When it comes to safety and disaster preparedness, however, there are plenty of situations where the average person has absolutely no idea what to do. So if you’re interested in having a plan for when emergencies strike, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. Netizens have been sharing their best safety advice and life-saving tips, so we’ve gathered some important ones down below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the info you’ll be keeping in your back pocket!

There are many pieces of information that are considered common knowledge . You can probably name all of the colors in the rainbow without any hesitation, and even if you can’t speak a whole sentence in French , it’s likely that you at least know "merci."

#1 If a tornado looks like it isn’t moving, it’s heading right towards you.

#2 Maybe not your life, but someone else's. Most drowning is silent. The victim quite literally cannot speak to call for help, as they are too desperately trying to get any air at all. Drowning can look simply like a person bobbing in the water until they no longer come back up. Keep a watch out. Especially if it's kids.

#3 This is a New Zealand specific one, but all emergency numbers work here. The official number is 111. But 999,000,911, etc. will all work. This is so that tourists can still reach emergency services easily.

#4 Double check advices in this thread with your own research.

#5 If you are ever buried in rubble (earthquake, tornado, building collapse etc).



Don’t shout. You’ll lose your voice and waste energy.



Instead, grab a piece of rubble and knock in patterns of threes. Humans are expert pattern makers and pattern notices.



Rescuers will hear the distinctive pattern sound and go toward it.



Once you can hear people, then use your voice.



Edit: cite my source. I learned this from the Podcast The Big One. It’s about how to realistically survive a massive earthquake day by day with certain scenarios.

#6 Do not delay getting out of a burning building. The flames are not what will k**l you. The smoke will get very thick and toxic very quickly and you will not be able to see the way to get out.

#7 All firearms are loaded. Even if they are not, they are.

#8 If you get impaled or stabbed leave the object in and call 911 (or your country's equal) That object is keeping all the blood on the inside of your body.

#9 If your car goes into the water, open the door or roll down the windows immediately. If you don't, the pressure differential will hold them shut and you'll have to wait until the car fills up with water.



Edit: a lot of people are telling me that on newer cars, the headrest poles can be used to break a window. I'm not sure if that's true, because headrests I've seen are just made of ordinary steel, and the ends aren't particularly pointy. A dedicated window breaker will have a sharp point made of an ultra hard material.



Does anyone know if newer headrests are actually made for this?



Edit 2: It seems headrests are not designed specifically to break windows, but they *can* in a pinch if the proper technique is used (and they can actually be removed). Putting the point in the corner of the window and slamming the headrest.

#10 If you ever almost drown to the point of throwing up water or passing out, even if you feel 100% fine, get to a hospital. Your lungs can unwittingly self-fill up with fluid over the next few hours.

#11 If someone is in trouble and you want to leap in to save them, make sure you have a way to get out yourself. I recently saw a video of a drowning man. Another man jumped in to try and save him. Instead both drowned.

#12 If you smell a fish smell in your house (some people also report a urine like smell) for no reason, 9 times out of 10 it means there's an Electrical Fire.

#13 If the ocean is retreating there is a tsunami coming, evacuate the beach immediately.

#14 "There are no rules if a stranger puts their hands on you"



Yell, scream bloody murder, kick, bite, make the biggest scene you possibly can and run away as fast as you can.



Make sure your kids understand that this is the exception, the time they MUST draw as much attention as possible and do ANYTHING it takes to get away and get help.

#15 If you’re being tied up, puff yourself out as much as possible so it’ll be easier to wiggle out of. Tense muscles, inhale deep and stretch out your arms and legs to make more space.

#16 Maybe not your life but possibly others.



In an emergency situation pick 1 person to specifically call 911. In lots of stressful or emergency situations there are significant delays in calling 911. Some people assume that others will call 911 while other panic/freeze up and dont think to call 911.



If you're faced with an situation where 911 is necessary, pick a specific person to contact 911.

#17 Never pull out a gun or any weapon unless you are prepared to k**l or die. Weapons escalate the situation to another level. If you have a weapon, intend to use it and risk having it used on you.

#18 Chest compressions are important regardless of mouth to mouth.



Edit:



Wow thanks guys. I didn't expect this to blow up like it did. There are many questions in the comments.



