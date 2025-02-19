ADVERTISEMENT

Coming up with an idea for a DIY project and bringing it to life can be exciting. However, handmade creations aren’t always as straightforward as they might seem, and diving headfirst into them is rarely a good idea. Those who tackle DIY projects without a clear plan of action often end up with craft fails that are just

unredeemable. Many of such DIWHYs await you in the list below. Collected from the Facebook group ‘That’s It, I’m Craft Shaming,’ they prove that making something from scratch requires some level of skill, not just some enthusiasm and a few tools under one’s belt.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

LED night light with a doll head design, part of a horrendous DIY project collection for craft shaming.

That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    DIY project featuring a tabletop with mannequin legs and a potted plant near a window.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Contrary to popular belief, this table does have a leg to stand on. Unfortunately, its stands on them too well.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    El Camino car doors repurposed into a couch with red seats, labeled "El Camino Couch Man Cave," priced at $800.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Every avid DIYer would tell you that their projects have failed at one point or another. In fact, it was found that UK homeowners spent £6.6 billion on fixing DIY disasters, with one in five struggling with their DIY projects.

    22% of those who failed had to call professional help to fix it, while 9% made it worse when trying to repair it themselves. Almost half of DIYers admitted that their creation was unsuccessful because they lacked the necessary skills for it, while 40% overestimated the scope of the project.
    #4

    DIY project featuring a lion sculpture made from dried banana leaves, showcasing unique craft techniques.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    DIY craft project with pink lace, feathers, and dangling items on a hoop, showcasing creativity that needs to be shamed.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    DIY project featuring earrings made from plastic bottle caps displayed on a cardboard background.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “Everyone makes mistakes and we’ve all had our fair share of ‘oh no’ moments of DIY interior design projects gone wrong,” said Samantha Jane Agbontaen, founder of House Designer.

    “From choosing bad lighting to not working with measurements, not budgeting before starting, using redundant curtains, buying wrong sized furniture, and choosing wrong colour schemes, we’ve done things that make us question our capabilities.”
    #7

    DIY craft project featuring inflatable pool float earrings with duck prints, displayed with various accessories.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    DIY project featuring a chair made from repurposed jeans, showcasing a unique and unconventional design.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Red DIY key holder made from mannequin legs mounted on a wall, illustrating craft shaming.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The tradesmen who have to clean up people’s DIWHYs believe that the surge appeared due to people taking on ambitious projects inspired by videos on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. This seems to be true, as 57% of crafters said they attempted a DIY because they were influenced by social media to take on the task.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Creative DIY broom with doll heads used as bristles, showcasing a unique craft project.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    DIY project with circular resin pendants on leather straps, showcasing bright purple and blue with a text asking about pricing.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Horrendous DIY resin pyramid with multicolored glitter layers, priced at $150.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    southon avatar
    Bobert Robertson
    Bobert Robertson
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's ok. Someone near me took all his cannabis packages and sealed it into a massive resin table and wants like 10k for it hahaha

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    “The popularity of social media, especially DIY content and home improvement tutorials, has resulted in a false sense of DIY confidence amongst some homeowners,” said Jonny McHugh, Head of Small Business Insurance at Direct Line.

    “Tradespeople take years to learn their craft and while something may look easy on social media, it is often far from it. Anyone taking on DIY should consider the limit of their skills and whether it would be better to call in the professionals to ensure the job is done properly and with the right tools in the first place.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Colorful DIY mirror frame with bright skulls and snakes.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Clay pot with painted face and red bandana, part of craft shaming DIY projects.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whats wrong with this in the right aesthetic context?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Busch Light cans in a crocheted hat, showcasing a horrendous DIY craft project with camouflage yarn.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Indeed, some projects should be left to professionals for the sake of everyone’s safety. However, if DIYers have taken on a fairly easy (and safe!) craft and failed, they shouldn’t feel disheartened. Instead, they should figure out what to do next and how to redeem themselves. The first step in that direction, suggested by former architect and craft designer Cassie from Little Red Window, is to take a break. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Crocheted pink stress blob with googly eyes, part of horrendous DIY projects for craft shaming.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Horrendous DIY fish bowl drinks with blue Gatorade, Nerds candy, and Swedish fish on a table for craft shaming.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You give this to kids?! The amount of sugar is amazing. Not in a good way

