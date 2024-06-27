The fear of missing out is quite real when it comes to the many fantastic things happening all around the world. For starters, it's humanly not possible to physically experience all of them. And financially, it might put a big dent in our pockets. Thankfully, we have online communities that document and share noteworthy moments for us to enjoy. For instance, the subreddit r/BeAmazed often shares the most incredible and moving content that, as the name rightfully suggests, will leave you amazed. They are known for covering a wide array of topics, from animals to history and sports. Keep scrolling, Pandas, to be reminded of the magic that surrounds us every day.

#1 The Pigeon I Found On My Morning Walk Today

#2 She Made It :')

#3 This Is A Single Tree... It's The World's Largest Cashew Tree And Covers An Area Of About 8,000 Square Meters

#4 Photograph Of The Moon

#5 Ex-Skinhead Gets His Racist Tattoos Removed After Becoming A Dad

#6 A Laser Visible Almost 100km Away (10km From Pic)

Now, if you look around, our planet is filled with mesmerizing things. There are some spectacles of Mother Nature that might just amaze you. Ranging from pastel pink to moody red, Lake Hillier gets its year-round unique color thanks to the presence of microorganisms. ADVERTISEMENT An algae called Dunaliella salina is found in high salt concentrations. It produces beta-carotene, which gives the water a reddish-pink hue. The salt lake’s bright pink juxtaposed against the turquoise bay is definitely a stunning sight. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Racism Is Dumb And Einstein Was Not Dumb

#8 Brave Flight Attendant

#9 Grain Of Salt Under A Microscope

People around the globe have been enthralled by the stunning dancing ribbons of the northern lights for years. While aurora borealis are usually confined to Earth's polar regions, this year there were rare sightings across the UK, Europe, and the northern hemisphere. ADVERTISEMENT Though our planet's magnetic field shields us from the onslaught, energetic particles from the sun strike Earth's upper atmosphere at up to 45 million mph (72 million kph) and cause the northern lights.

#10 Live Fish Who Was Experiencing Buoyancy Issues And Swimming Abnormally Is Getting A Ct Scan For Diagnosis And Development Of A Treatment Plan

#11 Incredible Cosplay

#12 The Sombrero Galaxy Taken By Hubble

#13 A Female European Honey Buzzard Bird Was Fitted With A Satellite Tracking System And Traveled From Finland To South Africa In 42 Days

#14 One In A Million Moment, Photographed By Debbie Parker

#15 Once In A Lifetime Shot...a Meteor And Mount Fuji

The transparent waters of Caño Cristales in Colombia's Serranía de la Macarena National Park are known for their multitude of colors, earning them the nicknames "liquid rainbow" or "river of five colors." Depending on the lighting and water conditions, you will see shades of vibrant purples, reds, yellows, and greens flow down the river. ADVERTISEMENT Sometimes the river even appears to be a deep crimson, bright blue, hot pink, or orange. However, the coloration only happens during certain months of the year because of a weed called Macarenia clavigera, a kind of aquatic plant. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 This Is Tashirojima, Japan Or 'Cat Island'. Home To Hundreds Of Feral Cats, The Population Of Cats Is Now Greater Than Humans

#17 I Wanted To Share A Drawing That Took All My Brain Power To Create. This Is One Non-Intersecting Line

#18 A 3000-Year-Old Perfectly Preserved Sword Recently Dug Up In Germany

Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a natural wonder that captivates everyone who visits. This extraordinary bay, located in Vietnam, is known for its emerald waters and thousands of towering limestone islands topped with rainforests. ADVERTISEMENT The bay spans an area of approximately 1,553 square kilometers and is home to a wide variety of marine life, along with numerous bird species, reptiles, and mammals.

#19 The Moon Photographed Over 28 Days At The Same Place And At The Same Time

#20 Real Bros

#21 Well, I Guess It's All Just Water Under The... Oh

With its strikingly colored sandstone rocks, Zhangye Danxia National Park in northwest China is a popular tourist destination worldwide. After 55 million years of shifting and creation, various chemicals, such as magnetites, sulfites, chlorites, and iron oxides, reacted with the sandstone to produce the hues that we see today. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Awesome

#23 The Thief And The Wiseman Are Not Related

#24 Mom & Dad Went Mushroom Hunting- They Did Okay

The highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest, is referred to in Nepal as "Sagarmatha," which means "Goddess of the Sky," and in Tibet as "Chomolungma," which means "Mother of the World." ADVERTISEMENT With its amazing elevation of 29,029 feet above sea level, Mount Everest presents the greatest challenge to climbers worldwide. Adventurers and mountaineers have been enthralled by Everest's majestic height and challenging circumstances for generations.

