If you had to tell a funny joke off the top of your head right now, could you do it? Humans love humor, but that doesn’t mean that it comes naturally to most of us. It can take a lot of effort to craft the perfect punch line or find that one meme that will melt your crush’s heart. 

Animals, on the other hand, seem to have comedy baked into their DNA. And we’ve got a hilarious list of memes down below to prove it! We took a trip to Openly Gay Animals, an Instagram page dedicated to sharing the silliest photos of all sorts of creatures, and curated a compilation of their best pics. So enjoy scrolling through this virtual zoo, and be sure to upvote the memes that make you giggle! 

More info: Facebook | OpenlyGayAnimals.com

#1

Baby pangolins in natural habitat looking nervous, featured in funny animal memes that bring pure joy and laughter.

openlygayanimals Report

    #2

    Chevrotain, or mouse deer, standing on dirt near green plant, in a funny animal meme with lighthearted caption.

    openlygayanimals Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    My heart ❤️. I thought this was one of those “kid draws a picture, some immensely talented person animates it” things for a while.

    #3

    Nighttime photo of a hippo with shredded grass in its mouth, a funny animal meme capturing a pure moment.

    openlygayanimals Report

    Anyone who’s ever had a pet knows how hilarious animals can be. Whether it’s your cat hiding out in a cabinet for hours to surprise you when you reach for a snack or your dog making the strangest sounds imaginable when they want attention, it’s hard to imagine that animals behave the way they do without trying to be funny. And, as it turns out, maybe they do know exactly what they’re doing!

    According to the BBC, some animals actually do have an evolved sense of humor. In fact, a 2024 study found that great apes enjoy teasing each other and exhibiting behavior that they appear to find funny. “What we saw often was that a juvenile would sneak up behind an adult that was busy grooming another ape, and proceed to poke them or hit them on the back, sometimes even surprising them," Isabelle Laumer, the first author of the study writes.
    #4

    Peacock displaying vibrant feathers on a road, featured in funny animal memes that are pure and entertaining.

    AdamCSharp Report

    #5

    Two cats dressed as samurai warriors duel on a rooftop in a funny animal meme about cats at 3 am.

    openlygayanimals Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    You need to play with them so they get exhausted before sleep?

    #6

    Smiling dolphin with text about messing up self-checkout, a funny animal meme capturing pure humor and relatable moments.

    openlygayanimals Report

    The teasing behavior that has been observed in apes is actually very similar to the way that young children play. Maybe you even teased your younger siblings the same way as a kid! But apes aren’t the only animals that have been spotted acting like this; dogs have actually been known to display similarly playful behavior.

    "If a bit of stick or other such object be thrown to one, he will often carry it away for a short distance; and then squatting down with it on the ground close before him, will wait until his master comes quite close to take it away,” Charles Darwin wrote in his book The Descent of Man. “The dog will then seize it and rush away in triumph, repeating the same manouver, and evidently enjoying the practical joke."
    #7

    Witch bee perched on a tiny broomstick above grass, captured in a funny animal memes style moment.

    openlygayanimals , John Walters/Silverback Films/BBC/PA Report

    #8

    Puppy napping on fluffy dogs at daycare, showcasing pure funny animal memes with heartwarming moments.

    openlygayanimals Report

    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    I always wonder: they're fluffy, all covered in fur. They must enjoy enjoy each other's fluffiness somewhat differently than how we hairless apes enjoy their fluffiness with our bare skin. All hail the floofs!

    #9

    Funny animal memes showing vultures spreading wings like women excited about pockets in dresses in nature.

    openlygayanimals Report

    If you have a dog, you’ve also probably noticed that they often let out a breathy sort of snort when playing, which very well might be their own way of laughing. And as it turns out, foxes, wild coyotes and wolves have been known to do the same thing. In fact, even some animals in our oceans might have senses of humor. Dolphins, for example, often produce sounds that seem to be joyful when play-fighting.  
    #10

    Fluffy small dog with big eyes in a funny animal meme expressing a smiling face to hide feelings.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #11

    Deer, dog, and fluffy cat sitting together on a doorstep, creating a funny and pure animal moment.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #12

    Possum with raised arms in forest, a funny animal meme spreading pure and positive vibes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    Unfortunately, there’s no way of knowing for certain whether animals truly have a sense of humor or if we’re projecting our own experiences onto them. But there’s no question that many species like to play with their friends or family members, and we can certainly relate to that!
    #13

