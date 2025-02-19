ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Spacey shared a fiery video on social media as he and Guy Pearce seem to be airing out dirty laundry in public.

The House of Cards actor slammed Pearce for claiming Spacey had targeted him while they were filming their hit 1997 film L.A. Confidential.

“Grow up, Guy Pearce. You are not a victim,” Spacey said in a video sharing on X, letting social media users be spectators to their brewing feud.

Kevin Spacey fired back with a video statement after Guy Pearce claimed to be his “victim”

Image credits: Lucy North/PA Images

While promoting his Oscar-nominated performance in The Brutalist, Pearce claimed he was a “victim” during an interview on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast.

“People know that I didn’t and I’ve sort of spoken publicly about it,” the actor said.

“I did that thing I think a lot of people do. I don’t want to use the word ‘victim’ even though I probably was a victim to a degree,” he said. “I was certainly not a victim by any means to the extent that other people have been to sexual predators.”

Image credits: Lia Toby/Getty Images

Spacey, who has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct in recent years, clapped back saying he would have preferred not to have their dispute play out in the public but was left with no choice since Pearce went ahead and did so.

“We worked together a long time ago. If I did something then that upset you, you could have reached out to me then. We could have had that conversation,” the Oscar winner said in the video posted on Tuesday, February 18.

Pearce claimed his L.A. Confidential co-star “targeted” him when he was young and susceptible

Image credits: Disney+

“But instead you’ve decided to speak to the press, who are now, of course, coming after me because they would like to know what my response is to the things that you said,” he continued. “You really wanna know what my response is? Grow up.”

In his red-hot response, Spacey said he flew to Savannah, Georgia, to film Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil right after wrapping up the shooting for L.A. Confidential.

The Oscar winner claimed Pearce had flown to Georgia to “spend time” with him after L.A. Confidential was wrapped up

Image credits: KevinSpacey

He claimed Pearce had flown to Georgia at the time just to “spend time” with him—a detail Spacey said Pearce had conveniently left out while talking to the press.

“Does that not fit into the victim narrative you have going?” Spacey asked.

“I apologize that I didn’t get the message that you don’t like spending time with me,” he added.

First-time Oscar nominee Pearce described Spacey as an “aggressive man” and said he was “scared” of him

Image credits: Disney+

When Pearce made the recent bombshell claims, he described Spacey as an “aggressive man” that he was “scared” of.

While they worked together on the crime thriller, the first-time Oscar nominee said he “brushed off” his feelings as “nothing” for about five months.

“I was sort of scared of Kevin because he’s quite an aggressive man, extremely charming and brilliant at what he does really impressive, etc.,” Pearce said. “He holds a room remarkably. But I was young and, you know, susceptible, and he targeted me, no question.”

Image credits: KevinSpacey

In his response on Tuesday, Spacey wondered why Pearce hadn’t confronted him about his feelings for nearly three decades.

“Here you are now on a mission some 28 years later, after I’ve been through hell and back, to do what? Just in time to stop the ‘bad guy’? Is that what’s going on here?” he questioned.

“What took you so long? Did your horse run out of gas? I mean, you wanna have a conversation, I’m happy to do so, any time, any place,” he added.

Spacey questioned why his former co-star would go to the press 28 years later without confronting him in person

Image credits: Disney+

The actor said he had nothing to hide before declaring, “Guy, you need to grow up. You are not a victim.”

Back in 2018, Pearce called Spacey a “handsy guy” during an Australian talk. He later issued a statement to clarify that he “wasn’t sexually assaulted or molested, I was made to feel uncomfortable.”

Spacey’s career took a nosedive in 2017 when multiple allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him.

“Guy, you need to grow up. You are not a victim,” the House of Cards actor declared

Image credits: KevinSpacey

Actor Anthony Rapp alleged that the veteran star had made a sexual advance toward him in 1986. Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26 at the time of the alleged incident.

Spacey was found not liable for battery against Rapp in 2022 and has denied all other allegations of improper or criminal behavior.

Image credits: KevinSpacey

The actor was found not guilty in a London civil sexual crimes trial in 2023, which covered allegations over a period between 2004 and 2013, while the actor was serving as the artistic director at the Old Vic theater in the British capital.

He is currently in the middle of another civil trial in the UK with relation to sexual assault allegations by a man, who claimed Spacey caused him “psychiatric damage” and “financial loss.”

Spacey’s rant sparked mixed opinions online, with some supporting him while others sided with Pearce

Image credits: www.facebook.com