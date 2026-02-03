ADVERTISEMENT

We live in a time when many of us have learned to expect the unexpected... especially when it comes to the news. But every now and again, a headline will pop up that defies logic, seems completely unrealistic, or appears to be clickbait masquerading as current affairs. Oddly, many of them come from America. And a disproportionate number can be traced back to the state of Florida.

"Florida man tries to avoid arrest by hiding underwater pond, gets caught when he comes up for air," "Florida man faces felony charges after riding lawnmower on highway drunk," and "Florida man tries to burrow into gopher tortoise nest to hide from police," are just a few featured on a page dedicated to offbeat and bizarre U.S. news stories.

The "Only in America" Instagram account is a wild wall of "you can't make this stuff up," and "the jokes write themselves." Bored Panda has had a blast going through all the posts to select only the best for you to scroll through when you need a break from the more serious goings-on in the land of the free. We also explore why The Sunshine State has earned a reputation for having so many weird news stories. You'll find that info between the images.

#1

Tweet about a Florida man arrested after hiding underwater in a pond featured in unhinged news headlines in America.

What in the star-spangled banner of America is up with Florida's men? Are they secretly competing for World's Dumbest Criminal? Do they just enjoy the limelight? Maybe they like prison food... Whatever it is, they seem to love making news headlines for all the wrong reasons.

"Florida Man" even became an internet fad in 2019, following a string of bizarre headlines featuring, you guessed it: a Florida man up to no good. At the time, CNN tried to figure out why The Sunshine State is home to so many offbeat stories.

Among the theories were that Florida’s strong public records laws allow journalists to easily report on wild crime stories, that the state’s large and varied demographic is conducive to some strange occurrences, and that the weather possibly plays a part.
    #2

    Police news report about men stealing Corona beer and detergent, featured in unhinged news headlines in America.

    #3

    Tweet showing an arrest after a minivan was driven into a Florida church and set on fire, illustrating unhinged news headlines in America.

    On the first point, Florida’s strong public records laws are also known as Sunshine Laws. They make it easy for journalists to access police incident reports, then go through them to find the craziest ones to grab the public's attention.

    “Florida has got one of the broadest public records laws in the country,” explains Barbara Petersen, president of Florida’s First Amendment Foundation. “As soon as that incident report is filed (by law enforcement), we can go and make a public record request and get it.”
    #4

    Tweet from WOKV News about a Florida attorney dressing as Grim Reaper to protest opening beaches, highlighting unhinged news headlines.

    #5

    Man riding a lawn mower drunk on highway in a bizarre incident from unhinged news headlines in America.

    #6

    Police car light bar with caption about Florida man spitting food during road rage, illustrating unhinged news headlines in America.

    Florida also has a rather huge and diverse population, so there are bound to be more than a few wacky tales coming out of the state. There are more than 21 million residents, and many millions more visit annually.

    “People don’t recognize how huge Florida is. The number of people per square mile is highly compacted,” said Al Tompkins, a senior faculty member at The Poynter Institute for Media Studies, in St. Petersburg, Florida. “When you put more people in a place, you’re going to end up with more crazy stuff.”

    Throw year-round sunshine, heat, and humidity into the mix, and you have a recipe for nutcases going off their rocker.
    #7

    Tweet from Newsweek about Florida man hiding in gopher tortoise nest, illustrating unhinged news headlines in America.

    #8

    Man wearing hover skates steals merchandise at Walmart in bizarre news headline from America captured on security camera.

    #9

    Tweet showing a news headline about a Florida woman arrested for beating her husband with a Mother's Day bouquet.

    Florida journalist Craig Pittman is somewhat of an expert on the quirks of the state, having written a book on just that. When Vice asked him to recall the most bizarre Florida stories he's come across, here's what he said:

    "There was the one about the guy in Gainesville who was fighting with his girlfriend and grabbed a three-foot alligator out of his bathtub to swing around as a weapon. Or the one about the wannabe mermaid who got in hot water with her Tampa-area homeowners’ association for wearing her costume in the community pool (because it violated the 'no fins' policy). Or the one about the lady who was driving to a date in the Keys and asked her ex-husband to reach over and take the wheel—yes, he was in the car, going along for the ride, I guess—while she pulled out a razor and shaved what the newspapers later referred to delicately as her 'bikini area.' It didn’t end well."

    And based on those tales, we can safely deduce that it's not just the "Florida Man." The "Florida Woman" seems just as guilty of making quirky headlines.
    #10

    Teens crash car into Missouri home near sleeping owners, showing unhinged news headlines from America with shocking accidents and damage.

    #11

    Tweet from NBC2 about a man in underwear fleeing an ambulance and running from Fort Myers police in unhinged news headlines.

    #12

    Tweet about a sunbather injured by a police cruiser on a Florida beach, illustrating unhinged news headlines in America.

    But while Florida often brings us comedy gold in the form of news stories, it's not all a laughing matter.

