Unless you’re naturally handy, taking on a DIY project can be quite the challenge. It will require patience and a lot of trial and error, especially for someone with little to no experience. 

As you might expect, some of these endeavors will fail. While that’s nothing to be ashamed of, there’s a slight chance that your work may be featured on the DIY Fail subreddit. The group’s profile summed up what they’re all about pretty succinctly: “perfectly good ideas executed… poorly.” 

We collected some images from the page that stood out to us. See how many posts from this list you relate to the most.

#1

Not Mine, But One Of My Favorite DIY Post Ever; The Wooden Jeep

Wooden toy truck failed DIY project shown intact and then destroyed in fire, exemplifying poor DIY craftsmanship and failure.

RickGervs Report

    #2

    Sweet Lamb Cake

    Comparison of a successful lamb cake and a failed DIY lamb cake with messy frosting and uneven decoration.

    UnicornBeef Report

    The lamb in the bottom picture has seen shite.

    #3

    Someone Didn't Read The Slide's Instructions. It Drops The Kid On His Head

    Green playground tube slide incorrectly installed with an impossible exit, highlighting a major DIY fail on a wooden play structure.

    langer_cdn Report

    There are many reasons someone would prefer to do it themselves rather than hire a professional. In a survey conducted by Clovered, saving money ranked highest, with 85% of respondents citing it. 

    Meanwhile, 55% admitted they went for DIY solutions to challenge themselves, while 37% stated that they were more about learning new concepts. 33% sought fulfillment, while 23% used their projects as a creative outlet. 38% of those surveyed also described doing DIY projects as “fun.” 

    #4

    Found In The Foreclosure My Friend Bought

    Three misaligned light switches on a blue wall showing a notable DIY fail with faulty installation.

    reddit.com Report

    #5

    Tried To Make A Hiding Place In A Book !

    Opened book with torn pages scattered on carpet, showcasing a DIY fail in paper handling and damage.

    reddit.com Report

    #6

    DIY fail Would Not Be Complete Without The Shed Of Doom

    Poorly constructed DIY shed with mismatched window placement and uneven exterior walls, showcasing a clear DIY fail example.

    stay_at_work_dad Report

    Is the roof sliding to the (viewer's) left?

    Speaking of saving money, doing DIY work on a home, for example, can significantly reduce costs. Clovered also revealed potential price points, comparing the cost of doing the work yourself to hiring a professional. 

    Installing hardwood flooring, for example, costs $900 on average to DIY. Meanwhile, the highest potential cost is around $8,000.
    #7

    My Girlfriend's Mum Paid Their Friend To Install A Heat "Vent". Im In Disbelief

    Vent cover improperly installed over a hole in drywall and floor, illustrating a DIY fail requiring correction.

    iiJoeeii Report

    #8

    World's Worst Birdhouse

    Red DIY birdhouse with uneven roof and poorly cut entrance hole, showcasing a clear example of a failed DIY project.

    hmbmelly Report

    Not quite. Charlie Brown in the Peanuts cartoon made a worse one.

    #9

    Ex-Wife's Attempt To Put Up A Chain Link Fence. She Didn't Bother To Cement The Posts

    Poorly constructed DIY fence collapse next to driveway with fallen fence panels and scattered debris in a residential yard.

    toinfinitiandbeyond Report

    Mistakes are a part of every DIY endeavor, especially if you lack experience. Unfortunately, those missteps are common, as 87% of homeowners have made mistakes while working on a DIY project. 

    Of course, these mistakes can be costly, with the median cost of fixing them at $137.50. The most common reasons for mistakes include starting the project without the necessary tools, incorrect measurements, and working outside one's skill level.

    #10

    Tried To Organize My Wife's Earrings As A Surprise... I Meant Well

    Two DIY jewelry holders side by side showing a failed attempt to replicate the original design with earrings displayed.

    SuperPup Report

    #11

    'My Landlord's DIY Fail', Otherwise Known As 'How To Save Money And Turn Your House Into A Fire Hazard In One Easy Step'

    DIY fail showing improperly installed ventilation ducts in a laundry room with cabinets and appliances.

    chopstix007 Report

    #12

    My Stepfather Using His Glorious DIY Dock

    Man fishing on a poorly built DIY dock that is sinking into the water by a lakeside with trees in the background.

    llucidslide Report

    Injuries may happen in worse cases. In fact, 1 in 4 homeowners have hurt themselves while doing a DIY home improvement project. 

