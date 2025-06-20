ADVERTISEMENT

Very few things are universally loved. But most of us can agree that David Attenborough is an absolute gem, Bohemian Rhapsody is one of the most iconic songs of all time, and it’s impossible to be upset when an adorable dog is giving you attention.

There’s something so special about man’s best friend, so below, you’ll find a heartwarming list of memes celebrating doggos. We took a trip to the Dr. Smashlove Instagram account, aka the platform's best dog humor page, and compiled some of their most wholesome pics. So enjoy scrolling through these photos that could turn anyone into a dog lover, and be sure to upvote the ones that give you puppy fever!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two dogs, one receiving treatment and the other providing comfort, showing relatable moments for dog owners.

To find out more about the Dr. Smashlove Instagram account, we reached out to the page's creator, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. First, they shared how the adorable account came to be.

"I was on a long conference call at work, back when conference calls used a dial-in number and you didn’t have to be on video," the creator says. "I decided to post some memes. Pretty much the rest of his history!"

As for what it's been like seeing the page grow so popular, the owner says it's been humbling. "I will receive a DM from someone recovering from an accident in a hospital bed saying that they are scrolling through my account and that it is helping them cope. I never expected such a reaction. It is heartwarming."
    #2

    Three dogs cuddling closely on a cozy blanket, showing adorable and relatable moments for dog owners.

    We also asked the creator what they love most about man's best friend. "They are cuddly, loyal, and adorable. People love them because they are the ultimate human companion! (Cat people, please don’t come for me!)"

    Next, we asked the dog lover to dispel some misconceptions about these precious animals. "That pitbulls are violent. They are actually warm, chewy, fresh baked oatmeal cookies," the creator says. "But like humans, they are a product of their environment. If they are shown love, they are simply the most wonderful little creatures. If trained to fight and attack, or if they are abused, you can certainly have some extremely unfortunate situations. In these cases, the humans looking after the dogs are far more blameworthy than the dogs themselves."
    #3

    Mother emotional as her autistic son lies on new service dog, showing a touching moment of dog owner and pet connection.

    Finally, we asked the creator how they decide which photos to share with their followers. "I like to post content that elicits love or laughter or ideally both," they told Bored Panda. "One of my favorites is a post pinned to the top of my page, where someone threw a quinceañera for their dog."

    You can find that heartwarming photo right here.

    #4

    Playful dog closely observing a turtle outdoors, a funny moment relatable to dog owners in memes.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of my salukis used to bring in turtles from the yard. You never knew when you might turn over in the bed and find a turtle on the pillow next to you. We had to search the couch cushions every day.

    #5

    Elderly woman joyfully meeting her dog with love, showcasing relatable and funny moments for dog owners in memes.

    I’m sure it will come as a surprise to absolutely no one that dogs are the most popular pets worldwide. In fact, World Population Review reports that nearly a third of households around the globe have at least one dog. The countries where you’ll find the most doggos are the United States, Brazil, China, Japan and Russia.

    Meanwhile, Hungary actually has the most canines in relation to the nation’s population, with over 29K dogs per 100K residents. And as far as which breeds dog owners are most partial to, Dogster says German Shepherds, Labrador Retrievers, French Bulldogs, Pugs, Poodles, Rottweilers, Chihuahuas and Golden Retrievers have captured the most hearts.

    #6

    Man covered in mud carrying a muddy dog holding a fish, showcasing funny and relatable moments for dog owners.

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You cut off the left foot and ankle. He's wearing his other sandal around his ankle.

    #7

    Dog and cow posing together outdoors, showcasing an adorable and relatable moment for dog owners.

    Now, if you’ve ever had a dog of your own, you know exactly why these animals are widely regarded as man’s best friend. But if you’re less familiar with doggos, let’s break down just how they’ve come to be such important companions to humans.