Please keep in mind I am not a medical expert. I was trained for first aid and emergency response in the outdoors in New Zealand but do not have any profectional medical training. I encourage everyonenwho can to get a first aid certificate or at leaste some training.



I general follow the Drs ABC steps:



D danger is there anything around that can put you in danger?



R response is the person responsive talk to them. Or gently rub their collarbone.



S send for help call emergency services. Make sure someone stays on the phone. And someone with the person.



A airways check if the airways are free. Sometimes there is just something stuck there. Tilting the head back can free and open airways.



B Breathing is the person breathing? Holding you hear close to their mouth and nose is one of the most effective ways to notice if someone is not breathing.



C circulation check their pulse. There are two main ways of doing this. There is a vain on the underside of the wrist and one on the underside of the Jawline.



Once you have checked the person in this way start chest compression. The location for this is the centre of the chest just under the armpits on the sternum.



For adults use both hands for children use one hand and babies either one hand or a few fingers. The chest does need to be pressed quite hard about half a thumb to a thumb of depth. Obviously use common scene.



Use a song to keep in time. Staying alive or Another one bites the dust work well.



If you are comfortable you can give breath to breath twice for every 30 compressions. Do not do thia if you are alone keep the chest comprestions going. The compressions are the important part as they keep the circulation of oxygen to the brain going.



You may have to take turns with someone it can be exhausting.



Ask If there is a diffibulator around it should have further instructions for use. If you don't feel comfortable using it don't use it. Chest compressions are the important part.



Even if you don't have the training follow these steps! I lt saves lives.

#19 If your vomit look like coffee ground, you are bleeding internally, you need to go to the hospital.

#20 Soy sauce is deadly if consumed in large quantities at once. So no stupid soy sauce dares or challenges please.

#21 This one’s pretty obvious, but if someone’s grabbing you, it’s usually easy to break the hold by grabbing their thumb. Can’t hold s**t so well without your thumb.



I’m glad I haven’t had the opportunity to use this next one, but I’ve been taught that if someone is trying to a*****t you or kidnap you, and you manage to get him on the ground, prop his leg up on something (kneecap facing upward) and f*****g JUMP on that g*****n knee. Can’t chase or kidnap you if he can’t f*****g walk.



(Edit to add: The thumb thing I’ve found great when trying to break a hold without doing damage; lots of people have been talking about pinkies instead when you’re fine with damage, which is great advice. Also, don’t do the second one if you can help it. End edit.).

#22 If you are buried in an avalanche, you won't be able to tell which way is up. You should spit. Gravity will carry the spit down. Dig the opposite way so you can escape.



EDIT: I AM WRONG! I am super wrong. I renounce the upvotes and lovely little award. TT This might be okay advice for when the avalanche is slowing down OR if you are already near the top, but otherwise, you're f****d. Thanks especially to u/Shurtstick; glad to hear that you made it out alive to educate the internet.



The best thing to do is to prevent yourself from getting buried. You might try to grab onto a tree, rock, or anything else to avoid being swept away. Don't try to outrun the avalanche; move laterally to get out of its path. Keep your mouth closed and teeth clenched so the snow doesn't go in. Once the avalanche slows, make an air pocket in front of your face using one arm [by holding your hand over your face](https://www.travelandleisure.com/travel-news/what-to-do-in-an-avalanche) while you're still moving and try to push the other arm towards the surface to help rescuers. If you can get an arm or foot out, your chances of being rescued are a lot higher. According to this [Telegraph article](https://www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/ski/advice/Ski-safety-avalanche-survival-tips/), your survival chances are over 90% if you're not fully buried. When the avalanche stops, if possible, dig yourself out. If not, relax to conserve your oxygen. Lots of people die from carbon dioxide poisoning because they fill the air in the little pocket in front of their faces with carbon dioxide. Don't shout unless you hear rescuers. If you're hollering the whole time, you may run out of air. Stay calm and remember that people are looking for you.

#23 Probably said already but....bad CPR is better than no, even if you're unskilled. You literally cannot make the person more dead, as being dead is what predicates CPR.



If you have a puncture wound to the chest or abdomen, the first thing you should do is place a non porous(think plastic bag) object over the wound, it will help prevent tension pneumothorax.



A tourniquet is quite simple to put on and can save a life if there is no other option. Place close to the site or near(not on) a joint. NEVER remove a tourniquet once placed, as clots can travel to the brain and lungs. Also mark the time you put it on.



