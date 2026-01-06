Kate Middleton’s ‘Inappropriate’ Look At Prince Harry In Resurfaced Video Fuels Buzz

ADVERTISEMENT

A video showing Kate Middleton allegedly looking at her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, with “longing” has resurfaced, sparking conversation about royal family relationships.

In the clip from 2016, the Princess of Wales is seen turning to look at Harry as she licks her lips and fixes her hair.

Both were wearing headbands that read “Heads Together,” the name of their campaign to destigmatize therapy. The initiative, in which Prince William also participated, brought together eight charities supporting mental health.

A 2016 video showing Kate Middleton looking at Prince Harry is making the rounds on social media



In the video introducing the campaign, Harry can be seen taking a picture of his now-estranged brother with his phone and laughing at the resulting image, while William appears less amused.

“Let’s get our heads together and change the conversation of mental health,” William says in the clip.

Toward the end, the royal trio prepare for a group photo in their bright blue headbands. After seemingly failing to keep a straight face, Harry says, “Let’s do a serious one,” prompting Kate to look at him and smile.

Ten years later, the video has gone viral on social media. Instead of focusing on the initiative, however, many viewers have fixated on Kate’s behavior, analyzing it in light of Harry’s relationship with his wife, Meghan Markle.

“Never in my whole life have I seen a woman look at her brother-in-law with such longing. No wonder she behaved like a jilted ex when Meghan came on the scene,” one viewer wrote on X.

“The hair flicking and lip licking gives a whole vibe and NOT one usually reserved for one’s brother-in-law either,” agreed another user.

Viewers claimed the Princess of Wales was looking at her brother-in-law with “longing”



“Not only did she lick her lips, she looked at his,” noted someone else.

A separate observer argued that the princess was secretly “thirsty” for her brother-in-law because he gave her “the attention that her own husband didn’t give her.”

The user claimed that, unlike William, Harry treated Kate with kindness, decency, and respect, “while her own husband sat on the other side of her in a perpetual scowl.”

“Which is why how she treated Meghan was so gross. Harry went out of his way for Kate, and she couldn’t even not make Meghan cry in the lead-up to her own wedding,” they added.

One critic called Kate “unhinged” and asked, “Who looks at their brother in law like that? No wonder she hated Meghan.”

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex reportedly had a heated argument in the days leading up to Meghan’s 2018 wedding with Prince Harry.

The disagreement stemmed from the tailoring of the bridesmaid dresses, particularly that of Kate’s daughter, Princess Charlotte.

In Harry’s 2023 memoir, Spare, he accused Kate of making Meghan cry ahead of the nuptials.

Kate allegedly texted Meghan to discuss Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress four days before the wedding, saying that it was “too big, too long, too baggy.”

The Suits actress then suggested that Kate have her daughter’s dress adjusted by the palace tailor.

However, Kate reportedly disagreed with making adjustments, insisting instead that all bridesmaid dresses be “remade.”

Royal fans speculated that Kate’s alleged interest in Harry was the reason behind her disagreement with Meghan Markle



The conversation allegedly escalated, and Harry returned home to find his soon-to-be wife “sobbing” on the kitchen floor.

“I was horrified to see her so upset, but I didn’t think it a catastrophe,” he wrote. “Emotions were running high, of course, after the stress of the last week, the last month, the last day. It was intolerable—but temporary. Kate hadn’t meant any harm, I told her.”

According to Harry, his sister-in-law later went to the Sussex home with a card and flowers to apologize to Meghan.

Meghan also confirmed the disagreement during her bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah, saying she was “blamed” for the incident by the British media and that Kate had apologized.

Both Meghan and Harry confirmed that she had a heated exchange with Kate in the days leading up to the Sussex wedding



“What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn’t do but that happened to me,” she told the host, adding that the exchange did not amount to a “confrontation.”

Meghan and Harry stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to Montecito, located in Meghan’s native Southern California, where they are raising their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Heads Together video, which showed Harry joking with his brother, was also contrasted with their current strained relationship, with some viewers lamenting that the two grew apart and accusing Meghan of “destroying” their bond.

According to the Duke, he and William were never as close as they appeared. William allegedly asked Harry to pretend they didn’t know each other when he entered their boarding school, Eton.

Harry wrote, “Eton had been his sanctuary. No kid brother tagging along, pestering him with questions, pushing up on his social circle. He was forging his own life, and he wasn’t willing to give that up.

“None of which was all that new. Willy always hated it when anyone made the mistake of thinking us a package deal.”

In Spare, he also recounted an alleged physical altercation between them as adults, during which William knocked Harry to the floor.

In his memoir, Harry wrote that he felt he lost his brother after William married Kate



The book further details the Duke’s feelings that his bond with his brother would never be the same after William married Kate in 2011.

“They made each other visibly happy, and therefore I was happy too. But in my gut I couldn’t help feeling that this was yet another farewell under this horrid roof,” Harry wrote.

“The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone—forever. Who could deny it? He’d never again be first and foremost Willy. (…) Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who.”

“Where are all those body language people?” one viewer joked after watching Kate and Harry’s video



