Our lives are full of crazy, weird, and unexpected moments, which usually stay preserved in our memories. For those who want to bring them to life once again, any form of art can come in handy.

Illustrator and comic artist Rebecca Rose believed that the unique and unpredictable moments in our lives deserve to be immortalized, leading to the creation of her comic series "Rebecca Rose Comics." The comics feature Rebecca's daily routine with her cats Butters, Ted, and Nemo, as well as her boyfriend Matt, capturing these special memories forever.

Rebecca told Bored Panda about how these comics came to be: “I’ve always loved comics and cartoons — every day when I was a kid, I’d grab the newspaper to look at the funnies. I used to watch cartoons just to sit and draw the characters, which is how I learned to draw and to understand the different ways cartoons can tell jokes.”

For more information on the artist and her comics, read the interview below.

