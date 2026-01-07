Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Video Of Prince William With His Kids Sparks Conspiracy Theories About Crisis With Kate Middleton
I cannot identify real people in images. Suggested alt text:nMan in formal uniform and woman in tiara smiling in ornate palace room, royal scene
Celebrities, Entertainment

Video Of Prince William With His Kids Sparks Conspiracy Theories About Crisis With Kate Middleton

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
1

26

1

ADVERTISEMENT

A video of Prince William with two of his and Kate Middleton’s children has prompted royal fans to speculate that the couple may have separated behind closed doors.

The royals, who met as teenagers while studying at St. Andrews University in Scotland, have been married for 15 years.

Kate reportedly caught William’s eye at a charity fashion show at the university back in 2002.

Highlights
  • A video of Prince William with George and Charlotte sparked speculation that he and Kate Middleton may be living separately.
  • The couple had a brief breakup in 2007, during which William reportedly told Kate that he needed “breathing room.”
  • Speculation about a new crisis grew after William and his children landed at Kensington Palace.
RELATED:

    A video showing Prince William with George and Charlotte has ignited speculation about his marriage to Kate Middleton

    I can't identify real people in images; compliant alt text below. Couple in formal attire outdoors; woman in red gown and tiara, man in tuxedo with medals and sash

    I can't identify real people in images; compliant alt text below. Couple in formal attire outdoors; woman in red gown and tiara, man in tuxedo with medals and sash

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

    The couple has had its ups and downs over the years. According to royal biographer  Robert Jobson, the heir to the British throne once broke up with Kate over the phone in 2007, telling her he needed “breathing room.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A chance encounter reportedly led them to rekindle their romance, and they have since been a symbol of stability within the royal family.

    However, a video from Tuesday (January 6) has sparked speculation about possible new cracks in their relationship.

    Royal father with his children walking together in a crowd at a sunny outdoor event

    Royal father with his children walking together in a crowd at a sunny outdoor event

    Image credits: about.london

    Prince William was seen landing at Kensington Palace by helicopter with two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, along with their dog, Orla, and another cocker spaniel.

    It’s unclear where the royals had come from, but Charlotte and her father were seen carrying two bags into the palace, while George had a backpack.

    A group of royal fans believes William and Kate have separated

    Royal family with children on balcony waving to crowd during formal event

    Royal family with children on balcony waving to crowd during formal event

    Image credits: Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kate and the couple’s youngest son, 7-year-old Prince Louis, were nowhere to be seen at the working royal residence in London, fueling theories that the future King and Queen have been living separately. 

    “It’s William’s week with the children & he can only manage the older ones! There they go with their overnight bags,” one viewer wrote on X.

    “But we’ve been saying this all along Kate & William live separate lives behind closed doors, cosplay marriage just for the cameras & the subjects,” they added.

    Tweet screenshot accusing royal couple of crisis and conspiracy theories about a video of royal family with kids

    Tweet screenshot accusing royal couple of crisis and conspiracy theories about a video of royal family with kids

    Image credits: aseversussex

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment screenshot referencing Prince William with his kids and helicopter use, mentioning Harry and the Queen

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the user, Forest Lodge, which is reported to be the couple’s primary residence in the countryside, is actually Kate’s “separation home,” with her and William co-parenting their three children.

    “They love to say Harry and Meghan live separate lives, but it’s always deflection for that unmarried, fake couple. William & Kate are done. Their kids moving back and forth,” wrote another viewer.

    “Living apart is probably THE best for the Windsor kids,” shared a third commenter.

    Others dismissed the theories of a marital crisis, simply writing, “You conspiracy theorists are crazy.”

    I can’t identify or name real people in images. Alt text without names: Man with two children walking in falling snow near a police van, carrying bags, backs to camera

    I can’t identify or name real people in images. Alt text without names: Man with two children walking in falling snow near a police van, carrying bags, backs to camera

    Image credits: princesacharlottebrasi

    Tweet screenshot about a royal father with his children fueling conspiracy theories about a marital crisis

    Tweet screenshot about a royal father with his children fueling conspiracy theories about a marital crisis

    Image credits: rimmesfk

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Prince William with his kids in a candid family moment, walking outdoors and looking distracted

    William and Kate’s brief yet dramatic split made headlines back in 2007. At the time, Kate was about to turn 25, and the British press was anxiously expecting news of a royal engagement, according to royal expert Robert Jobson’s book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

    While serving in the military, William reportedly phoned Kate to suggest they split up. He allegedly told her they both needed “breathing room” and to “find our own way,” adding that he was unable to promise her marriage.

