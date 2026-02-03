ADVERTISEMENT

We live in a time when many of us have learned to expect the unexpected... especially when it comes to the news. But every now and again, a headline will pop up that defies logic, seems completely unrealistic, or appears to be clickbait masquerading as current affairs. Oddly, many of them come from America. And a disproportionate number can be traced back to the state of Florida.

"Florida man tries to avoid arrest by hiding underwater pond, gets caught when he comes up for air," "Florida man faces felony charges after riding lawnmower on highway drunk," and "Florida man tries to burrow into gopher tortoise nest to hide from police," are just a few featured on a page dedicated to offbeat and bizarre U.S. news stories.

The "Only in America" Instagram account is a wild wall of "you can't make this stuff up," and "the jokes write themselves." Bored Panda has had a blast going through all the posts to select only the best for you to scroll through when you need a break from the more serious goings-on in the land of the free. We also explore why The Sunshine State has earned a reputation for having so many weird news stories. You'll find that info between the images.