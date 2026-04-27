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DIY is an excellent way to put your creativity and tools to good use, all while saving a bit of money. That is, of course, assuming you know what you’re doing. When you don’t, you’re more likely to end up with the opposite: a waste of time, effort, and cash.

Oh well. At least DIY disasters have a place where they can truly shine rather than just fade into shameful memory. That place is the subreddit r/DIWHY, and below we’ve collected some of the most hilariously bad fails to ever grace it.