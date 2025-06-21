Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Diana Would Be Proud”: Kate Middleton Posts Cute Puppy Pic Of Prince William For His 43rd Birthday
Prince William sitting on grass playing with cute puppies on his birthday, captured in an outdoor garden setting.
Celebrities, News

“Diana Would Be Proud”: Kate Middleton Posts Cute Puppy Pic Of Prince William For His 43rd Birthday

Prince William has just turned 43, and his wife, Kate, has taken to Instagram to honor him.

The Princess of Wales posted a photograph of the Prince and three gamboling cocker spaniel pups.

She captioned the update “Happy birthday! Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies!”—the initials referring to herself, their eldest son George, their daughter Charlotte, the youngest of their brood, Louis, and the royal hound, Orla.

Highlights
  • Prince William just turned 43, and his wife celebrated it in a special way.
  • It comes after he dubbed 2024 a “dreadful” year.
  • Kate Middleton also turned 43 in January this year.

The picture has been met with great fanfare.

    William’s birthday marks a challenging past year

    Prince William with his children smiling outdoors in casual clothes, a heartwarming family moment on his birthday.

    Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales

    Racking up 460,148 likes in the first 11 hours, the photo also drew a slew of well-wishers.

    “Happy Birthday! I see you’ve got the greatest gift already – the love of your family – and your pups,” wrote one.

    “Wishing you a Very Happy Birthday Prince William, rock on with our love from the whole team,” echoed another.

    Kate Middleton and Prince William walking outdoors near waterfront, highlighting Prince William's 43rd birthday celebration.

    Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales

    “You did amazing. This year must’ve been really tough on you,” remarked a third in a sentiment shared by the royal family.

    What the palace dismissed as “not cancer” turned out to be cancer indeed

    Speaking to E!News in 2024, William, next in line for the throne, said that it had been a “dreadful” year for himself and his family.

    Prince William in formal attire with top hat, celebrating his 43rd birthday as Kate Middleton shares cute puppy pic.

    Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales

    In January 2024, his wife went under the knife for an abdominal procedure that the palace at the time claimed had nothing to do with cancer.

    However, roughly two months after she was discharged from a London Clinic in January of the same year, she released a video to the press indicating that her medical status had changed, and yes, it was indeed cancer.

    “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Kate said in a later statement shared by the BBC.

    King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in the very next month

    Like Kate’s health hurdle was not enough, the monarchy was hit with a second spate of bad news in the very next month.

    King Charles III was diagnosed in February 2024, just 17 months after his accession to the throne.

    While he went as far as admitting that he had the illness and, in his case, it could be treated and not cured, he did not share just where on his anatomy the disease had struck.

    Kate Middleton and Prince William share a joyful moment outdoors, celebrating with a cute puppy for his birthday.

    Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales

    The news was enough to draw his youngest son, Harry, back to the UK momentarily, despite the ongoing feud.

    “[Charles] remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” the palace reported following his diagnosis.

    Prince William described 2024 as “dreadful”

    Kate Middleton and Prince William with their children posing on steps, dressed formally for Prince William's 43rd birthday celebration.

    Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales

    In the interview on November 7, 2024,  William opened up and said: “It’s probably been the hardest year in my life.”

    He went on to say that “trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.”

    “But I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done.”

    Kate Middleton smiling and engaging at an event, celebrating Prince William’s 43rd birthday with a cute puppy theme.

    Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales

    Commentary on the royals around the time of the interview confirmed that Kate was doing a lot better than when the news first broke. A royal commentator noted that she had put on the weight she had lost earlier and returned to work.

    William wrote a similar wish to his wife five months ago with maximum effect

    William’s birthday follows five months after his wife’s. Kate turned 43 on January 9 this year and Bored Panda reported that the message he wrote for her tugged on netizens’ heart strings.

    Kate Middleton and Prince William standing on grass by a lake with hills, celebrating Prince William's birthday.

    Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales

    “To the most incredible wife and mother,” he seranaded her.

    “The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis, and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine,” before closing the message with:  “We love you. W.”

    The message was greeted with a flood of empathy with many fans echoing his wishes.

    The internet is swooning over the picture

    Kate Middleton shares a cute puppy photo of Prince William celebrating his 43rd birthday with a heartfelt message.

    Image credits: MollyMollycl10

    Kate Middleton shares cute puppy photo celebrating Prince William's 43rd birthday, honoring Diana's memory.

    Image credits: RhobhNewbie

    Kate Middleton shares a cute puppy picture of Prince William to celebrate his 43rd birthday.

    Image credits: PintoSiena

    Kate Middleton shares cute puppy photo of Prince William for his 43rd birthday, honoring Diana's memory.

    Image credits: PaulaCicio

    Tweet praising the happiness puppies bring in response to Kate Middleton’s post of Prince William’s puppy for his 43rd birthday.

    Image credits: 15634456l

    Kate Middleton posts a cute puppy photo of Prince William celebrating his 43rd birthday, honoring Diana's memory.

    Image credits: JAHAcres

    Tweet from Carol_Adams expressing excitement about puppies with heart emojis, related to Kate Middleton and Prince William.

    Image credits: Twitsqueak

    "Diana Would Be Proud": Kate Middleton Posts Cute Puppy Pic Of Prince William For His 43rd Birthday

    Image credits: jstepp

    Kate Middleton shares cute puppy photo of Prince William on his 43rd birthday, honoring Diana’s memory.

    Image credits: RescueWarrior1

    Kate Middleton shares cute puppy photo of Prince William celebrating his 43rd birthday, honoring Diana's memory.

    Image credits: chickbomb

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I wish this family all the best. It has been a tough year.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    I’m not a huge monarchy person but they are a really cute family. Having both your father and your wife diagnosed with cancer in the one year would be awful. Sure, other people may have ‘worse’ problems but trauma and bad luck aren’t competitions. Hopefully this year is better for them. Also, adorable puppies! ❤️

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