    Among the top injuries were falling off a ladder (21.4%), slipping on the floor (26.7%), self-inflicted injuries using hammers and other tools (58.4%), and accidental cuts sustained from sharp tools (74.9%).
    #13

    Walnut Cooking Spoon. Nailed It!

    Wooden spoon being carved by a machine showing a failed DIY project with rough and uneven details.

    zorlack Report

    #14

    What Do You Mean "Crush Hazard" It Looks Perfectly Safe To Me

    Washing machine awkwardly installed above toilet in a small bathroom, illustrating a major DIY fail and plumbing mistake.

    bonez656 Report

    How does one reach the buttons?

    #15

    Another Great Fail From The Foreclosure My Friend Bought

    Doorbell installed awkwardly in a tight corner, showcasing a clear DIY fail and poor placement in the home.

    reddit.com Report

    Unnecessary costs from mistakes are definitely avoidable. According to DIY expert Lora Bloomquist, one way to do this is by weighing the pros and cons of your project. 

    “You may decide you want to keep moving forward, but you need to give yourself a little break time before picking it up again. Sometimes, there’s another product or item out there that will be the answer to your problem,” she noted.
    #16

    If You Put Enough Holes In A Wall You Will Find A Stud

    Empty wall above laundry machines with visible holes and plumbing, showing a clear DIY fail in home improvement.

    StuckInADream Report

    #17

    Basically Why One Should Not Replicate What One Sees On Pinterest

    Fingers covered in nail polish fail during a DIY water marble nail art attempt with polish dripping unevenly.

    Insert-Tardis-Sounds Report

    #18

    I Thought I Could Polish The Scratches Out Of My Polycarbonate Eyeglasses

    Close-up of scratched and damaged eyeglass lens, illustrating a DIY fail requiring shaming for the poor repair attempt.

    kid_entropy Report

    #19

    "Ground"

    Failed DIY electrical work with wires connected to a plastic cup on tiled wall, illustrating a major DIY fail to be shamed.

    reddit.com Report

    #20

    Like It Never Happened

    Car bumper damaged and temporarily patched with a cardboard piece illustrating a failed DIY repair attempt.

    jmvriefox Report

    #21

    I Present To You, My Shower Head

    DIY fail showing a shower fixture improperly installed with a bottle awkwardly attached to the shower handle.

    ThatSlappyChap Report

    #22

    Got A Leak? No Problem!

    Poor DIY plumbing with a pipe awkwardly installed from ceiling to a sink in a small, dimly lit room with a radiator below a window.

    Charletos Report

    #23

    Mom Decided To Make This Veggie Lodge For Christmas. It Wasn't Working Out Right, So She "Fixed It" By Turning It Into A Veggie Dune Buggy. Problem Solved

    Two food-based DIY projects side by side, one a detailed veggie lodge, the other a poorly executed vegetable car fail.

    theoptionexplicit Report

    #24

    What Does Redoit Think Of This New Headlight?

    Car headlight broken and poorly fixed with flashlights and tape, an epic DIY fail needing shaming.

    reddit.com Report

    #25

    So My Uncle "Fixed" His Dock

    Unstable wooden dock failing at DIY with poorly constructed handrails over calm lake water surrounded by greenery.

    anon Report

    The one from earlier? He added to it. Progress i guess except its drowning.

    #26

    Spotted This Beauty Today At A House We're Flipping

    Improvised DIY toilet paper holder made from skateboard wheels and a pipe, showcasing a creative yet failed home project.

    reddit.com Report

    #27

    When My Wife Makes Me Bake

    Cordless drill with beaters attached used to mix food, showcasing a failed DIY kitchen hack attempt.

    ineedm0ney Report

    #28

    Arbor Fail. Neighbors Have Had This "Work In Progress" Unchanged Since Mid-Summer. The Post Holes Aren't Even Filled In

    Poorly constructed wooden gate leaning awkwardly on a snowy sidewalk showing a major DIY fail outdoors.

    lurkmode_off Report

    #29

    Russian 4x4

    Car locked with a DIY steering wheel wheel lock made from metal rods and steering wheels, showing a failed DIY attempt.

