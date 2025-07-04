ADVERTISEMENT

There’s something truly exhilarating about making things with your own hands. Whether it’s crocheting a keychain or building a table from scratch, DIY projects can be both rewarding and oddly therapeutic. But let’s be honest—DIYs aren’t always as effortless as they look on Pinterest. Sometimes, they’re less of a creative triumph and more of a chaotic adventure.

Today, we’ve rounded up some of the most hilariously bad DIY attempts that’ll have you laughing, cringing, and wondering, “What were they thinking?” From questionable design choices to full-blown sculpture disasters, these projects are a crash course in what not to do. Keep scrolling to discover why duct tape isn’t always the answer and why some ideas are better left as just that: ideas.

#1

Painting of clouds with lightning bolts shaped like geese heads, showcasing a humorous and horrible craft attempt.

    #2

    Sweatshirt with a caterpillar design made of mismatched buttons and thread, showcasing funny horrible crafts by netizens.

    #3

    Abstract purple art painting with subtle scratch marks on carpet, an example of horrible crafts shamed by netizens.

    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Really? I can pretty easily describe it with words: shades of purple messily painted onto a canvas with white horizonal lines

    The internet is overflowing with content: funny memes, cute pet videos, delicious recipes, and helpful how-tos. However, one category that consistently grabs our attention is DIY. There's something fascinating about watching people transform everyday items into something creative and useful. Whether it’s turning old jars into lanterns or making a shelf from scrap wood, it’s incredibly satisfying. And let’s be real, they make you believe you can do it, too.

    Some of these DIY projects look so polished, they could be straight out of a showroom. It’s easy to get inspired and want to dive into something yourself. But truthfully, not everyone is a natural DIYer. While some people have a knack for it, others, to put it gently, really should step away from the glue gun. 
    #4

    Handmade rock table with resin overlay and waterfalls, an example of horrible crafts netizens shamed online.

    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It would be cool if it didn't look like it was made of literal shít

    #5

    Mint green handmade press-on nails with unusual 3D decorations, showcasing an example of horrible crafts made by netizens.

    #6

    Hand holding a small pink crochet fetus craft, an example of horrible crafts that netizens shamed online.

    To dig deeper into the world of home-grown creativity, we spoke with Kashish, an Instagram DIY creator with over 14k followers. Her page is a delightful collection of simple, budget-friendly crafts that range from handmade accessories to floral bouquets. She’s made a name for herself by sharing DIYs that anyone can try at home. And she was kind enough to share her top tips.

    “DIY is great for saving money and improving your lifestyle,” Kashish says. “But you’ve got to know what you’re getting into.” Not every trend is worth following blindly. Just because something looks easy online doesn’t mean it is. You need to assess whether you’ve got the tools, the patience, and the right expectations. A little preparation goes a long way in avoiding disasters.
    #7

    Handmade stained glass craft of an orange cat holding a green fish, an example of horrible crafts shamed by netizens.

    #8

    Hand holding a camo Stanley mug covered in an unusual craft mix of leather, beads, bows, and charms, showcasing a horrible craft fail.

    #9

    Crocheted dolls with distorted faces showcasing horrible crafts that netizens couldn’t help but shame for their unsettling appearance.

    “Start with a budget,” she advises. “If making something ends up costing you twice as much and takes all your time, you might want to rethink if it’s better to just buy it.” It's one of the most practical tips out there. Many beginners get swept up in the fun and end up overspending. Kashish emphasizes that DIY should feel rewarding, not like a financial regret.
    #10

    Dark, shiny homemade craft resembling a distorted Batman mask with uneven facial features and poorly executed details.

    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What...even is ir? Cake? Halloween mask? Is there a real head in there? What is happening?

    #11

    Craft sign with misspelled words and a starfish decoration, showcasing one of the horrible crafts netizens shamed online.

    #12

    Crocheted chess pieces with printed faces, showcasing a humorous example of horrible crafts shamed by netizens online.

    “Always keep safety in mind,” she adds. “Especially when it comes to using sharp tools or drilling.” It’s easy to underestimate how dangerous household tools can be. A minor mistake can quickly turn into a serious injury. Wearing protective gear and reading instructions might not be fun, but it’s necessary. Creativity and caution can and should go hand in hand.
    #13

    Hand holding resin craft letters with embedded flowers, pregnancy test, and beads, showcasing unusual and questionable crafts.

