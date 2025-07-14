ADVERTISEMENT

If you had to tell a funny joke off the top of your head right now, could you do it? Humans love humor, but that doesn’t mean that it comes naturally to most of us. It can take a lot of effort to craft the perfect punch line or find that one meme that will melt your crush’s heart.

Animals, on the other hand, seem to have comedy baked into their DNA. And we’ve got a hilarious list of memes down below to prove it! We took a trip to Openly Gay Animals, an Instagram page dedicated to sharing the silliest photos of all sorts of creatures, and curated a compilation of their best pics. So enjoy scrolling through this virtual zoo, and be sure to upvote the memes that make you giggle!

More info: Facebook | OpenlyGayAnimals.com