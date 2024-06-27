ADVERTISEMENT

The fear of missing out is quite real when it comes to the many fantastic things happening all around the world. For starters, it's humanly not possible to physically experience all of them. And financially, it might put a big dent in our pockets. Thankfully, we have online communities that document and share noteworthy moments for us to enjoy. For instance, the subreddit r/BeAmazed often shares the most incredible and moving content that, as the name rightfully suggests, will leave you amazed. They are known for covering a wide array of topics, from animals to history and sports. Keep scrolling, Pandas, to be reminded of the magic that surrounds us every day.

#1

The Pigeon I Found On My Morning Walk Today

The Pigeon I Found On My Morning Walk Today

MikeMescalina Report

#2

She Made It :’)

She Made It :’)

Pixiewhite69 Report

#3

This Is A Single Tree... It's The World's Largest Cashew Tree And Covers An Area Of About 8,000 Square Meters

This Is A Single Tree... It's The World's Largest Cashew Tree And Covers An Area Of About 8,000 Square Meters

gregornot Report

Many of us enjoy the remarkable events and breathtaking sights that surround us. And the “Be Amazed” community, which has amassed 8 million members since 2015, is testimony to that.

They are known for sharing photographs from all walks of life. Whether it’s a hornet flying with a cigarette butt or the cost of living in bygone eras, these folks have an impressive archive about various intriguing things.

#4

Photograph Of The Moon

Photograph Of The Moon

Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

#5

Ex-Skinhead Gets His Racist Tattoos Removed After Becoming A Dad

Ex-Skinhead Gets His Racist Tattoos Removed After Becoming A Dad

delusionsheeep Report

chansuelynn avatar
Chan Sue Lynn
Chan Sue Lynn
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the last picture. A true human know how to redeemed themselves.

#6

A Laser Visible Almost 100km Away (10km From Pic)

A Laser Visible Almost 100km Away (10km From Pic)

Grav_Zeppelin Report

Now, if you look around, our planet is filled with mesmerizing things. There are some spectacles of Mother Nature that might just amaze you. Ranging from pastel pink to moody red, Lake Hillier gets its year-round unique color thanks to the presence of microorganisms.

An algae called Dunaliella salina is found in high salt concentrations. It produces beta-carotene, which gives the water a reddish-pink hue. The salt lake’s bright pink juxtaposed against the turquoise bay is definitely a stunning sight.

#7

Racism Is Dumb And Einstein Was Not Dumb

Racism Is Dumb And Einstein Was Not Dumb

Least-Kick-4499 Report

#8

Brave Flight Attendant

Brave Flight Attendant

amartyamishraaa Report

#9

Grain Of Salt Under A Microscope

Grain Of Salt Under A Microscope

Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

People around the globe have been enthralled by the stunning dancing ribbons of the northern lights for years. While aurora borealis are usually confined to Earth's polar regions, this year there were rare sightings across the UK, Europe, and the northern hemisphere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though our planet's magnetic field shields us from the onslaught, energetic particles from the sun strike Earth's upper atmosphere at up to 45 million mph (72 million kph) and cause the northern lights.
#10

Live Fish Who Was Experiencing Buoyancy Issues And Swimming Abnormally Is Getting A Ct Scan For Diagnosis And Development Of A Treatment Plan

Live Fish Who Was Experiencing Buoyancy Issues And Swimming Abnormally Is Getting A Ct Scan For Diagnosis And Development Of A Treatment Plan

DisheveledTamarillo Report

andrea-rusmane avatar
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s surreal to see a fish wedged into a sponge like a madman’s banana split sundae.

#11

Incredible Cosplay

Incredible Cosplay

Bes1208 Report

#12

The Sombrero Galaxy Taken By Hubble

The Sombrero Galaxy Taken By Hubble

Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

#13

A Female European Honey Buzzard Bird Was Fitted With A Satellite Tracking System And Traveled From Finland To South Africa In 42 Days

A Female European Honey Buzzard Bird Was Fitted With A Satellite Tracking System And Traveled From Finland To South Africa In 42 Days

j3ffr33d0m Report

#14

One In A Million Moment, Photographed By Debbie Parker

One In A Million Moment, Photographed By Debbie Parker

gregornot Report

#15

Once In A Lifetime Shot...a Meteor And Mount Fuji

Once In A Lifetime Shot...a Meteor And Mount Fuji

Moafdrawer Report

The transparent waters of Caño Cristales in Colombia's Serranía de la Macarena National Park are known for their multitude of colors, earning them the nicknames "liquid rainbow" or "river of five colors." Depending on the lighting and water conditions, you will see shades of vibrant purples, reds, yellows, and greens flow down the river.