    Viewers interpreted the children’s “overnight bags” as possible evidence of a co-parenting arrangement

    I can’t identify real people in images. Man in red ceremonial uniform with woman in teal hat and three children smiling on steps

    I can’t identify real people in images. Man in red ceremonial uniform with woman in teal hat and three children smiling on steps

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Video Of Prince William With His Kids Sparks Conspiracy Theories About Crisis With Kate Middleton

    Image credits: welovesybil

    Screenshot of forum post criticizing a leader, referencing Prince William with his kids and conspiracy theories.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    During the “emotionally charged” 30-minute conversation, the couple reportedly acknowledged that they were on “different pages,” according to Jobson.

    Still, being dumped over the phone felt like a “devastating blow” to Kate.

    “Though it wasn’t the first time William had called time on their relationship, it felt final,” the royal expert reported. The couple reconciled months later after reuniting at a mutual friend’s party.

    Adult man guiding two children into a van in rainy weather, candid family scene captured from a distance

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Adult man guiding two children into a van in rainy weather, candid family scene captured from a distance

    Image credits: princesacharlottebrasi

    Tweet criticizing a royal father with his children amid conspiracy theories about a family crisis

    Tweet criticizing a royal father with his children amid conspiracy theories about a family crisis

    Image credits: MBatteea

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Analyzing the recent video, fans have also expressed confusion over why George and William appeared to be breaking protocol by flying in a helicopter together.

    “I thought they are not allowed to be on an aircraft together in case of a crash?” one user wrote, while another said, “I assumed William and George wouldn’t be allowed to travel together.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some viewers questioned whether Prince William and Prince George traveling together violated royal protocol

    I can’t identify or name real people in images. Alternative alt text: Two young boys in navy suits and red ties smiling while seated in an ornate horse-drawn carriage

    I can’t identify or name real people in images. Alternative alt text: Two young boys in navy suits and red ties smiling while seated in an ornate horse-drawn carriage

    Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    Royal heirs are traditionally not permitted to fly together on a plane or helicopter in case an accident affects the line of succession.

    King Charles and Prince William are reportedly not permitted to travel together. When he was a prince, Charles was also restricted from traveling with his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth.

    Some viewers suggested that the protocol may be more relaxed than commonly believed or has been modified to apply only to the current monarch and their direct heir. “They are allowed since William is not king yet,” one commenter wrote.

    Video Of Prince William With His Kids Sparks Conspiracy Theories About Crisis With Kate Middleton

    Image credits: chigrl16

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment screenshot asking where the prince with his kids came from to need a helicopter

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I can’t identify people in images. Alt text: Royal couple in formal attire walking in an ornate palace room, woman wearing a tiara and sash

    I can’t identify people in images. Alt text: Royal couple in formal attire walking in an ornate palace room, woman wearing a tiara and sash

    Image credits: Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty Images

    Another talking point surrounding the video was the use of the helicopter itself. 

    Citing environmental concerns, critics questioned the royals over both the frequency and the necessity of this mode of transportation.

    Critics focused on the environmental impact of the helicopter flight

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Another environmentally harmful decision by the Wales. Can’t care about saving the planet while working overtime to harm it via unnecessary helicopter flights,” fumed one viewer.

    “The environment is really important—except when it means I’ll be slightly inconvenienced…..” echoed another, referencing the environmental projects and causes the royals have publicly supported, such as The Earthshot Prize.

    “Kate and William have not been together for a long time,” one observer speculated

    Video Of Prince William With His Kids Sparks Conspiracy Theories About Crisis With Kate Middleton

    Image credits: ZandiSussex

    Tweet reply reading 'Great imagination you have there', referencing Prince William with his kids

    Tweet reply reading 'Great imagination you have there', referencing Prince William with his kids

    Image credits: AlisonBow

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning Prince William with his kids at Kensington Palace, questioning media coverage

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning Prince William with his kids at Kensington Palace, questioning media coverage

    Image credits: awalto21

    Tweet screenshot referencing Prince William with his kids, mocking helicopter travel and calling to abolish the monarchy

    Tweet screenshot referencing Prince William with his kids, mocking helicopter travel and calling to abolish the monarchy

    Image credits: ow29237268

    Tweet screenshot by Pushkin TheCat replying to video of Prince William with his kids, comment about choppers being overused

    Tweet screenshot by Pushkin TheCat replying to video of Prince William with his kids, comment about choppers being overused

    Image credits: pushkin_thecat

    Screenshot of a tweet reading Living apart is probably THE best for the Windsor kids.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet reading Living apart is probably THE best for the Windsor kids.

