Evil MIL Torments Son’s Wife And Tells Lies About Her, Shows No Sympathy After Their Home Burns Down
Upset couple sitting indoors, showing distress after evil MIL torments sonu2019s wife and tells lies about her.
Entitled People, Relationships

Evil MIL Torments Son’s Wife And Tells Lies About Her, Shows No Sympathy After Their Home Burns Down

Recently, I have been writing many stories about evil mothers-in-law, and it puzzles me where all the good ones are hiding. Wherever you are, please return because good daughters-in-law ardently need you. The world is already cruel, and a toxic in-law is the last thing they need.

Just look at this woman, whose mother-in-law was an absolute narcissist and showed no sympathy even when their house went down in flames. She agreed to take in her son and grandkids, but not her daughter-in-law. Read the full story to find out how the couple finally dealt with the lady!

More info: Reddit

    One of the worst things that someone can do is hit their “loved ones” where it hurts when they’re already down

    Couple sitting in car backseat, woman leaning on man, depicting troubled family dynamics and lack of sympathy after home loss.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster and her husband were at a school recital with their 2 kids when their house burned down, so they went to her mother-in-law’s house

    Text post showing a quote about staying with children and an apology for a long, venting message reflecting evil MIL tormenting son’s wife.

    Text excerpt describing a stressful time after a house fire, highlighting tension with an evil MIL tormenting son’s wife.

    Text describing a house fire and damaged property, highlighting the lack of sympathy from evil MIL after the incident.

    Text excerpt about a strained relationship with an evil MIL who shows no sympathy and tells lies about her son's wife.

    Young woman upset on couch while man comforts her, depicting emotional turmoil in family situation with evil MIL lies.

    Image credits: namii9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman agreed to take in her son and grandkids, but not the poster, claiming that she was not family, so she was not her “responsibility”

    Text describing a temporary stay with a difficult mother-in-law after a home accident and fire incident.

    Text about son’s wife confronting evil MIL who shows no sympathy after their home burns down.

    Text excerpt about evil MIL tormenting son’s wife and showing no sympathy after home fire.

    Excerpt of a story showing an evil MIL tormenting her son's wife, telling lies, and showing no sympathy after a fire.

    Middle-aged woman with a serious expression sitting on a couch, illustrating an evil MIL tormenting son's wife narrative.

    Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Her husband was furious, and they went to stay in a motel, but his mom started lying to their relatives about how the poster was breaking up their family

    Text describing a difficult relationship with an evil MIL who shows no sympathy after their home burns down.

    Text excerpt detailing an evil MIL badmouthing her son’s wife, showing no sympathy after their home burns down.

    Text showing a son’s wife describing evil MIL’s false complaints and lack of sympathy after their home burns down.

    Text discussing an investigation clearing accusations about an accident, highlighting lies and lack of sympathy from evil MIL.

    ALT text: Text describing an evil MIL tormenting her son’s wife with lies and showing no sympathy after their home burns down.

    Young couple sitting on couch looking upset, illustrating emotional impact of evil MIL tormenting son's wife.

    Image credits: Stockbusters / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    In fact, the toxic woman even went and lied to the fire department, accusing the poster of arson, but the investigation proved her innocence

    Text excerpt about family heirlooms lost and home restoration efforts after house fire, showing no sympathy.

    Text excerpt describing an evil MIL tormenting her son's wife and lying about possessions after a home accident.

    Text describing a son’s wife being tormented and lied about by an evil MIL showing no sympathy after a home fire.

    Text describing the emotional impact of an evil MIL tormenting her son’s wife and showing no sympathy after their home burns down.

    Text excerpt discussing an evil MIL tormenting her son’s wife and spreading lies about her without sympathy after their home burns down.

    Quote about lack of support during tough times, highlighting themes of an evil MIL tormenting son's wife with no sympathy.

    Image credits: PikaPrincess420

    The angry couple also discovered that she had given away their son’s gaming console out of spite, and they finally went no-contact with her

    Believe me, dear readers, when I say that today’s story is literally dripping with drama, all thanks to this extra-toxic mother-in-law. Her son and his wife, the original poster (OP), were at a school recital with their two kids when their house caught fire. Everything was burned down when they returned, so they decided to go to OP’s mother-in-law’s house temporarily.

    She had never really liked the poster, but little did they know how deep the hatred ran, for when they showed up, she agreed to house her son and grandkids, but not OP. Her husband was furious that his mom didn’t consider his wife family, so they went to stay at a motel instead. She kept calling to say that the kids could stay with her, but the couple rejected this “generous” offer.

    She retaliated by spreading lies to their relatives that OP was tearing their family apart. Much to their horror, she didn’t stop there. The woman had the nerve to make an official complaint at the fire department, accusing the poster of arson! Well, she was brought in for questioning, but it was proven that the fire was a complete accident. The woman’s evil deeds didn’t stop there.

    She showed up when the family was going through the ashes to retrieve what could be salvaged. That’s when they found out that she had given away OP’s youngest son’s game console out of spite and even lied about it to their face. That was the final straw for them, as they immediately went no-contact with her after that, and refused to even share their new address with her.

    Two boys sitting under a blanket reading a book inside a camper, illustrating family tension and lack of sympathy themes.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Data reveals that it can take just 30 seconds for a small flame to turn into a major blaze, and an average of 358,500 homes experience a structural fire each year. Moreover, in a five-year period, house fires caused 2,620 casualties and $6.9 billion in property damage. Those stats are truly horrifying, and we can’t even imagine the loss people face after such an experience.

    Experts stress that fire uproots people and might cause significant emotional distress. They further elaborate that it is common for people to experience several stages of adjustment, including shock, anger, depression, and hopelessness. The worst thing any person could do was punch the couple where it hurt when they were already down, and that’s what she did.

    People online were truly shocked by the mother-in-law’s behavior, and honestly, it did seem like something a villain in a spicy sitcom would pull off. Obviously, they wasted no time in labeling her a narcissist, and I must say, I completely agree with them. As though not taking in OP and then spreading rumors about her was not enough, she went and did something even more horrendous.

    Research emphasizes that “people with a narcissistic personality disorder are willing to exploit others. They also lack empathy as they see the feelings, needs, or desires of others as a weakness. Also, they display patronizing behavior, talk down, or act condescendingly.” That surely fits the woman’s description, and the couple should have broken contact with her ages ago.

    Don’t you agree? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

    Netizens were stunned by the evil woman’s shenanigans and didn’t waste any time before declaring her a narcissist

    Online comments describing an evil MIL tormenting son’s wife and showing no sympathy after their home burns down.

    Reddit conversation showing users discussing an evil MIL who torments her son’s wife and shows no sympathy after a fire.

    Reddit user discusses evil MIL tormenting son’s wife and showing no sympathy after their home burns down.

    Screenshot of a forum conversation discussing the son’s wife and evil MIL tormenting her with lies after a fire.

    Text post discussing an evil MIL tormenting son’s wife, lying, and showing no sympathy after home burns down.

    Screenshot of an online comment accusing an evil MIL of lying about her son's wife after their home burned down.

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was already in London when my evil stepmother's kids overloaded a socket and their house burned down. I was in a position to help and didn't hesitate. She kept not acknowledging me. My brother fell into a very dark rabbit hole (I now know why) and I phoned my dad to ask him to please go look after his son. He lent him some money and obviously SM says "but you will pay back every cent". My brother apparently still had a vertebra or two left and said he will be paying me back since she never ever said thanks or tried to pay me back. She died still not speaking to me. He has paid all that money and more into an annuity fund over the past ten years and we are making arrangements for this to be paid this year.

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

