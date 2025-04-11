ADVERTISEMENT

The internet has given us many gifts: endless cat memes, 2 a.m. shopping sprees, and the ability to argue with strangers about things no one really understands. But perhaps its greatest offering? A front-row seat to the most baffling moments of human logic ever shared. We’re talking about the kind of posts that make you stop mid-scroll and whisper, “There’s no way that just happened.”

Thanks to the wonderfully chaotic corner of Reddit called r/facepalm, we get to witness these digital gems in all their glory. Today, Pandas, we’ve rounded up some of the wildest examples of what happens when common sense takes the day off. Buckle up, your forehead might be sore from all the facepalming ahead.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Oh Yeah?

Comedian on stage, gesturing with a microphone, discussing social issues.

FriendliestMenace Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Still Relevant

    Tweet by Alexis Isabel highlighting class issues, with 10K retweets and 40.1K likes.

    CuddlyWuddly0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Ah Maga, The Group Of “Christian Values”

    Man in suit with glasses clasping hands in mock prayer at an event, symbolizing facepalm moments.

    SarahIronside6 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    For many of us, social media has become our digital diary. We share our wins, our travel pics, even our lunch sometimes. But with 5.24 billion users online, it’s no surprise that the feed is also full of bizarre, absurd, and downright questionable posts. And not just from strangers; sometimes it’s your distant cousin or that one old classmate. While it’s great that we all have a voice, what we post online can quickly cross into facepalm territory if we’re not careful.

    To understand how social media habits shape perception and what posting responsibly actually looks like, we spoke with Rakesh Jha, a seasoned social media manager. He’s worked with some of the biggest influencers in India and has seen the best and worst of what goes viral. According to him, the digital space rewards attention but not always wisdom. And sometimes, a viral moment comes with consequences people never imagined.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    US Politicians Strike Again

    Ukraine leader declines mineral resource deal in Munich meeting.

    TailungFu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    American greed...if you don't want Russia to steal anymore of your country you have to give us half of your country's wealth....disgusting

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Someone Finally Told This Guy

    Twitter exchange featuring a graphic on government branches, highlighting a facepalm moment over democracy misunderstanding.

    CloudTodd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Difference Between Me And The One Percent Man

    A tweet highlighting a facepalm moment questioning societal judgments and perspectives.

    SalfordMe2023 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Rakesh begins, “In a world where it’s easy to share your thoughts instantly, it’s also easy to forget that what you post lives on.” He adds that screenshots are forever and one wrong tweet can resurface years later. “Even influencers with teams behind them can get it wrong. So it’s crucial for regular users to pause and review too.” A moment of reflection can save you from a digital disaster.

    One common mistake? Oversharing personal information. “We’ve seen people post screenshots with sensitive data, like bank details or home addresses, without realizing,” Rakesh says. He explains that many people trust their followers too much or assume their audience is small. But social media is public by default, and oversharing can lead to risks like identity theft or worse.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Still A Trumper 🤦‍♀️

    Anonymous post about gas prices and political stance sparks facepalm response in a group chat.

    HoneyBadgerMama75 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Better yet slither like the snake that you are

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Healthcare Is An Absolute Right

    Text questioning healthcare as a privilege, highlighting a facepalm moment about affordability and rights.

    emily-is-happy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank God I live in Australia where paying taxes to save lives is the first thing we want to do above all else.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Shameful. Humiliating. Accurate

    Split image with two men's faces, highlighting a statement about courage.

    ExactlySorta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Another trend that often gets people into trouble is vague posting or seeking sympathy through cryptic updates. “Those ‘don’t ask’ sad posts often invite more confusion than support,” Rakesh notes. While social media can be a support system, it’s not always the right space for unresolved emotions. “It’s better to speak to someone directly or seek help offline,” he adds.
    #10

    Which Budget They Want To Cut?

