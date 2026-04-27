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DIY is an excellent way to put your creativity and tools to good use, all while saving a bit of money. That is, of course, assuming you know what you’re doing. When you don’t, you’re more likely to end up with the opposite: a waste of time, effort, and cash.

Oh well. At least DIY disasters have a place where they can truly shine rather than just fade into shameful memory. That place is the subreddit r/DIWHY, and below we’ve collected some of the most hilariously bad fails to ever grace it.

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#1

Uni Toe Shoes

A collage showing pointed heels, some with toes extended, and a sketch. A clear example of DiWHY attempts.

Machinefun Report

8points
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jonnydio avatar
Jonny Dio
Jonny Dio
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't belong to this world.

2
2points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Teeth Brushes

    A set of very dirty, used Colgate toothbrushes for sale for $20. A perfect example of a #DiWHY fail.

    BaltoDRJMPH Report

    7points
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    #3

    I Made Headphones With A Water Pump That Produces Continuous Natural Rain Sounds

    A man in glasses and headphones with showerheads and buckets over his ears, a perfect example of DiWHY.

    pudjam667 Report

    7points
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    #4

    The Glitter Is Not Sealed. It's A Sink Made Of Sandpaper

    A colorful, unconventional DiWHY sink with brown, black, white, and green patterns, highlighting a DIY project that failed.

    FaeTheWolf Report

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    #5

    Introducing The New State-Of-The-Art Lts Security Camera”

    A funny DiWHY moment: a Polaroid camera labeled LTS Security Camera, haphazardly taped to a wall next to a door.

    Kryczka88 Report

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    #6

    Fascinating But Why

    A two-headed, colorful teddy bear, a DiWHY example of a handmade stuffed animal for $20.

    just_living123 Report

    6points
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    #7

    Probably Already On Here But Anyways:

    A DiWHY moment: a metal grilling rack with raw meat placed over a gas stove with active flames.

    Tkadow Report

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    #8

    He Must Be Stopped

    A silver SUV customized into a flatbed truck in a driveway. A clear example of a DiWHY project.

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    #9

    Tell Me You Smoke Cigarettes Without Telling Me You Smoke Cigarettes

    A hand displays DiWHY cigarette-themed acrylic nails, with some burnt ends. A unique, self-made fashion statement.

    Bigpoppahove Report

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    #10

    They Could’ve At Least Cleaned The Keys First

    A DiWHY picture frame made from repurposed keyboard keys, displaying a photo of Steve Jobs holding an apple.

    tman2damax11 Report

    5points
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    #11

    Where’s The Remote??

    A bathroom wallpapered with hundreds of old remote controls, a true DiWHY example of a DIY project.

    420Eski-Grim Report

    5points
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    #12

    This Is Haunted

    A car with a custom DiWHY paint job, depicting Patrick Star and Spongebob Squarepants on the back.

    BirdBath9k Report

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    #13

    Cinderella

    A foot in a white sock wearing a high-heeled shoe made from woven white charging cables. A clear DiWHY example.

    pheexio Report

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    #14

    “Cute” New Way To Save Baby Teeth Just Dropped!

    A framed DiWHY art project of a cartoon face with a wide-open mouth to save baby teeth.

    Trick-Technology-806 Report

    5points
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    #15

    The Sink In The Mens Room At A Local Winery

    A DiWHY example: a metal basin filled with rocks serves as a sink, next to a silver faucet.

    tatorpig Report

    5points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    New Mac Desk

    A DiWHY desk made of old Apple computers, supporting a wooden top with a modern iMac.

    mars_rovinator Report

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    #17

    Made Of 1500 Tennis Balls, Says It’s Very Comfortable!

    A close-up of a unique chair made entirely of tennis balls, a perfect example of a DiWHY project.

    ReefGrrrl Report

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    #18

    Bread Mixer

    A DiWHY project: a baguette transformed into an audio mixer with cables connected, on a wooden desk.

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    #19

    Amazing Camouflage - Definitely Not A Tesla

    A Tesla Cybertruck with a DIY "FORD" sticker on its tailgate, attempting to pass through a checkpoint. #DiWHY

    tstorm004 Report

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    #20

    Does This Belong Here?