    HidroProtagonist Report

    Is it pedal activated?

    #30

    Tried Out An Embroidery Pattern I Saw On Pinterest

    Side-by-side comparison of two embroidered lizard designs showcasing a DIY craft fail with stitching and detailing.

    tacoram Report

    Impressive. I could not do that. Think it looks great.

    #31

    My First Dyi Kids Fence... What Do You Mean It Does Not Fit Right?

    Unstable DIY wooden stair gate poorly constructed and failing to provide safety, illustrating humorous DIY fails.

    a_brand_new_start Report

    #32

    If At First You Don't Succeed, Drill More Holes

    Close-up of a badly damaged door frame showing a failed DIY repair with rough and uneven woodwork.

    Anwhaz Report

    #33

    New House... Previous Owners Electrical Tape Plumbing

    Improvised DIY plumbing repair under a sink using black tape to fix leaking pipes unsuccessfully.

    anon Report

    #34

    Keep On Truckin'

    White pickup truck with a door awkwardly used as its tailgate, showcasing a major DIY fail on a city street.

    HidroProtagonist Report

    #35

    My Mum's Attempt At French Macarons. She Started Out So Determined Too

    Failed DIY baking attempt with c*****d green macarons on a white floral plate, showcasing a clear DIY fail.

    OperationDropkick Report

    But do they taste good?

    #36

    This Belongs Here

    Compact miter saw cutting wood with misplaced measuring tape showing a DIY fail on a wooden workbench surface.

    itsrattlesnake Report

    #37

    When Pulling A 4 Inch Screw Goes Wrong... This Is On The Ceiling

    Broken ceiling fixture hanging loosely showing a clear fail in DIY home repair and maintenance.

    SDMusic Report

    #38

    I Decided To Make An Enclosure For My Raspberry Pi

    Homemade DIY electronic setup with a circuit board housed inside a cardboard box, showing a failed DIY attempt.

    spaxcow Report

    #39

    I Have No Words

    Wooden outdoor stairs with missing steps and unstable handrails showing a clear DIY failure on a hillside.

    reddit.com Report

    I stared at this for a long time. Haha

    #40

    My Wife Didn't Want Anyone To Trip Over The Old Well Pipe. She Decided She Wanted A Miniature Tardis As A Cover. This Was 2 Years Ago. This Pic Was Yesterday

    Improvised outdoor wooden structure with random items on top, showing a clear DIY fail in a grassy yard setting.

    jchabotte Report

    #41

    Someone Made Some Stairs

    Poorly constructed wooden stairs with uneven edges and visible DIY mistakes in home improvement project failure.

    IAmSnort Report

    #42

    No Stove? No Problem!

    Failed DIY attempt showing a heavy pot balanced on an iron resting on a boot supported by a can of cashews.

    reddit.com Report

    #43

    Sweet Potato Roll

    Failed DIY sushi attempt with poorly rolled rice and uneven seaweed on a red plate, showcasing a cooking fail to be shamed.

    reddit.com Report

    #44

    DIY Google Glass W/ Night-Vision I Made Today © It Works!

    DIY fail showing black 3D glasses with no lenses rigged with a 32 GB video camera and a 27/90/187 lumens LED light.

    jmcstar Report

    #45

    I Attempted Macramé, Instead I Ended Up With This Monstrosity

    Failed DIY project hanging unevenly on a door, showcasing a poorly executed homemade craft in a home interior.

    nneighbour Report

    #46

    Of Course It Will Hold The TV, Honey!

    Broken Vizio TV screen with multiple spiderweb cracks showing a clear example of DIY fail and damage indoors near bookshelf.

    keevenowski Report

    #47

    Hey, Do You Think The Concrete Patch Worked??

    Grass growing through a failed DIY patch on a basketball court pathway, showing poor maintenance and repair attempt.

    J1001 Report

    #48

    My Sisters Friend Posted This. No One Has Told Him How Awful It Is. He's Seriously About To Grout This In!!

    DIY fail showing poorly installed floor tiles with uneven grout lines and crooked edges in a narrow hallway.

    dell_55 Report

    #49

    Your Horizontal Pallet Beds Are Plebeian Stuff Compared To My Pallet Loft And Hovering Bedside Table!