    Tweet questioning budget priorities, highlighting disparity in daily earnings of Elon Musk and seniors on Social Security.

    emily-is-happy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where is Elon atm? Counting his profits from the stock market manipulation?

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Yes, Family Values 🤣🤦

    Tweet highlighting a facepalm moment, humorously questioning family values and political figures.

    Bakari_Sellers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These are actual religious family values. The Bible is riddled with womanizing men making multitudes of children with as many random women as possible...in God's name....the extreme Christian right find absolutely nothing wrong with this.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Sorry, Old Folks. You're Even More On Your Own

    Sign announcing a cancelled FBI presentation on scams targeting seniors; main SEO keyword: Facepalm Moments.

    richincleve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Keeping the ignorant and vulnerable as ignorant and vulnerable as possible...y'all voted for this...hope you like it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Rakesh points out that memes and jokes can backfire when context is lost. “What’s funny to one group might be deeply offensive to another,” he says. “I always tell my clients: be mindful of the joke’s direction and target.”

    He also suggests understanding the full story before reposting or resharing anything, even if it's trending. Humor doesn't protect you from accountability.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Burning Friendships

    NATO criticism image showing covered coffins in military aircraft, discussing mutual defense obligations.

    Kiss-a-Cod Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Betrayal Always Comes From Your Friend

    Soldiers carrying flag-draped coffins, depicting facepalm moments in military alliances and global conflicts.

    fellaraktar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    F. U. C. K. I. N. G. GREAT JOB REPUBLICANS! YOU SUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCCCKKKKK.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    They Are Finding Out

    Text tweet expressing satisfaction about a USDA worker's job loss; highlights political irony.

    Matthewtravis08 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    One area that’s especially risky is commenting on news or sensitive events without verifying facts. “People want to be the first to react, but speed can ruin credibility,” Rakesh warns. “Always double-check your sources before posting.” Otherwise, you could unintentionally spread misinformation, and in today’s climate, that can be seriously damaging.
    #16

    Trump’s FBI Poised To Focus Counterterror Strategy On “Things Like Blm And Antifa”

    Tweet sarcastically questioning narratives about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot participants.

    covie_93 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because republicans can't even LIE STRAIGHT IN BED

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Fake Compounds

    Tweet about fake news and misconceptions, highlighting facepalm moments in today's world.

    JoJoFromJerz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Russia Could End The War Today By Leaving Ukraine

    Tweet by a public figure addressing Ukraine and Russia conflict; image shows a fiery landscape from foxnews.com.

    Mike_Pence Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    And then there’s the issue of blindly reposting quotes or inspirational messages that are either misattributed or fake. “Every time a quote goes viral with the wrong author, I cringe,” Rakesh laughs. “If you want to inspire people, that’s great but do it right.” Proper credit and fact-checking go a long way in building digital credibility.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    When it comes to political opinions, Rakesh says this is where people often dive in without fully understanding the topic. “It’s easy to share outrage, but most users don’t read the full article, they just react to the headline,” he explains. This leads to half-baked opinions and angry comment threads. “And before you know it, you’ve argued with ten people and learned nothing.”
    #19

    Destroying His Family’s Legacy

    Two men with text about USAID's creation and dismantling; a facepalm moment highlighting historical irony.

    Mr__O__ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If an actor played half these characters in a movie, it would flop because nobody would believe these people are real or possible.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Corporate Welfare For Him, Starvation For Poor Kids

    Tweet criticizing a wealthy figure for receiving government contracts while denying aid to the poor.

    GunnelsWarren Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Donald Trump Wasting Tax Payer Dollars By Taking Laps Around The Daytona 500 Race Track

    A black SUV leading a line of race cars on a track, with an American flag, during a race; facepalm moment.

