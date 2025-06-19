ADVERTISEMENT

Crafting is a wholesome way to spend your free time. It's creative, hands-on, and often oddly therapeutic. Whether you're painting, sewing, or just putting together a seasonal wreath, it's so satisfying to make something from scratch.

But not every DIY project goes as planned. You can have even the best intentions and still end up in a glitter-glued disaster. Enter the Facebook group 'That's It, I'm Craft Shaming!' The 264,000-member community is dedicated to celebrating the most hilariously terrible crafts on the internet. But don't take it the wrong way! The pictures aren't about tearing people down. Instead, they serve as reminders that perfection is overrated and that failing is half the fun.

More info: Facebook