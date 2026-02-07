ADVERTISEMENT

A quick scroll through the headlines of any major news source might immediately put you in a terrible mood. There are atrocities taking place all over the globe, and it seems like every single day, we find out about even more disturbing crimes that have been committed. It’s easy to feel hopeless, but it’s important to remember that the whole planet isn't doomed.

If you’re in need of some uplifting news that will turn your frown upside down, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We took a trip to Human Upgrade HQ on TikTok and gathered some of their most positive posts below. This account is dedicated to sharing fun facts and headlines that will restore your faith in humanity, so we hope that this article can help you look on the bright side today!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Underwater view of coral reef with sunlight beams, highlighting new coral restoration techniques offering hope for recovery.

humanupgradehq Report

11points
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

how about other barrier feers?

1
1point
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Sunrise over a lush forest representing good things that happened recently, highlighting new protected areas in Brazil.

    humanupgradehq Report

    11points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    hoping that everything inside those areas are protected, and that no future "leader" changes that!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #3

    Three snow leopards sitting on rocks in nature, highlighting good news about wildlife population stabilization.

    humanupgradehq Report

    9points
    POST

    It’s important to be a well-informed, educated citizen. But nowadays, it doesn’t take much effort to know what’s going on in the world; it’s actually harder to get away from the news. Whether you’re on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, or chatting with colleagues by the coffee machine, the 24/7 news cycle has permeated pretty much every corner of our lives.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But is it really a good thing for us to have access to so much information all the time? Back in the day, people had to wait for the newspaper to arrive to find out what happened yesterday. Or tune into a radio broadcast or watch the news on television. Now, it’s easier than ever to know what’s happening all over the globe, and easier than ever to feel like you’re drowning in negative news.
    #4

    Rhino poaching in Kenya has collapsed due to AI-powered thermal cameras, a good thing that happened recently.

    humanupgradehq Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Ocean cleanup initiative removing over 40 million kilograms of waste from oceans and rivers, a good recent environmental achievement.

    humanupgradehq Report

    8points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the river removal must be best option, super concentrated and not spread out over the size of at least texas.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Before and after photos of a beach showing less litter after plastic bag bans worldwide, a good recent positive event.

    humanupgradehq Report

    8points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    are they all banned? 🤔 and really much waste plastic is from fishing nets?

    0
    0points
    reply

    According to a 2025 study led by IDIBAPS, excessive consumption of negative news is increasing people’s symptoms of depression and anxiety. And during the pandemic, the World Health Organization was urging people to minimize their exposure to news about COVID, as it could also cause anxiety and distress.

    Meanwhile, the study found that healthy habits could reduce participants’ symptoms of anxiety and depression. Following a balanced diet had the most significant impact, but drinking water, exercising, spending time outdoors, and engaging in relaxing activities helped too.    
    #7

    City street scene with zero road fatalities reported, highlighting safer streets and lower speed limits as good things recently.

    humanupgradehq Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    Elephant walking on a forest path, representing good things that happened recently for wild animals.

    humanupgradehq Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Scenic river flowing through wildflowers and green forested hills, symbolizing good things that happened recently.

    humanupgradehq Report

    7points
    POST

    The American Psychological Association has also been warning people for years that media overload can be detrimental to mental health. Doomscrolling can be tempting, but it’s definitely not going to make you feel any better than you did before going down a dark rabbit hole on social media. Some people even develop “headline stress disorder,” Steven Stosny, PhD, told The Washington Post.

    “The red flag is if you get this body tension, or a rise in your pulse rate, just before you check the news,” Stosny explained. “Then you have intrusive thoughts about the headlines—you think about them throughout the day.”
    #10

    Underwater scene of dolphins swimming freely, highlighting good news about ending dolphin shows and ocean conservation efforts.

    humanupgradehq Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Plastic dissolving in seawater with no microplastics or toxic residue, a recent good thing for the environment.

    humanupgradehq Report

    7points
    POST
    #12

    Offshore wind turbines at sunset representing UK wind power supplying electricity to millions of homes.

    humanupgradehq Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Unfortunately, people have plenty of things to be stressed about in general, nowadays, so reading headlines about doom and gloom certainly doesn’t help. In 2024, the American Psychological Association reported that 77% of adults in the U.S. considered the future of their nation to be a significant source of stress in their lives. 73% also noted that they were significantly worried about the economy, while 69% were significantly stressed about the upcoming presidential election.   
    #13