    RoyalChris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “Politics isn’t just about shouting your opinion louder than the rest,” Rakesh adds. “It’s about understanding nuance, laws, history, and context.” He recommends doing your homework before weighing in on complex issues. “Don’t just follow the loudest voice on Twitter. Read from multiple sources and think critically. Otherwise, you’re just adding to the noise.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Murica

    Tweet highlighting a facepalm moment about capitalism and loan forgiveness, questioning economic priorities.

    nastywomanatlaw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Elon Musk’s Baby Mama Has To Beg Him Publicly To Give Their Child Necessary Medical Care

    Tweet showing a public plea about a child's medical crisis, highlighting a need for urgent attention and resolution.

    3headeddragn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Totally Normal Stuff Here

    Tweet listing facepalm moments involving Elon, posted by user @esjesjesj, highlighting controversial actions.

    uDoucheChill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    To sum it up, Rakesh says, “Every post, like, and share is a digital footprint. Use that power wisely.” He believes social media can be an incredible tool if used with intention. “It’s okay to be funny, weird, or vulnerable but be responsible too.” As users, we owe it to ourselves and others to pause before we post.
    #25

    “But What Rights Are They Taking Away?”

    Tweet discussing facepalm moments about potential legislative impacts on women, highlighting tax changes for single moms.

    Dramatic-History5891 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Today In Facepalm

    Cartoon shows a man labeled USA pushing another labeled CANADA off a plank, illustrating facepalm moments.

    Lena_Lena_A Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Nobody Is Surprised 🤦

    News reporter discussing trade tariffs' impact on truck prices.

    Nice_Substance9123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    These posts highlight how people aren’t holding back when it comes to calling out facepalm-worthy content on social media. Which of these left you the most baffled? Did you laugh, cringe, or maybe both? Let us know what made you pause and say, “Wait, what?” in the comments!
    #28

    You Get What You Vote For

    Facebook post of a letter to Donald Trump discussing termination and government job issues; example of facepalm moment.

    ExactlySorta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Opps

    A woman stands in front of a grocery shelf, reflecting on inflation and facepalm moments.

    FoxNews Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Brace Yourselves Another Non Investigation Incoming!

    Tweet highlighting a facepalm moment about 18,857 companies at a single building in the Cayman Islands for tax purposes.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Fucking Hell!

    Social media post with claims about Ukrainian polling and Zelensky's approval, sparking facepalm moments.

    wpm20151989 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    scottsheehan avatar
    Scott Sheehan
    Scott Sheehan
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Polling stations would be like fish in a barrel, it would be a m******e if they tried to hold elections in the middle of this.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Everything's Going To Be All-White, Everyone

    Tweet criticizes firing of General CQ Brown, calling it "woke" in controversial facepalm moment discussion.

    ExactlySorta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Don't Trad On Me

    Social media post criticizing conservative Christian beliefs with political satire, highlighting irony and controversial issues.

    ExactlySorta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And failure to provide basic healthcare to their own children or families..

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    School Board Fires Cafeteria Worker Who Collected Donations To Pay For Student Lunches

    A woman speaks at a podium after being fired for collecting donations for student lunches, highlighting a facepalm moment.

    Im_A_Fuckin_Liar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    The People Have Spoken

    Polling graph showing departments considered for elimination, with "DOGE" leading at 29%.

    BadApplePineapple Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Realtor Leaves Hateful Note At A Mexican Restaurant; Gets Fired

    Realtor Stephanie Lovins profile next to a shocking restaurant receipt moment.

    EmperorUmi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Joining A Chess Club For Senior Players Is Advisable When You Are Nearly 80

    Quote highlighting facepalm moments with a humorous Trump chess anecdote, shared by The Rambly Introvert.

    Positive_Owl_2024 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Absolutely Insane 😫

    Image of a headline on a digital device discussing controversial flag policies in Utah schools.

    AnnaaOlivia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Trump Will Make America Great Again! Hahaha

    Tweet about Oklahoma cotton farmers losing a contract due to instability, with commentary on world facepalm moments.

    emily-is-happy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    But Her Emails

    Elon Musk's tweet about DOGE website classified data sparks facepalm reactions online.

    ExactlySorta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Oh Who Is Surprised Here?