    Owl looking curiously at a sliced apple with seeds resembling eyes, creating a funny animal meme moment.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #14

    Wild cat mistaken for mountain lion eating a rat, a funny animal meme capturing pure and unexpected wildlife moments.

    meme.twain Report

    #15

    Funny animal meme featuring a fluffy opossum with text about personality seen as a disorder in a humorous way.

    openlygayanimals Report

    Regardless of whether or not animals intend to be funny, there’s no question that humans love observing (and giggling at) them. Cats, dogs, raccoons, frogs, turtles, you name it. We just can’t help but love them all! And according to Alpha Tech Pet, there are plenty of reasons why we can’t get enough of these furry, fluffy, scaly and feathery creatures. One of the main reasons being, at least in the case of our pets, that they provide us with unconditional love.  
    #16

    Animated and real-life deer and skunks touching noses in a funny animal meme showing a pure moment in nature.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #17

    Close-up of a bee covered in bright yellow pollen, part of funny animal memes showing pure, natural moments.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #18

    Four close-up images of fish with open mouths, each having mascara wands near their eyes, funny animal memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    The stupid face helps with makeup application. Trust me.

    We also often feel safe around animals because they don’t judge us the same way other humans might. Sure, it may seem like your cat is constantly giving you the side-eye or gets offended when you have the audacity to pet him on the head. But animals will never make fun of how we look or judge us for telling a joke that didn’t quite land. Animals are always being 100% themselves, and in their presence, we can feel safe to do the same.  
    #19

    Surprised cat meme illustrating funny animal memes that capture pure and relatable moments.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #20

    Five Belgian Canary birds with unique hairdo patterns sitting in a nest inside a metal container, funny animal memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    There’s enough for a perfect emo band there!

    #21

    Brown dog making a funny face meme representing funny animal memes and pure animal humor content.

    openlygayanimals Report

    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    Don't drag me into your drama, Dave. We've been through this.

    Humans also always know what to expect from animals, which can help us trust them even more than some people. Of course, you don’t want to be disturbing creatures in their natural habitat or messing with dangerous predators on purpose. But you never have to worry about an animal having an ulterior motive or being fake when they interact with you. It’s easy to trust them and learn exactly what to expect from them.  
    #22

    Funny animal meme showing a small pig lying on a bed, humorously illustrating missed workout plans.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #23

    Bearded reedling bird shown in two images looking round and spherical in funny animal memes collection.

    openlygayanimals Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    Stupid fact about me: I love winter. One of the reasons is because I like seeing the birds go all round and fluffy when it’s cold/wet. If I saw this bird I would probably have cute aggression.

    #24

    Possum inside a mailbox snarling at mail, a funny animal meme showing unexpected mailbox visitor reaction.

    openlygayanimals Report

    When it comes to animals that we can’t (or don’t often get the chance to) interact with up-close, we often still have an affinity for them because we simply find them fascinating. There are millions of animal species on the planet, and most of them exhibit behavior that is extremely different from our own. It’s amazing to see just how diverse our world is and to imagine what it would be like to live as a goblin shark deep in the ocean or a pangolin roaming a South African desert.  
    #25

    Golden retriever sitting on a wet wooden deck with a dry spot in the shape of a dog, funny animal meme.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #26

    Woman wearing a green dress with large pockets filled with multiple cats in a funny animal meme.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #27

    Funny animal meme showing a cat's shocked reaction after tasting spicy food, highlighting pure and humorous moments.

    openlygayanimals Report

    Are you enjoying these precious pics of animals, pandas? Keep upvoting all of the memes that melt your heart, and let us know in the comments below which animals you find most hilarious. Then, if you’re looking for even more cute images from Openly Gay Animals, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring the popular page right here!

    #28

    Cat standing on fishing rod holder by a lake, shown as a funny animal meme from pure animal memes collection.

    punnyhow Report

    #29

    Small dog dressed in top hat and bow tie holding a cane, featured in funny animal memes that are pure and uplifting.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #30

    Funny animal meme with a fish having a large bump on its head and humorous text about picking pimples.

    openlygayanimals , Tony Wu Report

    #31

    World map outlined to look like a cat playing with Australia, a funny animal meme from pure animal memes collection.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #32

    Funny animal meme showing a comparison between a realistic tiger image and a poorly drawn tiger tattoo.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #33

    Funny animal meme of a cat balancing on a ledge with the Eiffel Tower in the background, highlighting pure humor.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #34

    Chicken sitting calmly in a pot floating on the ocean, a funny animal meme with pure humor and lighthearted vibe.

    openlygayanimals Report

    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    You probably wonder how I ended up in this situation. Well, let me tell you...

