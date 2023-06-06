Weddings are supposed to be magical and full of love. But it can be difficult to focus on celebrating your best friends when they’ve demanded that you cut your hair, pay $500 for a dress you’ll never wear again and stay absolutely silent during the reception. 

It’s wedding season, pandas! So in honor of all of these joyous occasions, we’ve taken a trip to the Wedding Shaming subreddit to hear about some nuptial nightmares. Enjoy reading through these posts that might make you scared to ever attend a wedding again, and be sure to upvote the behavior that you find most egregious!

#1

Pregnant Sister Obviously Got Pregnant On Purpose To Ruin The Wedding

Pregnant Sister Obviously Got Pregnant On Purpose To Ruin The Wedding

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
The world is not ready for a wedding and a pregnant lady at the same time

#2

Just When You Think The Bridezilla Requests Can't Get Any More Ridiculous

Just When You Think The Bridezilla Requests Can't Get Any More Ridiculous

#3

Greedy Ass Rude Bride. I’d Be Cancelling That Cheque Too

Greedy Ass Rude Bride. I'd Be Cancelling That Cheque Too

Monday
Monday
Do not give them that money.....if they have a kid as a result they'll be demanding "child support" for the rest of their lives

We’re all familiar with the idea of a bridezilla or an entitled groom, but as it turns out, anyone at a wedding is capable of exhibiting terrible behavior. Guests may wear white gowns, groomsmen may make tasteless jokes, and wedding planners might send out lists of unreasonable requests to everyone attending. We’re all supposed to be on our best behavior at a wedding, but the Wedding Shaming subreddit makes it very clear that many people have a lot to learn about etiquette.

This subreddit, which is “a place to shame wedding themes, brides, grooms, wedding party, in-laws, outlaws, guests, Uncle Bob, vendors” and more, has amassed an impressive 535k members since its inception in 2018. Common topics in the group include bride/groomzillas, “dressed like a bride,” monster-in-law, family drama, horrible vendors, tacky, greedy, rude guests, drunk as hell, foul friends, step-monster, terribly groomed and cringe. And as you'll soon find out, there are plenty of those waiting for you down below! 
#4

I Literally Can’t Wrap My Head Around This Being Legit. Absolutely Bananas!

I Literally Can't Wrap My Head Around This Being Legit. Absolutely Bananas!

Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
"I want to be apart of your day" ...this must be one of the most beautiful Freudian typos I've seen

#5

From A Wedding Group, Bride Is Mad Because No One Has Sent Gifts Yet

From A Wedding Group, Bride Is Mad Because No One Has Sent Gifts Yet

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Dear Groom, Run. Run wild, run free.

#6

No, No That's Not The Bride

No, No That's Not The Bride

The photos on this list might make you start to associate weddings with absolute nightmares, rather than the joyous and loving celebrations they are intended to be, but the reality is that weddings often aren’t the picture perfect movie moments that we imagine them to be. Sure, the day might be absolutely wonderful and a great time. But 58% of couples say they were stressed on their special day, and 76% of newlyweds admit that, if they could have their wedding again, there would be things they would do differently. 28% even regret how much they spent on the celebration, which might not be surprising, considering the average wedding costs around $30,000.

It’s important for brides and grooms to understand that their wedding day may not actually be the happiest day of their lives or go perfectly according to plan, but that’s totally fine. In fact, having expectations that are too high might actually come back to bite you, if you feel pressure that the day must be flawless. Don’t have unreasonable expectations, don’t demand too much of your guests, and remember what the day is truly about: celebrating your love.  

#7

Had To Tell Mom She Can’t Wear This To My Wedding - Have Gotten Silent Treatment Since…

Had To Tell Mom She Can't Wear This To My Wedding - Have Gotten Silent Treatment Since…

H.M. V.
H.M. V.
Maybe tell her she can wear it if she is dyeing it. Could be she really loves the lace and cut and it isn't about the colour.

