Crafting is a wholesome way to spend your free time. It's creative, hands-on, and often oddly therapeutic. Whether you're painting, sewing, or just putting together a seasonal wreath, it's so satisfying to make something from scratch.

But not every DIY project goes as planned. You can have even the best intentions and still end up in a glitter-glued disaster. Enter the Facebook group 'That's It, I'm Craft Shaming!' The 264,000-member community is dedicated to celebrating the most hilariously terrible crafts on the internet. But don't take it the wrong way! The pictures aren't about tearing people down. Instead, they serve as reminders that perfection is overrated and that failing is half the fun.

More info: Facebook

#1

Scooter with a craft shaming DIY face paint project featuring exaggerated eyes and teeth on the front panel.

Momoa BabaVoss Report

    #2

    Colorful DIY pool noodle coral reef project displayed outdoors, showcasing creative but horrendous craft shaming ideas.

    Elena Allen Report

    #3

    Woman wearing a colorful DIY dress made of repurposed ties, showcasing a craft shaming example of horrendous DIY projects.

    Ax Elle Report

    #4

    Black Crocs decorated with fake toes in a bizarre and horrendous DIY craft shaming project showing unusual footwear design.

    Dustin Trisch Report

    #5

    DIY craft project of a trampoline cabana made by flipping it upside down, surrounded by colorful fabric curtains.

    Megan Edwards Report

    #6

    Creepy nun face wreath with colorful Easter eggs and greenery in a bizarre DIY craft project fail.

    Jenny Dow Report

    #7

    Leg lamp DIY project with fishnet stocking and shoe base, an example of horrendous craft shaming and failed DIY attempts.

    Jessica Johnson Report

    #8

    Shelf display of handmade finger-shaped candles in various sizes and skin tones, showcasing unique craft shaming DIY projects.

    Christina Christina Report

    #9

    Handmade DIY fly cutting board measuring 18 by 10 inches with actual preserved flies embedded in resin.

    Kelley Shaver Report

    #10

    Craft shaming example showing a bizarre DIY moss and gold sculpture centerpiece with mixed natural elements.

    Brie Robison Report

    #11

    Baby doll dressed as a pirate with an eyepatch, mohawk, and toy accessories, showing a DIY craft shaming project fail.

    Narys anonimas Report

    #12

    Trash bin DIY craft made from recycled mineral water bottle caps in a colorful flower pattern for craft shaming ideas.

    Brandi Tadlock Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK... that's one for the "questionable ideas executed very well" thread. It's KINDA neat?

    #13

    Jar with a red stuffed toy submerged in liquid, showcasing a horrendous DIY craft project needing to be shamed.

    Narys anonimas Report

    #14

    Cloth mache dragon DIY project displayed on white pedestal in a living room, showcasing craft shaming humor.

    Narys anonimas Report

    #15

    Close-up of intricate yet unusual DIY nail art with rhinestones, bugs, and detailed embellishments in a craft shaming context.

    Narys anonimas Report

    #16

    Perfume bottle DIY project filled with golden glitter capsules, an example of craft shaming in homemade art fails.

    Narys anonimas Report

    #17

    Handmade DIY doll with long yellow hair and colorful outfit, featured in craft shaming DIY project failures.

    Jamaica Foote Report

    #18

    DIY craft project of a pineapple made from socks with painted details and fake eyelashes in a yellow pot.

    Narys anonimas Report

    #19

    Handmade baked potato necklace pendant on suede cord shown as a craft shaming example of DIY projects.

    Diana Shearer Report

    #20

    Handmade widow lamp craft project featuring a black Victorian-style dress shade with intricate details.

    Leah Brooks Report

    #21

    Hand holding a failed DIY craft project shaped like a glittery anatomical heart with rough texture and details.

    Jade Sinclair Report

    #22

    Four creepy mannequin heads mounted on driftwood stands in a bizarre DIY craft project gone wrong.

    Arael Abbott Report

    #23

    Person wearing a bizarre DIY oyster mascot costume with many eyes at a crowded festival, showcasing craft shaming fails.

    Ace Coontz Report

    #24

    Owl craft made from plates, cups, spoons, and forks in a humorous DIY project for craft shaming.

    Narys anonimas Report

    #25

    Small handmade pendant with a tree design on a green stone, displayed on a craft cutting mat, DIY project craft shaming.

    Brittany Beyer Report

    #26

    Hanging plant pots made from doll legs with small succulents, an unusual and horrendous DIY project for craft shaming.

    Narys anonimas Report

    #27

    Crystallized DIY craft project of a book covered in crystals with decorative butterflies, showcasing craft shaming fails.

