23 Hilarious Comics Perfectly Depicting Life With Cats, By This Artist (New Pics)
It is time to unwind and get lost in these hilarious scenarios by Rebecca Rose.
Rebecca continues to create lighthearted webcomics about cats, gaming, and her boyfriend, Matt. As the artist previously shared: “My boyfriend and cats are my main muse. I’ve always drawn little cartoons of him doing the silly things he does, and he loves his cartoon self. One day, I posted a comic of him, and my friends loved it and told me to make more! So, that’s how I started making comics of our life together with our cats.”
Today, we have collected a few more from Rebecca's collection for you to enjoy, so let's hop into the post and read the recent interview with the artist below!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | rebeccarosecomics.com | webtoons.com
Bored Panda once again reached out to the artist, who told us more about how she balances her time between working on comics and managing a small business that sells cool enamel pins and other cute stuff.
“Well, I find that balance to be really difficult, actually. Right now, I’ve been only working on the business, trying to expand it by making as many designs as I can, which leaves little time for new comics. I do still have comic ideas, though, that I write down! One day I’ll switch and only work on comics for a few months,” wrote Rebecca.
We asked Rebecca to share a memorable fan interaction or feedback that significantly impacted her.
Rebecca shared: “One time, very early on in my comic-creating endeavors, I posted a comic on Reddit (as I had been doing for a couple of months), and someone commented and said my comics were their favorite out of all the comics on Reddit. I figured they were probably mistaking me for someone else, but it still made me feel good and like people actually cared about my work!”
Regarding the future, we asked the artist to reveal what new themes or projects she is excited to explore in her comics.
“Someday I’ll make a book. A collection of sorts. I have a lot of comics I’ve already made, and I have a few that I’ve never released and I’m saving those to add to my book (along with a bunch I’ve already released). Once I have enough secret comics I’ll finally make the book!” Rebecca shared the good news.
We were also curious to learn how Rebecca stays motivated and inspired when dealing with creative blocks or periods of low productivity.
“If I’m in an 'artistic block,' I take that as my brain telling me to chill out and do something else for a bit. It’s refreshing to take myself out of the constant loop of creating content, and just… not. Once I’m busy doing other things (hiking/biking, getting absorbed in video games, finding a new identity in food, etc.) then I start to have new fresh ideas, and want to get back to work!” Rebecca shared her tips.
And lastly, Rebecca added: “Just some shameless promotion for my business! If you like my comics and sense of humor, you will also like my enamel pins and patches. They are all in my same style and the same sense of humor - some designs are even taken directly from my comics. If you want to take a look, you can check them out at kolorspun.com. And as always, thank you so much for enjoying my comics.”