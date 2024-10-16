But don’t just take our word for it. Scroll through this compilation and enjoy expanding your understanding of everything around you.

We’ve picked out some of the most interesting posts from the Be Amazed subreddit . All 8.3 million members share a fascination for people, places, and events that have made a mark throughout history. Each image is worth spending some time on.

These pieces of information don’t necessarily add value to your life , but it’s always nice to learn something new. That’s what this list is all about.

Did you know that humans shed 200,000,000 skin cells every hour or that the Philippines has more than 7,600 islands ?

#1 A Great Person And An Even Greater Idea

#2 Thank You Tula

#3 Jason Momoa Being Awesome

Since we’re on the topic of fascinating facts, did you know that McDonald’s once created bubblegum-flavored broccoli? Let that sink in for a few moments. This was back in 2014 when health advocates compelled the fast-food giant to enhance the nutritional quality of its menu items. The idea was to introduce healthy eating to children through this innovative Happy Meal addition. However, during focus group discussions, the idea was a flop, and the company was urged to scrap it altogether.

#4 Vlc's Creator Refused Several Tens Of Millions Of Dollars To Keep The Software Ads Free

#5 We Don't Deserve Dogs

#6 The Contents Of A Single Fire Truck

We know the Olympics as a prestigious event where athletes from around the world showcase their skills while representing their respective nations. But from 1912 to 1948, art competitions were part of the events. ADVERTISEMENT People vied for the same bronze, silver, and gold medals across five categories: literature, architecture, painting, music, and sculpture. An international jury determined the winners.

#7 Sir Fredrick Banting

#8 Dennis The Dieting Dog Lost 79% Of His Body Weight With Healthy Habits

#9 These Two Took Care Of Elderly Residents After They Were Abandoned In A Care Home After It Closed Down

The late Neil Armstrong became a household name for being the first human being to set foot on the moon. But in 2004, he was in the news headlines after barbershop owner Marx Sizemore collected his hair clippings and sold them for a whopping $3,000 to collector John Reznikoff. Armstrong threatened to sue Sizemore, who refused to give in. Reznikoff, however, donated an additional $3,000 to charity.

#10 "The Wrong Amazon Is Burning" On The Amazon Tower In Berlin

#11 Fearless Beyond Expression

#12 Shaq Ditched Reebok, Sold 400 Million Affordable Shoes With Walmart

Since 2011, the pope has been ineligible to donate his organs. According to Vatican officials, the pope’s body “belongs to the entire church” and must remain intact when buried. Others argue that the recipient may risk becoming an object of veneration, especially when the pope who passed on becomes a saint. Until 1903, the Vatican in Rome removed the organs of a pope who had recently passed on and turned them into relics for the church.

#13 Love And Care Can Transform Anything To Beautiful

#14 These 2 Frames Captured By The Russian Photographer Vadim Trunov May Be The Cutest Photos Of All Time

#15 This Father With Down Syndrome Raised A Son That Is Now A Doctor

Now, it’s your turn, readers. Do you have any interesting facts that you would want to share? Which of these did you find the most fascinating? Let us know in the comments below!

#16 Brave Man Fights His Own Battles

#17 Keanu On His Private Foundation

#18 Respect

#19 That Feels Truly Wholesome

#20 The Beauty Of An Andalusian Horse, Amazing!

#21 A Chunk Of Quartz Found In Arkansas Worth $4 Million

#22 If There's A Wheel, There's A Way

#23 In Brazil, This Couple Planted 2 Million Trees In 18 Years True Heroes

#24 Awesome And Heartwarming

#25 After 320 Days Of Work, My Pencil Drawing Is Finally Done

#26 What An Awesome Idea

#27 Kenyan Teenagers Plants 11 Trees For Every Goal He Scores

#29 2 Teens Won $50,000 For Inventing A Device That Can Filter Toxic Microplastics From Water

#30 Anti-Poachers Takes Selfie With Gorillas They Are Protecting

#31 This Man Lived For 555 Days Without A Heart

#32 The Guy Deserves Respect

#33 Most Difficult Drawing I've Ever Done - The Laces Destroyed Me

#34 The Tallest Tree In Wales Was Damaged By Lightning And Instead Of Cutting It Down, A Chainsaw Artist Did This As A Symbol Of The Trees Last Attempt To Reach The Sky

#35 This Guy Cleaned Up An Entire Park By Himself! He Went Hiking For At Least An Hour Everyday, Filling 1-2 Buckets To The Brim With Trash Every Hike

#36 Overweight Since Childhood - No Energy, No Motivation, And A Growing Pile Of Health Issues Until I Decided To Make A Change

#37 In 2012, Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing Received A $3 Million Bonus For The Company's Financial Success. Rather Than Keeping It, He Shared It With 10,000 Lower-Level Employees, Including Production-Line Workers And Assistants, Giving Each Around $314. Yang Repeated This Gesture In 2013

#38 A True Hero

#39 My View Of The New Volcano Eruption In Iceland

#40 Chuck Feeney: The Guy Who Helped Students Avoid Crushing Debt

#41 Imagine Being Able To Make Stone Look Soft

#42 A Real Life Superhero

#43 The Albatross Is The Largest Bird That Can Go Years Without Landing. They Spend Their First 6 Years Of Life Flying Over The Ocean Before Coming To The Land To Mate. It Is Capable Of Traveling More Than 10,000 Miles In A Single Journey And Circumnavigating The Globe In 46 Days

#44 Tom Anderson Sold The Social Networking Site Myspace To Pursue His True Passion, Photography

#45 Son And Father Got Fit Together In A Span Of 6 Months

#46 My 2 Year Old Son Smiling 8 Months After Being Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer
After being diagnosed with Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma (a rare form of childhood cancer affecting the nervous sytem) in December 23', my 2 year old son Myles has been through the ringer.

