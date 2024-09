“Any activity that engages your cognitive skills can be called a brain exercise. These activities stimulate the brain and help develop memory skills,” explains Dr. Rashmi Byakodi.

Just like our body, the mind needs exercise in order to be healthy and serve us longer. The trick is that these activities have to be varied and difficult enough to challenge us. If something becomes too easy, it’s a sign that we need to change it. “The more something is second nature, the less our brain has to work to do it,” notes Dr. James R. Bavis.

If you solved the mini New York crossword puzzle in record time, it might be time to move on to something more difficult to get the most out of your brain.