    #14

    Handmade crafts featuring a flashlight with a doll face and spoons as feet, showcased as a unique but odd craft project.

    #15

    American flag folded oddly inside a gold frame on a wooden wall, showcasing a horrible craft attempt by netizens.

    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    New craft idea: half-jam an American flag into a too-big frame and pretend that it's modern patriotic art

    Start small,” Kashish says. “Always test your skills and materials on a tiny scale before committing.” This is especially true for complicated projects like furniture or wall decor. Testing helps you understand how materials behave and if you’re ready to take on something bigger. Plus, small wins build confidence. And that confidence is key for your next big project.
    #16

    Clear resin figure resembling a Lego man with a small ethereal goddess sculpture inside, showcasing unusual craft design.

    #17

    Hand holding a jeweled craft tool covered in sparkling rhinestones against a blurred green background.

    #18

    A dog standing on a craft project pad next to a framed failed craft shaped like a heart on a wall.

    “DIY takes time,” she says firmly. “So allow enough of it, and don’t rush the job.” The internet loves to show transformations in 30 seconds, but real-life crafting is slower. Rushing often leads to sloppy work, frustration, and wasted effort. Kashish encourages taking breaks, stepping back to assess progress, and being patient. The final result is always worth the extra time.
    #19

    Abstract painting with eyes and geometric shapes, an example of horrible crafts criticized by netizens online.

    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Three green cubes with one eye each staring down a hallway at a black blob approaching them

    #20

    Clumsy handmade clay figure of Dobby from Harry Potter displayed on a dark wooden surface, showcasing horrible crafts.

    #21

    Yellow dresser with scattered colorful alphabet stickers, stuffed bear, and card on top, showcasing horrible crafts shamed by netizens.

    “Don’t go out and buy a ton of supplies at once,” she warns. “Try using things you already have at home.” It’s easy to get tempted by fancy tools and colorful materials. But many great DIYs begin with stuff lying around: cardboard, leftover fabric, or old jars. Not only does this save money, but it also keeps the creative challenge alive. Resourcefulness is a DIYer’s best friend.
    #22

    Acrylic painting of goats with swirling blue and purple abstract elements, featured in netizens shaming horrible crafts posts.

    #23

    Craft showing poorly made glittery and uneven letters on a blue background, highlighting horrible crafts.

    #24

    Feet wearing homemade flip-flops crafted from blue foam and pink straps, showcasing a horrible craft project shamed by netizens.

    “Make the most of online resources,” she says. “Tutorials are there for a reason, use them!” From YouTube channels to DIY blogs, the internet is packed with helpful advice. Watching others make mistakes (and fix them) can be incredibly insightful. Kashish recommends bookmarking your favorite creators and learning from their journeys. After all, even experts were beginners once.
    #25

    Poorly made 3D pen craft of a sailboat with uneven lines and messy construction shown on wooden surface.

    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have one of those 3D pens, apparently I should use it to start an Etsy shop /s

    #26

    Arm tattoo intended to show bones with a poorly executed design, featured in horrible crafts shamed by netizens.

    #27

    Homemade dog bed made from an upside-down solid wood end table, showcasing a funny example of horrible crafts.

    Well, sometimes, no matter how much you plan, DIY projects can turn into absolute disasters. Just like the ones in these posts: they’re chaotic, hilarious, and painfully relatable. Which one had you laughing or cringing the most? Ever had a DIY go horribly wrong? We’d love to hear your story—drop it in the comments and let us know how your project turned out (or fell apart)!
    #28

    Broken Jack Daniels bottle wall art displayed as a unique craft, showcasing flawed and shamed homemade artwork by netizens.

    #29

    Pink cake with green frosting and a set of false teeth creating a bizarre and horrible craft appearing like a face.

    #30

    Crafted table with resin top featuring a miniature river scene and toy car, showcasing one of the horrible crafts shamed by netizens.

    #31

    Girl wearing glittery tampon hair clips, showcasing one of the most horrible crafts shamed by netizens online.

    ricericebaby929 avatar
    RiceRiceBaby 929
    RiceRiceBaby 929
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you do something different to standout. You stand outside and now you feel like a fool

    #32

    Girl wearing an orange crocheted seahorse costume standing indoors, an example of horrible crafts that netizens shamed online.