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    DIY project showing a colorful, mismatched nail art iPhone case with a reduced price tag.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    “If you’ve spent a long time working on a project, and it looks terrible at the end, you’re going to be frustrated. You are going to want to be done. You will want to walk away and not think about this problem for a couple weeks. And that’s okay. Give into that impulse," she advised.

    "You will feel so much better and motivated after you’ve forgotten how awful this process was in the first place. Sometimes after a little break you may end up liking something you weren’t sure about. You can also ask a friend or loved one what they think."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Colorful dresser with excessive decorations, featuring beads, pompoms, and artificial flowers, exemplifying horrendous DIY projects.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    DIY craft project of a handmade crochet gummy worm in pink and green yarn on a wooden surface.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    DIY project showing a hoodie covered in chaotic black scribbles, illustrating a crafting mishap.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If after taking a break you’re still not satisfied with your creation, try to figure out what went wrong. Perhaps it was the fault of the materials, the tools, or the technique used. It may have simply happened because you need more practice. “If you’re not sure, try some of the materials of steps again as a test,” Cassie suggested. Then, try to remember or note down what you learned, as it can be applied in the future. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Horrendous DIY project: a doll head incorporated into yellow and green crochet kitchen decor.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    DIY furniture project using colorful plastic crates with black legs, showcasing a unique yet questionable craft design.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    DIY project with green spray-painted doll parts, moss, and succulents in a decorative arrangement.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    After everything is assessed and analyzed, then DIYers can decide what to further do with a failed project. Cassie firstly proposes using it, gifting it, or donating it. “But if your project just isn’t to your liking. Maybe the color isn’t what you wanted or something, think about if someone else would enjoy it?” she notes.

    #25

    Craft shaming: a bizarre DIY art piece with doll heads, beads, and shells on a decorated canvas.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Decorated vintage phone with beads and glitter, illustrating a horrendous DIY craft project for craft shaming.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Bad DIY project featuring resin charms with faces on a yellow honeycomb pattern.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In case the creation is unusable, it could be transformed by thinking a little bit outside of the box or used for other projects as spare parts. “Craft supplies are expensive, if you can remove/take apart any parts of the project and use them again later, do it! Can you cut it up? Can you disassemble it?” Cassie said. If your creation becomes something you can’t even look at, try recycling the materials so the Earth isn’t weighed down by yet another failed DIY.

    #28

    DIY project with a textured headboard above a bed in a modern bedroom, featuring lamps and a vintage trunk at the foot.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Crocheted creature with mismatched buttons for eyes, representing a humorous DIY craft project.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    DIY project with a kiddie pool filled with colorful pool noodle pieces and bubbles on grass.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lastly, Cassie urges DIYers not to give up. “Don’t let a total craft fail get you down, get back on that horse and try again! Don’t forget that part of the point of artistic and creative pursuits is the importance of the process. We express ourselves, have fun and learn things AS we make things. The end result is not always the most important part!”
    #31

    Horrendous DIY project using balloons and yarn to create a chandelier, part of a craft shaming collection.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    DIY craft shaming: Pickup truck with a white, ornate wooden tailgate at a traffic light.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Crocheted art installation with multiple colorful eyeballs hanging from a ceiling, showcasing DIY crafts in a museum setting.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    DIY craft project using tin cans and colorful beads hanging as decor.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    DIY project using a jar with pink striped tape and silver tinsel, filled with miscellaneous items, showcasing craft shaming.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    DIY project shoe covered in glued pasta shells on a store shelf.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarahdrost avatar
    Tilly’syellowsnowman
    Tilly’syellowsnowman
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If any Italians see this, you probably won’t be able to use your hands to do anything after they get through with you…