    DiWHY furniture made from colorful milk crates and elegant legs, showing a creative attempt at DIY.

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    #21

    Marketplace Gem

    A DiWHY invention: a lawnmower converted into a recliner, called a "redneck recliner," for $300.

    butterybreadbuns Report

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    #22

    I Don’t Even Know What To Think About This

    Handcrafted DiWHY chopsticks made from branches and sold for $60, a prime example of a failed attempt.

    khanhd92 Report

    4points
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    jonnydio avatar
    Jonny Dio
    Jonny Dio
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't look well balanced.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #23

    Cowboy Hat Conversion

    A cowboy hat converted to a baseball cap with scissors, knife, and glue on a table, a DiWHY craft gone wrong.

    Machinefun Report

    4points
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    #24

    And What Is The Name Of The Game That Is Played Here?

    Aerial view of a quirky, L-shaped sports court next to a red court and parking lot. DiWHY design.

    misterxx1958 Report

    4points
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    #25

    Ngl, It’s A Little Cool

    A boat with a wooden DiWHY structure built on top, parked in shallow water by the grass, showing a failed attempt.

    classless_classic Report

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    #26

    Superfans Only

    A DiWHY John Wick shower handle next to a regular one. This DIY attempt shows ingenuity, perhaps not perfection.

    MethLabJacuzzi420 Report

    4points
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    #27

    The Most Unsafe Balcony I’ve Ever Seen

    DiWHY satellite dish precariously mounted on a wooden deck, showing a DIY failure overlooking a yard.

    wizardrous Report

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    #28

    This, Horrendous Thing I Saw At The Thrift Store (Yes, Those Are Real Deer Legs)

    DiWHY deer hoof gun rack next to a blue Pabst cooler, displaying an odd homemade item.

    Transmasc_Blahaj Report

    4points
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    #29

    Definitely Won't Flip Over On Tight Turns

    A black "DiWHY" car with oversized tires and a spare on the trunk, driving on a highway.

    between3and20spaces Report

    4points
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    #30

    Poodle Made From Seashells, Found For Sale In A Charity Shop In The UK For £2.50

    A unique, DiWHY sculpture made from numerous seashells forming an abstract face with copper coin eyes.

    JSHU16 Report

    4points
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    #31

    Found One In The Wild!

    A DiWHY project: a curtain made of tape measures, a creative yet unusual home decor idea.

    MrRabs9 Report

    4points
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    #32

    Thanks Minion Fire Pit I Didn’t Need To Sleep Today Anyways

    A rusty Minion fire pit sculpture, a DiWHY creation that failed miserably, stands in a grassy yard.

    Lemonpie236 Report

    4points
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    #33

    I Made Headphones With Adjustable Tightness

    Man wearing a bizarre DiWHY homemade headset contraption, illustrating an example of people trying to do it themselves.

    pudjam667 Report

    4points
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    #34

    £3 Mirror And I Had A Vision

    A DiWHY project: a mirror frame covered in various colorful stuffed animals, reflecting a person in a white room.

    zeldakhalo Report

    4points
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    #35

    Many Questions For This One

    A Tesla Cybertruck with a homemade, DiWHY style rear camper conversion and a ladder rack, on a highway.

    Mlazerz Report

    4points
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    #36

    The “Infrared Sauna” My Dad Made

    A DiWHY example: two red heat lamps suspended over a bathtub, highlighting a homemade setup.

    TheSlayer51_ Report

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    #37

    Next Listing: Hand Converted Into Stump

    A DIY DiWHY jigsaw converted into a table saw, mounted on a wooden stand. A dangerous home improvement fail.

    pohatu771 Report

    4points
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    #38

    I Don't Think Another Coat Is Gonna Fix This

    A silver-painted dressing table with a three-panel mirror, a good example of DiWHY furniture.

    Icecream-social Report

    3points
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    #39

    My Father's "Bright" Idea For Fixing A Door Handle

    A white door with a bungee cord attached to a missing doorknob, showcasing a DiWHY attempt.

    lillybkn Report

    3points
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    #40

    Saw This Beauty On The Way To Work

    A beat-up, graffiti-covered black limousine parked on a street. A clear example of a DiWHY failure.

