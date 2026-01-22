68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed
Unless you’re naturally handy, taking on a DIY project can be quite the challenge. It will require patience and a lot of trial and error, especially for someone with little to no experience.
As you might expect, some of these endeavors will fail. While that’s nothing to be ashamed of, there’s a slight chance that your work may be featured on the DIY Fail subreddit. The group’s profile summed up what they’re all about pretty succinctly: “perfectly good ideas executed… poorly.”
We collected some images from the page that stood out to us. See how many posts from this list you relate to the most.
Not Mine, But One Of My Favorite DIY Post Ever; The Wooden Jeep
Sweet Lamb Cake
Someone Didn't Read The Slide's Instructions. It Drops The Kid On His Head
There are many reasons someone would prefer to do it themselves rather than hire a professional. In a survey conducted by Clovered, saving money ranked highest, with 85% of respondents citing it.
Meanwhile, 55% admitted they went for DIY solutions to challenge themselves, while 37% stated that they were more about learning new concepts. 33% sought fulfillment, while 23% used their projects as a creative outlet. 38% of those surveyed also described doing DIY projects as “fun.”
Found In The Foreclosure My Friend Bought
Tried To Make A Hiding Place In A Book !
DIY fail Would Not Be Complete Without The Shed Of Doom
Speaking of saving money, doing DIY work on a home, for example, can significantly reduce costs. Clovered also revealed potential price points, comparing the cost of doing the work yourself to hiring a professional.
Installing hardwood flooring, for example, costs $900 on average to DIY. Meanwhile, the highest potential cost is around $8,000.
My Girlfriend's Mum Paid Their Friend To Install A Heat "Vent". Im In Disbelief
World's Worst Birdhouse
Not quite. Charlie Brown in the Peanuts cartoon made a worse one.
Ex-Wife's Attempt To Put Up A Chain Link Fence. She Didn't Bother To Cement The Posts
Mistakes are a part of every DIY endeavor, especially if you lack experience. Unfortunately, those missteps are common, as 87% of homeowners have made mistakes while working on a DIY project.
Of course, these mistakes can be costly, with the median cost of fixing them at $137.50. The most common reasons for mistakes include starting the project without the necessary tools, incorrect measurements, and working outside one's skill level.
Tried To Organize My Wife's Earrings As A Surprise... I Meant Well
'My Landlord's DIY Fail', Otherwise Known As 'How To Save Money And Turn Your House Into A Fire Hazard In One Easy Step'
My Stepfather Using His Glorious DIY Dock
Injuries may happen in worse cases. In fact, 1 in 4 homeowners have hurt themselves while doing a DIY home improvement project.
Among the top injuries were falling off a ladder (21.4%), slipping on the floor (26.7%), self-inflicted injuries using hammers and other tools (58.4%), and accidental cuts sustained from sharp tools (74.9%).
Walnut Cooking Spoon. Nailed It!
What Do You Mean "Crush Hazard" It Looks Perfectly Safe To Me
Another Great Fail From The Foreclosure My Friend Bought
Unnecessary costs from mistakes are definitely avoidable. According to DIY expert Lora Bloomquist, one way to do this is by weighing the pros and cons of your project.
“You may decide you want to keep moving forward, but you need to give yourself a little break time before picking it up again. Sometimes, there’s another product or item out there that will be the answer to your problem,” she noted.
If You Put Enough Holes In A Wall You Will Find A Stud
Basically Why One Should Not Replicate What One Sees On Pinterest
I Thought I Could Polish The Scratches Out Of My Polycarbonate Eyeglasses
"Ground"
Like It Never Happened
I Present To You, My Shower Head
Got A Leak? No Problem!
Mom Decided To Make This Veggie Lodge For Christmas. It Wasn't Working Out Right, So She "Fixed It" By Turning It Into A Veggie Dune Buggy. Problem Solved
What Does Redoit Think Of This New Headlight?
So My Uncle "Fixed" His Dock
The one from earlier? He added to it. Progress i guess except its drowning.