    Veterinarian Dr. Peter Dobias notes on his site that many people admit they love dogs even more than they love humans because our pups can be amazing friends. One reason for this is because we can predict their behavior. They’re incredibly loyal and thrive when they have a routine, so we can rely on them and always know what to expect from them. 

    #8

    Happy senior dog resting on a cozy bed, a relatable moment for dog owners in adorable memes about pet life.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am always comforted when people take care of animals in situations like these. Those of us who are older are always worried about what will happen with our beloved pets if something happens to us.

    #9

    Small dog curled up inside a green food bowl surrounded by spilled kibble, a funny moment for dog owners.

    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Once I've scrapped all toast crumbs off my bed,this is how I sleep

    Dogs are also excellent listeners and incredibly empathetic. They pick up on our tone and our emotions and have an innate ability to respond to situations exactly how we need them to. At the same time, dogs are often much more adaptable than many humans. As long as they have their beloved owner by their side, food and water and opportunities to run around, they’re pretty content! Dogs don’t need an extravagant lifestyle to be happy, simply giving them love and care will do.

    #10

    Black dog looking up with a sad expression, relatable meme for dog owners who find their pets always wanting food.

    #11

    Small black and tan dog with a collar lies on grass looking happy and relaxed, relatable dog owners meme.

    #12

    Large dark dog sitting on a table covered with a board game while a person hides their face, humorous dog owner meme.

    Finally, Dr. Peter Dobias noted that dogs provide their owners with unconditional love. If you come home after a long day at work, your stress will instantly melt away once you see how excited your furry companion is to see you. If you’re crying on the couch during a breakup, your dog will jump up to cuddle and comfort you. Despite the language barrier between humans and dogs, these precious animals have found an amazing way to communicate with us. And it doesn't hurt that they’re pretty adorable too!

    #13

    Sad-faced dog sitting in car, wearing blue collar and green leash, capturing funny and relatable dog owners memes.

    #14

    Two dogs connected by the tail lying on a tiled floor, funny and relatable moment for dog owners in memes.

    #15

    Senior dog with black and gray fur wearing a red collar, a relatable image for dog owners in adorable memes.

    Getting a dog can be the best decision you’ve ever made, but that doesn’t mean that it should be taken lightly. If you’re considering adopting a dog of your own, there are a few things to know first. Woodgreen Pets Charity notes that you’ll first want to make sure you have time for a dog. They need daily walks and exercise, and someone has to take them out to do their business every few hours. If you work in an office 40 hours a week and can’t take Spot there with you, it might be best to hold off on adoption.   

    #16

    Woman holding grumpy cat with a humorous expression, relatable to dog owners and fans of adorable pet memes.

    #17

    Golden retriever lying on an office chair, showcasing adorable and relatable moments for dog owners and their pets.

    #18

    Siberian Husky dressed as grandma with glasses next to a child in a red costume, creating a funny dog owner moment.

    It’s also important to ensure that you’ll be able to provide everything that your future dog will need. Do you have a yard or somewhere close by to take them out to do their business? Can you afford their food and vet bills? You’ll also need to provide them with companionship and lots of attention. Are you willing to commit time and energy towards them? 

    #19

    Dog wearing a red knit hat looking out car window at neighborhood lights in a funny and relatable meme for dog owners.

    #20

    Dog with unique fur pattern that looks like a bear costume, a relatable moment for dog owners in funny memes.

    #21

    Black dog completely turned white over 2.5 years, a relatable and funny moment for dog owners in adorable memes.

    Even if you know you’re ready to welcome a doggo into your life, it’s crucial to consider what age of dog will suit your lifestyle the best. Getting a puppy is exciting, but taking care of and training one is a full-time job. If you aren’t home enough or aren’t ready for that type of commitment, a senior dog might suit your lifestyle better. They might be more calm, already well-behaved and trained, and you shouldn’t have to worry about them destroying your furniture or peeing on the carpet. Plus, it's easy for puppies to get adopted, but there are plenty of seniors patiently waiting in shelters for their new parents.

