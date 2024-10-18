ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us enjoy memes for their humor and because they resonate with us on a deeper level. It’s genuinely nice to know that somewhere out there on the World Wide Web, someone has had similar experiences to our own. When it comes to dating, love, and relationships, it turns out that there’s a lot in common between couples all around the globe.

The r/RelationshipMemes community embodies this idea incredibly well. It’s an online group that connects millions of people who share and create memes about what it’s like to be in a relationship. We’ve collected some of their most wholesome and relatable ones, so scroll down to check them out.

Bored Panda reached out to the friendly team helping run the entire r/RelationshipMemes community, and one of the moderators was kind enough to answer our questions. You'll find our interview with them below!