    Alli RN Report

    #28

    Two handmade memory bears made from love ones shirt and baby clothes with visible stitching in DIY craft shaming.

    Narys anonimas Report

    #29

    Resin hand mold filled with colorful jellybeans, an unusual and humorous DIY craft project.

    Narys anonimas Report

    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Waste of resin and jelly beans and I don't even particularly like jelly beans

    #30

    Person wearing a DIY craft shaming outfit made of black and white Adidas fabric scraps with visible tags and patches.

    Narys anonimas Report

    cyberzombie23 avatar
    TerathNinir
    TerathNinir
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She was too busy asking if she could to ask if she should.

    #31

    Handmade skull DIY craft project with dripping paint on framed board, showing a horrendous DIY project that needed shaming.

    Brooke JP Report

    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this is art, I still have some kindergarten art from my son that you can buy

    #32

    Homemade crystal lighter with uneven purple decoration on wooden surface, example of craft shaming and DIY fail.

    Patrice CG Report

    #33

    Funny and horrendous DIY cakes with poorly executed kids birthday characters in a craft shaming collection of fails.

    Sumi K Report

    #34

    Unicorn painting makeover from goodwill showing DIY craft shaming with a humorous and colorful failed art project.

    Kira Thomas Report

    #35

    Bedazzled craft project of elf primer covered in small colorful rhinestones on a wooden surface.

    Andrea Thomas Report

    #36

    Miniature DIY grow tent with plants and a pink table displaying small bottles and a radio in a craft shaming project.

    Pamela Eden Report

    wj_vaughan avatar
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For when your dolls decide to enter their Gentleman era? 🪴🚬

    #37

    Earrings made from quirky DIY apples to apples game cards hanging on a paintbrush holder for craft shaming projects.

    Samantha Maxine Report

    #38

    Inflated craft shaming DIY project hot air balloons shaped like animals at a foggy outdoor event with spectators.

    Therese Hutzschenreuter Report

    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Alot of people in Australia love these things. I personally think they're F.u.c.k.i.n.g s.t.u.p.i.d. When the female one was in Canberra, it's all anyone was talking about, at work, on the Radio, on the TV. Could not escape it. People at work asking hey you gonna go see the Skywhale... My standard answer after the 50th time being asked was "I'd rather scoop my own eyes out with a teaspoon"

    #39

    DIY craft project showing earrings made from crushed pink coffee capsules on a plain background.

    Narys anonimas Report

    #40

    Bedazzled medication bottles with colorful beads and letter beads displaying humorous phrases in a craft shaming DIY project.

    Ember Saunders Report

    #41

    Woman wearing a DIY dress made from ties and denim shorts, showcasing a craft shaming project for horrendous DIY projects.

    Narys anonimas Report

    #42

    Earrings made from white plastic bread bag clips displayed on a slice of bread in a DIY craft shaming project.

    Lauren Hall Report

    #43

    Wooden rocking chair decorated with fake moss, an example of horrendous DIY projects that needed to be shamed.

    Michele Bartolotta Report

    #44

    Painting of a fluffy white dog with poorly executed facial features, showcasing a horrendous DIY craft project.

    Narys anonimas Report

    #45

    Homemade colorful DIY wedding welcome sign with bold letters and multicolored paper pieces on a wooden floor.

    Jena Kohajda Report

    #46

    Triptych art piece showing an X-ray, a disturbing fabric DIY craft, and a molded leg sculpture in a black frame.

    Isobel McGlashon Report

    #47

    Doll made entirely from buttons with messy hair, showcasing a creative but horrendous DIY craft project.

    Michelle Piontek-Bonadurer Report

    #48

    DIY craft fail showing a brick painted with trans pride colors made into a purse with leather straps and a gold clasp.

    Tina Bojo Report

    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seems kinda pointless since it doesn't function as a bag.

    #49

    Two-seat sofa made from recycled Levi's jeans cushions in a minimal room, showcasing a DIY craft shaming project.

    Becca Lynn Report

    #50

    Funny craft shaming example with DIY snail figurines made from marbles and yellow clay on a wooden surface.

    Amy Jo Wright Campbell Report

    #51

    Custom rough cedar floating shelving set mounted unevenly on wall, showcasing a DIY project needing craft shaming.

    Melanie Thompson Report

    #52

    Hanging DIY craft project made with green beads and copper wire, showcasing a homemade decorative craft shaming example.

    Jessica Wolfe Report

    #53

    Rustic American flag craft made with fabric strips on a metal frame above vintage jars with blue and white flowers.