    Australian researchers discover bee venom rapidly destroys aggressive breast cancer cells in lab tests with microscope.

    humanupgradehq Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Solar panels under bright sun with text about China's achievement installing more solar power recently.

    humanupgradehq Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Whale tail above ocean surface with text about U.S. blocking seafood imports to protect marine life globally, good things recently.

    humanupgradehq Report

    6points
    POST

    Social media is also a huge factor to consider when discussing the topic of upsetting news headlines. In 2025, the Pew Research Center reported that 53% of Americans receive at least some of their news from social media. And unsurprisingly, young adults are more likely to find out about news from TikTok, Instagram, and Reddit than older generations. But all of this time that we spend on social media is a problem in and of itself, especially considering that 89% of people believe social media usage negatively impacts their mental health.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Hydroelectric dam in lush greenery representing good things happening with renewable electricity progress.

    humanupgradehq Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Ocean cleanup device by Dutch engineers collecting plastic to support marine life recovery, a good recent development.

    humanupgradehq Report

    6points
    POST
    #18

    A large wildlife crossing in Colorado with animals walking safely over a highway, showcasing recent good things.

    humanupgradehq Report

    6points
    POST
    alexkennedy avatar
    Alex Kennedy
    Alex Kennedy
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We’ve got several up here and I hear they are doing a lot of good!

    0
    0points
    reply

    If you’re guilty of doomscrolling and want to break the habit, SoCal Mental Health has some tips for protecting your mental health. First, it’s best to simply find something else to do. Occupy your time with a hobby you love, go for a walk in a park, go to the gym, bake some cookies, or go out for a coffee with a friend. If you’re busy, you won’t be able to scroll in the first place. It’s also a good idea to set time limits on your phone or social media usage. If you’re only allowed to scroll for 25 minutes a day, you’ll have to stop when your phone cuts you off.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Close-up of a chick with sunlight highlighting its feathers, related to good things that happened recently.

    humanupgradehq Report

    5points
    POST
    alexkennedy avatar
    Alex Kennedy
    Alex Kennedy
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok… but what are they doing with the male chicks? Raising them to be roosters who then k**l each other?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #20

    Coho salmon swimming underwater in California’s Russian River, a positive recent event from good things that happened.

    humanupgradehq Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    African grey parrot perched on a branch symbolizing good things that happened recently for wildlife conservation.

    humanupgradehq Report

    5points
    POST

    Realistically, it’s never going to be possible to avoid all negative headlines. So it’s also important to learn how to be exposed to negative news without catastrophizing or allowing your day to be ruined. SoCal Mental Health recommends actively seeking out positivity and using mindfulness techniques to ensure that you don’t start spiraling. Practice gratitude, and try to focus on all of the good things that are happening in the world. As this list proves, there are plenty of things that are worth celebrating!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Kenya unveils world’s largest wildlife sanctuary to protect black rhinos, a positive recent good news event.

    humanupgradehq Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Gloved hands holding a vaccine vial, symbolizing progress in good things that happened recently including cervical cancer elimination.

    humanupgradehq Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    Panda in a forest with text highlighting a major win for wildlife conservation and good news about pandas recently.

    humanupgradehq Report

    5points
    POST

    We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through these uplifting headlines, pandas. Keep upvoting the fun facts that put a smile on your face, and feel free to share even more positive news in the comments section. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring wholesome headlines, look no further than right here!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Elephant walking in sunset landscape with text about Europe’s first large-scale elephant sanctuary launch in Portugal.

    humanupgradehq Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    Children playing with wooden toys on carpet, highlighting good things that happened recently including free universal childcare in New Mexico.

    humanupgradehq Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Fireworks ban in the Netherlands starting January to protect animals, environment, and public health, highlighting good recent news.

    humanupgradehq Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    Scenic mountain road in Nepal with electric cars powered by the country’s hydropower, highlighting recent good news.

    humanupgradehq Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Smiling mother holding happy baby, highlighting good things related to stopping mother-to-child HIV transmission.

    humanupgradehq Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Green sea turtles swimming underwater, highlighting good things that happened recently including conservation success.

    humanupgradehq Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Norway leads in forest conservation with near-zero deforestation, a positive recent good thing to celebrate.

    humanupgradehq Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Scenic mountain landscape with wild animals, highlighting good things that happened banning captivity of great apes and elephants.

    humanupgradehq Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Rusty excavator overgrown with flowers and plants, symbolizing good things that happened recently in environmental protection.

