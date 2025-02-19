ADVERTISEMENT

Coming up with an idea for a DIY project and bringing it to life can be exciting. However, handmade creations aren’t always as straightforward as they might seem, and diving headfirst into them is rarely a good idea. Those who tackle DIY projects without a clear plan of action often end up with craft fails that are just

unredeemable. Many of such DIWHYs await you in the list below. Collected from the Facebook group ‘That’s It, I’m Craft Shaming,’ they prove that making something from scratch requires some level of skill, not just some enthusiasm and a few tools under one’s belt.