#25 My Grandma (103) Meets Her Great Great Great Grandson For The First Time

#26 Nasa's Telescope Recently Found A Big "Question Mark" In Deep Space

#27 A Guy Captured A Hornet Flying With Cigarette Butt

#28 Bapu Roa Tajne, The Man Of Impeccable Determination

We are surrounded by many more spectacles, and online communities like “Be Amazed” help us enjoy such amazing things. Which of these posts impressed you the most? Tell us about something you came across and instantly went, ‘Wow’, that is phenomenal. ADVERTISEMENT

#29 This Very Old Inn

#30 A Man Installed A Soviet Tank On His Vacant Land

#31 Freddie Mercury And David Bowie At Live Aid, 1985

#32 Whats Up Doc

#33 Same Bench, Different Mindset

#34 These Lungs Came From A Horse!!

#35 Sleeping Elephant Family Captured By A Drone. Very Rare Visual. 🐘

#36 Husky Nursed Back To Health

#37 Today The World's Oldest Continuously Published Newspaper Released It's Final Edition - After 320 Years

#38 Did You Know That UK Coins Make A Shield When Put Together?

#39 Worth It?

#40 Modern Reconstruction Of World's First Modern Human Looked Like. It Is In A Museum In Denmark And Estimated To Be 160,000 Years Old And From Morocco

#41 Pluto: 1994 vs. 2019

#42 Tilly Smith, The Girl Who Saved 100 People From Tsunami

#43 This Is How Big Elephant Herds Used To Be ( 1950s )

#44 One Of The Most Beautiful Photos Ever Captured By Philip Waller Photography

#45 This Is Not About Hunting. Alex Larenty, From Britain, Lives In A South African Game Reserve Where He Gives Lions Foot Massages. He Started Doing This After Noticing That A Cream For Paw Infections Made A Lion Relax And Look Happy

#46 Canadian Photographer Francois Brunell Searches And Photographs Similar People, But Who Are Not Related To Each Other. He Has Currently Done About 200 Couple Portraits. Francois Finds His Models As He Travels The World And Then Invites Two Complete Strangers To A Photoshoot

#47 A Broken Car Antenna Looks Like A Half Sunken Boat

#48 The Dot In The Picture Is Planet Mercury

#49 This Image Is Cursed Lol

#50 Tiny Store On A Large Cliff In China

#51 Cancer Cell Which Was Slashed Open By An Ion Beam

#52 Muscle Tissue Through An Electron Microscope

#53 I Wonder How Old She Is Now

#54 Real Fans

#55 1959 Cost Of Living

#56 Legend

#57 Accidental Genius

#58 My Halloween Costume Just Two Years Apart From Each Other

#59 Murchison Meteorite, This Is The Oldest Material Found On Earth Till Date. Its 7 Billion Years Old

#60 She Can Smell Parkinson's Disease

#61 The Platypus Is Possibly The Weirdest Animal: It's A Mammal But Lays Eggs, Its Duck-Billed, beaver-Tailed, Otter-Footed And Venomous. it Has Electroreceptors For Locating Prey, Eyes With Double Cones, No Stomach, And 10 chromosomes. it's Fluorescent And Glows Under UV Light

#62 This Is Called The Coffer Illusion. In This Image There Are 16 Circles. Can You Find Them?

#63 Donnie Dunagan

#64 Such A Unique Way To Wake Up From Sleep

#65 Monowi, Nebraska

#66 Russia Is 2 Miles Away From Alaska

#67 From A Million Miles Away, Nasa Captures Moon Crossing Face Of Earth. (Yes, This Is A Real Image) credit: Nasa/Noaa

#68 The Size Of Bears Against Average Human Height

#69 Marion Stokes