Sitting by a beach or pool is a staple vacation experience. The sun, water, relaxation, it’s all almost too good to be true. Of course, seats in the shade or seats, in general, can often be in short supply, so people will go to all sorts of lengths to secure a spot.

An internet user shared the time she got a little bit devious and took some petty revenge on some holidaymakers. She grew tired of other guests “reserving” seats with a towel, despite not actually being by the pool for hours on end. So one morning, she hatched a plan and then watched the ensuing chaos from her balcony.

“Reserving” a seat with a towel can be pretty annoying for others if you just leave it there for hours

A woman described the time she sabotaged all the “towel placers” by moving the towels while they weren’t watching

Some people feel entitled enough to “reserve” almost everything they can find

People like to spend their vacations in a variety of ways, but if the destination is by the sea or a resort equipped with a pool, it’s a pretty safe bet that spending time in the water or by the water is in the cards. Unfortunately, this means sharing this space with a lot of other humans who all have a similar plan of action. The result, as OP shared, is a sort of cold war, involving towels, lounge chairs, and the weaponization of the unwritten rule of “dibs.” Now, most of us would honor the idea of dibs or first-come, first-serve, but as the women behind the post identified, there are people who use this honor system against others. Occupying a seat you aren’t using for hours is counterproductive and downright annoying.

In a move reminiscent of some of the brilliant generals of history, OP utilized the old wisdom of “divide and conquer,” removing all the towels, and pitting the hordes of vacation-goers against each other. Her petty revenge was clever enough as is, but a brilliant part that might go overlooked is making many if not most of the “towel placers” understand the silliness of their idea. Allow me to elaborate, had she just approached a person who did this, they would disregard her argument, as displayed in the story. Even worse, they would be backed up by the many other “towel placers,” who would want to keep doing it.

Instead, she let them draw their own conclusions in the ensuing chaos and the hotel intervened to prevent any more arguments. This is the best-case scenario in these sorts of situations. The comments give many other examples of places where common areas end up monopolized by people who think they are entitled to reserve space at their own leisure. This way, the hotel stops “towel reservations” in its tracks. While many shared their own examples of all the different things people called dibs on, it’s comforting to know that more and more locations are putting together rules to prevent these situations from arising. From a purely selfish perspective, it’s good for hotels and resorts as well, as staff doesn’t have to waste as much time resolving conflicts.