Over 10 surgerys, sepsis twice, a collapsed lung, resuscitated 3 times and much more - yet here he is still smiling and laughing.

He has much more treatment to go, but his strength and resilience is amazing to witness.



#47 Flowers After An Ice Storm

#48 True Hero

#49 India's Wildlife Conservation Going Well

#50 Salute To This Mom

#51 Iranian Chess Player Dorsa Derakhshani Was Given An Ultimatum By The Islamic Regime: Wear The Hijab Or You're Banned From Competing. She Didn't Just Refuse; She Joined The U.S. Team, Became A Chess Grandmaster, A World Champion, And Recently Started Medical School

#52 Bologna Was A City Full Of Towers In The 12th-13th Century. The Two Most Prominent Ones Are Remaining, Known As The Two Towers

#53 30,000-Year-Old Intact Baby Mammoth Discovered In Canadian Gold Mine

#54 A 3000 Year Old Perfectly Preserved Sword Dug Up In Germany

#55 And They Pulled Off A Comeback Victory, Clinching It By Just 0.1 Seconds

#56 Not All Heroes Wear Capes

#57 A Photographer Snapped Shots Of A Street Mime In Central Park Back In 1974... And 35 Years Later Realized It Was Robin Williams Before He Hit Fame

#58 In 1989, Fisherman Chito Shedden Rescued An Injured Crocodile Named Pocho, And They Formed A Lifelong Bond. For 20 Years, They Swam And Played Together Daily. Chito's Wife Left Him Over His Attachment To Pocho, But He Said He Could Find Another Wife, Never Another Pocho

#59 Sleeping Squirrels In Their Nest On Someone's Window Ledge

#60 Nurse Becomes Colleagues With The Premature Baby She Delivered 28 Years Ago

#61 The Korowai People In Indonesia Live In Tree Houses That Can Be Up To 45 Meters (150 Ft) High. They Believe That Living High Above The Ground Can Protect Them From Floods, Wild Animals, Insects, And Evil Spirits

#62 Dan Black Gave Up His Dream Of Walking Again For That Boy, What An Act Of Human Kindness

#63 Father Brad Lewis Saved His Youngest Son From Falling Off A Balcony By Jumping After Him. His Youngest Had Very Little Injury's As A Result Of His Father Cradling Him To His Chest And Taking The Brunt Of The Hit. Lewis Survived With A Fractured Skull, Bruising And Other Injuries

#64 Beluga Whales Were Often Mistaken As Mermaids

#65 The World's Largest Ancient Mosaic Has Been Discovered In Turkey
The 9,000 square foot mosaic will open this year. It was discovered nine years ago during the construction of a new hotel in Antakya, Turkey.

Archaeologists believe that the mosaic once decorated the floor of a public building in the ancient city of Antioch, one of the most important cities of the Seleucid Empire.

Archaeologists collaborated with architects to preserve this ancient artifact during the construction of the hotel now part-time and museum.

The platform connected to the columns now hovers over the mosaic, and visitors will be able to see this masterpiece from above from special viewpoints.



#66 Just A Good Brave Dog

#67 Peak Humanity

#68 When Doctors Believe On Their Inventions

#69 Cannabis Growing Naturally In The Himalayas

#70 A Soldier "Turtle" Ant, Which Uses Its Rounded Head To Block Off The Nest Entrance

#71 The Child From The "Success Kid" Meme Made Enough Money To Fund His Dad's Kidney Transplant

#72 Perfect Shot Of A Red-Billed Oxpecker, Resting On The Horn Of This Rhino

#73 These Two Beauties Had Been Barn Mates But Were Separated For A Few Months. This Is Was What Happened When They Saw Each Other At The Horse Park After Their Long Absence From Each Other

#74 Before And After Limb Lengthening

#75 Aerial Shot Of The Forbidden City, Beijing

#76 6 Months Sober

#77 This Tiny Lizard Perfectly Shedding Looks Like He's Wearing A Tiny Lizard Space Suit

#78 Ice Shards In Lake Michigan

#79 Determined Man Went From Being A Car Mechanic To Medical Doctor At Age 47

#80 This Is What Humanity Is All About

#81 You Daily Dose Of A Goodboy!

#82 In 2004, Paul Walker Secretly Bought An $9,000 Engagement Ring For An Iraq Veteran. Overhearing The Couple In A Jewelry Store Discussing Their Inability To Afford It, Walker Quietly Paid For The Ring And Left

#83 Replica Dog Tags Of Every Soldier Who Never Made It Back From Vietnam

#84 A Father Made A Scar Tattoo On His Head To Support His Sick Son

#85 Water Ice On Mars, Shot By The Esa!

#86 He Helped So Many People

#87 17 Year Old Earns A Doctorate Degree