70 Times People Saw Something So Amazing, They Had To Share It Online (New Pics)
The fear of missing out is quite real when it comes to the many fantastic things happening all around the world. For starters, it's humanly not possible to physically experience all of them. And financially, it might put a big dent in our pockets. Thankfully, we have online communities that document and share noteworthy moments for us to enjoy. For instance, the subreddit r/BeAmazed often shares the most incredible and moving content that, as the name rightfully suggests, will leave you amazed. They are known for covering a wide array of topics, from animals to history and sports. Keep scrolling, Pandas, to be reminded of the magic that surrounds us every day.
The Pigeon I Found On My Morning Walk Today
She Made It :’)
This Is A Single Tree... It's The World's Largest Cashew Tree And Covers An Area Of About 8,000 Square Meters
Many of us enjoy the remarkable events and breathtaking sights that surround us. And the “Be Amazed” community, which has amassed 8 million members since 2015, is testimony to that.
They are known for sharing photographs from all walks of life. Whether it’s a hornet flying with a cigarette butt or the cost of living in bygone eras, these folks have an impressive archive about various intriguing things.
Photograph Of The Moon
Ex-Skinhead Gets His Racist Tattoos Removed After Becoming A Dad
I love the last picture. A true human know how to redeemed themselves.
A Laser Visible Almost 100km Away (10km From Pic)
Now, if you look around, our planet is filled with mesmerizing things. There are some spectacles of Mother Nature that might just amaze you. Ranging from pastel pink to moody red, Lake Hillier gets its year-round unique color thanks to the presence of microorganisms.
An algae called Dunaliella salina is found in high salt concentrations. It produces beta-carotene, which gives the water a reddish-pink hue. The salt lake’s bright pink juxtaposed against the turquoise bay is definitely a stunning sight.
Racism Is Dumb And Einstein Was Not Dumb
Brave Flight Attendant
Grain Of Salt Under A Microscope
People around the globe have been enthralled by the stunning dancing ribbons of the northern lights for years. While aurora borealis are usually confined to Earth's polar regions, this year there were rare sightings across the UK, Europe, and the northern hemisphere.
Though our planet's magnetic field shields us from the onslaught, energetic particles from the sun strike Earth's upper atmosphere at up to 45 million mph (72 million kph) and cause the northern lights.
Live Fish Who Was Experiencing Buoyancy Issues And Swimming Abnormally Is Getting A Ct Scan For Diagnosis And Development Of A Treatment Plan
It’s surreal to see a fish wedged into a sponge like a madman’s banana split sundae.
Incredible Cosplay
The Sombrero Galaxy Taken By Hubble
A Female European Honey Buzzard Bird Was Fitted With A Satellite Tracking System And Traveled From Finland To South Africa In 42 Days
One In A Million Moment, Photographed By Debbie Parker
Once In A Lifetime Shot...a Meteor And Mount Fuji
The transparent waters of Caño Cristales in Colombia's Serranía de la Macarena National Park are known for their multitude of colors, earning them the nicknames "liquid rainbow" or "river of five colors." Depending on the lighting and water conditions, you will see shades of vibrant purples, reds, yellows, and greens flow down the river.
Sometimes the river even appears to be a deep crimson, bright blue, hot pink, or orange. However, the coloration only happens during certain months of the year because of a weed called Macarenia clavigera, a kind of aquatic plant.
This Is Tashirojima, Japan Or 'Cat Island'. Home To Hundreds Of Feral Cats, The Population Of Cats Is Now Greater Than Humans
I Wanted To Share A Drawing That Took All My Brain Power To Create. This Is One Non-Intersecting Line
A 3000-Year-Old Perfectly Preserved Sword Recently Dug Up In Germany
Whoever found it is the new King/Queen of Germany, I dont make the rules here, the sword does
Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a natural wonder that captivates everyone who visits. This extraordinary bay, located in Vietnam, is known for its emerald waters and thousands of towering limestone islands topped with rainforests.
The bay spans an area of approximately 1,553 square kilometers and is home to a wide variety of marine life, along with numerous bird species, reptiles, and mammals.
The Moon Photographed Over 28 Days At The Same Place And At The Same Time
Well, I Guess It's All Just Water Under The... Oh
I love how the river is just a tiny bit away from the end of the bridge. It looks like "so, you built a bridge? It would be a shame, if something happened to the river, right?"
With its strikingly colored sandstone rocks, Zhangye Danxia National Park in northwest China is a popular tourist destination worldwide. After 55 million years of shifting and creation, various chemicals, such as magnetites, sulfites, chlorites, and iron oxides, reacted with the sandstone to produce the hues that we see today.
The Thief And The Wiseman Are Not Related
Mom & Dad Went Mushroom Hunting- They Did Okay
The highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest, is referred to in Nepal as "Sagarmatha," which means "Goddess of the Sky," and in Tibet as "Chomolungma," which means "Mother of the World."
With its amazing elevation of 29,029 feet above sea level, Mount Everest presents the greatest challenge to climbers worldwide. Adventurers and mountaineers have been enthralled by Everest's majestic height and challenging circumstances for generations.
My Grandma (103) Meets Her Great Great Great Grandson For The First Time
Nasa's Telescope Recently Found A Big "Question Mark" In Deep Space
A Guy Captured A Hornet Flying With Cigarette Butt
Bapu Roa Tajne, The Man Of Impeccable Determination