If you're at an accident scene and have no medical training, something you can do is collect information and help calm victims. This is quite helpful as it assists the paramedics with triage and keeps potential injured persons heart rates down. Alternatively, learn how to hold C-spine.



If your car ever gets stuck on the train tracks, look for a sign on the crossing arms, this is the "railway 911" and has a number to call to stop traffic as well as your exact location.



If you've been cut deeply pack gauze into the wound as tightly as possible then hold pressure.



If you are driving in incliment weather pay attention to truckers, they are often warned ahead of time of wrecks and things due to their radios. Also never drive in the rain without headlights!!

#24 If you need to call 911 and you're too busy helping the victim (CPR) specifically point at someone and say "you! Call 911!" Instead of "somebody call 911!" It snaps a person out of bystanders effect and they act.

#25 You can perform the Heimlich manoeuvre on yourself.



Apparently you are supposed to put your thumb knuckle under your rib cage and jump onto a flat surface or the back of a chair. Or you know what... better yet go take a CPR course. Don’t sue me plz.

I'm not a doctor, I just did a google search for facts that will save your life and copied the first result. R/confessions



Either way make sure you re-swallow your food after chewing it some more cause that burger was 6.99 and you ain't gonna let the man take you out.

#26 Not for yourself, but someone else. First aid in general is not meant to be the only form of aid a person receives. If you give someone CPR, or use a defibrillator on them, or they have a severe allergic reaction requiring an EpiPen, you should still call emergency services immediately - these are just temporary measures to buy time until a medical professional can treat them more thoroughly. Similarly, chewing aspirin for a suspected heart attack still requires emergency services to treat the issue or rule out complications.

#27 When you’re in Australia (mostly on beaches) DO NOT TOUCH THE TINY ADORABLE OCTOPUS WITH BLUE RINGS it’s venomous and will usually k**l you. In fact, don’t touch any snakes or spiders or marine life, a lot of it is poisonous, venomous or will k**l you in other ways... don’t let this stop you from coming to Australia though, most of the humans are pretty nice.

#28 If you’re lost in the wilderness and need something sharp to hunt/defend with, make a spear by hardening a soaked branch/stick over a fire. The water prevents the stick from burning, but the heat from the fire forces the branch to condense and harden making them more durable.

#29 Not life saving BUT fkn useful. If you have a splinter and cant get it out; cut off a tiny piece of new soap put over where it is and put plaster/bandaid over it. Next morning peel off the plaster and whatever the splinter is, is stuck in the soap.

#30 Ok so if you encounter a wild bear try to look as big as possible. Stand on the tips of your feet, raise your hands high up and look the bear straight into the eyes. Then start talking in a really deep voice, like really darth vader like. So deep, that nobody would even understand what are you saying. The bear will look at you for a while probly do some noises - in this case do not scream!!! You will scare the bear this way and he might attack - but eventually the bear will leave. This is the only thing that works on bears. You cannot outran them because they can run for much longer than you and unlike boars, they are very good tree climbers so dont try escaping on a tree. This doesnt work with grizzlies and Polar Bears though. Only with Black Bears and Some Brown ones.







Some more facts that can help you survive head on with an animal.





With the bear you wanna be as big as possible, its the opposite when facing gorillas. They are very proud animals and they dont want to see any type of resistance. Also gorilla is the last animal you would like to fight. It can outrun you, overpower you and it can climb trees way better than you. However when you meet wild gorilla you wanna crawl down and look the smallest you possibly can. Laying belly up also helps because animals see that as a surrender sign.







With other monkeys: You probably wont be able to overpower them but they wont have interest in you unless you have something they like. Just dont look them in the eyes.







Sharks - same as bears, you wanna look as big as you can so they think you wont fit into their mouth however they are not agressive creatures. And unless absolutly necessary dont try to swim away from them. Even the best swimmer of the world is as fast as r******d seal and those are sharks favourite food.







Crocodilians- Dont face them in water, once they grab you in water its pretty much over. Only thing you can then try is poking their eye, this works with a lot of animals that get grasp on you including sharks, however this makes them either flee, or attack so do this only when absolutely necessary. When facing crocodilians on the dry land try running in zig zag pattern. Dont run straight ahead because they are amazing runners. But they should lose their interest in you fast enough. However if you are chased into a corner with a crocodilian try and jump on their snout, closing their mouth. They have very fiercome bite force, however its very easy to hold their mouth shut with just one hand. Once you do that you can move the crocodilian as you wish, face him back to the water, release him and run as fast as possible away from him.







