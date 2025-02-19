“That’s It, I’m Craft Shaming!”: 115 Horrendous DIY Projects That Need To Be Shamed (New Pics)
Coming up with an idea for a DIY project and bringing it to life can be exciting. However, handmade creations aren’t always as straightforward as they might seem, and diving headfirst into them is rarely a good idea. Those who tackle DIY projects without a clear plan of action often end up with craft fails that are just
unredeemable. Many of such DIWHYs await you in the list below. Collected from the Facebook group ‘That’s It, I’m Craft Shaming,’ they prove that making something from scratch requires some level of skill, not just some enthusiasm and a few tools under one’s belt.
Every avid DIYer would tell you that their projects have failed at one point or another. In fact, it was found that UK homeowners spent £6.6 billion on fixing DIY disasters, with one in five struggling with their DIY projects.
22% of those who failed had to call professional help to fix it, while 9% made it worse when trying to repair it themselves. Almost half of DIYers admitted that their creation was unsuccessful because they lacked the necessary skills for it, while 40% overestimated the scope of the project.
“Everyone makes mistakes and we’ve all had our fair share of ‘oh no’ moments of DIY interior design projects gone wrong,” said Samantha Jane Agbontaen, founder of House Designer.
“From choosing bad lighting to not working with measurements, not budgeting before starting, using redundant curtains, buying wrong sized furniture, and choosing wrong colour schemes, we’ve done things that make us question our capabilities.”
The tradesmen who have to clean up people’s DIWHYs believe that the surge appeared due to people taking on ambitious projects inspired by videos on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. This seems to be true, as 57% of crafters said they attempted a DIY because they were influenced by social media to take on the task.
“The popularity of social media, especially DIY content and home improvement tutorials, has resulted in a false sense of DIY confidence amongst some homeowners,” said Jonny McHugh, Head of Small Business Insurance at Direct Line.
“Tradespeople take years to learn their craft and while something may look easy on social media, it is often far from it. Anyone taking on DIY should consider the limit of their skills and whether it would be better to call in the professionals to ensure the job is done properly and with the right tools in the first place.”
Indeed, some projects should be left to professionals for the sake of everyone’s safety. However, if DIYers have taken on a fairly easy (and safe!) craft and failed, they shouldn’t feel disheartened. Instead, they should figure out what to do next and how to redeem themselves. The first step in that direction, suggested by former architect and craft designer Cassie from Little Red Window, is to take a break.
“If you’ve spent a long time working on a project, and it looks terrible at the end, you’re going to be frustrated. You are going to want to be done. You will want to walk away and not think about this problem for a couple weeks. And that’s okay. Give into that impulse," she advised.
"You will feel so much better and motivated after you’ve forgotten how awful this process was in the first place. Sometimes after a little break you may end up liking something you weren’t sure about. You can also ask a friend or loved one what they think."
If after taking a break you’re still not satisfied with your creation, try to figure out what went wrong. Perhaps it was the fault of the materials, the tools, or the technique used. It may have simply happened because you need more practice. “If you’re not sure, try some of the materials of steps again as a test,” Cassie suggested. Then, try to remember or note down what you learned, as it can be applied in the future.
After everything is assessed and analyzed, then DIYers can decide what to further do with a failed project. Cassie firstly proposes using it, gifting it, or donating it. “But if your project just isn’t to your liking. Maybe the color isn’t what you wanted or something, think about if someone else would enjoy it?” she notes.
In case the creation is unusable, it could be transformed by thinking a little bit outside of the box or used for other projects as spare parts. “Craft supplies are expensive, if you can remove/take apart any parts of the project and use them again later, do it! Can you cut it up? Can you disassemble it?” Cassie said. If your creation becomes something you can’t even look at, try recycling the materials so the Earth isn’t weighed down by yet another failed DIY.
Lastly, Cassie urges DIYers not to give up. “Don’t let a total craft fail get you down, get back on that horse and try again! Don’t forget that part of the point of artistic and creative pursuits is the importance of the process. We express ourselves, have fun and learn things AS we make things. The end result is not always the most important part!”
