says no. So I struggled to carry a heavy bench from the other side of the gym and back. It’s been 30-45 minutes and I’m on my third exercise (different equipment) already and he’s still doing squats and not using it.
    It’s not his personal equipment, he’s not using it so what’s his problem?

    HK_Gwai_Po Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    My Local Gym Changed All The Inspirational Health-Inspired Quotes For A Static Commercial For Chocolate Candy

    Indoor gym with stationary bikes under an illuminated sign, highlighting annoying gym moments and running in the rain alternatives.

    My gym usually has "inspirational" health related stuff and some commercials for protein and low calorie stuff cycling these screens but today it changed to a chocolate commercial that didn't change for an entire hour.
    It infuriates me that even here where people come to work on their health, people get bombarded with unhealthy stuff.

    praeteria Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Someone Cut Their... Hair In The Gym Shower

    Clumps of hair clogged in a white gym shower drain, illustrating an annoying gym moment many runners dread.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    This Urinal Separators At My Gym

    Urinals in a gym restroom with chain curtains, illustrating annoying gym moments and unusual privacy solutions.

    kimoantimo24 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    The Gift Left In The Gym Shower

    Broken soap holder with cracked eggshells on it in a wet gym shower area, illustrating annoying gym moments.

    Willing_Stomach_8121 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    This Inspirational Scale At My University’s Gym

    Close-up of feet on an old gym scale showing weight, illustrating annoying gym moments and workout frustrations.

    jckix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    The Bathroom Mirror Of My Apartment Complex’s Gym. I Was Centered In Front Of The Sink

    Man taking a selfie in a creative circular mirror arrangement, representing annoying gym moments and running alternatives.

    PostMacone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Bringing Vodka To The Gym

    Man in blue shorts and gray shirt standing near weights and a bottle on the floor, depicting annoying gym moments.

    chelsel9395 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    People Who Leave The Leg Press Machine Like This For The Next Person

    Leg press machine loaded with multiple weight plates in a gym, illustrating annoying gym moments and workout challenges.

    Mr_426 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Someone Brought A Rabbit To My Local Gym

    Small animal trapped in a cage on a gym floor among workout equipment causing annoying gym moments.

    Any-Project-2107 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #59

    How Many Sets Is He Doing?

    Man playing guitar in a crowded gym, illustrating one of the annoying gym moments many runners would avoid.

    Cian_McGivern Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    The Shower At My Gym

    Small corner bench and floor slats in a gym shower area, illustrating annoying gym moments with inconvenient design.

    mitchconner_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    This Sign Indicating The Colors And Weights Of Dumbbells In My Local Gym

    Gym sign showing dumbbell weights by color, highlighting annoying gym moments with weight organization and usage challenges.

    Moist-Macaron-9772 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    The Weightlifting Machines In My Apartment's Gym Are Numbered Rather Than Having The Total Weight

    Gym weight stack with pin missing on a heavy plate, illustrating common annoying gym moments during workouts.

    squatch20 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Someone Brought Their Dog Into The Weight Room And It's Taking Up A Spot On A Machine

    Gym scene with people working out around a large dog lying on the floor, illustrating annoying gym moments.

    griffindor11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Dude Placed His Toothbrush On The Step Into The Gym Shower

    Foot care and hygiene items on gym shower floor, illustrating annoying gym moments affecting workout experiences.

    OneInchSchlong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    He’s Gone Too Far

    Blue gym bag hanging incorrectly under a sign about gym bag rules, highlighting an annoying gym moment.

    FellintheToiletAgain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Some Jerk Stuck Their Gum In The Gym Shower. I Almost Stepped In It

    Chewing gum stuck in a gym shower drain on tiled floor representing annoying gym moments.

    goblinmargin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Seen At My Local Gym

    Motivational gym wall text emphasizing pain, quitting, and temporary versus forever mindset in a workout environment.

    chi_squirrel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Found At Local Gym. Probably An Incentive To Lose Weight

    Red and white gym lockers with some doors open against a red and white wall near an exit sign in a fitness facility.

    johnnydotd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Found This At My Gym

    Burnt electrical outlet on concrete wall illustrating annoying gym moments and potential hazards during workouts.

    JaggedApple212 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    He's Watching "How To Use A Dumbbell"

    Man using a laptop between workouts in a gym filled with weights and benches, showcasing annoying gym moments.

    SunBhieDota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Some Dude Brought A 6 Ft Ring Light To The Gym To Record Himself. What A Time To Be Alive

    Gym equipment and people exercising, illustrating common annoying gym moments that challenge workouts and motivation.

    WrongsToWrite Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!