Rhino- Rhinos have very poor eyesight so they wont see you approaching them, so when they notice you they get very scared and will start chasing you. They are much better runners than crocodilians so outrunning them isnt an option. However they are not really good in changing directions mid run so try the zigzag pattern and you should be able to shake them off easily.







Birds- Its weird, but even birds can cause trouble. Im not talking about ostriches or emus but about regular Parrots. I have faced this issue only in Australia but it can happen anywhere else. Parrots will attack you only if you are not looking. Even though you can easily overpower them, those sharp beaks and claws are nothing comfortable. So the way to prevent Parrot attacks is putting a pair of sunglasses on the back of your head. This really works the parrots will think you are watching them and therefore wont attack. I tried this, and it works.







Snakes- Just dont approach them, when you find one and you dont know if it is venomous or not, just walk away from it. If you are bitten by one, find someone who can help probably a hospital. Just tie your leg, arm, wherever you were bitten by a piece of clothing few centimeters above the bite, so the venom doesnt spread.







Hornets- this is just a cool fact. Hornets are angered by the white colour. You might think that taking off your white shirt might work, however remember that part of your eyes is white and they are easily angered by it, so when facing Hornets walk away from them, dont look at them, just go. You can even run in this scenerio.









Thats probably all, if you have any other animal related question just ask, those are just the most useful or interesting facts about surviving facing wild animals.

#31 If you call 911 even though you don't have signal, it will work.

#32 Heart attack symptoms in woman.



1. Uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain in the center of your chest. It lasts more than a few minutes, or goes away and comes back.

2. Pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.

3. Shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort.

4. Other signs such as breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.

5. As with men, women’s most common heart attack symptom is [chest pain](https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/heart-attack/angina-chest-pain) or discomfort. But women are somewhat more likely than men to experience some of the other common symptoms, particularly shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting and back or jaw pain.



Adding some possible symptoms that have been mentioned in the comments:



* Sense of impending doom

* (upper) Back pain

* Symptoms like having a regular cold



I would also like to add that these symptoms can also be signs of heart attack in men, howbeit less common.



Unfortunately most of the symptoms are pretty generic. Though if you have concerns you should always speak to your doctor about your experiences.

#33 This obviously won’t work all the time, but if someone grabs you by the arm, don’t pull away - twist your arm instead.



Your arm goes (nearly) all directions but their wrists won’t.

#34 If you get caught in a current, don't swim towards the shore and instead swim parallel to it.



Edit: People seem to be confused, but I should clarify that you swim parallel to the shore.

#35 If you’re driving and your accelerator pedal gets stuck in the down position (meaning your brakes won’t work and you will only continue to increase speed), do NOT turn off the engine. Your steering wheel will lock up and you will very likely crash. Instead, turn on your hazards and shift into neutral to let your car gradually decrease in speed.

#36 If you take antidepressants, don't take cough suppressants. Cough suppressants increase the amount of serotonin in your brain, which is what antidepressant do too. If you have too much serotonin, you can get what's called "serotonin syndrome". The more medication you've taken, the worse it could be, and can possibly be fatal.



It's not fun, trust me. I had to learn all this the hard way.





Oh, another.



Women often experience heart attacks different than men. One of the most common symptoms is jaw pain. Shortness of breath and nausea also are common. Chest pain is still something to look for, but look for these other symptoms too.

#37 Never, *ever*, mix bleach and ammonia.



The result of mixing them is ~~chlorine~~ chloramine gas. ~~aka mustard gas~~.

#38 If you're visiting an unfamiliar location like a cinema or concert hall, take a few moments to look around for the nearest exit, then pick out a second as a backup in case the first becomes blocked or cut off.



If something happens, especially in a crowded public place, most people's first instincts are to turn around and head for the main entrance but this is not always the closest, safest or easiest way out. Nine times out of ten there will usually be a closer exit.

#39 If you have to perform cpr you can follow the beat of staying alive by the bee gees or another one bites the dust by queen.

#40 Speaking with first-hand experience, North Korean border guards will search your belongings when you are going into the country. If you want to sneak something illegal in (eg South Korean movies), hide them in a pillow.



At least that's how I managed to do it.



Actually, just don't go to North Korea. Trust me.

#41 How to identify if you or someone else is having a stroke. Time is key so you need to act F.A.S.T.





**F**acial drooping: A section of the face, usually only on one side, that is drooping and hard to move. This can be recognized by a crooked smile.



**A**rm weakness: The inability to raise one's arm fully.



**S**peech difficulties: An inability or difficulty to understand or produce speech.



**T**ime: If any of the symptoms above are showing, time is of the essence; call the emergency services or go to the hospital.

#42 Never ever ever place an extension ladder on a smooth concrete floor and climb it unless the feet have rubber pads attached to them. otherwise there is a very real risk that as you climb higher, your weight will cause the feet to slide out from under you because there is very little friction between aluminum and smooth finished concrete. I've climbed ladders countless times and then one day I did this and it almost killed me. Shattered my wrist and almost broke my back. Life forever altered.

#43 If you have a heart attack, cough. A paramedic taught me that and i'm not sure about the science behind it but he brought up 3 instances where it saved someones life so I guess it works.

#44 If you are depressed or s******l, there are many paths back to life which are available to you. It means something to feel this way, and it is understandable that this happens given what you went through. You are still you. You aren't broken beyond repair, and you aren't bad for feeling what you feel. People don't get like this for no reason. It isn't permanent especially when it feels like it is



Once the reason for the feeling is known and seen and held with enough love, it becomes way way easier to be compassionate to oneself and address the wounds we are carrying. It becomes way easier to get help, which in turn makes many other steps easier still



We isolate ourselves because we feel ashamed for turning out this way. We were taught that this is how we make ourselves good. I have good news for you here. We don't need to do this to be good. We were born good. It is still there



As long as you keep with it at whatever pace works for you and show yourself some strong genuine kindness and love in whatever way matters to you, you will progress out. It does happen a lot and increasingly often, nobody is beyond healing. Progress starts slow as sun melts ice, and with consistent exposure to the light of our attention and love it will melt completely. Our cold selves pushed and locked away so long ago will come back



Crying is a very good thing to do, even when alone. Ice within melts into tears. It flushes the sinuses and eyes, releases endorphins, and expresses the hurt we have been carrying all this way. We can set it down, we can look at it with kindness, and we can progress into a space where this experience is a strength far more than an injury



I have been in this state for a very long time, over a decade. I chose to sit here and study it so I could show others the way out and warn them of the deception depression will use, the lie that the pain won't end. It was very hard to do alone, and I was not always alone



Beware the serpent, the lie of unending pain. Every storm ends, and after every flood there comes a bloom



You are not beyond help



Here, have a lifeline.

#45 Don't eat 10,000,000 bananas at once



You'll die of the radiation.

#46 If you drive over water frequently, keep a seatbelt cutter/window breaker in your car. Just in case.

#47 Do ***NOT*** inflate your life jacket before exiting the aircraft.



This is especially true in case of emergency water landings. As any air safety expert would tell you, inflating your life jacket inside a rapidly submerging airplane will cause you to float up to the cabin’s ceiling, unable to move without help. The right thing to do is to take a deep breath and swim out of the airplane with your life jacket still deflated. Only when you’re safely out of the plane should you pull the inflation cord.

#48 If stranded in the wilderness without food, do not eat Mushrooms as a food source. 90% of them will k**l you or make you violently ill. and some species of poisonous mushrooms imitate or look nearly indistinguishable from edible ones. So unless you are a mycologist, the fungus are not fun-guys in a survival situation.

#49 If lost in the woods, always follow water downstream.

#50 If you're caught out in a thunderstorm, do not, for the love of god, stand under a tree for shelter. Had a kid at our school get killed like this - lightning hits the tree, travels down to the ground, up one fluid filled leg, through the heart stopping it, down the other leg into the ground.



Get somewhere that is safe like a car or if you really need to squat down on the the floor with your feet together until it passes. Don't waste time ditching gear like jewelry. Easy way to tell the distance of the storm - count from the flash to the thunder, divide by 5 for miles, and three for kilometres (roughly).



If you're caught up a hill, take EXTRA precaution and preferably plan ahead and just don't go if there's a chance of lightning.

