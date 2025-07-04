102 Times Netizens Couldn’t Help But Shame People’s Horrible Crafts (New Pics)Interview With Expert
There’s something truly exhilarating about making things with your own hands. Whether it’s crocheting a keychain or building a table from scratch, DIY projects can be both rewarding and oddly therapeutic. But let’s be honest—DIYs aren’t always as effortless as they look on Pinterest. Sometimes, they’re less of a creative triumph and more of a chaotic adventure.
Today, we’ve rounded up some of the most hilariously bad DIY attempts that’ll have you laughing, cringing, and wondering, “What were they thinking?” From questionable design choices to full-blown sculpture disasters, these projects are a crash course in what not to do. Keep scrolling to discover why duct tape isn’t always the answer and why some ideas are better left as just that: ideas.
The internet is overflowing with content: funny memes, cute pet videos, delicious recipes, and helpful how-tos. However, one category that consistently grabs our attention is DIY. There's something fascinating about watching people transform everyday items into something creative and useful. Whether it’s turning old jars into lanterns or making a shelf from scrap wood, it’s incredibly satisfying. And let’s be real, they make you believe you can do it, too.
Some of these DIY projects look so polished, they could be straight out of a showroom. It’s easy to get inspired and want to dive into something yourself. But truthfully, not everyone is a natural DIYer. While some people have a knack for it, others, to put it gently, really should step away from the glue gun.
To dig deeper into the world of home-grown creativity, we spoke with Kashish, an Instagram DIY creator with over 14k followers. Her page is a delightful collection of simple, budget-friendly crafts that range from handmade accessories to floral bouquets. She’s made a name for herself by sharing DIYs that anyone can try at home. And she was kind enough to share her top tips.
“DIY is great for saving money and improving your lifestyle,” Kashish says. “But you’ve got to know what you’re getting into.” Not every trend is worth following blindly. Just because something looks easy online doesn’t mean it is. You need to assess whether you’ve got the tools, the patience, and the right expectations. A little preparation goes a long way in avoiding disasters.
“Start with a budget,” she advises. “If making something ends up costing you twice as much and takes all your time, you might want to rethink if it’s better to just buy it.” It's one of the most practical tips out there. Many beginners get swept up in the fun and end up overspending. Kashish emphasizes that DIY should feel rewarding, not like a financial regret.
“Always keep safety in mind,” she adds. “Especially when it comes to using sharp tools or drilling.” It’s easy to underestimate how dangerous household tools can be. A minor mistake can quickly turn into a serious injury. Wearing protective gear and reading instructions might not be fun, but it’s necessary. Creativity and caution can and should go hand in hand.
“Start small,” Kashish says. “Always test your skills and materials on a tiny scale before committing.” This is especially true for complicated projects like furniture or wall decor. Testing helps you understand how materials behave and if you’re ready to take on something bigger. Plus, small wins build confidence. And that confidence is key for your next big project.
“DIY takes time,” she says firmly. “So allow enough of it, and don’t rush the job.” The internet loves to show transformations in 30 seconds, but real-life crafting is slower. Rushing often leads to sloppy work, frustration, and wasted effort. Kashish encourages taking breaks, stepping back to assess progress, and being patient. The final result is always worth the extra time.
“Don’t go out and buy a ton of supplies at once,” she warns. “Try using things you already have at home.” It’s easy to get tempted by fancy tools and colorful materials. But many great DIYs begin with stuff lying around: cardboard, leftover fabric, or old jars. Not only does this save money, but it also keeps the creative challenge alive. Resourcefulness is a DIYer’s best friend.
“Make the most of online resources,” she says. “Tutorials are there for a reason, use them!” From YouTube channels to DIY blogs, the internet is packed with helpful advice. Watching others make mistakes (and fix them) can be incredibly insightful. Kashish recommends bookmarking your favorite creators and learning from their journeys. After all, even experts were beginners once.
Well, sometimes, no matter how much you plan, DIY projects can turn into absolute disasters. Just like the ones in these posts: they’re chaotic, hilarious, and painfully relatable. Which one had you laughing or cringing the most? Ever had a DIY go horribly wrong? We’d love to hear your story—drop it in the comments and let us know how your project turned out (or fell apart)!