    #33

    Epoxy staircase craft with poorly applied coatings, showcasing a failed DIY project among netizens’ horrible crafts.

    #34

    Close-up of poorly done nail art with uneven white tips and imperfect red heart shapes, illustrating horrible crafts.

    #35

    Homemade board game pieces made from painted stones with hand-drawn details, showcasing unusual craftwork mistakes.

    #36

    Amateur painting of a pitbull with a plant in the background, showcasing one of the worst crafts by netizens.

    #37

    Handmade Mickey Mouse mask with uneven paint and rough texture, an example of horrible crafts humorously shamed by netizens.

    #38

    Poorly made Christmas tree cake sculpture with uneven icing and messy decoration, showcasing horrible crafts from netizens.

    #39

    Craft project with dried pink and cream flower petals glued unevenly on a surface, showcasing a poorly made horrible craft.

    #40

    Orange sandals worn over feet with multiple poorly done "GG" tattoos, showcasing one of the horrible crafts shamed by netizens.

    #41

    Choppy handmade sensory collar with loose threads and tags, showcased on a person's neck and on a wooden floor.

    acarberry430 avatar
    Angela C
    Angela C
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not autistic but that definitely looks like a nightmare

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Handmade fairy shadowbox craft with beads, flowers, and decorative charms in a colorful, mixed-media arrangement.

    #43

    Tattoo of an eyeball with red text saying plucked delicately like a lady, showcasing a horrible craft fail.

    #44

    Patchwork bag made from various old belts with mixed colors and textures, showcasing a unique but questionable craft.

    #45

    Portrait print of a man holding a menstrual cup humorously, an example of horrible crafts that netizens shamed online.

    #46

    Embroidery with mismatched letters on fabric, showing a poorly crafted phrase, example of horrible crafts shamed by netizens.

    #47

    Plaque mounted sea monster skull craft with exaggerated features and pink eyes, an example of horrible crafts shamed online.

    #48

    Black boot with grotesque fake teeth attached, showcasing a horrible craft that netizens shamed online.

    #49

    Doormat craft fail with misplaced stencil letters spelling incorrect words, showcasing a horrible craft shamed by netizens.

    Handmade press-on nails with uneven shapes and shading, showcasing a poorly executed horrible craft design.

    #51

    Wooden board with badly painted donkey and text reading we'll put a A it's the American way, showcasing horrible crafts.

    #52

    Handmade banner with a spelling error reading Clitz & Clam Day, an example of horrible crafts shamed by netizens.

    #53

    Rat wearing homemade lingerie with pink ribbons, an example of horrible crafts that netizens couldn't help but shame.

    #54

    Patchwork denim dog tent with a collapsing frame, highlighted among horrible crafts that netizens shamed online.

    #55

    Felt donkey craft with uneven fur and disproportionate features, one of many horrible crafts shamed by netizens online.

    #56

    Abstract wall mosaic craft in a bathroom showing a poorly executed and shamed horrible craft by netizens.

    #57

    Handcrafted yellow and orange kitty made from polished stones, showcasing a unique but imperfect craft found by netizens.

    Rustic wooden craft with misspelled words and hanging bullet casings, an example of horrible crafts shamed by netizens.

    #59

    Handmade cardboard store craft with poorly cut signs and uneven shelves, showcasing a horrible craft project by netizens.

    #60

    Chess pieces made with clear material and red thread inside, showcasing a unique but questionable craft design.

    #61

    Watercolor painting of two figures with flower heads and human legs, showcasing unusual and horrible crafts by netizens.

    A hand holding a poorly crafted, misshapen sculpture resembling a ball, featured in horrible crafts shaming posts.

    #63

    Person wearing a poorly crafted wedding dress with two separate, unfinished fabric pieces on a yellow carpet floor.

    #64

    Couch transformed into a garden with moss and flowers growing on it, showcasing a unique but questionable craft project.

    #65

    Resin crafts resembling dominos with uneven shapes and colorful but poorly made designs, showcasing horrible crafts.

    King size bed with an unfinished, heavily textured black craft design criticized for horrible craftsmanship and poor quality.

    #67

    Close-up of badly done beach themed nails, showcasing poorly applied craft paint and uneven nail art details.