Sometimes the river even appears to be a deep crimson, bright blue, hot pink, or orange. However, the coloration only happens during certain months of the year because of a weed called Macarenia clavigera, a kind of aquatic plant.

#16

This Is Tashirojima, Japan Or 'Cat Island'. Home To Hundreds Of Feral Cats, The Population Of Cats Is Now Greater Than Humans

This Is Tashirojima, Japan Or 'Cat Island'. Home To Hundreds Of Feral Cats, The Population Of Cats Is Now Greater Than Humans

Cyber_Being_ Report

#17

I Wanted To Share A Drawing That Took All My Brain Power To Create. This Is One Non-Intersecting Line

I Wanted To Share A Drawing That Took All My Brain Power To Create. This Is One Non-Intersecting Line

tfoust10 Report

#18

A 3000-Year-Old Perfectly Preserved Sword Recently Dug Up In Germany

A 3000-Year-Old Perfectly Preserved Sword Recently Dug Up In Germany

Weekly-Reason9285 Report

swiftdeswift avatar
TheMagicOfBeingMia (She/Her)
TheMagicOfBeingMia (She/Her)
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whoever found it is the new King/Queen of Germany, I dont make the rules here, the sword does

Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a natural wonder that captivates everyone who visits. This extraordinary bay, located in Vietnam, is known for its emerald waters and thousands of towering limestone islands topped with rainforests.

The bay spans an area of approximately 1,553 square kilometers and is home to a wide variety of marine life, along with numerous bird species, reptiles, and mammals.
#19

The Moon Photographed Over 28 Days At The Same Place And At The Same Time

The Moon Photographed Over 28 Days At The Same Place And At The Same Time

j3ffr33d0m Report

#20

Real Bros

Real Bros

My_Memes_Will_Cure_U Report

#21

Well, I Guess It's All Just Water Under The... Oh

Well, I Guess It's All Just Water Under The... Oh

My_Memes_Will_Cure_U Report

simperium avatar
Šimon Špaček
Šimon Špaček
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love how the river is just a tiny bit away from the end of the bridge. It looks like "so, you built a bridge? It would be a shame, if something happened to the river, right?"

With its strikingly colored sandstone rocks, Zhangye Danxia National Park in northwest China is a popular tourist destination worldwide. After 55 million years of shifting and creation, various chemicals, such as magnetites, sulfites, chlorites, and iron oxides, reacted with the sandstone to produce the hues that we see today.

#22

Awesome

Awesome

My_Memes_Will_Cure_U Report

#23

The Thief And The Wiseman Are Not Related

The Thief And The Wiseman Are Not Related

Glass-Fan111 Report

#24

Mom & Dad Went Mushroom Hunting- They Did Okay

Mom & Dad Went Mushroom Hunting- They Did Okay

TrippenLobster Report

gambit22wastakenwastaken avatar
Gambit22
Gambit22
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I heard puffball mushrooms are edible. I wish they grew where I live :I

The highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest, is referred to in Nepal as "Sagarmatha," which means "Goddess of the Sky," and in Tibet as "Chomolungma," which means "Mother of the World."

With its amazing elevation of 29,029 feet above sea level, Mount Everest presents the greatest challenge to climbers worldwide. Adventurers and mountaineers have been enthralled by Everest's majestic height and challenging circumstances for generations.
#25

My Grandma (103) Meets Her Great Great Great Grandson For The First Time

My Grandma (103) Meets Her Great Great Great Grandson For The First Time

soSickugh Report

#26

Nasa's Telescope Recently Found A Big "Question Mark" In Deep Space

Nasa's Telescope Recently Found A Big "Question Mark" In Deep Space

AnyConsideration7947 Report

#27

A Guy Captured A Hornet Flying With Cigarette Butt

A Guy Captured A Hornet Flying With Cigarette Butt

jacklaros Report

gambit22wastakenwastaken avatar
Gambit22
Gambit22
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Stupid humans and their stupid litter, making me do everything myself.."

#28

Bapu Roa Tajne, The Man Of Impeccable Determination

Bapu Roa Tajne, The Man Of Impeccable Determination

avrock1 Report

gambit22wastakenwastaken avatar
Gambit22
Gambit22
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's all fun and games until the Bourgeoisie sees a profit...

