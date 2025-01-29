Princess Beatrice Gives Birth To Baby Daughter, And People Are In Love With Her Name

ADVERTISEMENT

Princess Beatrice has become the proud mother to a new bundle of joy with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The “tiny and absolutely perfect” little one was born on January 22, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, according to a statement released on Wednesday, January 29.

Buckingham Palace announced the happy news, saying King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the other royal family members were “delighted” by the arrival of the tiny tot.

Princess Beatrice welcomed baby No. 2 with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Image credits: Max Mumby/Getty Images

Netizens were particularly thrilled about the “lovely” name given to the newborn baby girl.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm,” the palace said in a social media statement.

The infant, born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces, reportedly arrived prematurely. Her birth took place several weeks before the initial due date, given as early spring.

Image credits: edomapellimozzi

Nevertheless, the palace announced that she and her mother are both “healthy and doing well.”

“Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care,” the palace said.

“The family are enjoying spending time together with Athena’s older siblings, Wolfie and Sienna,” the statement added.

Netizens showered the comments section with good wishes, leaving plenty of praise for her name.

“I love Athena’s name. I am happy that everyone is happy and healthy,” said one well-wisher, while another said, “How wonderful. Gorgeous baby and lovely name!”

Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi was born prematurely, weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces

Image credits: edomapellimozzi

“Congratulations to you all, and what a beautiful name,” commented another royal fan.

Another said, “What a beautiful name. Congratulations xxxx.”

“Oh welcome to the world beautiful tiny tot. Congratulations to you all xxx,” said another.

“Awwwwww!” another said. “So happy for them! She is gorgeous!!!!”

Image credits: Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

The newborn’s proud father shared an Instagram post to celebrate the arrival of Athena—the couple’s second child together after daughter Sienna was born in September 2021.

Mozzi is also a father to son Christopher “Wolfie” Woolf, whom he welcomed in April 2016 with his then-fiancée, Dara Huang.

“We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her,” said the property developer.

“Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena,” he added.

Social media dedicated plenty of praise to the little one’s name

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Beatrice Royal (@princessbeatriceroyal)

He also expressed his deep gratitude on behalf of his wife and himself to the hospital staff during this “incredibly special time.”

Mozzi and the princess—daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson—went public with their relationship in 2019 before tying the knot in 2020.

Princess Beatrice was the first royal of her generation of royals to be a stepmother.

“Edo is easily one of the best dads,” a source told People back in 2019 before the birth of their daughter Sienna.

“He is so involved, he is so committed to this little boy, and Beatrice is already showing that she’s a fantastic step-mummy already,” the source added.

“Oh welcome to the world beautiful tiny tot. Congratulations to you all xxx,” said one comment online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

“They’ve been on family vacations together already. They are really happy, there’s no better person they could have for a step-mummy.”

Princess Beatrice, who is 9th in line to the throne, has also been praised for her “motherhood” skills.

“Bea has such a good heart and she’s such a kind person, so motherhood came very naturally to her; she’s a fantastic mum,” her good friend Gabriella Peacock told HELLO! last year.

“She’s had Wolfie in her life since she and Edo met and has always been incredible with him,” she added. “She is extremely nurturing and involved with both kids’ lives. It’s lovely to see my best friend growing into this next stage of her life and to share it with her.”

Proud father Mozzi made the announcement online and called her “tiny and absolutely perfect”