    Improvised DIY bed setup with drawers underneath and a makeshift nightstand attached to the bed frame in a small bedroom.

    tangerineonthescene Report

    #50

    I Was In Marseilles. I Got A Sensation Of Speed On My Left, Like Something Unstoppable. I Looked At It. It Was The LEGO Spoiler Car !

    White car with a homemade DIY spoiler made from colorful Lego blocks parked on a street near a white van.

    chabidou Report

    #51

    My Steam Friend Made A Phone Case... Out Of Cardboard

    Phone wrapped in cardboard as a failed DIY phone case placed on a wooden surface showing poor craftsmanship.

    TerkRockerfeller Report

    #52

    How Not To Plane

    Close-up of a misaligned DIY hinge installation with visible metal parts and tools on a workbench, showing a DIY fail.

    seewhaticare Report

    #53

    Saw This In /R/Funny Thought It Belonged Here

    Frayed outdoor DIY electrical cords tangled on roof shingles at night showing a clear fail in home maintenance.

    jamalstevens Report

    #54

    How My Father-In-Law Fixed His Eves Trough

    Green gutter drainpipe installation bending awkwardly outside a wooden house near a tree, showing a DIY fail.

    chadtak13 Report

    #55

    I Was Wondering Why The Ceiling Was Sagging Before I Removed It

    Exposed wooden ceiling beams with damaged wood and wiring showing a failed DIY construction project.

    reddit.com Report

    #56

    Painting Around Outlets Is Hard! DIY Lifehack: Remove Faceplate Before Painting!

    Damaged and improperly installed electrical outlet showing a clear example of a DIY fail needing repair.

    WhereintheOK Report

    #57

    This Guy Showed Up To My Buddies Work To Buy Oxygen Tanks And Said "Just Put Them On The Bed Of The Truck"

    Red car with a poorly installed DIY wooden extension for the trunk, showcasing a failed DIY project on a street.

    jpina33 Report

    #58

    Turn 2 1/4 Times To Flush (X-Post R/Wtf)

    Urinal with a garden hose attached to the faucet, showcasing a major DIY fail in plumbing and repairs.

    Drabalais85 Report

    #59

    Special Coat Hanger

    Wall hooks installed upside down on a textured wall, showcasing a clear DIY fail that needs to be shamed.

    spencerbeale Report

    #60

    My Kitchen Doesn't Have An Exhaust Fan

    Box fan awkwardly installed in window with a wooden spoon and rope, a clear example of DIY fail and poor craftsmanship.

    Perkinstein Report

    Desperate times call for desperate measures.

    #61

    DIY Race Car

    Two DIY car modification fails, one with chipped paint and the other with an oversized rear wing and custom grill.

    angrysouthafrican Report

    #62

    Saw This At A Local Restaurant. Fits Like A Glove!

    Three ceiling lights with uneven alignment, highlighting a classic example of DIY fail in home lighting installation.

    tanmnm Report

    #63

    First Time Soldering Copper For My Hose Spigot

    Gold outdoor faucet with a red handle installed incorrectly on a concrete wall showing a DIY fail example.

    finally-free Report

    #64

    "Yes Honey, I Can Totally Make That Nightstand"

    Homemade cardboard DIY shelf placed next to bed, showing a poorly executed and unstable construction project.

    mosaik Report

    They in fact could not make that nightstand

    #65

    While Tracking Down A Rattling Noise In The Heating Ducts, Found A... Brick. Had A Heck Of A Time Reaching In To Get The Damn Thing Out. Quieter Now!

    Close-up of a poorly installed HVAC duct with metal and insulation in a tight, unfinished space showing a DIY fail.

    3DBeerGoggles Report

    #66

    I Thought You Guys Might Like My Speaker Shelving

    Improvised floating shelf made with string and a wooden board, a classic example of failed DIY projects needing shaming.

    KingJak117 Report

    #67

    Only The Most Experienced Contractors

    Poorly executed DIY electrical outlet installation on a wall with damaged drywall surrounding the outlet.

    HotS0up Report

    #68

    Bachelor DIY Door Knob

    Person holding a makeshift door lock using a string and a round object showing a DIY fail needing shaming.

    Punter_Aleman Report

