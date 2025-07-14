122 Funny Animal Memes That Are So Pure, You Might Forget The World Is On Fire (New Pics)
If you had to tell a funny joke off the top of your head right now, could you do it? Humans love humor, but that doesn’t mean that it comes naturally to most of us. It can take a lot of effort to craft the perfect punch line or find that one meme that will melt your crush’s heart.
Animals, on the other hand, seem to have comedy baked into their DNA. And we’ve got a hilarious list of memes down below to prove it! We took a trip to Openly Gay Animals, an Instagram page dedicated to sharing the silliest photos of all sorts of creatures, and curated a compilation of their best pics. So enjoy scrolling through this virtual zoo, and be sure to upvote the memes that make you giggle!
Anyone who’s ever had a pet knows how hilarious animals can be. Whether it’s your cat hiding out in a cabinet for hours to surprise you when you reach for a snack or your dog making the strangest sounds imaginable when they want attention, it’s hard to imagine that animals behave the way they do without trying to be funny. And, as it turns out, maybe they do know exactly what they’re doing!
According to the BBC, some animals actually do have an evolved sense of humor. In fact, a 2024 study found that great apes enjoy teasing each other and exhibiting behavior that they appear to find funny. “What we saw often was that a juvenile would sneak up behind an adult that was busy grooming another ape, and proceed to poke them or hit them on the back, sometimes even surprising them," Isabelle Laumer, the first author of the study writes.
You need to play with them so they get exhausted before sleep?
The teasing behavior that has been observed in apes is actually very similar to the way that young children play. Maybe you even teased your younger siblings the same way as a kid! But apes aren’t the only animals that have been spotted acting like this; dogs have actually been known to display similarly playful behavior.
"If a bit of stick or other such object be thrown to one, he will often carry it away for a short distance; and then squatting down with it on the ground close before him, will wait until his master comes quite close to take it away,” Charles Darwin wrote in his book The Descent of Man. “The dog will then seize it and rush away in triumph, repeating the same manouver, and evidently enjoying the practical joke."
If you have a dog, you’ve also probably noticed that they often let out a breathy sort of snort when playing, which very well might be their own way of laughing. And as it turns out, foxes, wild coyotes and wolves have been known to do the same thing. In fact, even some animals in our oceans might have senses of humor. Dolphins, for example, often produce sounds that seem to be joyful when play-fighting.
Unfortunately, there’s no way of knowing for certain whether animals truly have a sense of humor or if we’re projecting our own experiences onto them. But there’s no question that many species like to play with their friends or family members, and we can certainly relate to that!
Regardless of whether or not animals intend to be funny, there’s no question that humans love observing (and giggling at) them. Cats, dogs, raccoons, frogs, turtles, you name it. We just can’t help but love them all! And according to Alpha Tech Pet, there are plenty of reasons why we can’t get enough of these furry, fluffy, scaly and feathery creatures. One of the main reasons being, at least in the case of our pets, that they provide us with unconditional love.
We also often feel safe around animals because they don’t judge us the same way other humans might. Sure, it may seem like your cat is constantly giving you the side-eye or gets offended when you have the audacity to pet him on the head. But animals will never make fun of how we look or judge us for telling a joke that didn’t quite land. Animals are always being 100% themselves, and in their presence, we can feel safe to do the same.
Humans also always know what to expect from animals, which can help us trust them even more than some people. Of course, you don’t want to be disturbing creatures in their natural habitat or messing with dangerous predators on purpose. But you never have to worry about an animal having an ulterior motive or being fake when they interact with you. It’s easy to trust them and learn exactly what to expect from them.
When it comes to animals that we can’t (or don’t often get the chance to) interact with up-close, we often still have an affinity for them because we simply find them fascinating. There are millions of animal species on the planet, and most of them exhibit behavior that is extremely different from our own. It’s amazing to see just how diverse our world is and to imagine what it would be like to live as a goblin shark deep in the ocean or a pangolin roaming a South African desert.
Looks like a wild boar piglet to me, do baby warthogs have stripes?
Okay, what on earth set off the censorbot with this one?
Just remember there are hundreds of species of bees, not all are the same! The ones needing most help are the solitary bees!