    #22

    A muddy puppy rescued from abandonment, showing the relatable bond dog owners feel with abandoned dogs.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor sweetest girl. Makes you hate humans who can do this.

    #23

    Dog resting head on man's chest with loving eyes, showing a relatable moment for dog owners in adorable memes.

    #24

    TSA dog at airport holding a confiscated tennis ball in its mouth, showcasing funny and relatable dog owner moments.

    Are you enjoying this list full of adorable doggos, pandas? Keep upvoting the pics that melt your heart, and let us know in the comments below what you love most about man’s best friend. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more precious photos of pups, we’ve got the perfect Bored Panda list for you to read next right here!

    #25

    Dog meme featuring a lawyer dog offering compensation for broken treats, humorous content for dog owners.

    #26

    Large fluffy dog being carried by a person looking confused, a funny and relatable moment for dog owners meme.

    #27

    Sleeping dog taking up most of the bed with owner behind, capturing funny and relatable moments for dog owners.

    #28

    Three adorable dogs posing in a garden, with one dog playfully sitting upside down, perfect for dog owners memes.

    #29

    Happy shelter dog with tongue out sitting on a car seat, showcasing adorable memes that dog owners find funny and relatable.

    #30

    A group of happy golden retriever dogs crowded in a bathroom, relatable funny dog owner meme.

    #31

    Close-up of a dog and a crab on the beach, capturing a funny and relatable moment for dog owners in an adorable meme style.

    #32

    Brown fluffy dog with intense eyes holding a bone, meme about dogs, relatable and funny dog owner memes.

    #33

    Tired young labrador resting its head on owner’s arm, capturing adorable and relatable dog owner moments in memes.

    #34

    Light-colored puppy sitting on a patio looking up at a person, capturing a relatable moment for dog owners.

    #35

    Dog lying on a couch with a laptop nearby, capturing a funny and relatable moment for dog owners.

    #36

    Two adorable dogs on a couch showing a protective bond, relatable and funny for dog owners in memes.

    #37

    Shiba Inu dog being held next to a green ice cream float with a cherry, capturing a funny and relatable moment for dog owners.

    #38

    Three adorable rescue dogs sitting calmly on airplane seats with passengers in the background for dog owners memes.

    #39

    Dog wearing a pink quinceañera dress while a mariachi band plays, showing adorable memes dog owners find funny and relatable.

    #40

    German shepherd dog sitting next to hanging plants in a bathroom, funny and relatable memes for dog owners.

    #41

    Dog owner meme with a dog sitting under signs that say dogs allowed and people tolerated indoors.

    #42

    Golden retriever sitting on concrete with a leash, illustrating relatable and funny dog owner moments in adorable memes.

    #43

    Fluffy white dog wearing a yellow raincoat on a leash, outside on grass with buildings in the background, dog owner humor.

    #44

    Fluffy white dog sitting with a city skyline and a leaning tower in the background, funny dog owner meme.

    #45

    Large gray dog resting on a couch near window, looking relaxed and slightly sticking out its tongue, cute dog meme.

    #46

    Chocolate lab and puppy relaxing on couch showcasing adorable dog memes relatable to dog owners and their pets.

    #47

    Adorable puppy in a work vest sitting next to a security guard, a funny and relatable meme for dog owners.

    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How can that man not be petting that dog right now? Monster!

    #48

    Man sitting outdoors holding an upside-down dog looking playful and funny, relatable to dog owners memes.

    #49

    Dog sitting in an open suitcase looking upset, funny and relatable moment for dog owners traveling with pets.

    #50

    Man working remotely at a desk with a dog resting its head on his shoulder, showing funny and relatable dog owner moments.

    #51

    Dog on couch licking bubbles with amusing expression, relatable and funny meme for dog owners.

    #52

    Dog owner’s adorable pup holding a toy narwhal, standing by window with sunrise in the background, cute and relatable moment.

