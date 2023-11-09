ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, muses can live right next to you, and if you are willing to notice them, they will inspire you on a daily basis.

Rebecca Rose is an illustrator whose comics are mainly inspired by her boyfriend Matt and 4 cats - Butter, Ted, Nemo, and Lil D. "Rebecca Rose comics" are lighthearted, cover topics of life and love, and are full of funny encapsulated moments.

“I hope I can make people laugh! When I was a kid I’d tell jokes to get out of trouble and to make friends. Even if someone seemed way different than me, if I could make them laugh, then I knew we could relate. I used to think I was really funny, but now that I make comics to share with the world, I don’t even know what funny means anymore. It’s like when you say a word so many times that it starts to sound like it’s not a word at all, if that makes sense. I hope people think I’m funny because I try hard at it!” shared Rebecca on humor in a previous interview.