    “It’s OK to laugh at the funny stuff that happens here, but bear in mind the flip side, too,” Tompkins told CNN during a separate interview. “Not every ‘Florida man’ story is laugh-out-loud funny. Some of them have real tragedy behind them.” One thing the expert warns against is poking fun at people's mental health.
    #13

    Screenshot of a social media post about a Florida teen arrested for throwing the littest homecoming party, illustrating unhinged news headlines.

    #14

    Screenshot of a news tweet about a Florida man and unhinged news headlines that can only happen in America.

    #15

    Man detained in school office after wandering in armed and drunk, highlighting unhinged news headlines in America.

    “When the work of journalists basically pokes fun at crime and activities that no reasonable person would be involved in, it’s on us to get beyond the snicker and laugh and sneer and look at if there’s a bigger issue,” Tompkins said.

    He added that it would be wrong to think that Florida has some crazy crime rate. "Our violent crime rate is actually dropping,” he revealed. “What is very high, however, is the epidemic of mental health.”
    #16

    Mugshot of a man linked to guns found in car, illustrating unhinged news headlines from America.

    #17

    Blurry photo of police car with flashing lights illustrating unhinged news headlines from America.

    #18

    Florida man clings to semi truck hood driving down interstate in one of the unhinged news headlines from America.

    If you're planning to travel to Florida, Pittman advises that you expect the unexpected.

    "That's why we're the Most Interesting State in the Union," he told Vice. "If you want to visit someplace boring, go to Wyoming or Idaho. If you want to see a woman with blonde dreadlocks climb a banyan tree and play the accordion while singing John Denver songs, just because she likes doing that—well then come on down to Florida!"

    He added that you might want to stay away from post offices while in the state.

    "In 2012, so many Floridians crashed their cars into post offices that the U.S. Postal Service ran ads asking people to please stop," Pittman revealed.
    #19

    Mom discovers husband cheating in newspaper birth announcement featuring second baby in unhinged news headlines from America.

    #20

    Tweet from Newsweek about a Florida woman causing American Airlines plane diversion by faking a medical issue for a bigger seat.

    #21

    Tweet from New York Post about a drunk teen breaking into an Airbnb rented by cops, illustrating unhinged news headlines in America.

    #22

    Mugshot of man caught giving Botox injections without medical license while drinking Four Loko in unhinged news headlines.

    #23

    Tweet screenshot reporting a Florida man dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow missing after setting off on a paddle boat, unhinged news headlines.

    #24

    Tweet from Bradenton Herald reporting a man arrested in the woods after trying to get away from his wife in unhinged news headlines.

    #25

    Tweet showing a high-speed police chase stopped by cows in a field, illustrating unhinged news headlines in America.

    #26

    Tweet about an Iowa man setting a neighbor’s house on fire over lawn care, reflecting unhinged news headlines in America.

    #27

    Tweet from New York Post showing a woman feeding Hot Cheetos to monkeys at Texas zoo with unhinged news headline humor.

    #28

    Mugshot of a man accused of stealing a truck with a samurai sword, linked to unhinged news headlines in America.

    #29

    Mugshot of a man involved in an incident with a Grubhub driver swinging an ashtray at Burger King employee.

    #30

    Tweet from All Things FOX30 about a beef stick mistaken for dynamite on a car dashboard in unhinged news headlines in America.

    #31

    Pet alligator found in Pennsylvania river, featured in unhinged news headlines that highlight bizarre events in America.

    #32

    Damaged ambulance on roadside after Pennsylvania man steals and crashes it, capturing unhinged news headlines from America.

    #33

    Tweet from FOX4 News about a woman who fell asleep testing a mattress in Missouri, highlighting unhinged news headlines in America.

    #34

    Cars backed up at a McDonald’s drive-thru on Christmas unaware the fast food restaurant is closed, unhinged news headlines America

    #35

    Tweet from TIME about a Hawaii man proposing while surfing and accidentally dropping the ring in ocean, showcasing unhinged news headlines.

    #36

    Mugshot of young man arrested for fake McLovin ID at Iowa bar, illustrating unhinged news headlines in America.

    #37

    Tweet from All Things FOX30 about a Louisiana man using a kayak to pick up kids during a flood unhinged news headline.

    #38

    Tweet from New York Post about a man keeping Richard Nixon’s half-eaten sandwich for 60 years, featuring unhinged news headlines.

    #39

    Taxi sign on a moving vehicle at sunset illustrating unhinged news headlines that can only happen in America.

    #40

    Tweet from 98.7 KLUV about a Florida man arrested for crashing into a traffic sign, illustrating unhinged news headlines in America.

    #41

    Alligator walking through a deserted shopping center in South Carolina with unhinged news headlines in America.

    #42

    Person wearing glasses with a face mask cut to breathe easier shown in unhinged news headlines from America.

    #43

    Tweet from FOX 12 Oregon about Florida county advising physical distancing with at least one alligator between people, unhinged news headlines.

    #44

    Tweet from FOX4 News warning about flushed items, highlighting unhinged news headlines about America’s sewer issues.

    #45

    Tweet from Daily Mail US about Colorado car thieves arrested after leaving a note, illustrating unhinged news headlines in America.

