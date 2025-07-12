ADVERTISEMENT

Scientists have done a lot of good for our society that we should forever be grateful for, like generating enough knowledge to invent vaccines, electricity, the camera, and the Internet, among other things. They also help us answer important questions, such as who our ancestors were, why it rains, and how we can see colors. However, some things still baffle scientists, ranging from mundane ones like why we yawn to more complex ones like what’s inside a black hole. 

More questions that the greatest minds struggle to answer fully await you in the list below, courtesy of the Minddrop TikTok page (disclaimer: all the content it shares is AI generated). Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote those that you want to be resolved first. 

While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with a mechanical engineer, broadcaster, and 7x STEM author, Dr. Shini Somara, who kindly agreed to talk with us all about science and its mysteries.

#1

Ancient Sanxingdui civilization bronze mask and artifacts representing unanswered questions scientists and philosophers explore.

minddrop.ai Report

    #2

    Image showing a scientist giving a sugar pill illustrating the placebo effect and unanswered questions about the brain.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #3

    Doctor holding half a brain, young girl looking on, illustrating brain adaptability in unanswered science and philosophy questions.

    minddrop.ai Report

    Mechanical engineer, broadcaster, and 7x STEM author, Dr. Shini Somara, is doing great work socializing science, engineering, and innovation by creating STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) content in the form of books, TV, and digital media.

    With a background in mechanical engineering and specialization in the research and development of computational fluid dynamics, Dr. Shini shares her interests in scientific research and technological advancement as a STEM media producer and broadcaster in the UK. This makes her the perfect candidate to chat more about some of the science mysteries.

    #4

    Vintage illustration showing a man and woman with hands on chest, questioning memories in organ transplants in a scientific context.

    minddrop.ai Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagination crossed with chance events and people trying foods they have not tried in years.

    #5

    Patient with brain injury illustrated with music notes, a brain, and a violinist representing sudden genius questions in science.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #6

    The double-slit experiment illustrating particles behaving like waves until observed, a key unanswered science question.

    minddrop.ai Report

    The science mystery that keeps Dr. Shini up at night, wishing she could solve it, is quantum physics—entanglement and superposition in particular. 

    They are often described as scientific mysteries, as the phenomena can be observed and mathematically described, but they continue to raise profound questions about the nature of reality.

    #7

    Magnetic field anomalies near Nazca Lines geoglyphs in Peru pose mystery scientists and philosophers still can't answer.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #8

    A mother dreaming about her child in danger illustrates unexplained questions scientists and philosophers still can't answer.

    minddrop.ai Report

    phlkristine avatar
    Kristine Phillips
    Kristine Phillips
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I dreamed about my ex getting in an accident. The next day he was in an accident. I believe in premonitions.

    #9

    Man solving math problems with colorful synesthesia thoughts of sounds and colors, a question scientists and philosophers explore.

    minddrop.ai Report

    In the simplest way possible, quantum entanglement is a kind of relationship between two particles that makes them connected even when they are separated by billions of light-years. A change in one instantly influences the other, no matter how far apart they are. Talk about one seriously long-distance relationship.

    This odd connection seemingly breaks a fundamental law of the universe. Albert Einstein even famously called this phenomenon "spooky action at a distance."

    Not so long ago, in 2022, the Nobel Prize in physics recognized three scientists who made groundbreaking contributions in understanding this most mysterious natural phenomenon, quantum entanglement.
    #10

    Ancient philosopher illustration with text on consciousness and why it arises, highlighting unanswered scientific questions.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #11

    Illustration of a scientist pondering why cells age despite perfect DNA copies, highlighting unanswered science questions.

    minddrop.ai Report

    sannekuyk avatar
    Sa Ku
    Sa Ku
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One reason might be metabolic byproducts: Just like a car engine produces exhaust, cells produce reactive oxygen species (ROS) and other byproducts. These molecules can damage DNA, proteins, and membranes, accelerating aging.

    #12

    Ancient-style illustration questioning why some people hear voices that guide them, exploring mysteries scientists and philosophers cannot answer.

    minddrop.ai Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    Whereas superposition in quantum physics, mentioned by Dr. Shini, describes the ability of particles, such as electrons and photons, to be in more than one state at the same time.