We are surrounded by many more spectacles, and online communities like “Be Amazed” help us enjoy such amazing things. Which of these posts impressed you the most? Tell us about something you came across and instantly went, ‘Wow’, that is phenomenal.

#29

This Very Old Inn

This Very Old Inn

Green____cat Report

#30

A Man Installed A Soviet Tank On His Vacant Land

A Man Installed A Soviet Tank On His Vacant Land

amartyamishraaa Report

#31

Freddie Mercury And David Bowie At Live Aid, 1985

Freddie Mercury And David Bowie At Live Aid, 1985

gregornot Report

#32

Whats Up Doc

Whats Up Doc

Umer_- Report

#33

Same Bench, Different Mindset

Same Bench, Different Mindset

My_Memes_Will_Cure_U Report

#34

These Lungs Came From A Horse!!

These Lungs Came From A Horse!!

Affectionate_Fig6219 Report

#35

Sleeping Elephant Family Captured By A Drone. Very Rare Visual. 🐘

Sleeping Elephant Family Captured By A Drone. Very Rare Visual. 🐘

No_Tailor_9529 Report

#36

Husky Nursed Back To Health

Husky Nursed Back To Health

Delicious-Let8429 Report

#37

Today The World's Oldest Continuously Published Newspaper Released It's Final Edition - After 320 Years

Today The World's Oldest Continuously Published Newspaper Released It's Final Edition - After 320 Years

DarkMatterOne Report

#38

Did You Know That UK Coins Make A Shield When Put Together?

Did You Know That UK Coins Make A Shield When Put Together?

Sloep3 Report

#39

Worth It?

Worth It?

throwaway532159950 Report

#40

Modern Reconstruction Of World's First Modern Human Looked Like. It Is In A Museum In Denmark And Estimated To Be 160,000 Years Old And From Morocco

Modern Reconstruction Of World's First Modern Human Looked Like. It Is In A Museum In Denmark And Estimated To Be 160,000 Years Old And From Morocco

Weekly-Reason9285 Report

#41

Pluto: 1994 vs. 2019

Pluto: 1994 vs. 2019

graceandersonn Report

#42

Tilly Smith, The Girl Who Saved 100 People From Tsunami

Tilly Smith, The Girl Who Saved 100 People From Tsunami

avrock1 Report

#43

This Is How Big Elephant Herds Used To Be ( 1950s )

This Is How Big Elephant Herds Used To Be ( 1950s )

Avtsla Report

#44

One Of The Most Beautiful Photos Ever Captured By Philip Waller Photography

One Of The Most Beautiful Photos Ever Captured By Philip Waller Photography

Weekly-Reason9285 Report

#45

This Is Not About Hunting. Alex Larenty, From Britain, Lives In A South African Game Reserve Where He Gives Lions Foot Massages. He Started Doing This After Noticing That A Cream For Paw Infections Made A Lion Relax And Look Happy

This Is Not About Hunting. Alex Larenty, From Britain, Lives In A South African Game Reserve Where He Gives Lions Foot Massages. He Started Doing This After Noticing That A Cream For Paw Infections Made A Lion Relax And Look Happy

pets-lover-2042 Report

simperium avatar
Šimon Špaček
Šimon Špaček
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the picture, you cannot see the cart. What cart? The cart to carry his balls! I mean, who just goes to a lion and gives him a foot massage?

#46

Canadian Photographer Francois Brunell Searches And Photographs Similar People, But Who Are Not Related To Each Other. He Has Currently Done About 200 Couple Portraits. Francois Finds His Models As He Travels The World And Then Invites Two Complete Strangers To A Photoshoot

Canadian Photographer Francois Brunell Searches And Photographs Similar People, But Who Are Not Related To Each Other. He Has Currently Done About 200 Couple Portraits. Francois Finds His Models As He Travels The World And Then Invites Two Complete Strangers To A Photoshoot

j3ffr33d0m Report

#47

A Broken Car Antenna Looks Like A Half Sunken Boat

A Broken Car Antenna Looks Like A Half Sunken Boat

Kaos2018 Report

#48

The Dot In The Picture Is Planet Mercury

The Dot In The Picture Is Planet Mercury

VAMSI_BEUNO Report

#49

This Image Is Cursed Lol

This Image Is Cursed Lol

Friendly_Style3294 Report

#50

Tiny Store On A Large Cliff In China

Tiny Store On A Large Cliff In China

poorhero0 Report

gambit22wastakenwastaken avatar
Gambit22
Gambit22
Community Member
5 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it actually a shop, or is it like one of those "take a book, leave a book" stands? I find it hard to believe someone climbs all the way up there just to work

