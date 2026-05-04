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Horrifying Details Emerge In The Homicide Case Of Miss Switzerland Finalist Involving Her Husband
Blonde woman in black top with long curly hair, wearing large earrings, smiling slightly. Details emerge in homicide case.
Crime, Society

Horrifying Details Emerge In The Homicide Case Of Miss Switzerland Finalist Involving Her Husband

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binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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“I loved my wife,” Marc Rieben said in a Swiss court as he stood on trial for the grotesque homicide of his wife, Kristina Joksimovic.

The 43-year-old father is set to appear in court on Monday after violently ending her life because she wanted a divorce.

Her concerned father found her remains in a black bag in her laundry room.

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    Highlights
    • Marc Rieben is standing trial for the grisly m*rder of his wife Kristina Joksimovic.
    • He watched YouTube videos while allegedly chopping her body up in their laundry room.
    • Her concerned father found her remains in a black bag in her laundry room.
    • The thought of what he did to her “haunts [him] day and night,” Rieben claimed in court.

    Marc Rieben said the thought of what he did to his wife Kristina Joksimovic “haunts [him] day and night”

    Horrifying Details Emerge In The Homicide Case Of Miss Switzerland Finalist Involving Her Husband

    Image credits: catwalkcoach

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

    Marc Rieben, 43, faces life in prison if found guilty of the gruesome homicide of Kristina Joksimovic, 38, who was crowned Miss Northwest Switzerland and was a finalist for Miss Switzerland in 2007.

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    She also ran her own catwalk-coaching business and mentored model Dominique Rinderknecht for the 2013 Miss Universe pageant.

    Horrifying Details Emerge In The Homicide Case Of Miss Switzerland Finalist Involving Her Husband

    Image credits: catwalkcoach

    Horrifying Details Emerge In The Homicide Case Of Miss Switzerland Finalist Involving Her Husband

    Horrifying Details Emerge In The Homicide Case Of Miss Switzerland Finalist Involving Her Husband

    It was on February 13, 2024, when the beauty pageant queen and her husband had a massive argument about their finances, impending divorce, and custody of their two daughters.

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    The successful businessman violently kicked and punched his wife of seven years and threw her up against the wall during the argument.

    He then strangled her “perfidiously, cruelly, and in cold blood” with a ribbon-like object, making her suffer an “agonizing” de*th, prosecutors said.

    The businessman allegedly mutilated the former Miss Switzerland finalist’s body after an argument about divorce

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    Horrifying Details Emerge In The Homicide Case Of Miss Switzerland Finalist Involving Her Husband

    Image credits: catwalkcoach

    The manner in which he handled her body was even more disturbing.

    He “carefully” removed her uterus, the only organ he ripped from her torso, and then chopped up her body in their underground laundry room.

    The autopsy report claimed he snapped her hip joints out of their sockets and used a jigsaw tool, garden shears, and a knife to dismember her body.

    He also severed her spine to chop her head off and “pureed” her limbs in an industrial blender.

    Horrifying Details Emerge In The Homicide Case Of Miss Switzerland Finalist Involving Her Husband

    Image credits: Yaroslav Shuraev/pexels (not an actual photo)

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    Horrifying Details Emerge In The Homicide Case Of Miss Switzerland Finalist Involving Her Husband

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    All the while, he was watching YouTube videos on his phone.

    When Kristina failed to show up to pick up her children, her father grew concerned.

    “Rieben kept insisting he didn’t know where Kristina was and claimed she would just leave sometimes,” the couple’s close family friend told the Daily Mail.

    Kristina’s concerned father found her remains in a black bag in her laundry room

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    Horrifying Details Emerge In The Homicide Case Of Miss Switzerland Finalist Involving Her Husband

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project/pexels (not an actual photo)

    Horrifying Details Emerge In The Homicide Case Of Miss Switzerland Finalist Involving Her Husband

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    Horrifying Details Emerge In The Homicide Case Of Miss Switzerland Finalist Involving Her Husband

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    Kristina’s father reportedly searched their house and found her remains in a black bag in the laundry room.

    “When [Joksimov’s father] opened the black bin bag, he saw her cut off head with the hair still attached,” the friend added.

    Horrifying Details Emerge In The Homicide Case Of Miss Switzerland Finalist Involving Her Husband

    Image credits: catwalkcoach

    Following Marc’s arrest, he claimed his actions were in “self-defense.”

    He appeared in court earlier this month and acknowledged how he caused his family “immeasurable suffering.”

    “Why? Why did I fail? Why couldn’t I prevent it? Why couldn’t I stop her from dy*ng at my hands?” he said through tears. “I loved my wife with all my heart and believed in a future together.”

    “I loved my wife,” Marc said in court, and claimed he regretted his actions

    Horrifying Details Emerge In The Homicide Case Of Miss Switzerland Finalist Involving Her Husband

    Image credits: catwalkcoach

    Horrifying Details Emerge In The Homicide Case Of Miss Switzerland Finalist Involving Her Husband

    “It haunts me day and night,” he added. “What I did is absolutely unforgivable, and I take full responsibility. I deeply regret it, and I apologise.”

    He had paid his two children and Kristina’s parents £94,218 (about $127,600) and said it would be “wonderful” if they used it for something that “brings some lightness” in their lives.

    One of his former partners will reportedly be a witness as the trial continues. She accused him of having a “violent temper” and attacking her while they were together.

    Horrifying Details Emerge In The Homicide Case Of Miss Switzerland Finalist Involving Her Husband

    Image credits: catwalkcoach

    When asked why he was paying the amount two years after his arrest, he said, “This is the first opportunity I’ll have to see the bereaved.”

    He said the monetary offer does not depend on how the court decides to sentence him.

    “I simply want to show my support. It’s a gesture,” he added. “Human lives cannot be replaced; I can only offer my sympathy.”

    “I would like to express my deepest sympathy to all those affected for their suffering. [Kristina] is gone,” he continued. “Her cool zest for life, her radiant smile – simply gone. The world has collapsed.”

    As a sign of remorse, Marc offered money to his two children and the victim’s parents

    The aforementioned family friend said Kristina was “really in love” with Marc “at the beginning.”

    “But I was a bit surprised when she got into a relationship with him as he didn’t suit her at all,” they said. “He came across as really introverted, very critical, and sometimes quite arrogant.”

    His behavior, gestures, words and tone toward Kristina were “really derogatory,” seeming like he wanted her to “disappear,” the friend said.

    As the trial continues, the court is expected to give its verdict on May 13.

    “Some men can’t handle rejection and the word no,” one commenter wrote online

    Horrifying Details Emerge In The Homicide Case Of Miss Switzerland Finalist Involving Her Husband

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
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    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another entirely worthless POS that should be forever exiled from society. Hope he enjoys prison.

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    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another entirely worthless POS that should be forever exiled from society. Hope he enjoys prison.

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