    A popular example that is used to explain this is the analogy of a coin. Usually, when we flip a coin, it lands on one side, either heads or tails. But in quantum physics, before you look, the coin, or rather a particle, could be both heads and tails at once. Once we look at it or measure it, it falls into one specific state. Some strange world we live in, huh?
    #13

    Person looking nervously over shoulder with shadowy figure behind, illustrating unanswered questions by scientists and philosophers.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #14

    Dark image with text about locations that make us feel watched, featuring ancient temples and abandoned buildings mystery concept.

    minddrop.ai Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's possibly the fact that it IS ancient and so many have been there before. You see photos of a simple stairway with worn treads from the thousands of feet that have stepped on them before and it is very different to ascending and descending your basement stairs.

    #15

    Person with closed eyes reflecting on feelings and nostalgia, illustrating questions scientists and philosophers can't answer.

    minddrop.ai Report

    At its heart, science’s main goal is to build knowledge and understanding. It achieves this by utilizing the human senses to observe and investigate the physical world, thereby understanding how various mechanisms function in our universe. 

    “It deals with observations of phenomena that take place on a daily basis and makes an attempt at explaining the various relationships that exist between them through either direct or indirect means. The observations are empirical, i.e. they rely on the human capacity to use the senses to perceive them,” Dr. Mohamed Ghilan explained.

    #16

    Illustration of humpback whales singing complex evolving patterns, highlighting unanswered scientific and philosophical questions.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #17

    Illustration of tardigrades, frogs, and snails with text about suspended animation and unanswered scientific questions.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #18

    Melting clock image questioning why humans perceive time as linear despite physics suggesting otherwise in science and philosophy.

    minddrop.ai Report

    That said, science works under strict boundaries, which (ironically) limit what it can do. The first one is that it aims to explain how, not why. This essentially means that science describes how mechanisms and processes work and occur rather than trying to find explanations for why this is happening or occurring in the first place. For example, science can tell us how our brain works, but can’t answer why consciousness exists and what ultimate purpose it might have.

    #19

    Surreal image exploring personal identity with a mind silhouette and a human figure standing in a doorway concept for scientists and philosophers.

    minddrop.ai Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Intelligence has evolved too fast for us, we cannot deal with the emotional baggage and identity problems that come from it. My hypothesis.

    #20

    Illustration of a person pondering mysterious brain sources of dreaming about unseen places and events, a key question scientists debate.

    minddrop.ai Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Perhaps an idea planted from a story once heard or a book once read?

    #21

    Illustration highlighting a quantum physics question about magnets with drawings of Einstein, Newton, and a compass.

    minddrop.ai Report

    Dr. Shini thinks that consciousness, among other phenomena, has remained unexplained for so long because we are only human, and we don’t have ultimate authority. Indeed, that, combined with science's methodological limitations and dependence on evidence that can be observed, measured, and tested, prevents us from solving some of the biggest mysteries of the universe.
    #22

    Illustration of a distressed man beside a coma patient, questioning unexplained reactions, related to scientists and philosophers questions.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #23

    Ancient myths and archetypes depiction with gods, floods, and underworlds illustrating unanswered questions by scientists and philosophers.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #24

    Vintage-style illustration of music's deep emotional impact with portraits and a gramophone, illustrating unanswered science questions.

    minddrop.ai Report

    But that’s the beauty of science. “The unexplained keeps us in wonder and curiosity. It keeps us asking questions—that is a good thing,” says Dr. Shini. She believes that life would be boring if it were fully explained, so she (jokingly) hopes that some things remain unexplained forever.

    #25

    Why do humans create art question with portraits of a woman and a man holding a paintbrush, exploring unanswered questions.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #26

    Illustration of a human brain with text about brain activity and the mystery of thoughts in scientists and philosophers questions.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #27

    Woman sleeping with a thought bubble showing a church, exploring questions scientists and philosophers still can't answer about dreams.

    minddrop.ai Report

    Science journalist Robert Krulwich totally agrees.

    "To me, that's the beauty of science: to know that you will never know everything, but you never stop wanting to, that when you learn something, for a second you feel crazy smart, and then stupid all over again as new questions come tumbling in. It's an urge that never dies, a game that never ends. Science is a rough trade, played, I hope, forever."
    #28

    Silhouetted person in a foggy setting next to text about sudden dread and unanswered questions in science and philosophy.

    minddrop.ai Report

    gcs5017907 avatar
    Doodles1983
    Doodles1983
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the way animals sense environmental things beforehand. We do not have the full measure or understanding of our senses.

