“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)
DIY is an excellent way to put your creativity and tools to good use, all while saving a bit of money. That is, of course, assuming you know what you’re doing. When you don’t, you’re more likely to end up with the opposite: a waste of time, effort, and cash.
Oh well. At least DIY disasters have a place where they can truly shine rather than just fade into shameful memory. That place is the subreddit r/DIWHY, and below we’ve collected some of the most hilariously bad fails to ever grace it.
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I Made Headphones With A Water Pump That Produces Continuous Natural Rain Sounds
The Glitter Is Not Sealed. It's A Sink Made Of Sandpaper
Introducing The New State-Of-The-Art Lts Security Camera”
Fascinating But Why
Probably Already On Here But Anyways:
He Must Be Stopped
Tell Me You Smoke Cigarettes Without Telling Me You Smoke Cigarettes
They Could’ve At Least Cleaned The Keys First
Where’s The Remote??
This Is Haunted
Cinderella
“Cute” New Way To Save Baby Teeth Just Dropped!
The Sink In The Mens Room At A Local Winery
Made Of 1500 Tennis Balls, Says It’s Very Comfortable!
Bread Mixer
Amazing Camouflage - Definitely Not A Tesla
Does This Belong Here?
Marketplace Gem
I Don’t Even Know What To Think About This
Cowboy Hat Conversion
And What Is The Name Of The Game That Is Played Here?
Superfans Only
The Most Unsafe Balcony I’ve Ever Seen
This, Horrendous Thing I Saw At The Thrift Store (Yes, Those Are Real Deer Legs)
Definitely Won't Flip Over On Tight Turns
Poodle Made From Seashells, Found For Sale In A Charity Shop In The UK For £2.50
Found One In The Wild!
Thanks Minion Fire Pit I Didn’t Need To Sleep Today Anyways
I Made Headphones With Adjustable Tightness
£3 Mirror And I Had A Vision
Many Questions For This One
The “Infrared Sauna” My Dad Made
Next Listing: Hand Converted Into Stump
I Don't Think Another Coat Is Gonna Fix This
My Father's "Bright" Idea For Fixing A Door Handle
Saw This Beauty On The Way To Work
Rock Monopoly
I'd Hate To Be Drunk Here
Homemade Backsplash
Found On Fb
Picture Is Self Explanatory. Driving On The Interstate In Western Michigan
Epoxy Resin Mantel Clock Embedded Full Of Crushed Stone
It's A Load Bearing Boulder I Guess?
Why Have I Done This
At home with a back injury, out of boredom I combined an old lava lamp with an old wall lamp. Yes I know it’s horrible, but I also kinda like it.