ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s face it: sometimes, you just need a good laugh to get through the day. Whether you’ve had a rough day at work, a stressful moment with your partner, or just feel like procrastinating, a dose of humor can work wonders.

We’ve rounded up a hilarious collection of memes, straight from the Facebook page “Funniest Memes,” guaranteed to put a smile on your face. From ridiculously relatable moments to completely random hilarity, these memes are just what you need to lighten up and enjoy a quick break. Keep scrolling for your daily dose of laughter!