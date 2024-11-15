ADVERTISEMENT

It is often said that we don’t deserve dogs. Or that in some ways, they’re better than humans. They’re forgiving, loyal, non-judgmental, and they love unconditionally. They’re also adorable, cuddly, goofy, funny, and just plain pawsome. But sometimes our four-legged friends do the weirdest things. Things that might make us think they’re malfunctioning.

r/WhatsWrongWithYourDog is a community of mutt-loving people posting funny pics of dogs behaving strangely. 2.2 million members have joined since the page was started in 2015. From pups twisting themselves into awkward positions to doggos making the most ridiculous faces, there's enough crazy content to leave you questioning whether these hounds are feeling okay. 

Keep scrolling for an epic trip down doggy lane, and upvote the ones that leave you howling with laughter. Don’t miss the chat Bored Panda had with a couple who spent a year traveling the world, to find out whether we deserve dogs or not. Rose Tucker and Matthew Salleh ventured into 11 countries to meet hounds and their owners and produced the award-winning documentary We Don't Deserve Dogs.

#1

We Decorated Our House For Halloween. Now My Dog Just Brings Me Body Parts All Day And Apparently Takes Naps With Her Severed Leg

#2

Smaller Than Expected: The Sunlight Visualizing The True Size Of The Pup

#3

The Hare Is Made Out Of Felt. The Dog Is Real

Depending on who you ask, you’ll hear various reasons some people believe we don’t deserve dogs. One couple was so curious to find the answers that they set off on a truth-seeking mission that lasted over a year. Matthew Salleh and Rose Tucker traveled to several countries, meeting dogs and their owners. They are the filmmakers behind the documentary aptly titled We Don’t Deserve Dogs. They took time out of their shooting schedule to chat to Bored Panda.

Salleh says he and Tucker had always wanted to make a film about the relationship between dogs and humans around the world. They believe that the "unique bond, framed within different cultural contexts, says a lot about who we are as people." The entire point of the documentary was to contemplate "whether we deserve the loyalty and love that dogs show us."

During their journey, they ventured to 11 countries and encountered a whole bunch of pawsome things. The couple had already completed another documentary by the time we caught up with them, but they were happy to look back on their 365 days spent with dogs all over the globe.
#4

Oreo Speedwagon Heard Me Open A Cheese Wrapper While He Was Outside

#5

In Front Of Me In Line To Sign In At A Vet Office

#6

I Adopted My Dog 7 Years Ago. This Is How He Slept On The Way Home

"Making our film was an amazing experience," said Tucker during our interview. "We were lucky enough to travel to Chile, Uganda, Peru, Italy, Turkey, Pakistan, Finland, Romania, Vietnam, Nepal and the United Kingdom. As completely independent filmmakers, we had to take breaks between shoots so that we could work our 'day job' (video editing) to pay the bills and fund the next part of our adventure."

"We captured all sorts of amazing stories. Everything from Romanian shepherds who work with their dogs to move sheep across the mountains, to young women in Peru who celebrate their dogs' birthdays with extravagant dog-themed birthday parties, to stories of former child soldiers in Uganda who work with dogs as therapy for their PTSD," she added. "We even witnessed 'Kukur Tihar,' Nepal's national day of dog worship."
#7

What’s Wrong With Both My Dogs

#8

That’s Not A Flower Bed, Winnie

#9

Not My Dog But Someone I See On My Walk To Work. Her Name Is Cujo, She Likes To People Watch

We Don't Deserve Dogs was their second doccie. They used the funds from their first, Barbeque, to pay for their flights and production costs. "We make films about familiar, everyday things, and examine how different cultures around the world make that thing a part of their lives," Salleh told Bored Panda during our interview.

"With 'We Don't Deserve Dogs,' exploring the special relationship between humans and dogs not only showed the unique differences between cultures, but also let us seek out the similarities and celebrate all that we have in common.”
#10

I Promise They're Actually Best Friends

#11

My Godmother’s Neighbor’s Dog

#12

Happy Birthday Mr. Goose!

We were curious to know whether the couple thinks humans deserve dogs, or not. So, we asked... "There's an old phrase I like: 'Be the person your dog thinks you are.' I think that by thinking about how dogs view us, it can help us become better versions of ourselves," said Tucker. "We need to work to be our better selves, and fulfill that automatic affection that dogs give us."
#13

Why Does One Sit On The Other ?

#14

She Doesn’t Like Baths

#15

Annie Presses Her Face Against The Door When I Come Home

The couple told us that spending a year filming dogs was amazing but it definitely wasn't easy. There are some moments that they will never forget, even after moving on to their next doccie. "One of the strongest moments we observed when making this film was the relationship between the former child soldiers in Uganda and their therapy dogs," said Tucker.

"The Comfort Dog Project is an amazing program run by The Big Fix Uganda, where they team former child soldiers with dogs in need of a home. Together, both the humans and their dogs' lives are improved."
#16

Jill The Rescue Greyhound Learns To Sit. Tough With All That Muscle!

#17

Does Anyone Know How To Reboot Him?

#18

What Is Wrong With My Dog?