    #29

    Illustration showing a person’s profile with a DNA strand and fetus, explaining unexplained DNA and chimerism in science.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #30

    Illustration showing a person under anesthesia with a brain above, exploring questions about consciousness and anesthesia mystery.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #31

    Elderly person recalling a buried memory triggered by a face, smell, or sound, with questions about memory and scientists' mysteries.

    minddrop.ai Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just that, a trigger. A few weeks ago a post went up with very old photos and their stories. Someone began ridiculing the subjects in a photo about canning their vegetables for winter, the implication was that it was hardly a job. I spelled out for them every step from tilling to planting to weeding and then harvesting and beyond to prepare for canning. I went back over 50 years in my memories of doing that in our garden, with the folks and essentially relived it for that few minutes. My memories of things like that astonish my sister, but I think it's all about the trigger.

    #32

    Man looking upward pondering a question about searching for answers, related to questions scientists and philosophers can't answer.

    minddrop.ai Report

    gcs5017907 avatar
    Doodles1983
    Doodles1983
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe this is linked to where we are accessing in our brain.

    #33

    Person falling asleep with ghostly faces whispering and laughing, illustrating a mysterious question scientists and philosophers explore.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #34

    Animals sensing disasters before they happen with questions scientists and philosophers still can’t answer depicted in vintage style.

    minddrop.ai Report

    sannekuyk avatar
    Sa Ku
    Sa Ku
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because they sense the early tremors, changes in air pressure, etc.

    #35

    Dark space illustration with a black hole and swirling stars symbolizing questions scientists and philosophers can't answer.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #36

    Illustration of twins with secret language symbols, exploring unanswered questions scientists and philosophers study about communication.

    minddrop.ai Report

    gcs5017907 avatar
    Doodles1983
    Doodles1983
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My nephews (identical boys) had this. And I dated an identical twin. My boyfriend and I were in a car accident and when he called his brother, his brother answered the phone with, "I know. I'm already on my way."

    #37

    Illustration of a man with lightning bolts around his head explaining strange symptoms in science and philosophy questions.

    minddrop.ai Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Almost as if they have received neurological damage from an intense electric shock.

    #38

    Profile of a classical statue head and a person standing under a large question mark symbolizing scientific and philosophical questions.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #39

    Vintage-style image with a philosopher and a brain silhouette questioning imagining the future, exploring scientist and philosopher questions.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #40

    Illustration exploring questions scientists and philosophers still can't answer about what happens at the moment of death.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #41

    Woman speaking unknown languages in xenoglossy phenomenon, a scientific and philosophical unexplained question.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #42

    Ancient preserved body of the Lady of Dai with intact skin and organs, a mystery scientists and philosophers still explore.

    minddrop.ai Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Preservation edit Scientists believe that three major factors helped preserve her body. First was the careful preparation of the body for burial, which slowed the early stage of decomposition.[12] Second, the body was placed in an airtight set of coffins.[12] Lastly, the burial chamber was positioned deep underground, surrounded by charcoal and white clay. Water and air did not leak in and the temperature stayed constantly cool.[12] However, scientists do not know for certain what combination of factors helped preserve Xin Zhui's corpse, or why almost the same conditions failed to preserve other bodies.[12] Other "Mawangdui-Type" cadavers in similar conditions have been found in China. Two from the same time period as Xin Zhui; they belong to a male official named Sui Xiaoyuan [zh] found in Jingzhou and a noblewoman named Ling Huiping [zh] found in Lianyungang. No consistent pattern explained why their bodies were preserved. All three had coffins containing liquid. However, Lady Dai's

    #43

    Text about why humans have junk DNA, highlighting scientists' ongoing questions and mysteries in DNA research.

    minddrop.ai Report

    cthewig avatar
    Michele
    Michele
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    just because nobody knows what it does does not mean it's junk

    Birds, turtles, and dogs sensing Earth's magnetic fields, illustrating questions scientists and philosophers can't answer.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #45

    Illustration showing why water breaks the rules of physics with ice cube, boiling beaker, and expanding water drop icons.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #46

    Question about why patterns repeat in nature and art shown with spirals, golden ratio, and DNA referencing questions scientists and philosophers can't answer.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #47

    Human head with radiating waves near a light bulb and water drop, illustrating questions scientists and philosophers still can't answer.

    minddrop.ai Report

    Planets and galaxies with text about scientists questioning the existence of multiple universes and their dimensions.

    minddrop.ai Report

    The river that runs backwards in 1811 Mississippi, an unexplained natural event challenging physics questions.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #50

    Image showing a galaxy with text about unresolved scientific questions on galaxies' rotation and dark matter mysteries.

    minddrop.ai Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it that they just don't have a clue? How can they possibly know the mass of something so vast and so far away with any certainty at all?