    #68

    Homemade ocean resin art tables with uneven design, showing poor craft quality that netizens found disappointing.

    #69

    Handmade alien craft in a jar filled with blue liquid, showcasing one of the worst horrible crafts shamed by netizens.

    Coleslaw popsicles on a plate, an example of horrible crafts that netizens couldn’t help but shame.

    #71

    Switch plate cover with green gooey resin dripping down the electrical switch, showcasing a horrible craft fail by netizens.

    #72

    False eyelashes made with roach legs shown as an example of horrible crafts shamed by netizens online.

    #73

    Unusual shabby assemblage art craft made from soda cans and household items, featured in horrible crafts collection online.

    Rick and Morty custom tumbler with messy white paint drips and poor craft execution on a black cup.

    #75

    Hand-painted Mickey Mouse doll with misshapen features and poorly crafted details in a homemade costume.

    #76

    Doll with a real turtle shell as a craft project, showcasing one of many horrible crafts shamed by netizens online.

    #77

    Messy craft artwork with black marker scribbles, tape pieces, and dirt clumps, showcasing one of the horrible crafts criticized by netizens.

    Felted crafts of cats and a dog showing detailed but awkwardly realistic animal faces, highlighting strange craft attempts.

    #79

    Toaster painted with granite effect spray showing a DIY craft project in netizens’ horrible crafts collection.

    #80

    Car with poorly done DIY spray paint art featuring dripping patterns, showcasing one of the horrible crafts shamed by netizens.

    #81

    Denim pants with multiple colorful ties sewn along the legs, showcasing a creative but horrible craft on grass.

    #82

    Framed print of a distorted Elvis portrait with exaggerated eyes, showcasing a horrible craft shared by netizens.

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh no! My delicate mind! The censors have failed meee!!!!!

    #83

    Crocheted artwork with a distorted figure and rainbow detail showcasing unusual and questionable crafts by netizens.

    #84

    Close-up of a hand with poorly done craft nails decorated with uneven beads showing a horrible craft attempt.

    #85

    Poorly crafted salt dough sculpture of a bride and groom hugging, showcasing one of the worst horrible crafts made by netizens.

    Kitchen backsplash made from broken Syracuse China fragments arranged on wall, showcasing a unique but questionable craft.

    #87

    Chair covered in candy pieces showcasing one of the horrible crafts netizens couldn’t help but shame.

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This must be from the same lady who made the roach leg lashes

    #88

    Handmade cork bracelet on a wrist, an example of people’s horrible crafts that netizens couldn’t help but shame.

    #89

    Hornets nest craft hanging on floral wallpaper, an example of horrible crafts shamed by netizens online.

    Custom gold nose ring featuring a human tooth and bunny claws, an example of horrible crafts shamed by netizens.

    #91

    Handmade pottery box with rough glazing, showcasing one of the times netizens shamed people’s horrible crafts.

    #92

    Patchwork baby clothes quilt with mismatched designs and uneven lettering, showcasing horrible crafts criticized by netizens.

    #93

    Stairs covered with patches of denim fabric resembling jeans, showcasing a horrible craft attempt by netizens.

    Pool thermometer designed to look like a floating craft with a humorous and unusual appearance.

    #95

    Handmade wooden pallet wedding decor with shelves and fans, an example of netizens shaming horrible crafts.

    #96

    Unusual and over-the-top press-on nail set featuring spikes, eyes, and various 3D decorations showcased on branded packaging.

    #97

    Dark bear sculpture with bright red paint on fur, shown as an example of horrible crafts that netizens shamed online.

    Handmade Starbucks lamp made from cement mold and paint, an example of horrible crafts netizens couldn’t help but shame.

    #99

    Yellow bird mascot costume with oversized orange feet standing against a brick wall, example of horrible crafts.

    #100

    Handmade craft sign with uneven lettering saying Jesus is better than silver or gold, showcasing horrible crafts.

    #101

    Patchwork denim and checkered fabric jacket with exaggerated puffed sleeves, showcasing a horrible craft design fail.

    Person holding a poorly crafted fabric art piece with simple line drawings of a table, wine glasses, bread, and a soda bottle.

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is my art not as successful? Should I switch to using blue crayon on a pee-soaked sheet?