    Tweet expressing sarcastic surprise about tax policy in Trump's proposal; example of facepalm moments.

    Nice_Substance9123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    This Sounds Like Something A Dictator Would Do

    Tweet exchange showing someone questioning tax money use during a Daytona 500 event, featuring a limousine on the track.

    RoyalChris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    You Good, America?

    Graph showing life expectancy versus health expenditure, highlighting USA data.

    luuanuu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    The Goal Is To Privatize Everything

    Tweet about air travel safety and a SpaceX announcement, featuring Elon Musk's image.

    NeoWokio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    A Federal Employee Is Saying This Crazy Stuff. At Least The Cat Is Out Of The Bag Now

    Woman in a white blazer, identified as Ms. Greene, speaking at a conference, captured in a tweet screenshot with comments.

    Nice_Substance9123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Tell You Are A Russian Asset Without Telling Me

    Tweet about Trump offering shelter to Russian oligarchs, sparking facepalm moments questioning the world.

    Miserable-Lizard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Cringe 🤣

    Social media post showing a Trump 2024 campaign image alongside a job loss complaint mentioning Elon Musk. Facepalm moment.

    Zestyclose_Can9486 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Hypocrisy

    Two-panel meme highlighting facepalm moments with a political theme, involving private servers and emotional reactions.

    9lobaldude Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Real Quotes From Jd Vance

    Quotes by J.D. Vance, criticizing a political figure, evoking facepalm moments.

    TailungFu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    "Comedy Is Now Legal On Twitter" ~ Elon Musk

    Cartoon depicting "No more free lunch" sign, people labeled world's poorest, and a wealthy figure next to money bags, illustrating facepalm moments.

    SomethingRandomYT Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Dear God

    Tweet criticizing a claim about Social Security enrollment fraud, emphasizing a facepalm moment.

    johnnypin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Go Anti-Woke, Go Broke

    Tweet about Target's $15B loss after dropping DEI initiatives and a comment on anti-woke consequences.

    Dramatic-History5891 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Priorities…right Murica?

    Woman discusses tragedy, highlighting issues with homeless response, questioning priorities in facepalm moments.

    ParticularAd8919 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Here Is The Summary

    Tweet describing a budget plan that suggests taking funds from healthcare and kids’ food for tax cuts to the rich.

    BarronGreen89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Other Countries!!

    A tweet highlighting facepalm moments about global housing and healthcare disparities.

    BarronGreen89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Wtf Are The Courts Doings?????

    Executive order announcement on Reddit; claims of major power shift to the White House raise eyebrows.

    _crazyboyhere_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    It Isn't Happening. It's Happened

    Tweet by Aaron Rupar with a post from Donald J. Trump about Ukraine, featuring a facepalm moment questioning world affairs.

    ExactlySorta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Leaving This Here

    Man holding a humorous protest sign on a street corner, sparking facepalm moments.

    DoughDough2018 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    What Happened

    Tweets showing contrasting statements; flags and accusations spark discussion on social media.

    Accomplished_Ear_288 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Look At The Difference Of Arguments And Understand Their Different Positions

    Tweets by public figures discussing SpaceX crew's return delay for political reasons.

    Silent-Challenge5710 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    So True

    Text on red background expressing skepticism about billionaires benefiting the working class; an example of facepalm moments.

    waterisnotland Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Dei To Them Just Means Black People

    Tweet about a job loss blamed on DOGE, tagging @POTUS45 and @elonmusk, highlighting facepalm moments questioning the world.

    Nice_Substance9123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    I Never Thought This Would Happen To Me

    Tweet highlighting a facepalm moment regarding a senator's quote about Elon Musk and real-life compassion.

    Devilutionbeast666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    It's Not A Bug, It's A Feature

    Fred Wellman tweet expressing concern over only 3 park rangers at Yosemite, highlighting a facepalm moment.