    #51

    Vintage illustration of a man and a human heart beating, highlighting unanswered scientific and philosophical questions.

    minddrop.ai Report

    Vintage illustration showing a person pondering a dark cave, highlighting unanswered questions scientists and philosophers face.

    minddrop.ai Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because there might be dangerous animals lurking around the corner. Easily explained.

    Illustration showing a human head and brain with text about brain processing and questions scientists and philosophers ponder.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #54

    Ancient philosopher pondering why the universe exists and why there is something rather than nothing with galaxy illustration.

    minddrop.ai Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why not? There being absolutely nothing would be harder to explain as there would be no one to explain it.

    #55

    Vintage-style illustration with fingerprint and scientist portrait exploring unanswered scientific questions about fingerprints.

    minddrop.ai Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ask a Koala why they have fingerprints that can be confused for human fingerprints.

    Gravity question with Earth and Sun illustration highlighting unknown scientific and philosophical mysteries about space and gravity.

    minddrop.ai Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gravity, or the effects of it do work at the speed of light. If the Sun was to disappear the Earth would no longer be held by gravity 8 and some minutes later, the same time the light from the Sun would disappear. Some of these "thoughts" are just stupid.

    Illustration of two hands shaking with impossible stairs, questioning reality as a shared illusion in scientific and philosophical questions.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #58

    Illustration of a man with a puzzle piece missing from his head questioning vivid memories in unresolved science and philosophy topics.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #59

    Archway in foggy, heavy air setting with text exploring why certain places feel wrong, a question scientists and philosophers ponder.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #60

    Illustration depicting a man pondering unexplained phenomena, related to scientists and philosophers questions.

    minddrop.ai Report

    Human profile with a galaxy swirling above the head, representing consciousness and questions scientists still can't answer.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #62

    Silhouette of a person thinking about cell replication and DNA with a visual of fading cells and DNA strand in background.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #63

    Surreal image of a woman dreaming under stars and moon, exploring mysterious questions scientists and philosophers still can't answer.

    minddrop.ai Report

    Illustration of multiverse theory showing multiple universe bubbles in cosmic space, exploring unanswered scientific questions.

    minddrop.ai Report

    Vintage-style image depicting Earth, a trilobite, and space, illustrating unanswered questions scientists and philosophers have about life's origins.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #66

    Illustration of a black hole with surrounding stars and text about gravity breaking physics, related to unanswered science questions.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #67

    Illustration of a human brain and neuron with a galaxy, exploring scientists and philosophers questions about the universe thinking.

    minddrop.ai Report

    Golden ratio and numbers repeating in galaxies, flowers, hurricanes, and DNA, a mystery scientists and philosophers explore.

    minddrop.ai Report

    Illustration showing spontaneous human combustion with flames, skull, and fire helmet, highlighting unanswered scientific questions.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #70

    Question about why some people disappear without a trace, a mysterious unsolved question for scientists and philosophers.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #71

    Illustration of a brain and human profile with text about consciousness, highlighting questions scientists and philosophers can't answer.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #72

    Illustration of the human magnet phenomenon, showing metal objects sticking to skin, a mysterious question scientists still can’t answer.

    minddrop.ai Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    James Randi explained it as have others. Want to break the spell? Put talcum powder on the "magnetic" part of the body, then see if the magnetism still works.

    Illustration of déjà vu with a person and a corridor, highlighting a mysterious question scientists and philosophers still can't answer.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #74

    Two people and a lion yawning, illustrating a scientific question about contagious yawning across cultures and animals.

    minddrop.ai Report

    #75

    Illustration of a woman contemplating human nature with scientific and philosophical symbols about unanswered questions.

    minddrop.ai Report