#51

Cancer Cell Which Was Slashed Open By An Ion Beam

Cancer Cell Which Was Slashed Open By An Ion Beam

The-Skinny-Indian Report

#52

Muscle Tissue Through An Electron Microscope

Muscle Tissue Through An Electron Microscope

The-Skinny-Indian Report

#53

I Wonder How Old She Is Now

I Wonder How Old She Is Now

AmericanPie720 Report

#54

Real Fans

Real Fans

My_Memes_Will_Cure_U Report

#55

1959 Cost Of Living

1959 Cost Of Living

AnimeYumi Report

gambit22wastakenwastaken avatar
Gambit22
Gambit22
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Worth noting that average income was a lot less back then as well

#56

Legend

Legend

My_Memes_Will_Cure_U Report

#57

Accidental Genius

Accidental Genius

avrock1 Report

#58

My Halloween Costume Just Two Years Apart From Each Other

My Halloween Costume Just Two Years Apart From Each Other

tehbantho Report

#59

Murchison Meteorite, This Is The Oldest Material Found On Earth Till Date. Its 7 Billion Years Old

Murchison Meteorite, This Is The Oldest Material Found On Earth Till Date. Its 7 Billion Years Old

Previous_Reporter_63 Report

#60

She Can Smell Parkinson's Disease

She Can Smell Parkinson's Disease

amartyamishraaa Report

#61

The Platypus Is Possibly The Weirdest Animal: It's A Mammal But Lays Eggs, Its Duck-Billed, beaver-Tailed, Otter-Footed And Venomous. it Has Electroreceptors For Locating Prey, Eyes With Double Cones, No Stomach, And 10 chromosomes. it's Fluorescent And Glows Under UV Light

The Platypus Is Possibly The Weirdest Animal: It's A Mammal But Lays Eggs, Its Duck-Billed, beaver-Tailed, Otter-Footed And Venomous. it Has Electroreceptors For Locating Prey, Eyes With Double Cones, No Stomach, And 10 chromosomes. it's Fluorescent And Glows Under UV Light

Gainsborough-Smythe Report

benbear avatar
The Other Ben
The Other Ben
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well that's interestin... *weird duck-beaver puts on hat* PERRY THE PLATYPUS!?

#62

This Is Called The Coffer Illusion. In This Image There Are 16 Circles. Can You Find Them?

This Is Called The Coffer Illusion. In This Image There Are 16 Circles. Can You Find Them?

Old_Guide_433 Report

#63

Donnie Dunagan

Donnie Dunagan

Green____cat Report

#64

Such A Unique Way To Wake Up From Sleep

Such A Unique Way To Wake Up From Sleep

amartyamishraaa Report

#65

Monowi, Nebraska

Monowi, Nebraska

Green____cat Report

#66

Russia Is 2 Miles Away From Alaska

Russia Is 2 Miles Away From Alaska

NicoleN_Pillow1899 Report

#67

From A Million Miles Away, Nasa Captures Moon Crossing Face Of Earth. (Yes, This Is A Real Image) credit: Nasa/Noaa

From A Million Miles Away, Nasa Captures Moon Crossing Face Of Earth. (Yes, This Is A Real Image) credit: Nasa/Noaa

Moafdrawer Report

#68

The Size Of Bears Against Average Human Height

The Size Of Bears Against Average Human Height

Glass-Fan111 Report

#69

Marion Stokes

Marion Stokes

Green____cat Report

#70

Aleksander Doba Kayaked Solo Across The Atlantic Ocean (5400 Km, Under His Own Power) Three Times, Most Recently In 2017 At Age Of 70. He Died In 2021 While Climbing Kilimanjaro. After Reaching Top Asked For A Two-Minute Break Before Posing For Photo. He Then Sat Down On A Rock & "Just Fell Asleep"

Aleksander Doba Kayaked Solo Across The Atlantic Ocean (5400 Km, Under His Own Power) Three Times, Most Recently In 2017 At Age Of 70. He Died In 2021 While Climbing Kilimanjaro. After Reaching Top Asked For A Two-Minute Break Before Posing For Photo. He Then Sat Down On A Rock & "Just Fell Asleep"

moonandstars1984 Report