    ExactlySorta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Your Deputy Director Of FBI, America

    Twitter exchange showcasing a facepalm moment involving a heated discussion and sarcastic comments.

    UnHolySir Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Big Donor Owes Billions In Taxes

    Comparison of a $7 billion tax debt and jail for unpaid parking, highlighting facepalm moments.

    Redmannn-red-3248 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    I Hope The Price Of Eggs Was Worth Your Reputation, America

    UN adopts resolution on Ukraine conflict; U.S. and others oppose. Facepalm moments in international diplomacy.

    c-k-q99903 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    This A Typical Conservative Move

    Comment discussing personal change in political views due to job loss, highlighting facepalm moments in societal context.

    Nice_Substance9123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Why Doesn't Everyone Do This?

    Text screenshot about campaign finance criticism, highlighting views on oligarchy versus democracy.

    Calm-Marionberry5457 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Trump Is Selling Us Citizenship For $5 Million Dollars

    TV screen showing news about Trump's 'Gold Card' visa for wealthy investors.

    RNs_Care Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    When The Lawman Won’t Enforce The Law (For Some People)

    Tweet highlighting a facepalm moment about legal challenges involving a congressman and law enforcement actions.

    Dramatic-History5891 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Of Course They Are

    Elon Musk's companies receive billions in taxpayer money; graph shows financial data over years.

    Calm-Marionberry5457 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Oh Okay 🤦

    Tweet about facepalm moment with Musk discussing mistakes and Ebola prevention at a meeting.

    Nice_Substance9123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Pretty Sure There Was A Way To Prevent This

    Tweet about air traffic controller shortage; has 5.2M views.

    RoyalChris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Can She Read???

    Tweet with claim about a tax bill and a reader's correction, highlighting a facepalm moment.

    9lobaldude Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    "We're Going To Win So Much, You May Even Get Tired Of Winning"

    Norwegian ship in port with a news headline about fuel supply halt, stirring facepalm moments and questioning global relations.

    GodButcherAura Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    ‘Ol Donny Really Ran Off To Mar-A-Lago To Golf After What Happened Yesterday… 🙄🤦🏻‍♂️

    Man in red cap and white polo steps out of a golf cart on a course, highlighted as a facepalm moment.

    N4TETHAGR8 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Trying To Escape The Consequences

    Tweet discussing JD Vance relocating due to protests; a facepalm moment questioning world events.

    RoyalChris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    What About Vance Skiing And Trump Golfing?

    Tweet highlighting facepalm moments, questioning priorities of EU leaders and Zelensky during ongoing conflicts.

    RoyalChris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    And Trump Said Zelensky Would Never Arrive To A Peace Deal

    International leaders in a formal meeting room with flags, possibly discussing global policies and decisions.

    TailungFu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Elon Musks Idea Of Peace

    Poll results tweet about Ukraine-Russia peace proposals with 59.1% voting no, showcasing a facepalm moment.

    TailungFu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Trump Has Stupidity Levels Not Like Any Other President

    Tweet questioning Trump's intention, claiming he purposefully caused a recession; 360K views, 22K likes.

    DontCh4ngeNAmme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    If Maga Could Read They'd Be Very Upset

    Tweet questioning political leadership and economic impact, raising a facepalm moment with over half a million views.

    uDoucheChill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    You Know It’s Bad When Other Countries Care More About You Than Your Own President…

    Trudeau speaks on economic issues at a press conference, generating mixed reactions and facepalm moments online.

    N4TETHAGR8 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    We're Doomed, Yes?

    Tweet by Bill Corbett featuring photos of an event audience holding protest signs; facepalm moments.

    ExactlySorta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    How Come This Is Never Mentioned Or Acknowledged????

    Tweet about Trump and mask refusal, with a busy hospital scene, illustrating facepalm moments questioning the world.

    emily-is-happy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Inept. Insane. In Charge

    Social media post highlighting a facepalm moment about military readiness and civilian employee evaluations.

    ExactlySorta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!