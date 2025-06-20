132 Adorable Memes That Dog Owners May Find Funny And RelatableInterview With Author
Very few things are universally loved. But most of us can agree that David Attenborough is an absolute gem, Bohemian Rhapsody is one of the most iconic songs of all time, and it’s impossible to be upset when an adorable dog is giving you attention.
There’s something so special about man’s best friend, so below, you’ll find a heartwarming list of memes celebrating doggos. We took a trip to the Dr. Smashlove Instagram account, aka the platform's best dog humor page, and compiled some of their most wholesome pics. So enjoy scrolling through these photos that could turn anyone into a dog lover, and be sure to upvote the ones that give you puppy fever!
To find out more about the Dr. Smashlove Instagram account, we reached out to the page's creator, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. First, they shared how the adorable account came to be.
"I was on a long conference call at work, back when conference calls used a dial-in number and you didn’t have to be on video," the creator says. "I decided to post some memes. Pretty much the rest of his history!"
As for what it's been like seeing the page grow so popular, the owner says it's been humbling. "I will receive a DM from someone recovering from an accident in a hospital bed saying that they are scrolling through my account and that it is helping them cope. I never expected such a reaction. It is heartwarming."
We also asked the creator what they love most about man's best friend. "They are cuddly, loyal, and adorable. People love them because they are the ultimate human companion! (Cat people, please don’t come for me!)"
Next, we asked the dog lover to dispel some misconceptions about these precious animals. "That pitbulls are violent. They are actually warm, chewy, fresh baked oatmeal cookies," the creator says. "But like humans, they are a product of their environment. If they are shown love, they are simply the most wonderful little creatures. If trained to fight and attack, or if they are abused, you can certainly have some extremely unfortunate situations. In these cases, the humans looking after the dogs are far more blameworthy than the dogs themselves."
Finally, we asked the creator how they decide which photos to share with their followers. "I like to post content that elicits love or laughter or ideally both," they told Bored Panda. "One of my favorites is a post pinned to the top of my page, where someone threw a quinceañera for their dog."
One of my salukis used to bring in turtles from the yard. You never knew when you might turn over in the bed and find a turtle on the pillow next to you. We had to search the couch cushions every day.
I’m sure it will come as a surprise to absolutely no one that dogs are the most popular pets worldwide. In fact, World Population Review reports that nearly a third of households around the globe have at least one dog. The countries where you’ll find the most doggos are the United States, Brazil, China, Japan and Russia.
Meanwhile, Hungary actually has the most canines in relation to the nation’s population, with over 29K dogs per 100K residents. And as far as which breeds dog owners are most partial to, Dogster says German Shepherds, Labrador Retrievers, French Bulldogs, Pugs, Poodles, Rottweilers, Chihuahuas and Golden Retrievers have captured the most hearts.
You cut off the left foot and ankle. He's wearing his other sandal around his ankle.
Now, if you’ve ever had a dog of your own, you know exactly why these animals are widely regarded as man’s best friend. But if you’re less familiar with doggos, let’s break down just how they’ve come to be such important companions to humans.
Veterinarian Dr. Peter Dobias notes on his site that many people admit they love dogs even more than they love humans because our pups can be amazing friends. One reason for this is because we can predict their behavior. They’re incredibly loyal and thrive when they have a routine, so we can rely on them and always know what to expect from them.
I am always comforted when people take care of animals in situations like these. Those of us who are older are always worried about what will happen with our beloved pets if something happens to us.
Once I've scrapped all toast crumbs off my bed,this is how I sleep
Dogs are also excellent listeners and incredibly empathetic. They pick up on our tone and our emotions and have an innate ability to respond to situations exactly how we need them to. At the same time, dogs are often much more adaptable than many humans. As long as they have their beloved owner by their side, food and water and opportunities to run around, they’re pretty content! Dogs don’t need an extravagant lifestyle to be happy, simply giving them love and care will do.
Finally, Dr. Peter Dobias noted that dogs provide their owners with unconditional love. If you come home after a long day at work, your stress will instantly melt away once you see how excited your furry companion is to see you. If you’re crying on the couch during a breakup, your dog will jump up to cuddle and comfort you. Despite the language barrier between humans and dogs, these precious animals have found an amazing way to communicate with us. And it doesn't hurt that they’re pretty adorable too!
Getting a dog can be the best decision you’ve ever made, but that doesn’t mean that it should be taken lightly. If you’re considering adopting a dog of your own, there are a few things to know first. Woodgreen Pets Charity notes that you’ll first want to make sure you have time for a dog. They need daily walks and exercise, and someone has to take them out to do their business every few hours. If you work in an office 40 hours a week and can’t take Spot there with you, it might be best to hold off on adoption.
It’s also important to ensure that you’ll be able to provide everything that your future dog will need. Do you have a yard or somewhere close by to take them out to do their business? Can you afford their food and vet bills? You’ll also need to provide them with companionship and lots of attention. Are you willing to commit time and energy towards them?
Even if you know you’re ready to welcome a doggo into your life, it’s crucial to consider what age of dog will suit your lifestyle the best. Getting a puppy is exciting, but taking care of and training one is a full-time job. If you aren’t home enough or aren’t ready for that type of commitment, a senior dog might suit your lifestyle better. They might be more calm, already well-behaved and trained, and you shouldn’t have to worry about them destroying your furniture or peeing on the carpet. Plus, it's easy for puppies to get adopted, but there are plenty of seniors patiently waiting in shelters for their new parents.
Poor sweetest girl. Makes you hate humans who can do this.
He's practicing his "cute" side-eye on you. I think it's worth a treat.
When you're a snow dog, what else are you supposed to do?