    #35

    Funny animal meme featuring a small dog with a skeptical expression wearing a blue outfit, showcasing pure humor.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #36

    Smiling cheetah with a funny expression, featured in a collection of pure and funny animal memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #37

    Close-up of a dog's face with a bubble on its nose, a funny animal meme showing a nervous reaction to a crush.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #38

    Medieval floor tiles with cat paw prints in 12th century church, featured in funny animal memes collection.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #39

    Two harvest mice sleeping inside a red and yellow flower, showcasing funny animal memes and pure moments.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #40

    Baby Scottish Highland cow chewing grass in a green field, a funny animal meme offering pure lightheartedness.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #41

    Close-up of a dog's nose beside a slice of pizza flatbread, highlighting funny animal memes with pure humor.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #42

    Oil painting titled A Very Small Dog by Jamie Wyeth showing a small dog in an ornate stroller, close-up of dog's face snarling.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #43

    Group of flamingos packed in a bathroom at Miami Zoo in 1992, a funny animal moment from pure animal memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    Hello. Hello. Hello. Hello. Hello. Hello. Hello. Hello. Hello. Hello. Hello. Hello. Hello.

    #44

    Two pairs of cats curled up sleeping like puzzle pieces, showcasing funny animal memes of pure, comforting moments.

    openlygaypets Report

    #45

    Black and white kitten with a unique mustache sitting and looking surprised in funny animal memes collage.

    openlygayanimals Report

    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    Why are you laughing? Could you please top laughing? I have questions.

    #46

    Cute baby alligator with a pink bow lying on a green blanket inspired by funny animal memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #47

    Funny animal meme showing a green snake looking confused when hearing an unidentifiable pet noise.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #48

    Skeleton hugging an orange cat with other cats around, funny animal meme showing comfort despite feeling dead inside.

    openlygaypets Report

    #49

    Collage of labradoodle puppies and fried chicken pieces, highlighting funny animal memes with cute dogs and crispy food.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #50

    Two bison in a grassy field share a funny animal meme conversation with playful speech bubbles.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #51

    Lion shown before and after with funny animal memes highlighting a hairstyle transformation in a natural grassy setting.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #52

    Man sitting calmly surrounded by forest animals including deer, wolf, and birds, illustrating funny animal memes concept.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #53

    Tiny warthog cooling off in a mud puddle, a funny animal meme from pure and adorable animal moments online.

    openlygayanimals Report

    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    Looks like a wild boar piglet to me, do baby warthogs have stripes?

    #54

    Two rabbits mid-air appearing to kung fu fight outdoors, a funny animal meme showing playful animal action.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #55

    Two funny dogs looking at the camera with surprised expressions, capturing a pure and humorous animal moment.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #56

    Small dog sitting on a larger dog’s head begging for food, showcasing cute and funny animal memes.

    stopitsabrinaa Report

    #57

    Groundhog named Chunk stealing and eating farmer’s crop, funny animal meme showing pure animal moments outdoors.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #58

    Funny animal meme showing a lioness biting a lion’s testicles, highlighting playful and pure animal behavior moments.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #59

    A funny animal meme showing a fly active during the day and a mosquito active at night in a summer schedule.

    openlygayanimals Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    Don't forget about the daytime mosquito some years..

    #60

    Cat with a pancake placed over its face, creating a funny and pure animal meme with a bizarre expression.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #61

    Black and white fluffy cat with unique facial markings, featured in a funny animal meme with pure and cute expressions.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #62

    Monkey sitting on a ledge drinking from a soda bottle, a funny animal meme showing a relatable morning moment.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #63

    Funny animal meme showing a beaver with caption about Canadians confused by miles per hour measurement.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #64

    Young woman surrounded by pigeons, humorously captioned about being accepted as their leader in funny animal memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #65

    Chubby cat sitting on a broken bench with text about feeding cats too much in funny animal memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #66

    Donkeys in Italy carrying lambs in special pouches to higher ground, a pure and funny animal meme moment.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #67