    humanupgradehq Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Woman looking out window at city skyline during sunset, highlighting a major breakthrough in neurology and Huntington’s disease treatment.

    humanupgradehq Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Close-up of a glowing neuron with text about a preventative breakthrough in HIV treatment from good things that happened recently.

    humanupgradehq Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Close-up of a tiger in sunlight highlighting good things that happened recently with tiger population growth in India.

    humanupgradehq Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    A winding river through dense forest under dramatic clouds, highlighting good things with a large forest reserve in Congo.

    humanupgradehq Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    Jaguar resting in dense green forest representing good things that happened recently in nature reserve conservation.

    humanupgradehq Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Solar panels and renewables growing globally with 20 African nations boosting renewable energy in 2025.

    humanupgradehq Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Mountain gorilla twins in Virunga National Park symbolize recent good things and positive wildlife recovery efforts.

    humanupgradehq Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Diver underwater with octopuses, highlighting good things that happened recently in marine ecosystems recovery.

    humanupgradehq Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Humpback whales thriving in Australian waters show positive impact of conservation, a good thing that happened recently.

    humanupgradehq Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Woman smiling with a paper grocery bag, illustrating good things that happened and positive environmental news recently.

    humanupgradehq Report

    4points
    POST
    janedaly avatar
    Beef Brisket
    Beef Brisket
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember when plastic bags came into use decades ago as the "green" choice, because it protected trees being cut down to make paper bags.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Tropical beach scene highlighting good things that happened recently with Maldives banning tobacco for future generations.

    humanupgradehq Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    Family enjoys sunny day outside homes with solar panels, highlighting positive news about free electricity from solar sharing programs.

    humanupgradehq Report

    4points
    POST
    alexkennedy avatar
    Alex Kennedy
    Alex Kennedy
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now, most importantly, *which 3 hours*?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #46

    Humpback whale breaching ocean surface, symbolizing good things and positive news in recent times.

    humanupgradehq Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    City skyline at sunrise with text about air pollution deaths dropping 21% worldwide, highlighting a good recent health achievement.

    humanupgradehq Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Jar of cosmetics on moss with text about France banning PFAS chemicals to reduce environmental harm, highlighting good things recently.

    humanupgradehq Report

    3points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    pfas, and other forever chemicals, should be banned forever!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #49

    Kenya successfully eliminated sleeping sickness as a public health threat, one of the good things that happened recently.

    humanupgradehq Report

    3points
    POST
    View more comments
    #50

    Earth viewed from space with text about ozone layer healing faster, highlighting good things that happened recently.

    humanupgradehq Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Young woman meditating outdoors with text about mental health being a vital part of healthcare and good things recently.

    humanupgradehq Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Wind turbines and solar panels in lush green mountains representing good news of eco-city development in Morocco.

    humanupgradehq Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    People planting trees outdoors at sunset, highlighting good things that happened with a major tree-planting campaign.

    humanupgradehq Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    Aerial view of a vast marine protected area in French Polynesia highlighting recent good things in marine conservation.

    humanupgradehq Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Antarctic ozone hole shrinks to smallest in five years showing good things happening recently with global action.

    humanupgradehq Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Arctic ocean with icebergs highlighting good things recently, including Norway pausing deep-sea mining to protect ecosystems.

    humanupgradehq Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    Abandoned prison yard with overgrown plants symbolizing good things that happened recently and lower crime rates.

    humanupgradehq Report

    3points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's more like budget cuts, actually.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #58

    Cages in a sunlit field representing the decline in fur farming and positive recent good things news.

    humanupgradehq Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Sea turtles on a beach at sunset, representing good news about rebounding sea turtle populations worldwide.

    humanupgradehq Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Electric towers shaped like animals in Austria, a good thing that happened recently symbolizing different regions.

    humanupgradehq Report

    3points
    POST
    god_2 avatar
    Vix Spiderthrust
    Vix Spiderthrust
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These are just fancy pylons, what's the good news exactly?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #61

    Row of blue electric buses in a city with skyscrapers, showcasing one of the world’s largest electric bus fleets reducing pollution.

    humanupgradehq Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    Engineer in safety gear inspecting water treatment facility in Peru improving water quality and expanding safe water access.

    humanupgradehq Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Rows of volunteers planting millions of trees in Burkina Faso to restore land and combat desertification for a better future.

    humanupgradehq Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Nurse walking in hospital hallway with text about Australia on track to eliminate cervical cancer as good recent news.

    humanupgradehq Report

    2points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!