#51 Airplane depressurizes and the masks drop?



Put your d**n mask on first, as instructed.



At 35,000 feet you have 30-60 seconds of useful consciousness.



Make it count.

#52 If you witness an accident: NEVER remove a person’s helmet unless it is essential to protect their airway; doing so could exacerbate a spinal or brain injury.



Furthermore, once the person is out of direct danger, ensure that they are laid flat on the ground and are kept in place. They may be moving around and trying to get up if they are conscious, but moving could exacerbate a spinal injury. Multiple people may be needed to hold down a person who is in shock after an accident. One person should focus on holding the head in place, always.



Never touch someone’s open wounds unless it is necessary to do so to stop bleeding — and even then, try to find a barrier before touching with your bare hands. Especially never touch or apply pressure to open fractures.



If an injury is bleeding profusely: hold pressure with some kind of occlusive if possible, and tourniquet above the level of injury (but never on a joint, always above or below) if the injury is on an extremity. Tourniquets are probably tighter than you expect them to be. And remember the time you put it on (date the fabric or person if possible).



If a finger or toe is chopped off: hold pressure and tourniquet the limb, find the “lost” finger/toe, and put it in a ziplock bag. Surround the bag with towels or napkins, and put it inside of another bag of ice. The idea is to ice it to preserve the cells, but keep it from direct contact so it doesn’t become frostbitten. If done in a timely manner, said finger/toe may be able to be saved.



CPR crash course: CPR is best done as early as possible. But remember that it is not necessary if they are breathing! Check for breathing, then call for help and an AED, if possible. If you are alone, call 911 first. A 911 operator can guide you through it if you don’t know what to do.



Ensure that the person’s airway is protected, especially if you are giving breaths. We call this the “head tilt, chin lift”. If the person has been in an accident, do not lift the head but simply thrust the jaw forward to give breaths (to protect their spine).



Compressions should not be done too fast or too slow; do it to the theme “staying alive” if you aren’t sure of the pace. Rule of thumb is 2 fingers for an infant, one hand for a small child, and both hands for adults. Try to compress about 2 inches (1-1.5 for infants), and allow the chest to fully recoil back to its normal position between compressions. This allows air to fill the lungs and simulate breathing.



If a small child or infant requires CPR, you may put your whole mouth over their lips/nose to create a good seal if you are giving breaths. Children who need CPR usually need it due to a failure in their airway or lungs, not in the heart.



Always check to ensure they are not choking first — if they are, do NOT sweep your fingers in their mouth unless you can safely remove the object. You may just lodge it further if you aren’t careful.



Always move your extremities frequently; get up and stretch, or move them in place if you have to. Blood clots can, and do, k**l very quickly.



When de-escalating a situation with an angry or anxious person: speak slowly and calmly, and make yourself as non-threatening as possible. Do not threaten them or block any exits. Empathize with them. If they are a direct threat to you, you may need to go along with their plan until you can safely get out.



If someone is having a panic attack, try to get them to focus on something very intently: the feel of grass under their fingers, identifying a particular color that stands out to them in your environment, etc. Telling them to “calm down” only makes it worse. They need to feel safe and realize on their own that they are not in any immediate danger.



It’s a good idea to always keep a basic first aid kit and “survival kit” (think water, granola bars, knife/tools, light, flint) in your car or backpack.



Lastly and most importantly, be kind and helpful to everyone. You never know when it might come back around to you! :].

#53 If you've got a wound on you, even a bug bite, and see a red streak from it following on of your veins, you have blood poisoning.

#54 If you start feeling dizzy, nauseated, light headed, dull headache, go outside for 10m, go back to the room you started feeling this. If it starts again, it is most likely Carbon Monoxide Poisoning. Also if someone has lost consciousness, GET THEM THE F**K OUTTA OF THERE.

#55 If theres an earthquake, do not go down or up any stairs. They collapse.

#56 So I grew up helping my dad with his apiary in our backyard. Some bee facts that might help:

1. Honeybees die when they sting you. At the TOD, they release a pheromone that marks you as the hive’s current enemy so all the other soldier bees can find you. This is why you should never ever slap at honeybees or otherwise try to k**l them. Because believe me, they have a ton of angry family.