    Close-up of dog noses resembling angry aliens in a funny animal meme highlighting pure animal humor.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #68

    Black dog sitting alone on a beach looking at the ocean, a funny animal meme about missed jokes and changed topics.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #69

    Muscular tiger standing on a road at night in a funny animal meme showcasing pure humor and absurdity.

    imhighandthisisgood Report

    #70

    Smiling dog with a dandelion behind its ear, featuring a funny animal meme about wanting to dog and enjoy snacks.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #71

    Small hummingbird sitting on a patio chair, featured in funny animal memes with pure and cute moments.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #72

    Two chubby cats lying on the floor together, a funny animal meme showing pure friendship vibes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #73

    Cute dog holding a colorful stuffed toy, showcasing funny animal memes that bring pure joy and lighten the mood.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #74

    Funny animal meme featuring kangaroos with a humorous caption about God creating a cute animal with pockets.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #75

    Monkey hugging a small dog in a funny animal meme showing a pure moment between pets and owners.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #76

    Carved wooden stair post resembling a whale with a cat peeking in the background, funny animal meme concept.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #77

    Black and white photo of a girl and a kitten smiling, a funny animal meme capturing pure joy and happiness.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #78

    Funny animal meme showing a dog with a blurred colorful background illustrating late night restlessness at 4 am.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #79

    Funny animal memes showing a chart of dog ages with different barking sounds from yip to boof

    openlygayanimals Report

    #80

    Cat wearing headphones holding a bus strap with a funny animal meme about being shy on TikTok in 2020.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #81

    Funny animal memes featuring a relaxed frog figurine with arms crossed, capturing pure and amusing moments.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #82

    Funny animal meme of a smiling bee with a sign saying if we die, we're taking you with us.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #83

    Baby tortoise wearing raspberries on its shell, one of the funny animal memes bringing pure joy and lightheartedness.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #84

    Fluffy cat with fierce expression hides behind rocks in a funny animal meme showcasing pure and amusing moments.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #85

    Blurry photo of a cat facing wind on a ride, featured in funny animal memes that are pure and heartwarming.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #86

    Person taking dog out for lunch on 10th adoptaversary, showing funny animal meme with pure joyful moment.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #87

    Cartoon of Clifford the Big Red Dog with his puppy, a funny animal meme evoking pure and heartwarming emotions.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #88

    Funny animal meme text about cleaning pets’ eye boogers and their possible confused reaction, humorous and pure content.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #89

    Playful wet dog on a beach refusing to be caught, illustrating funny animal memes with pure and lighthearted humor.

    openlygaypets Report

    #90

    Man sitting on couch surrounded by cats holding glasses of wine in a funny animal meme illustration.

    openlygaypets Report

    #91

    Fluffy white puppet dog with floppy ears smiling against blue background in a funny animal meme.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #92

    Two snails touching antennae on cherry stems above water, a funny animal meme capturing a pure moment.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #93

    Close-up of a bat’s fuzzy butt cheeks held gently in hands, showcasing a funny animal meme from pure animal moments.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #94

    Two bees covered in pollen sleeping closely together inside an orange flower, showcasing a pure animal moment meme.

    openlygayanimals Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    Just remember there are hundreds of species of bees, not all are the same! The ones needing most help are the solitary bees!

    #95

    Illustration of birds including the plain chachalaca and fork-tailed flycatcher in a funny animal meme style.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #96

    Two bright pink fish swimming in clear water, paired with a funny animal meme about being a fish.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #97

    Funny animal meme featuring a salmon shark compared to a domesticated great white shark underwater and held by a person.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #98

    Funny animal memes featuring a rabbit and bubble tea tapioca pearls with a humorous comparison to animal droppings.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #99

    Funny animal meme showing a chicken wearing toddler pajamas, humorously denying having pooped, pure animal humor.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #100

    Funny animal meme showing a dog in protective gear trained to find deadly larvae in honey hives for safe honey.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #101

    Elderly person reading a funny animal meme book titled Kittens in 3-D while wearing 3-D glasses at home.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #102

    Puffer fish skeleton held in hand, showcasing intricate spiky bone structure in funny animal memes collection.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #103

    Dog with a mischievous look in car side mirror, part of funny animal memes capturing pure and relatable moments.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #104

    Close-up of a dog with a funny expression paired with a humorous text meme, part of funny animal memes collection.

    openlygayanimals Report