    #53

    Happy dog photobombing a waterfall picture, capturing a funny and relatable moment for dog owners in nature.

    #54

    Golden retriever dog holding a rug in its mouth outside, showcasing funny and relatable dog owner moments.

    #55

    Happy dog enjoying a head massage with a scalp massager, capturing a funny and relatable moment for dog owners.

    #56

    Man lying on bed cuddling large Husky dog, showing funny and relatable moments for dog owners.

    #57

    Man smiling and holding a fluffy golden retriever puppy, showing a relatable moment for dog owners in adorable memes.

    #58

    Man wearing glasses taking a selfie with a dog, showing funny and relatable moments for dog owners.

    #59

    Fluffy dog eagerly waiting by kitchen counter with bacon, toast, and scrambled eggs, relatable dog owner moment captured.

    #60

    Puppy and cat in a humorous photoshoot, capturing funny and relatable moments for dog owners.

    #61

    Majestic dog wearing a harness lounging on a couch, showcasing adorable and relatable moments for dog owners.

    #62

    Smiling dog sitting in autumn leaves, capturing a joyful moment relatable to dog owners in adorable memes.

    #63

    Cute small puppy resting on lap, capturing adorable moments for dog owners in funny and relatable memes content.

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's practicing his "cute" side-eye on you. I think it's worth a treat.

    #64

    Rescue dog with rare floppy ears lying on a bed, a funny and relatable moment for dog owners enjoying adorable memes.

    #65

    Golden retriever puppy training as avalanche rescue dog in snowy mountain setting, adorable dog memes for owners.

    #66

    A dachshund dog peeking through a shredded cushion with a funny expression, relatable dog owner meme.

    #67

    Corgi dog inside car leaning between seats, showing funny and relatable behavior for dog owners memes.

    #68

    Man on beach being interviewed with dog wearing sunglasses and hat, funny and relatable dog owner memes concept.

    #69

    Four rescue dogs with snow-covered faces looking happy and surprised during a training session in the snow, dog owner memes.

    #70

    Side-by-side images of two French Bulldogs, highlighting differences in appearance for dog owners and enthusiasts.

    #71

    Dog covered in snow lying on the ground outside, a relatable moment for dog owners who find winter funny and adorable.

    #72

    Man holding a large fluffy dog indoors with shelves of decorations behind, showing relatable dog owner moments.

    #73

    Three pets peeking eagerly through a partially open door, capturing a funny and relatable moment for dog owners.

    #74

    Adorable dog resting on a fluffy couch with a sunflower toy, capturing funny and relatable moments for dog owners

    #75

    Man holding a dog with woman clinging to his leg in a funny and relatable dog owner meme photoshoot.

    #76

    Dog owners may find funny and relatable meme of a rescue dog sitting in first class airplane seat on Turkish Airlines flight.

    #77

    Golden retriever lying on the floor wearing pants as a cone alternative in a relatable dog owner meme.

    #78

    Man in blue jacket hugging and kissing a small dog, captured in a funny and relatable dog owner meme.

    #79

    Dog owner holding a treat shaped like a dog, while the dog looks at it with a funny and relatable expression.

    #80

    Golden retriever sitting indoors wearing a clip-on tie on its collar, funny and relatable dog owner meme.

    #81

    Puppy with unique fur pattern lying on a blue blanket, featured in funny and relatable dog owner memes.

    #82

    Woman sitting with a dog that has grown significantly from a small puppy to a large dog over nearly two years.

    #83

    Bulldog resting on a couch with tongue sticking out, showcasing a funny and relatable moment for dog owners.

    #84

    White dog sitting among oversized chess pieces on an outdoor chessboard in a park, funny and relatable dog meme.

    #85

    Small dog wrapped in a blanket sitting on the floor with a sock, funny and relatable memes for dog owners.

    #86

    Small dog named Nasty appears to be playing the piano with a Christmas tree in the background, funny dog owner meme.

