ADVERTISEMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul” used to mean self-help and inspirational books, but these days, we’ve managed to condense that idea down to “bite-sized” internet marvels. This is none other than the humble, yet versatile meme.

This Instagram page is dedicated to hilarious, random and mind-numbing memes to tickle your funny-bone. We get in touch with its admins to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments below.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
neilhenderson avatar
Glix Drap
Glix Drap
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't rate this post, but then again, I never rate anything.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#2

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

@KrunkedRobot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
neilhenderson avatar
Glix Drap
Glix Drap
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be honest asking for someone's phone number in a bar is just asking for trouble.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#3

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

@LawrenceMail Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
neilhenderson avatar
Glix Drap
Glix Drap
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ignore the 5 second rule - just empty it and enjoy that Cheeto.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Bored Panda got in touch with the folks behind the hilarious memes of the Muff report and she was kind enough to answer some of our questions. With over 935K followers, it has grown to be a pretty popular page. Naturally, we wanted to know why she decided to start it in the first place.

“Back in 2017 I was blowing up my friends’ text messages with memes. I was probably annoying them so one of my friends said “just start an Instagram account and post these memes,” she shared.

#4

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

@TakeCarePT2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My Belgian Malinois is only a year old, and is still very much Puppy Energy. All you have to do is look at him, raise your eyebrows, and take a deep breath as if you're ABOUT to say his name and he'll start play-bowing and dancing around XD

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#5

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
beab_ avatar
Bat cat in a hat
Bat cat in a hat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor Chuchu, he's clearly never been fed in his whole entire life!

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe the homopaths, or the antivaxxers, or the essential oilers?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

“I started this for fun and never in a million years thought a wife and mom of three would have a celebrity following much less chatting with them in my DMs (there’s nothing salacious to report from those exchanges.) My favorite part about themuffreport are the messages and comments that say something like:

“I am going through a lot, thanks for making me smile.”

“I really needed that laugh.”

Those messages mean more to me than the number of followers.”
#7

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

@VeryBadLlama Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

We were also curious to hear how she defines “mind-numbing memes” and why she likes them in the first place. “Mind-numbing memes are just stupid humor. Lots of Dad Jokes, weird videos, puns. I am non-political, stay away from anything sexual or offensive. I hope my humor just brings people together for a laugh.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

@rising Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

@FaithKMoore Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST

“I think my stories are my favorite part because they are like an inside joke for my followers. In my stories, I have a few recurring “characters” that I post. “Admin Reveal” are Women that are carefree, quirky and don’t care what people think. They inspire me hence “Admin Reveal,” she shared with Bored Panda.

#13

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
dougoneal avatar
Science Nerd
Science Nerd
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I found mine at a garden supply store and he’s very happy sitting on my front porch. The Amazon guy thinks he adds a bit of class.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

“I also post about “Mr. Muff”-men who are out there, living their best life without a care in the world. They are dreamy-they’re my “Mr. Muff.” The best part is that followers send me memes and videos of “Admin Reveals” and “Mr. Muffs” to post in my stories that are spot on. I love that we all have the same sense of humor.”
#16

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

She left us with some parting thoughts. “I love posting questions like: “Everyone has a group chat with people with the most unhinged name,” “What’s the funniest WiFi password you’ve seen? " “Pets’ names always start out normal and then spiral out of control.”

“I wish Instagram would let me pin more than 3 comments because my followers are so funny and creative.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

“Lastly, if possible, I’d like to dedicate this article to my father. We lost him this past July. I never announced it, and honestly I have been suffering in silence. Running themuffreport has been just as cathartic for me as those who reach out and tell me I made them laugh. My father had a huge, profound effect on me. His quirky sense of humor taught me to find humor and share it in everyday life. I miss him dearly and think about him especially when posting on themuffreport.
#22

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
cathy_mcgee avatar
Don't listen to me
Don't listen to me
Community Member
32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can't stop laughing! Every time i look at it i start all over again.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#23

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

@Kayleyyy_G Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

@gourmetspud Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
lianbeijers avatar
LB
LB
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My hobby is trying to provide tech support before the person the teacher/presenter called shows up. Or before they call, really. Looky-here, the second screen has an on-button. Magic!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
sarahschmidt436 avatar
Black Cat
Black Cat
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He can swim without using his arms, and he's proving it.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#30

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
beab_ avatar
Bat cat in a hat
Bat cat in a hat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only when travelling? My bowels decide the very best time of the day to need urgent attention is when any toilets are at least a 15 min walk away!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#33

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

@justrickTN Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

@momjeansplease Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ha! Mine haven't even made it to my van yet. They're still sitting in boxes in the front room XD

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#39

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

@tanner_tolbert_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

@natesolon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
parkerpup1 avatar
Leonie Rogers
Leonie Rogers
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even more scary: if the nervous system slithered into the room!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes, to spice things up, they stare at something just over your shoulder in order to freak you the eff out and make you think all the horror movie villains are standing right behind you XD no_space-6...eb0c7b.jpg no_space-67235abeb0c7b.jpg

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
oktopus1973 avatar
oktopus
oktopus
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or wake up 5 hours in a sweat in the earnest belief you forgot to graduate from college, then spend the next 30 minutes working out it was just a dream and you are in fact closer to your retirement than your graduation.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
dougoneal avatar
Science Nerd
Science Nerd
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But they start to get suspicious when you pick up six mismatched bags.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#51

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

@imFindDory Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
sauerrene88 avatar
René Sauer
René Sauer
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That´s because those people on tiktok don´t try to sell themselves as actual talents (I hope).

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#54

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#56

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#57

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#61

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#62

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#63

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

@asherperlman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
littleton_pace avatar
Kat Pekin
Kat Pekin
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is so fake, I just don't get why someone would photoshop this of all things... put a hat on a caterpillar, or something...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#73

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
lianbeijers avatar
LB
LB
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aaaand what was God on at this specific time?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#75

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#76

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#79

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
beab_ avatar
Bat cat in a hat
Bat cat in a hat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know I woke up about 3 hours earlier than usual, but I do not get this at all (yes I do know the band very well and grew up in the 80s)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#81

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Mind-Numbing-Ig-Memes-Themuffreport

themuffreport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!