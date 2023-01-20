This Artist Illustrates Funny Moments From Her Life With Her Boyfriend And Their 3 Cats (70 Pics) Interview With Artist
Our lives are full of crazy, weird, and unexpected moments, which usually stay preserved in our memories. For those who want to bring them to life once again, any form of art can come in handy.
Illustrator and comic artist Rebecca Rose believed that the unique and unpredictable moments in our lives deserve to be immortalized, leading to the creation of her comic series "Rebecca Rose Comics." The comics feature Rebecca's daily routine with her cats Butters, Ted, and Nemo, as well as her boyfriend Matt, capturing these special memories forever.
Rebecca told Bored Panda about how these comics came to be: “I’ve always loved comics and cartoons — every day when I was a kid, I’d grab the newspaper to look at the funnies. I used to watch cartoons just to sit and draw the characters, which is how I learned to draw and to understand the different ways cartoons can tell jokes.”
For more information on the artist and her comics, read the interview below.
More info: Instagram | rebeccarosecomics.com | Facebook | pinterest.com | reddit.com
This post may include affiliate links.
To constantly create something new, artists have unique muses. Rebecca shared what inspired her to create her comics. “My boyfriend and cats are my main muse. I’ve always drawn little cartoons of him doing the silly things he does, and he loves his cartoon self. One day I posted a comic of him, and my friends loved it and told me to make more! So that’s how I started making comics of our life together with our cats.”
Being funny and making people laugh through a few panels of comics is a talent, whether you are born with it or you’ve learned it. Through humor, we can understand a lot about other people and ourselves.
“I hope I can make people laugh! When I was a kid I’d tell jokes to get out of trouble and to make friends. Even if someone seemed way different than me, if I could make them laugh, then I knew we could relate. I used to think I was really funny, but now that I make comics to share with the world, I don’t even know what funny means anymore. It’s like when you say a word so many times that it starts to sound like it’s not a word at all, if that makes sense. I hope people think I’m funny because I try hard at it!” shared Rebecca on humor.
Ah yes, I have several of these types of toy. They go into the closet at night for this very reason XD
Staying consistent with whatever you do is crucial. Therefore, we asked Rebecca how often she creates and posts her comics. “I release one new comic a week. I’ve got lots of sketches and ideas written down, but going through and actually drawing/finalizing the comic can take me a few days. I spend most of my time creating enamel pins of my art, so for now comics are something that I do on the side for myself.”
If you are interested in Rebecca's enamel pins, you can find them here.
Besides being inspired by situations in her life, Rebecca shared that having a larger audience will boost her confidence in making more. “The more people who appreciate my work, the more inspired I am to create more. I love it when people comment on my comics and tag their friends saying 'this is so you.' Knowing I have real fans makes it much easier to post my heart out into the dark abyss that is the internet.”
So if you enjoy Rebecca’s content, don’t forget to give her a like on her social media.
And lastly, Rebecca added: “It takes me longer to make comics because I like to add lots of details to them like silly posters on the walls or hidden puns. I also like to try to add one or two or all four of my cats in the background (yes, I have four cats, and no, none of them were planned)!”
“Thanks so much for wanting to get to know me!”
I feel this one to my very core XD Recently started playing WoW again. It's more complex than ever! I feel like I spend more time planning out my skill points than actually playing...