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    DIY craft project using painted rocks arranged like a board game with dice and cards.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Colorful horrendous DIY project with pool noodles and plastic cups resembling coral on chairs, ready for craft shaming.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    DIY project gone wrong: sneakers covered in excessive lace, pearls, and frills, creating an over-the-top design.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Graffiti-covered chair and ottoman indoors, part of DIY projects to be shamed.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Unusual DIY project: realistic hand-held lips with black flowers and skull detail.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarahdrost avatar
    Tilly’syellowsnowman
    Tilly’syellowsnowman
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh. Um… My reaction is to run away from you and what other creations you’ve made

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #42

    Horrendous DIY project of a cross-shaped resin mold featuring a textured head with a crown of thorns.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    DIY craft shoes with pearls and handwritten text "Bride to be" on white fabric slip-ons.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    DIY project of a glass table with integrated PVC pipes, featuring goldfish and small plants inside.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    DIY craft project with driftwood figures wearing googly eyes and small hats, highlighting horrendous DIY creativity.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Person wearing a custom camo wedding dress with a corset back, showcasing a unique DIY project.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Horrendous DIY project featuring a doll head and a Mona Lisa image on a decorative stand in a cluttered room.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Shabby chic seashell ornaments with pink flowers and pearls, possibly a failed DIY craft project.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarahdrost avatar
    Tilly’syellowsnowman
    Tilly’syellowsnowman
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    $25??? Plus the 16 for shipping??? Even if they looked good that’s not happening

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #49

    A DIY project featuring a baby doll head planter with succulents, showcasing craft shaming with its unusual design.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    DIY project display with numerous colorful dolls attached to a dress form, set in a home interior.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Giant flip flops crafted from numerous smaller sandals, showcasing a bizarre DIY project.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Man wearing jeans altered with colorful, crochet leg panels in a comically odd DIY craft project.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    DIY craft project with rolled paper tubes mounted on a bedroom wall for decoration.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It works but i would do it different and more dramatically

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #54

    DIY ocean-themed crafts featuring enamel, rhinestone sea creatures, and shells on blue crushed glass backgrounds.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    DIY project: a painting of a bearded figure with colorful face paint and fur headdress on a stovetop, priced at $75.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Two DIY taxidermy squirrel dolls dressed in vintage clothing.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Lace-covered DIY hats on a blue sofa, illustrating unique craft projects that need to be shamed for their creative excess.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    DIY project with a wheelbarrow transformed into a scarecrow figure, featuring boots, gloves, and a hat in a garden setting.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    DIY coffee bouquets with iced drinks, sunflowers, roses, chocolates, and butterfly decorations in a car setting.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    DIY project with painted tire and basin flower planter shaped like a motorcycle.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Bizarre DIY mailbox made from metal drums and pipes, painted orange and white, in garage setting.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    DIY project with flowers and a hidden fan, showcasing a humorous craft fail.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    A DIY project resembling a bench with cartoon-like eyes, intended for craft shaming due to its unusual design.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Mannequin with a lampshade head in a room, illustrating a horrendous DIY project for craft shaming.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Two distressed DIY hats, one black and one blue, displayed as summer fashion.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Horrendous DIY project sculpture with chaotic colors and a bow on top, showcasing an example of craft shaming.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Framed craft project of a character made from coiled materials, showcasing a creative DIY attempt.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #68

    DIY project with a painted face planter and trailing vines, creating a whimsical hanging decor piece.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Craft shaming DIY project with dolls made from lavender and yarn, hanging on a tree branch.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Colorful crayon DIY projects needing craft shaming, arranged as teacher gifts.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Frame filled with protruding rusty nails, showcasing a horrendous DIY project needing craft shaming.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Mirror with colorful, uneven clay balls and a rope hanger, showcasing a DIY craft shaming project.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    DIY craft project with pink heels and blue toy guns displayed on a table.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Horrendous DIY project with red and black mosaic on a glass figure, featuring a misaligned face.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #75