    #46

    Tweet from Daily Mail about an Ohio woman charged for repeatedly calling 911, illustrating unhinged news headlines in America.

    #47

    Twitter post about a man arrested in a bizarre American news headline involving choking over a bad fart smell.

    #48

    Tweet from Q13FOX showing two EMTs with unhinged news headlines about medical emergencies, highlighting unusual American news stories.

    #49

    Mugshot of Texas man in custody after robbing bank to pay for ring day, illustrating unhinged news headlines in America.

    #50

    Tweet from Newsweek about a woman climbing into bed with a couple after breaking into their Michigan home, illustrating unhinged news headlines.

    #51

    Elderly woman mugshot from police department featured in unhinged news headlines about America.

    #52

    Thief tries hiding in stranger's apartment by shaving and cooking tortillas in bizarre unhinged news headlines America.

    #53

    Tweet from 98.7 Kluv about a family damaging their home by trying to burn a Christmas tree in the fireplace, an unhinged news headline.

    #54

    Tweet about a Florida man arrested for throwing a pumpkin during an argument, illustrating unhinged news headlines in America.

    #55

    Tweet from 98.7 KLUv reporting a man robbed one Taco Bell while jailed for robbing a different Taco Bell, highlighting unhinged news headlines.

    #56

    Tweet from 98.7 KLUv showing a bride in a wedding dress storming a store demanding to get married, unhinged news headlines.

    #57

    Young boy proudly shows a 10K race medal after accidentally winning by taking a wrong turn in an unhinged America news headline.

    #58

    Truck fire causes lemons to spill across Colorado interstate with firefighters working at the scene in an unhinged news headline.

    #59

    Tweet from Daily Mail US showing an escaped pet tiger roaming Houston neighborhood, illustrating unhinged news headlines in America.

    #60

    Boat blocking traffic on Florida highway, illustrating unhinged news headlines that can only happen in America.

    #61

    Couple married by pastor on Southwest flight to Dallas, showcasing unhinged news headlines unique to America.

    #62

    Man wrestling a shark with his bare hands in water, illustrating unhinged news headlines from America.

    #63

    Tweet from WHIO-TV about a woman accused of trying to light her boyfriend on fire, illustrating unhinged news headlines in America.

    #64

    Tweet from Newsweek about a Wisconsin woman calling police over a KFC order, illustrating unhinged news headlines in America.

    #65

    Tweet from Newsweek about a man allegedly chasing a woman naked in the woods, illustrating unhinged news headlines in America.

    #66

    Police line tape in focus with a blurred background illustrating unhinged news headlines in America.

    #67

    Swarm of thousands of bees unleashed after truck accident in Texas, highlighting unhinged news headlines in America.

    #68

    Screenshot of unhinged news headline about Wisconsin dentist accused of breaking teeth in a fraud scheme in America.

    #69

    Undercover officers dressed as Santa and elf catch suspected car thieves in California in unhinged news headlines.

    #70

    Tweet from ABC 13 News reporting a driver caught using flashlights as headlights in Washington state, highlighting unhinged news headlines.

    #71

    Tweet showing a news headline about a man wrapping his neighbor's car in cellophane, illustrating unhinged news headlines in America.

    #72

    Mugshot of a man who stole $123,000 worth of gift cards to send to a woman he met online, unhinged news headline.

    #73

    Tweet about woman hoarding fuel catching fire after chase and crash, illustrating unhinged news headlines in America.

    #74

    Tweet from All Things FOX30 reporting a Texas woman accused of fraud with over 70 forms of ID in unhinged news headlines.

    #75

    Woman shocked by pastor who peed on her during red eye flight in unhinged news headlines from America

    #76

    Man pushing beer cart in store with headline about stolen beer, illustrating unhinged news headlines in America.

    #77

    Tweet from All Things FOX30 about a Florida man called the Monkey Whisperer arrested for illegal primate sales, highlighting unhinged news headlines.

    #78

    Tweet from Daily Mail US about pilots at LAX spotting a man flying with a jetpack near an American Airlines plane on the runway.

    #79

    Jewelry store owner stops robbery by smashing pickle jar over thief’s head in an unhinged American news headline.

    #80

    Mugshot of woman linked to unhinged news headline about setting her porch on fire and throwing hammers at firefighters.

    #81

    Tweet from 8News WRIC Richmond showing a stolen sidewalk marked with cones and caution tape, illustrating unhinged news headlines in America.

    #82

    Firefighters assist people in a wrecked vehicle during a mock car crash, illustrating unhinged news headlines in America.

    #83

    Screenshot of a Daily Mail tweet showing an arsonist running with feet on fire after torching an RV office, unusual news headline.

    #84

    Florida restaurant owner accused of a*****t over negative Yelp reviews, illustrating unhinged news headlines in America.

    #85

    Tweet from Action News on 6abc about a soccer coach criticized for taking a high school team to Hooters in America.

    #86

    Screenshot of a news headline about a boy buying over $2,600 worth of SpongeBob popsicles in a bizarre US story.

    #87

    People waiting in a long line outside In-N-Out Burger in Colorado, illustrating unhinged news headlines in America.

