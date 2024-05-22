ADVERTISEMENT

It is time to unwind and get lost in these hilarious scenarios by Rebecca Rose.

Rebecca continues to create lighthearted webcomics about cats, gaming, and her boyfriend, Matt. As the artist previously shared: “My boyfriend and cats are my main muse. I’ve always drawn little cartoons of him doing the silly things he does, and he loves his cartoon self. One day, I posted a comic of him, and my friends loved it and told me to make more! So, that’s how I started making comics of our life together with our cats.”

Today, we have collected a few more from Rebecca's collection for you to enjoy, so let's hop into the post and read the recent interview with the artist below!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | rebeccarosecomics.com | webtoons.com