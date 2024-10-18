ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us enjoy memes for their humor and because they resonate with us on a deeper level. It’s genuinely nice to know that somewhere out there on the World Wide Web, someone has had similar experiences to our own. When it comes to dating, love, and relationships, it turns out that there’s a lot in common between couples all around the globe.

The r/RelationshipMemes community embodies this idea incredibly well. It’s an online group that connects millions of people who share and create memes about what it’s like to be in a relationship. We’ve collected some of their most wholesome and relatable ones, so scroll down to check them out.

Bored Panda reached out to the friendly team helping run the entire r/RelationshipMemes community, and one of the moderators was kind enough to answer our questions. You'll find our interview with them below!

#1

Can Confirm, This Exactly What Reddit Is Like

VeryBadLlama Report

There are no ‘hacks,’ shortcuts, or secrets to being in a happy, healthy, and fulfilling long-term relationship. The key is to consistently put in the work, communicate well, treat your partner with respect, and look for ways to spark joy whenever you can.

Honesty, trust, and affection form the foundation of your future together. Is it a lot of effort? Sure. But the rewards are well worth it. Especially if you’re looking years and even decades ahead.

A relationship is a partnership that’s grounded in mutual respect. You’re meant to be on the same team, even if you don’t always agree! Someone who actively listens to their partner and tries to understand their perspective has a greater chance at genuine happiness than a person who simply waits for their turn to speak and wants to ‘win’ the argument.

Similarly, a person who’s willing to look for compromises is likely to have a healthier relationship than someone who is overly stubborn and domineering.
#2

This Is The Most Accurate Thing I've Ever Seen

CupcakeLuverrr Report

#3

Stop Worrying

lexi__claire Report

The representative of r/RelationshipMemes whom we got in touch with revealed just how powerful memes can be in this day and age. "I believe that memes are one of the most important cultural phenomena ever created by humans," they told us.

"It is a way to connect with each other using shared experiences, entertaining images, and of course an element of laughter. There is no one right way to create a meme, but I personally enjoy clever memes that require a little extra thought to understand," they said.

Bored Panda wanted to get the moderator's thoughts on the elements that lead to a happy, healthy, and successful relationship. "As with memes, relationships are complicated. I am no expert on the topic, but mutual respect and the ability to be happily independent is important," they shared their perspective with us.
#4

So I Sent This To My BF (Jokingly) And He Actually Did This Too With A Pink Colored LED Strip!! Gotta Love Those Programmers :)

SendDankMemesPls Report

#5

Two Types Of People

mikxxla Report

#6

😂

amandasaad11 Report

michaelpperthaussieguy avatar
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do you know how incredibly boring it can be to listen to every tiny detail of your day? We don't do that to you because we know how incredibly boring it will be to you. Highlights of the day are ok.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

"You should have the ability to be happy alone before you decide to be happy with someone else. As long as you try and help your partner be the best version of themselves and they return the favor that's the best kind of relationship."

The redditor opened up to Bored Panda that they haven't been a moderator for very long. They've been helping the team out just for a few months at the time of writing. When they first came aboard, the r/RelationshipMemes subreddit "wasn't in the best shape when I became in charge."

"I am thankful for the other moderators and the community members who all worked their hardest to prevent the subreddit from going to anarchy. Nowadays, some of the most wholesome stuff on Reddit can be found here, and I personally couldn't be happier!"
#7

At Least Once A Day

simoncholland Report

#8

I Didn’t Ask For Your Logic

xgmc_ Report

#9

Every Single Time

Sivolia Report

According to Forbes, the most common reason why couples get divorced is infidelity, with 34% reporting it as the reason why their relationship fell apart. Irreconcilable differences and incompatibility were major factors in 31% of divorces.

Some other main reasons why people’s marriages break apart include a lack of family support, too much conflict, financial stress, as well as a lack of intimacy.
#10

Yupp

AL0411 Report

#11

We Are Basically Married At This Point. 🎯

theogunagi Report

#12

Me During Quarantine

frftchdfrd Report

Meanwhile, Marriage.com reports that poor communication skills, a lack of emotional connection, and excessive jealousy rank among the main reasons why couples break up. Toxic behavior, infidelity, money troubles, and constant arguing also impact relationships in a very negative way.

Partners who are unwilling to accept each other as they are, disrespect one another, and have different or very unrealistic expectations for the relationship aren’t in a good place. It’s likely that the relationship will either fall apart or one or both partners will end up unhappy.

Breaking up or getting divorced isn’t the end of the world. It’s a healthier alternative to being around someone who constantly saps you emotionally and mentally.
#13

LOL Ctto

alymcclung Report

#14

I Cant Stop Laughing

redd_fenix1992 Report

#15

😂😂

MoonCh1ld09 Report

The r/RelationshipMemes subreddit has been spreading wholesomeness and hilarity on the internet for nearly a decade now. It was created all the way back in October 2015. Nine years later, the community boasts a jaw-dropping 2.8 million members and ranks among the top 1% biggest groups on Reddit.

The team running the community describes it as the home of fun, funny, cute, and positive memes. The goal is to celebrate all sorts of happy and healthy relationships while making folks smile, laugh, and “maybe cringe a little.” The community prides itself on being as inclusive as possible.

#16

This Is True

Southiie Report

#17

It's The Thought That Counts Ay 🤭💕😂

reddit.com Report

#18

Goals

Titcarrot Report

With all of that wholesomeness and positivity in mind, it’s not a shock that r/RelationshipMemes takes a strong stance on the type of content it prefers its members to share.