2. Our soaps and shampoos are very convincing as flowers. Similarly, honeybees often mistake blonde or red hair as great big flowers. Once the bee circles you a few times, she will figure out you aren’t a flower even though you smell like one. This is the part where you stop freaking out and flailing like a dummy so that you don’t accidentally k**l her and acquire those murder pheromones.

3. The best bee defense is quite literally calmly walking away, but you also have two distraction options that will not help you if you’ve been pheromoned. One is smoke. Beekeepers in history often used smoke when tending their apiaries. The reason being that smoke masks any chemical communication and the bees get confused, thinking the hive is on fire. Second is that low hanging branches and shrubbery are your friends. Circle around in that stuff, and once again, bees get confused as to where you are. But like I said, that dead bee pheromone will make them come after you hell or high water, smoke and shrubbery be damned.



I understand being afraid because you are allergic. Hell, once I moved away and was no longer exposed to bee venom on the regular, I developed an allergy. I carry an epipen when I’m outside. Know what else I do when I visit my dad? I don’t run away screaming like an idiot when a bee mistakes me for a flower. I calmly walk though some shrubs till that bee goes away. Be safe, tell your primal brain to shut up, and ask that one friend who still smokes to light one up to protect you from inquiring bees.

#57 Before you head off to that wild party, go ahead and decided up front whether you plan to drink, or do other d***s (exclusive or), because most uppers will get people so high or tripping or rolling or whatever that they'll literally die of alcohol poisoning without noticing as they continue to drink. Alcohol also doesn't generally mix well with other varieties of d***s.



Also, no, you can't drive. Get an Uber.

#58 If your diabetic friend starts acting like a drunk, stumbling around, talking nonsense and slurring, throwing up, their bloodsugars could be dangerously low. Make them drink something sweet, sugary soda, juice or just feed them plain sugar. Be aggressive they might resist. If they pass out and can’t swallow rub honey or sugar on the insides of their cheeks. Or if their breath smells really bad their bloodsugar is probably really high and at risk of ketosis. My stupid T1 a*s has been saved many times by friends and my mom

#59 If you were diving and something went wrong, or if you got stuck on a sinking boat or something, swim to the top as fast as you can while humming, or yelling. It'll keep your lungs from exploding due to the underwater pressure.



I'm not a diver, and I don't know any of the technical terms, but one of my uncles used to dive. Never happened to him, but he said it was advice worth remembering.



Edit: I've been told I've gotten a few things wrong, as there's many ways to do this. I don't remember what he said word-for-word (and he died back in '08,) but plenty of others have added on to what I've said, so go read what they have to say! :).

#60 If you land in the Amazon for w.e reason and get lost, you should always search a river and follow the flow of the river down. People always build their Villages etc. down the flow of a river.

#61 My mum once told me about a woman who was walking home alone and was approached by a man and he wouldn't leave her alone/was trying to force himself onto her so she dropped to the ground and started eating grass and moo-ing and the man ran off saying she was crazy.



No idea if it's a true story but apparently doing something completely unexpected can deter potential assaulters because they are hoping for/expecting a certain reaction so worth a try if you're stuck.

#62 Lava is very hot don't touch it.

#63 If you have an iPhone, pressing the lock-screen button five times rapidly will initiate a call to emergency services. Handy for if you don't want to show you have a phone by removing it from your pocket. It will dial automatically.



Edit: older iPhones have a home button and button that locks the phone. Newer iPhones only have sound control and a button to lock the phone. Using sound control and the lock button will bring up the 'swipe' options for emergency, medical ID and turning off the phone while pressing lock in rapid succession will initiate a loud noise and a 3 second count down to call emergency services automatically. Another user pointed out that you can turn off the loud noise in settings.

#64 Well uhh... panthers attack their preys from behind. If you encounter a wild panther, don't turn back.

#65 Vaccines work.

#66 If someone is trying to kidnap you into a car do whatever it takes to not get in. If it means life or death to escape getting into the car then those odds are likely your best. If they say get in or you die, you don’t listen and you do your best to get away. They are more likely to k**l you once they’ve transported you to somewhere private rather than publicly on the road.



Statistically once you enter the car you are more likely to die.



A friend of mine got kidnapped in spain. They thought he didn’t know spanish and said «what are we going to with him?» «let’s just k**l him». Luckily he knew spanish and somehow talked himself out of the situation.