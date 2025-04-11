ADVERTISEMENT

The internet has given us many gifts: endless cat memes, 2 a.m. shopping sprees, and the ability to argue with strangers about things no one really understands. But perhaps its greatest offering? A front-row seat to the most baffling moments of human logic ever shared. We’re talking about the kind of posts that make you stop mid-scroll and whisper, “There’s no way that just happened.”

Thanks to the wonderfully chaotic corner of Reddit called r/facepalm, we get to witness these digital gems in all their glory. Today, Pandas, we’ve rounded up some of the wildest examples of what happens when common sense takes the day off. Buckle up, your forehead might be sore from all the facepalming ahead.