    Casey Farah Report

    #54

    Person holding a hand crafted wood coat hanger, an example of a horrendous DIY project needing craft shaming

    Sharon Smith Report

    #55

    Couple posing on bridge holding sign with offensive DIY craft project in outdoor setting with dog nearby.

    Narys anonimas Report

    #56

    DIY craft project featuring flattened knitting needles with stamped words, highlighting a craft shaming fail in handmade bracelets.

    Jenna Dawn Report

    #57

    Assorted DIY craft projects with beads, feathers, and decorations on a colorful fabric, showcasing craft shaming examples.

    Narys anonimas Report

    #58

    Handmade groom entrance card with decorated flowers and colorful handwritten poem in a DIY craft shaming example.

    Narys anonimas Report

    #59

    Shadow box filled with extra LEGO pieces displayed as a humorous craft shaming DIY project in a black frame.

    Daisy Cartledge Report

    #60

    Hand-painted DIY hound statue lying on a table, showcasing a humorous and horrendous craft project for craft shaming.

    Emma Able Wright Report

    cyberzombie23 avatar
    TerathNinir
    TerathNinir
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is bad enough I feel sorry for it. Looks like painted pööp.

    #61

    Sketch of Beethoven with rough pencil lines, an example of a craft shaming DIY project with amateur drawing quality.

    Narys anonimas Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Oh Beethoven, what big eyes you have!" said Little Red Riding Hood.

    #62

    Rustic handmade DIY project display board with string and small pegs for hanging packets, showcasing craft shaming fails.

    Narys anonimas Report

    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So you are selling a piece of cardboard with some string and pegs that was used at a wedding , tacky much.

    #63

    Hand holding DIY bejeweled earrings shaped like pickles, covered in green and gold rhinestones outdoors.

    Jenn Sam Thomas Report

    #64

    Painted log DIY project attempt resembling a minion, showcasing a craft shaming example from horrendous DIY projects collection.

    Narys anonimas Report

    cyberzombie23 avatar
    TerathNinir
    TerathNinir
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I genuinely like this. Yes, it is hideous, but hideous in a fun way.

    #65

    Dresser covered in messy green and blue spray paint with handprints, showcasing a horrendous DIY craft shaming project.

    Kirsti Pickles Report

    #66

    Colorful DIY craft wall made of egg cartons in a hallway, showcasing a creative but questionable craft shaming project.

    Ahona Das Report

    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sound deadening, great for studio walls. The paint protects the egg cartons from humidity.

    #67

    Wooden wolf cutout DIY project with hand-painted details and sticking stakes on concrete floor, craft shaming example.

    Shawna Thompson Report

    #68

    Worn-out DIY craft project shows a green cot with a torn middle section patched badly with duct tape indoors.

    Ashly Johnson Report

    cyberzombie23 avatar
    TerathNinir
    TerathNinir
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that supposed to be something, other than broken and useless?

    #69

    Chunky knit plush toy with uneven texture and pastel colors, an example of horrendous DIY craft projects to be shamed.

    Narys anonimas Report

    #70

    DIY craft shaming showing a poorly made unicorn head with long white hair mounted on floral wallpaper background

    Lynda-Jayne Want Report

    cyberzombie23 avatar
    TerathNinir
    TerathNinir
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Something tells me that is actually the least tacky thing in that room.

    #71

    Green 3D printed Shrek-inspired toothpaste cap shaped like a poop, showcasing a humorous DIY craft fail project.

    PurpleStarfruit280 Report

    cyberzombie23 avatar
    TerathNinir
    TerathNinir
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Leave aside the tackiness of the idea -- that's just cráppily done (pun intended).

    #72

    Hand holding a DIY strawberry quartz wand wrapped with dreadlocks on a turkey leg bone on a floral blanket.

    Morazzz Report

    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think you should burn it in a hole twenty feet deep then fill the hole with concrete.

    #73

    Glass filled with yellow liquid and floating coins topped with foam, showcasing a craft shaming DIY project fail.

    Narys anonimas Report

    DIY epoxy end table with Pokemon cards embedded under a glossy resin finish on a tiled kitchen floor background

    Becca Blaser Report

    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and then you found out you stuck that $10K card on your art project.

    #75

    Hand holding phone showing original cartoon next to a poorly crafted DIY figure of the same character, craft shaming fail.

    Narys anonimas Report

    Handmade stuffed bunny with floral fabric showing uneven stitching and visible imperfections in craft shaming DIY project.

    Meta Leeic Report

    #77

    Crocheted DIY craft project of a green bunny with uneven facial features on a wooden table.

    Narys anonimas