For example, even though you’re posting about relationships, your memes should be ‘clean.’ Any [cough] suggestive [cough] memes need to be marked appropriately.
#19

Feel It

BLochmann Report

#20

👁👅👁

reddit.com Report

#21

Yeah, Its A Give And Take Process

spilverhaughing Report

Meanwhile, there’s no tolerance for overly graphic content or posts that validate toxic behavior. “Negative, complaining, needy, or rude posts about relationships or breakups will be removed,” the moderators of r/RelationshipMemes note.

For example, you shouldn’t be posting anything about cheating, arguments, or relationship red flags.
#22

We Are Always Around Each Other Now

NatLannister Report

#23

Next, They'll Steal Each Others' Hearts

masters_of_disasters Report

#24

I Thought She Was Asleep :(

pingpangboy Report

Your memes should aim to be light and entertaining, not dark and depressing. If you want to make some relationship memes, the r/RelationshipMemes team has a few handy links in the sidebar where you can generate them. So, if you have a good idea you want to share online or want to improve on an already popular meme format, go for it.

Broadly speaking, there are so many posts on social media and the internet, that you constantly find yourself competing against other brilliant content creators. So, it helps if you’re consistent with your posting, stick to a specific niche, and try to put yourself in your audience’s shoes. Case in point, you want to minimize the potential ‘noise’ in your memes.
#25

Noted For Future Reference

Electrical-Reason969 Report

#26

All Guys

trash-panda0112 Report

#27

Taking It To A New Level

chivalrousguy11 Report

Try to prioritize visual clarity. That means using easy-to-read fonts, avoiding massive walls of text, and prioritizing high-quality images over pictures full of ‘artifacts.’

Generally, the clearer and more concise your joke or insight is, the easier it is for your idea to connect with your audience.
#28

It Always Is ❤️

peachblossom20 Report

#29

Stay Hydrated Guys

fck__u Report

#30

I Am Baby

avocadobirb Report

Which of these relationship memes did you vibe with the most? Were there any that were so relatable that you decided to send them to your partner and friends?

How do you keep your relationship running smoothly? What do you do if you have any major disagreements with your significant other? We’d love to hear from you! Grab a hot drink and a tasty snack and tell us what you think in the comments.
#31

Made This

FlaburgastedSeaCow Report

#32

He Did It

Fair-Candy-9153 Report

#33

The Kind Of Relationship Everyone Needs For World To Prosper!

swagster_007 Report

#34

Hmm

Big-Asian-Guy Report

#35

But... I'm Cold 🥺

Outbrawler Report

#36

Nom

angryanarchy Report

#37

Ufff

Big_Awareness_ Report

#38

This Lockdown Has Taken Its Toll

adeptopeth212 Report

#39

I Could Burn Myself On How Hot She Is

The_Blue_Rat Report

#40

Always

BandTrash182 Report

#41

Smiles

QTheGameLover Report

#42

The Only Good Part Of The Coronavirus Have Been The Tweets And Memes 😂

spamfrank Report

#43

So True

NatLannister Report

#44

👉👈

-peacefulscience- Report

#45

Lmfaoo

MoonCh1ld09 Report

#46

🥺🥺

a_little_mayhem Report

#47

Me To A Tee

kjoines12 Report

#48

Shame!

jessaiee Report

#49

He Was Really Worried

Mystical_Mosaic Report

#50

School Band

jensyao Report

#51

I Prefer The Crying Bebe Version

thanoso_0 Report

#52

Dad: Wtf Is A "Spepper"?

halcyonne8 Report

#53

Video Games Are Hard

NatLannister Report

#54

Whoomp There It Is

reddit.com Report

#55

Hi Ana!!

reddit.com Report

#56

Must Not Smile

NatLannister Report

#57

No More Falling For Potential

JaeJRZ Report

#58

🥰🥰🥰

-peacefulscience- Report

#59

Thank You For The Compliment Moving On

WhatThePhuque Report

#60

It’s Like That

originalbigdickmcgee Report

#61

To All The Short Kings Out There, Keep Your Head Up!

dzobit Report

#62

This Man Gets It

PersonalTwainer Report

#63

Best Day Ever!

QUACKASAUROS111 Report

#64

Perfect Date Ever..?

tarkovsky2186 Report

#65

Noticed

jensyao Report

#66

Wifey Af

MLH3315 Report

#67

I’m Dating Someone

Accept-all-cookies Report

#68

My Favourite Fantasy 🥰

MissMaccaSunshine Report

#69

First Time We Slept Together This Happened A Lot

Eden1914 Report

#70

Oof Size:large

Rubaiyat_Binoy Report

#71

My Boo ❤🥰

ImOnlyHereVirtually Report

#72

It’s A Struggle

reddit.com Report

#73

Dtf

MyUniquePerspective Report

#74

Here We Go Again... Again

ConfidentInsecurity Report

#75

I Don’t Wanna Let Go :(

reddit.com Report

#76

Ooooooof 🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤣

ladynightmare1986 Report

#77

Worth It

elliebelliemk Report

#78

Once I Hold Her I Never Wanna Let Go❤️

reddit.com Report

#79

Hehehehe

AL0411 Report

#80

It's Always So Cute

Anonymous_Okapi Report

#81

What A Terrible Fate

WhatThePhuque Report

#82

Never Enough (I'm Not Complaining)

TooTreePho Report

#83

Gotta Admire Your Boi

youkat137 Report

#84

Idk Why We Do This But I Love It

reddit.com Report

#85

Good Luck

Romeothanh Report

#86

Spain But The S Is Silent

rxdweebo Report