    Barry-McKocinue Report

    3points
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    #41

    Rock Monopoly

    A DiWHY Monopoly game board made from painted rocks with game pieces and dice.

    Machinefun Report

    3points
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    #42

    I'd Hate To Be Drunk Here

    A ladder leans precariously against a house, leading to a door that opens to nowhere, a DiWHY fail.

    Chanocraft Report

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    #43

    Homemade Backsplash

    A DiWHY homemade backsplash with rocks glued on glass above a bathroom sink. It seems like a miserable fail.

    dcteacher Report

    3points
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    #44

    Found On Fb

    A black front door with a rainbow semicircle window painted with geometric patterns in pink, blue, and green, a DIY project.

    Competitive-One-1877 Report

    3points
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    #45

    Picture Is Self Explanatory. Driving On The Interstate In Western Michigan

    A heavily modified DiWHY car with tall exhaust pipes, spikes, and a trailer, driving down a highway.

    bellchilton Report

    3points
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    #46

    Epoxy Resin Mantel Clock Embedded Full Of Crushed Stone

    A DiWHY clock, made with pebbles and resin, showing a quirky attempt at DIY.

    anon Report

    3points
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    #47

    It's A Load Bearing Boulder I Guess?

    A large boulder on a tiled patio, blocking a sliding glass door. A DiWHY design failure, needing a fix.

    Pix3lPwnage Report

    3points
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    #48

    Why Have I Done This

    A DiWHY fail? This golden glitter lava lamp sconce glows brightly against a white wall, radiating warmth and light.

    At home with a back injury, out of boredom I combined an old lava lamp with an old wall lamp. Yes I know it’s horrible, but I also kinda like it.

    Appropriate-Bank-883 Report

    3points
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    #49

    Intriguing, But Why?

    A DiWHY project: a piano converted into a speaker table with a keyboard and monitor stand, showcasing DIY attempts.

    AmbivertMusic Report

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    #50

    My Razor Blade Scissors

    Razor blades taped to scissors, an example of a DiWHY project.

    notathrowaway549264 Report

    3points
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    #51

    Rip The Antique Globe Underneath All This

    A pink DiWHY disco ball drinks cabinet, a DIY project, sitting on a wooden floor, for sale.

    guessimkindaemo Report

    3points
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    #52

    Restaurant’s Toilet Top In Resin

    A messy "DiWHY" bathroom with a white sink and a particle board counter covered in debris.

    PlaguxX Report

    3points
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    #53

    For Only $25 On Facebook

    A DIY table made from an Amazon Prime box. An example of DiWHY when people try to do it themselves.

    Cheddar18 Report

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    #54

    Six Time

    A DIY wall clock with misplaced numbers and words, indicating a failed attempt at installation.

    Asmodeane Report

    2points
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    #55

    Saw This A Few Days Ago At My Local Grocery Store

    A black car with yellow DiWHY paint on the front bumper, grille, roofline, mirrors, and rims.

    NICEnEVILmike Report

    2points
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    #56

    Pretty Sure This Belongs Here

    A red SUV modified with tank treads in the back, a clear example of DiWHY attempts.

    melty75 Report

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    #57

    Pointless Cork Table Top

    DiWHY table made from corks under glass, with plates, glasses, and a candle, showcasing creative attempts.

    galaxathon Report

    2points
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    #58

    Did This Bodge Take As Long As A Trip To The Store? Yeah. Probably Longer

    A hand holding digital calipers powered by a AAA battery in a DiWHY attempt. The display reads 0.04.

    earth75 Report

    2points
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    #59

    I Found This Aunt Jemima Bottle With Googly Eyes And A Painted White Face And Hands At Goodwill 🤷🏼‍♂️

    A DiWHY DIY glass syrup bottle shaped like a woman in a blue gingham skirt, with wide, painted eyes, on a stove.

    nixthelatter Report

    2points
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    #60

    Yes These Are AirPods. Cool Engineering But Why

    Two DiWHY attempts: a headphone cable plugged into a white adapter, and a charger forcibly connected to an AirPod case.

