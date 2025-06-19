“That’s It, I’m Craft Shaming!”: 136 Horrendous DIY Projects That Needed To Be Shamed (New Pics)
Crafting is a wholesome way to spend your free time. It's creative, hands-on, and often oddly therapeutic. Whether you're painting, sewing, or just putting together a seasonal wreath, it's so satisfying to make something from scratch.
But not every DIY project goes as planned. You can have even the best intentions and still end up in a glitter-glued disaster. Enter the Facebook group 'That's It, I'm Craft Shaming!' The 264,000-member community is dedicated to celebrating the most hilariously terrible crafts on the internet. But don't take it the wrong way! The pictures aren't about tearing people down. Instead, they serve as reminders that perfection is overrated and that failing is half the fun.
More info: Facebook
She was too busy asking if she could to ask if she should.
For when your dolls decide to enter their Gentleman era? 🪴🚬
Alot of people in Australia love these things. I personally think they're F.u.c.k.i.n.g s.t.u.p.i.d. When the female one was in Canberra, it's all anyone was talking about, at work, on the Radio, on the TV. Could not escape it. People at work asking hey you gonna go see the Skywhale... My standard answer after the 50th time being asked was "I'd rather scoop my own eyes out with a teaspoon"
That isn't homemade crafts gone wrong. Just tactless people.
That is bad enough I feel sorry for it. Looks like painted pööp.
"Oh Beethoven, what big eyes you have!" said Little Red Riding Hood.
I genuinely like this. Yes, it is hideous, but hideous in a fun way.
Is that supposed to be something, other than broken and useless?
Something tells me that is actually the least tacky thing in that room.
Leave aside the tackiness of the idea -- that's just cráppily done (pun intended).