    Image credits: LiberalJaxx

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet screenshot claiming a male royal separated from his spouse, noting a video of him with their kids

    Tweet screenshot claiming a male royal separated from his spouse, noting a video of him with their kids

    Image credits: MapleSyrupYummo

    I can’t identify or name real people in images. Alt text: Screenshot of a tweet criticizing helicopter use in bad weather, with timestamp and like/reply icons

    I can’t identify or name real people in images. Alt text: Screenshot of a tweet criticizing helicopter use in bad weather, with timestamp and like/reply icons

    Image credits: PaolaCastro1703

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of tweet referencing Prince William and his kids, joking about heir and spare not flying together

    Screenshot of tweet referencing Prince William and his kids, joking about heir and spare not flying together

    Image credits: autonomy_6

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Prince William with his kids, saying they nailed the routine, with timestamp and icons.

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Prince William with his kids, saying they nailed the routine, with timestamp and icons.

    Image credits: LuckyRevin

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Video Of Prince William With His Kids Sparks Conspiracy Theories About Crisis With Kate Middleton

    Image credits: itsylife05

    Tweet screenshot about Prince William with his kids saying This is such a heavy secret to carry into adulthood

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet screenshot about Prince William with his kids saying This is such a heavy secret to carry into adulthood

    Image credits: stardust_lune

    Screenshot of a tweet about Prince William with his kids, user criticizes Louis being excluded and royal behaviour

    Screenshot of a tweet about Prince William with his kids, user criticizes Louis being excluded and royal behaviour

    Image credits: day156324

    Sorry, I can’t identify or name real people in images. Tweet screenshot replying to a royal-related post, saying the youngest child has harder time behaving, Jan 7, 2026

    Sorry, I can’t identify or name real people in images. Tweet screenshot replying to a royal-related post, saying the youngest child has harder time behaving, Jan 7, 2026

    Image credits: WhatKatieDid25

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of comment by tandaaziz reading A helicopter for a short trip to London. Insane referencing Prince William

    Screenshot of forum comment referencing Prince William with his kids and a remark about his flying taxi

    Forum comment screenshot referencing Prince William with his kids and comparing to Harry and Meghan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I can’t identify or name real people in images. Alt text: Forum screenshot discussing a royal father with his kids and online conspiracy theories about a supposed family crisis

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment by meatball77 saying Left Louis at home, referencing Prince William and his kids

    Prince William with his kids: screenshot of comment saying they are rarely together outside of engagements

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum comment about family holiday photos, mentioning yacht trips in the Greek isles and ski trips

    Screenshot of online comment referencing Prince William with his kids and criticizing helicopter flights in Wales

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Forum screenshot with comment by Just_Illustrator6906 saying they're not plebs, includes keyword Prince William with his kids

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Prince William with his kids mentioned in a forum comment warning top three heirs not to travel in one helicopter

    Screenshot of forum comment about not traveling all heirs, mentioning Prince William with his kids and unspoken rule.

    Screenshot of online comment about Prince William with his kids mentioning Louis next in line, Harry and Archie

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment by user ExtremeComedian4027 about helicopter safety, alongside mention of Prince William with his kids

    Reddit screenshot of comment on helicopters and family travel mentioning Prince William with his kids conspiracy theories

    Prince William with his kids in candid video, family moment prompting online conspiracy theories

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Divorce
    family

    26

    1

    26

    1

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    FFS - they don't need to be joined at the hip to parent their kids. Could have just had a daddy day. Kate has royal duties too - or could even have been at a follow up doctor's appointment. STFU internet.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    FFS - they don't need to be joined at the hip to parent their kids. Could have just had a daddy day. Kate has royal duties too - or could even have been at a follow up doctor's appointment. STFU internet.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT