There are few things more majestic than wild animals. It’s almost impossible not to gasp in awe when you see a massive elk, regal lion or graceful dolphin in person. But as incredible as these creatures are, they still manage to do some hilarious things!

Bored Panda has scoured the internet and gathered a list of the funniest and most relatable memes of wild animals down below. Whether they make you giggle or realize that we actually have more in common with some of these amazing animals than you had previously thought, we hope you enjoy scrolling through this gallery! And be sure to upvote the memes that give you a greater appreciation for the animal kingdom. 

#1

Three bats hanging upside down on a tree branch, resembling a funny animal meme to improve your mood.

punnyhow Report

    #2

    Funny and relatable animal meme showing a duck next to a sign saying no animals in this exhibit.

    #3

    Crocodile carrying a baby shoe in its mouth, showcasing a funny and relatable animal meme to improve your mood.

    malbec Report

    Scientists estimate that there are approximately 7.8 million animal species on the planet. So while your go-to response to “What’s your favorite animal?” might be, “Dog, of course!” It’s likely that there are millions of animals out there that you’ve never even heard of! From birds hanging out high in the mountaintops to monkeys playing in the rain forest, we are lucky to share the Earth with so many amazing creatures.

    While it’s clear from this list that humans often find animals’ behavior amusing, it’s possible that they find their own behavior pretty entertaining at times too. The BBC published a piece in 2024 discussing certain species that seem to have evolved to have a sense of humor. For example, one study found that apes have been observed teasing one another and exhibiting behavior similar to how human children play.  
    #4

    Adult kangaroo pushing away a smaller kangaroo with a caption about a last nerve warning in funny and relatable animal memes.

    SophiesMum Report

    #5

    Fox sleeping comfortably in a garden planter, a funny and relatable animal meme to instantly improve your mood.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #6

    Raccoon riding a feral hog at night while a possum approaches, funny and relatable animal memes to improve your mood.

    this_hideaway Report

    Even dogs might have senses of humor, which you might already know if you’ve had plenty of furry friends over the years. In fact, Charles Darwin proposed this idea in The Descent of Man when he wrote about how they play. 

    “If a bit of stick or other such object be thrown to one, he will often carry it away for a short distance; and then squatting down with it on the ground close before him, will wait until his master comes quite close to take it away,” Darwin explained. “The dog will then seize it and rush away in triumph, repeating the same maneuver, and evidently enjoying the practical joke."
    #7

    Dog surrounded by crocodiles in muddy area, a funny and relatable animal meme to instantly improve your mood.

    SenTry_WarLock11 Report

    #8

    Lion sitting in a wheelbarrow outdoors, a funny and relatable animal meme to instantly improve your mood.

    imgur.com Report

    #9

    Smiling fox meme combining funny and relatable animal memes to brighten your mood instantly.

    DarthGoodguy Report

    Would you believe that rats enjoy a good laugh as well? Apparently, Jeffrey Burgdorf, research associate professor at Northwestern University, has observed that rats seem to let out a high-pitched squeak, which sounds quite similar to a giggle, when they’re tickled. They even come back again and again to get more tickles, which can be used as reward for playing hide and seek. Burgdorf even says that the rats he works with are the most attentive when they’re letting out “giggles.”
    #10

    Otter holding tubes underwater, funny and relatable animal memes to instantly improve your mood.

    imgur.com Report

    #11

    Close-up of a mosquito holding a tiny hat with a humorous caption, part of funny and relatable animal memes.

    seederdesign Report

    #12

    Goat head photoshopped onto a white moth body with text about goths, a funny and relatable animal meme.

    imgur.com Report

    There’s no doubt that animals look at humans from time to time and wonder what the heck we’re up to. I’m sure my cat doesn’t understand why I have to sit at a computer for 8 hours a day while I work from home, and he has no idea why I find it so frustrating when he knocks my decorations off the shelves. But if you’re interested in some other amusing behaviors animals have exhibited, Live Science has compiled a wild list of strange things animals have been caught doing. 
    #13

    Vulture spreading wings humorously with text about women having pockets in dresses, a funny and relatable animal meme.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #14

    Close-up of a bear's head ears with a humorous caption about funny and relatable animal memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #15

    Owl next to an apple half that resembles an animal face, a funny and relatable animal meme to improve your mood.

    openlygayanimals Report

    One entertaining thing that dolphins have been observed doing is “raiding crab pots.” In Western Australia, fishermen noticed that the fish they used as bait to lure in crabs was being snatched by dolphins before they could catch anything. And when the fishers tried to hide the bait underneath the pots, dolphins would simply flip them over. Boxes didn’t work either, as the dolphins figured out how to break into them. Eventually, the fishers managed to come up with a dolphin-proof design, but it wasn't easy!

    #16

    Deer meme joking about IP address and privacy, part of funny and relatable animal memes to improve your mood.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #17

    Triangle diagram showing a fox, raccoon, and red panda labeled as forbidden cats in a funny animal meme.

    Report

    #18

    Rat wearing Infinity Gauntlet from Marvel movies in a funny and relatable animal meme to instantly improve your mood.

    mrjafri Report

    Land animals can be just as amusing as sea creatures, though. Apparently, an elephant at the Berlin Zoo has managed to learn how to peel bananas without any opposable thumbs. She’s also smart enough to know which ones taste best, as keepers at the zoo noted that she’ll only eat green and yellow bananas, while completely rejecting brown ones. I mean, everybody knows that those are best for banana bread, which she, presumably, can’t make herself. 
    #19

    Funny and relatable animal meme showing a giraffe with scribbles and a humorous drinking challenge caption.

    Miiaka Report

    #20

    Four bears sitting and relaxing in a river surrounded by rocks and greenery, funny and relatable animal memes.

    LadyMayhem Report

    #21

    Two tigers relaxing in a water pool with a funny caption about circus careers and frosted flakes, animal memes mood boost.

    elliotclay76 Report

    Back to the topic of marine life, whales are certainly one of the most fascinating creatures on the planet. And one creative thing that humpback whales do is called “kelping.” This is when the massive creatures scrub their bodies with seaweed, which apparently exfoliates their skin and might even be used to remove parasites. But the whales seem to enjoy the treatment as well, which can be done as a social event or solo. It’s the closest thing they can get to a trip to the spa!
    #22

    Moose lying in grass with a goose perched on its antlers, a funny and relatable animal meme to improve your mood.

    ThatWillBuffOut Report

    #23

    Two pigeons in a nest with one smaller pigeon gazing at a larger angry-looking bird funny and relatable animal memes.

    mellifexfarm Report

    #24

    Seal poking head through wooden fence with caption asking for ants, funny and relatable animal memes improving mood.

    reddit.com Report

    Are these wild animal memes inspiring you to watch a documentary voiced by the iconic David Attenborough, pandas? We hope you’re getting a kick out of these images, and feel free to let us know in the comments what your favorite wild animal is. Then, if you want to check out even more hilarious animal memes from Bored Panda, be sure to visit this list next! 
    #25

    Monkey with a funny face among two other monkeys in a relatable animal meme to improve your mood.

    11thLegionPrimarch Report

    #26

    Several baby pandas lying on a green platform while one panda climbs down, showcasing funny and relatable animal memes.

    reddit.com Report

    #27

    Close-up of a bee covered in pollen on a flower, funny animal meme about late-night cheese puff cravings.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #28

    Panda figurine wearing a hat sitting on a snowy rock with caption relating to funny and relatable animal memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #29

    Fluffy baby crow perched on a hand with text about crows as a funny and relatable animal meme to boost mood.

    CSC_GlitchYT Report

    #30

    Wolf contemplating food near a campfire and two dogs dressed in knitted flower costumes in funny and relatable animal memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #31

    Black bear hugging a bright orange pumpkin with a scrunched face, a funny and relatable animal meme to improve mood.

    WithThePudds Report

    #32

    A funny and relatable animal meme featuring a fish with the caption referencing James Bond and "Boops boops" fish.

    reddit.com Report

    #33

    Two photos of a Tibetan fox with a unique face, featured in funny and relatable animal memes to improve your mood.

    GNiko Report

    #34

    Four different big cats and a house cat doing the classic kitty stretch, showcasing funny and relatable animal memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #35

    Fish with wide open mouths humorously shown as putting on mascara in relatable animal memes.

    instagram.com Report

    #36

    Bee wearing cowboy hat flying over flower with caption Texan bees and funny animal memes to improve mood.

    theArsonistW Report

    #37

    Funny and relatable animal meme showing a bird on the phone with a woman, making a humorous conversation about accents.

    Imifioucan Report

    #38

    Bear and wolf labeled as plants and potatoes in snowy forest, with close-up animal faces illustrating funny and relatable animal memes.

    YourLocalFrenchMain Report

    #39

    Cute otter cuddling a person's face in a funny and relatable animal meme to instantly improve your mood.

    Nursewords101 Report

    #40

    Four funny and relatable animal memes featuring pandas struggling to use gym equipment, capturing playful moments.

    reddit.com Report

    #41

    A funny and relatable animal meme showing a frog and an opossum with humorous text about wolves inside you.

    Hekatombe Report

    #42

    Close-up of a sloth with a funny expression, part of relatable animal memes to instantly improve your mood.

    iu96 Report

    #43

    Fluffy raccoon lying awkwardly on a grate with a funny relatable animal meme about winter body humor.

    Report

    #44

    Cute baby deer wrapped in clothes sitting in a car seat as a passenger, one of the funny and relatable animal memes.

    onlyyagirl_ Report

    #45

    Squirrel stretching its arms humorously, a funny and relatable animal meme to instantly improve your mood.

    jacobblanck2000 Report

    #46

    Giraffe wearing a blue bow tie in two side-by-side images as a funny and relatable animal meme.

    HuxMux Report

    #47

    Monkey happily accepting an orange from a person, a funny and relatable animal meme to brighten your mood.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #48

    Angry beaver meme illustrating funny and relatable animal memes to instantly improve your mood with humor.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #49

    Possum lying on grass at night with mouth open, humorous animal meme for funny and relatable animal memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #50

    Beluga whale looking confident in water with a funny caption, a relatable animal meme to instantly improve mood.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #51

    Funny and relatable animal memes showing a monkey making a silly face while taking a selfie to improve your mood.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #52

    Lizard shedding skin that looks like a tiny lizard space suit in funny and relatable animal memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #53

    Funny and relatable animal memes featuring a mosquito and fly with a humorous insect fact about flying abilities.

    letzseeee Report

    #54

    Alpaca poking head out of car window with an angry expression in a relatable animal meme to improve your mood

    mstellar22 Report

    #55

    Cute green frog in a white cup before and after being told she’s beautiful, funny and relatable animal meme.

    ThatDudeWhoWearsPanties Report

    #56

    Two young men laughing with a humorous fly meme, showcasing funny and relatable animal memes for mood improvement.

    kidfromOKwiththetuckfromMB Report

    #57

    Funny and relatable animal meme featuring a gecko dressed with a headpiece and scarf for a humorous mood boost

    openlygayanimals Report

    #58

    Orca whale jumping out of water with caption about being chubby but athletic in funny and relatable animal memes style.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #59

    Cute raccoon in a fuzzy coat with a funny relatable animal meme about cuddling and government conspiracy.

    Report

    #60

    Wolf holding half a watermelon in its mouth, a funny and relatable animal meme to improve your mood.

    ThiaFrigg Report

    #61

    Group of meerkats closely huddled together, illustrating a funny and relatable animal meme to improve your mood.

    VIiruss Report

    #62

    Funny and relatable animal meme featuring a frog wearing a hat with the caption Not to get political but beans.

    redpandabanana Report

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!