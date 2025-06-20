To find out more about the Dr. Smashlove Instagram account, we reached out to the page's creator, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. First, they shared how the adorable account came to be.

"I was on a long conference call at work, back when conference calls used a dial-in number and you didn’t have to be on video," the creator says. "I decided to post some memes. Pretty much the rest of his history!"

As for what it's been like seeing the page grow so popular, the owner says it's been humbling. "I will receive a DM from someone recovering from an accident in a hospital bed saying that they are scrolling through my account and that it is helping them cope. I never expected such a reaction. It is heartwarming."