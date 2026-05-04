Horrifying Details Emerge In The Homicide Case Of Miss Switzerland Finalist Involving Her Husband

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“I loved my wife,” Marc Rieben said in a Swiss court as he stood on trial for the grotesque homicide of his wife, Kristina Joksimovic.

The 43-year-old father is set to appear in court on Monday after violently ending her life because she wanted a divorce.

Her concerned father found her remains in a black bag in her laundry room.

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Highlights Marc Rieben is standing trial for the grisly m*rder of his wife Kristina Joksimovic.

He watched YouTube videos while allegedly chopping her body up in their laundry room.

Her concerned father found her remains in a black bag in her laundry room.

The thought of what he did to her “haunts [him] day and night,” Rieben claimed in court.

Marc Rieben said the thought of what he did to his wife Kristina Joksimovic “haunts [him] day and night”

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Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

Marc Rieben, 43, faces life in prison if found guilty of the gruesome homicide of Kristina Joksimovic, 38, who was crowned Miss Northwest Switzerland and was a finalist for Miss Switzerland in 2007.

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She also ran her own catwalk-coaching business and mentored model Dominique Rinderknecht for the 2013 Miss Universe pageant.

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It was on February 13, 2024, when the beauty pageant queen and her husband had a massive argument about their finances, impending divorce, and custody of their two daughters.

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The successful businessman violently kicked and punched his wife of seven years and threw her up against the wall during the argument.

He then strangled her “perfidiously, cruelly, and in cold blood” with a ribbon-like object, making her suffer an “agonizing” de*th, prosecutors said.

The businessman allegedly mutilated the former Miss Switzerland finalist’s body after an argument about divorce

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The manner in which he handled her body was even more disturbing.

He “carefully” removed her uterus, the only organ he ripped from her torso, and then chopped up her body in their underground laundry room.

The autopsy report claimed he snapped her hip joints out of their sockets and used a jigsaw tool, garden shears, and a knife to dismember her body.

He also severed her spine to chop her head off and “pureed” her limbs in an industrial blender.

Image credits: Yaroslav Shuraev/pexels (not an actual photo)

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All the while, he was watching YouTube videos on his phone.

When Kristina failed to show up to pick up her children, her father grew concerned.

“Rieben kept insisting he didn’t know where Kristina was and claimed she would just leave sometimes,” the couple’s close family friend told the Daily Mail.

Kristina’s concerned father found her remains in a black bag in her laundry room

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Image credits: RDNE Stock project/pexels (not an actual photo)

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Kristina’s father reportedly searched their house and found her remains in a black bag in the laundry room.

“When [Joksimov’s father] opened the black bin bag, he saw her cut off head with the hair still attached,” the friend added.

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Following Marc’s arrest, he claimed his actions were in “self-defense.”

He appeared in court earlier this month and acknowledged how he caused his family “immeasurable suffering.”

“Why? Why did I fail? Why couldn’t I prevent it? Why couldn’t I stop her from dy*ng at my hands?” he said through tears. “I loved my wife with all my heart and believed in a future together.”

“I loved my wife,” Marc said in court, and claimed he regretted his actions

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“It haunts me day and night,” he added. “What I did is absolutely unforgivable, and I take full responsibility. I deeply regret it, and I apologise.”

He had paid his two children and Kristina’s parents £94,218 (about $127,600) and said it would be “wonderful” if they used it for something that “brings some lightness” in their lives.

One of his former partners will reportedly be a witness as the trial continues. She accused him of having a “violent temper” and attacking her while they were together.

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When asked why he was paying the amount two years after his arrest, he said, “This is the first opportunity I’ll have to see the bereaved.”

He said the monetary offer does not depend on how the court decides to sentence him.

“I simply want to show my support. It’s a gesture,” he added. “Human lives cannot be replaced; I can only offer my sympathy.”

“I would like to express my deepest sympathy to all those affected for their suffering. [Kristina] is gone,” he continued. “Her cool zest for life, her radiant smile – simply gone. The world has collapsed.”

As a sign of remorse, Marc offered money to his two children and the victim’s parents

The aforementioned family friend said Kristina was “really in love” with Marc “at the beginning.”

“But I was a bit surprised when she got into a relationship with him as he didn’t suit her at all,” they said. “He came across as really introverted, very critical, and sometimes quite arrogant.”

His behavior, gestures, words and tone toward Kristina were “really derogatory,” seeming like he wanted her to “disappear,” the friend said.

As the trial continues, the court is expected to give its verdict on May 13.

“Some men can’t handle rejection and the word no,” one commenter wrote online

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