    Upside-down cake-shaped DIY chandelier with faux cherries and crystals hanging outdoors, showcasing craft shaming creativity.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Ruffled DIY wreath made of crumpled paper, depicting horrendous craft project.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    DIY project featuring a doll on a horse with an alligator head, part of a taxidermy oddity collection.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    DIY lamp made with toy cars stacked as the base, showcasing a unique yet questionable craft design.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Quirky DIY craft project featuring colorful, whimsical fabric creatures in a striped vase.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Crocheted figure resembling a creature with large eyes, wearing a white top, highlighting horrendous DIY craft projects.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    DIY project using colorful detergent bottles as photo frames on shelves, showcasing a unique crafting concept.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #82

    DIY pillow with a chaotic collage of dog images, showcasing horrendous craft execution needing shaming.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Jeans and boots transformed into DIY planters on a porch, showcasing a unique and humorous craft idea.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    DIY project with wine bottles stacked in a wooden frame, displayed outdoors.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    DIY craft project using a cheese grater as a lamp base with a metal strainer as the lampshade.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Over-the-top DIY nail art on hands showcasing excessive decorations; example of horrendous craft projects.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Horrendous DIY project of a decorated bottle with heavy floral design and uneven texture, multiple angles shown.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    DIY craft shaming: Bed covered in plush rat toys arranged in rows, creating a quirky, unconventional design.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #89

    Wreath with pink DIY crafts including a nutcracker, macarons, cake, and flowers, exemplifying horrendous craft projects.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Toilet seat covered with razor blades, an example of horrendous DIY projects for craft shaming.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Denim armchair covered with multiple jean pockets, an example of a DIY project that might deserve craft shaming.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    DIY project hat with scissors and glue on a table, showcasing a craft fail.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Pumpkin face wall decor dispensing toilet paper in a humorous DIY project.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    Heart-shaped resin craft encasing noodles, held in a hand, exemplifying horrendous DIY projects.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    DIY jean crocs crafted from denim, showcasing a unique but horrendous homemade design on display.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #96

    DIY craft project featuring decorated bottles with fairy images inside, needing some craft shaming for its unusual design.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Colorful, quirky DIY project featuring a handmade eye design with various vibrant embellishments in a hand.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    Horrendous DIY project featuring a tree stump painted like a blue octopus with eyes and flowers on top.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #99

    Horrendous DIY project featuring a doll's head and plant forming an odd tree figure in a pot with pebbles.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    A leather purse with colorful cartoon characters and a rainbow, representing a horrendous DIY craft project.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    Horrendous DIY project with glitter, butterfly, spoons, and price tag, held in hand for pricing advice.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #102

    DIY craft shamed keyboard with floral and plaid key covers, handwritten letters, and a labeled space bar.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #103

    DIY craft project with a green, geometric light fixture hanging against a wood-paneled wall.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #104

    Decorated oyster shells with various colorful patterns, illustrating horrendous DIY crafts for shaming.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #105

    Horrendous DIY project featuring a face made from seashells and beads, titled "Spirit of the Sea," priced at $400.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #106

    Horrendous DIY lamp with multicolored swirl base and frilly, rainbow-trimmed shade on a white cabinet.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #107

    Unique DIY rings featuring teeth designs worn on fingers, highlighting craft projects that need to be shamed.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #108

    Bizarre DIY project of a creature with glasses on a wooden stand.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #109

    DIY project featuring a small skeleton in a bowl of milk, highlighting craft shaming for odd creations.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #110

    Cicada on a miniature skateboard showcases a quirky DIY project fit for craft shaming with its odd creativity.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #111

    DIY craft gone wrong: denim pants turned into awkward slippers with socks visible.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #112

    Crocheted toilet paper DIY project on a wooden table, showcasing a humorous craft fail.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #113

    Hand holding a humorous DIY embroidery of a cat, stitched in yellow thread on a black fabric background.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #114

    Sequined snail design with vivid colors, crafted on blue fabric in a hoop, showcasing a creative DIY project.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #115

    Upcycled crutches DIY plant stand with wood shelves and greenery.

    That's it, I'm Craft Shaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!