    Some_Helicopter Report

    2points
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    #61

    Great For Coffee Lovers

    A DIY toilet paper holder made from coffee containers and a yardstick, a funny DiWHY example.

    Machinefun Report

    2points
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    #62

    I Made This Today, Now My Wife Is Worried

    A DiWHY project: a figure made from hot dogs and toothpicks, with a worried cardboard face.

    Intelligent_Finger88 Report

    2points
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    #63

    Vaseline Set With Rhinestones

    Hands holding a "DiWHY" bedazzled Vaseline jar over a pot. Blue and clear jewels adorn the jar.

    anikkundu1998 Report

    2points
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    #64

    Came Across This Fire Hazard On Marketplace

    A homemade power strip with 15 electrical outlets and a single plug, a DiWHY project that failed miserably.

    SwiftCEO Report

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    #65

    I Made A Table!

    A roughly constructed outdoor table made from plywood and tree branches, showcasing a DIY attempt.

    Clear-Wrongdoer-6860 Report

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    #66

    I Never Understood The Hate For Epoxy Tables Until I Saw This On Marketplace

    A beautiful black walnut epoxy table. Could this be a DiWHY success story?

    Jestoner Report

    2points
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    #67

    Found These Handbuilt Beauties On Marketplace

    DiWHY dresser and nightstand made from particle board, showcasing a questionable DIY project.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
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    #68

    Was Told My Carrot Hand Belonged Here

    A DiWHY attempt: Carrots assembled to resemble a hand on a wooden table, showcasing a DIY project.

    L0rdDino Report

    2points
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    #69

    My 3D Printed Phone Cooler

    A phone with a "DiWHY" DIY cooling fan attached to its back, highlighting an attempt to do it themselves.

    _Yippie_ Report

    2points
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    #70

    The Best Of Aussie Ingenuity

    A "DiWHY" e-bike on grass, with exposed wiring and makeshift battery housing, priced at $300.

    Gerryboy1 Report

    2points
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    #71

    High Priced Rv’s Are For Suckers

    A red pickup truck with a large, homemade wooden camper on the back. A DiWHY example of a DIY RV.

    kaemai0726 Report

    2points
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    #72

    Singular Cotton Swab Holder

    Close-up of a brown leather holder with white stitching, containing a cotton swab. A DiWHY project in progress.

    sergemeister Report

    2points
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    #73

    Looooooong Bed

    A stretched white pickup truck with a red roof, showcasing a DiWHY project. It has two wheels in the front and four in the back.

    1leggeddog Report

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    #74

    Felt Like This Belonged Here…

    A glittery, purple-hued DiWHY countertop with embedded iridescent sea glass pieces, showcasing a DIY project attempt.

    ssbean2 Report

    2points
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    #75

    I Was Told My Wall Art Belongs Here

    DiWHY wood art from scorched wood blocks on a slatted wall, showcasing a creative DIY project.

    kirkood Report

    2points
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    #76

    This Makes Me Irrationally Angry

    A perilous DiWHY charging station with three adapters wired to a wooden plank, exemplifying a failed DIY attempt.

    Alternative_Owl5866 Report

    2points
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    #77

    Circuit Board Knifes

    DiWHY: A hand holding three knives made from circuit boards, showcasing a creative but possibly failed DIY project.

    Machinefun Report

    2points
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    #78

    Let’s Mount The New Intercom Directly On Top Of The Old One

    A DKS intercom system on a textured wall, displaying "Ent Name Or No. Enter." A DiWHY attempt that failed.

    neBular_cipHer Report

    2points
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    #79

    Wheel Cover

    A gray car with zip ties sticking out of its hubcaps, an example of DiWHY gone wrong.

    harmanesh Report

    2points
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    #80

    Vanity Sold With “Cloud Painting”

    DiWHY: A vanity with a painted turquoise tabletop and a drawer pulled out, illustrating a DIY project.

    edenx22 Report

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    #81

    Found In R/Weddingshaming Via U/Sulleys_monkey

    DiWHY project: decorative bottles with dinosaur print, question if they can be waterproofed for ice buckets.

    flight-of-the-dragon Report

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