Tucker added that whenever they did an interview, the dogs would never leave their owner's side. "They would sit calmly throughout the entire interview, as their owners would stroke them for comfort whilst explaining their traumatic pasts," she said.

Salleh added that Finland was home to quite a few heartwarming moments for him and Tucker. "We filmed with an organization called 'Hali-Koira,' which translates to 'hugging dogs.' Maarit Haapasaari would travel to aged care facilities with her Bernese mountain dogs, and they would work their way around the room, gently jumping up to each person to be hugged," he told Bored Panda.
#19

He Stood Like This For Absolutely No Reason At All

#20

Dryer Ball Thief

#21

Happy Halloween From Huey

The couple worked alone while making the film, in a bid to keep costs low. "Rose and I work as a crew of two. I'm shooting the camera, Rose is recording the sound," Salleh told Bored Panda. "This small footprint allowed us to embed with our subjects, gaining their trust. We also worked with a wonderful team of translators across the world. It was important to us that people speak in their preferred language, and as a result, our film has 10 languages!"

As with children, filming dogs is no easy feat. We asked the duo how they coped. "We would set the gear up in advance, let them have a sniff, and then we would completely ignore them, not making any eye contact. The dogs would forget our presence soon enough," revealed Salleh.
#22

She Saw A Chipmunk Here. Once. 8 Months Ago

#23

Why Sit Undercover On The Extra Large Dog Bed The Humans Got For You When You Can Pout In The Rain And Pretend Nobody Loves You?

#24

We Thought We Were Adopting A Dog; Instead, He Looks Like A Goat Monkey

So why would anyone invest time and money into researching whether we deserve dogs or not? They must have their own four-legged friends, surely? Apparently not! "Matthew and I both grew up with dogs as a huge part of our families. We moved from Australia to New York in 2016, and live in a small one-bedroom apartment, with sadly no room for a dog!" said Tucker when we posed the question.

But all is not lost for the pooch-loving couple. Even after they've completed the production of their film. "Lucky for us, we live in Park Slope, Brooklyn, which is a very dog-friendly neighborhood, and we are able to 'dog-watch' on a daily basis."
#25

Puppy Has A Bed But Choses To Sleep Like This

#26

Contrary To All Evidence, She Still Believes That She Can Fit On A Lap

#27

Our Dogsitter Sent Me This Picture From Their Walk

We think they might be onto something... So please excuse us as we rush off to "dog-watch" with our puppy-dog look of longing in our eyes. Before you do the same, please let us know in the comments whether you think we actually deserve dogs, or not...
#28

Idk Where I Went Wrong With This One

#29

Nothing Unusual At All. Perfectly Normal

#30

Couch Potato

#31

Does Anyone Know The Name Of This Plant?

#32

Goji Has Been And Always Will Be Quite The Character

#33

Stoned Out Of Her Mind After A Biopsy And Licking Snow

#34

Our Puppy Will Not Stop Stealing Chili Peppers From The Garden. Note Tiny Bite Marks

#35

She Sits Like This All The Time. I Think She Thinks She Is A Cat

#36

Send Prayers...she Is Very Sad Because I Cleaned Her.. 🤣

#37

Why Does My Son Sit Like This?

#38

Mr. Loki Being Goofy For The Camera Again

#39

Oreo Speedwagon Thinks He's The Avatar, Practicing His Earthbending

#40

My Dog Had Been Following The Great Dane Around For 10 Minutes… This Was Her Reaction When He Finally Noticed Her

#41

Just Havin A Sit

#42

We Gave Him A Stuffed Animal. He Chose To Shower In The Blood Of His Enemies

#43

She's Got A Doggie Door And Can Come In And Out And She Pleases

#44

Why Does My One Dog Keep Smacking The Other One In The Head

#45

My Mom's 18 Wk Old Derp

#46

What's Up With The Back Leg? She's So Weird

#47

He’s Seen Some Things

#48

Always In A Weird Spot

#49

I Dragged My Dog's Bed In My Room For Her And She's On A Towel With Her Face In The Cat Bed Instead

#50

This Is How She Smiles

#51

She Thinks She Will Get More Treats If She Stares At Me Like That

#52

She Brought Me A Leaf

#53

Malte Really Likes To Sit On Us

#54

Taking Too Long To Prepare His Sweet Potato

#55

My Mother’s Ancient Chihuahua, Grizwald

#56

Grizwald In His Younger Days

#57

Why Does My Dog Always Look Like She Is Disappointed In Me?

#58

I Let My Dog Finish The Peanut Butter Container For The First Time. She's Overwhelmed By The Opportunity

#59

Why Does My Dog Love To Sunbathe On Hot Jagged Rocks??

#60

Every Thought He Died

#61

Went To Call My Dog In From The Yard And Found Her Like This. I Let Her Stay Out For A Bit Longer

#62

Violet Was A Bit Excited To See My Husband

#63

We Are Dog Sitting For A Friend While They're Away On Vacation. He Doesn't Sleep He Just...watches

#64

He's Melting

#65

My Dog Only Loves The Octopus

#66

He Does Not Understand The Concept Of Me “Working” From Home

