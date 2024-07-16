Themuffreport has over 900k followers, and it’s not surprising—the internet loves memes that have a hint of weird or are a bit ironic. It feels like those of us who spend our lives online have developed a taste for the absurd. But why do we find things funny, especially nonsensical ones?

Peter McGraw, a professor of marketing and psychology at the University of Colorado Boulder, explores this idea in his book The Humor Code: A Global Search for What Makes Things Funny, which he wrote with journalist Joel Warner.

There are several theories about what makes us laugh, but McGraw, along with Caleb Warren, an associate professor of marketing at the University of Arizona, came up with one that covers it all: the benign violation theory. As McGraw explains, “People laugh at, they’re amused by, they judge something as funny if it is simultaneously wrong yet okay, threatening yet safe, doesn’t make sense yet makes sense.”