#8

Family Wedding In India. The Groom’s Sisters Had Dresses, Makeup, Jewellery And Hair Done Similar To The Bride. The Only Difference Is Bride’s Red Wedding Bangles. That’s A Lot Even For Indian Customs!

Family Wedding In India. The Groom's Sisters Had Dresses, Makeup, Jewellery And Hair Done Similar To The Bride. The Only Difference Is Bride's Red Wedding Bangles. That's A Lot Even For Indian Customs!

Brazen
Brazen
This was definitely deliberate and it would make me really regret marrying into that family. I feel bad for the bride.

#9

Bridezilla Is Angry Because Best Man's Pregnant Wife Is Due Around Bride's Wedding Day And We All Know That Best Man's Wife Deliberately Did That

Bridezilla Is Angry Because Best Man's Pregnant Wife Is Due Around Bride's Wedding Day And We All Know That Best Man's Wife Deliberately Did That

Rheb
Rheb
I Hope she goes into labour in the middle of the wedding. 😆

It’s interesting how weddings have turned from sacred celebrations of holy matrimony to events that spark family drama, create bridezillas and destroy friendships. There are so many stories of couples with expectations that are anywhere from unreasonable to outright offensive featured on this list, so we were curious where this behavior comes from. According to Madani, bride/groomzillas are often formed by the immense stress that comes with planning a wedding. There’s typically a lot of pressure put on their big day to be perfect, and with that can come unreasonable expectations. It’s hard to sweat the small stuff when you’re acutely aware of how much money the whole celebration is costing you and the fact that all of your friends and family members will be in attendance.     

#10

I Have No Words For This… Absolutely Heartless

I Have No Words For This… Absolutely Heartless

Crystal Kelley
Crystal Kelley
She DEFINITELY doesn't deserve a sweet friend like she has. That's so sad. I hope Karma is a guest at this wedding.

#11

I Feel Like I’m Missing Something That Makes This Cute

I Feel Like I'm Missing Something That Makes This Cute

Lemme get the lemons
Lemme get the lemons
You locked my family up and then tried to drown me but you're sexy so I don't care

#12

Bride Cancels Mua Because Mua Is Not Married And Has Kids. Bride Wants Deposit Back

Bride Cancels Mua Because Mua Is Not Married And Has Kids. Bride Wants Deposit Back

Crystal Kelley
Crystal Kelley
Bwahahahahaha no oh lawd help me. Maybe I'm biased on this because I'm a hairstylist/mua. I totally understand some people just do not click regardless of talent. However, Bride knew the terms upon booking and signing a contract (I'm assuming because all of mine have to sign).

Just because planning a wedding is stressful does not mean that brides and grooms can be excused for displaying inappropriate or outright rude behavior. For a previous Bored Panda article discussing breaches of wedding etiquette, we reached out to Los Angeles-based wedding planner Alexa Farese to hear her thoughts on bad behavior at weddings.

“I've seen it all, from guests wearing white (not cool!) to guests being so belligerently intoxicated they lock themselves in the bathroom and can't figure out how to open the door!” Alexa shared. “At one wedding, the groom became so intoxicated that he face-planted into the cake, breaking the dessert table on his way down!”
#13

Bride Doesn't Feel Like Getting Married Any More Because *checks Notes* The Surprise Is Ruined

Bride Doesn't Feel Like Getting Married Any More Because *checks Notes* The Surprise Is Ruined

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
She's absolutely right. She should cancel the wedding. The dress is all important. She should try again when her frontal lobe is fully developed.

#14

How Dare My 30yo Bridesmaid Have Some Grey Hair!!

How Dare My 30yo Bridesmaid Have Some Grey Hair!!

Crystal Kelley
Crystal Kelley
I think my eyes are going to get stuck in the back of my head, like my mother used to tell me as a child when I rolled my eyes, before I make it through this list.

#15

Ah Yes. Someone Potentially Dying At Your Wedding Is A Much Better Idea Than Simply Not Having Seafood For One Day

Ah Yes. Someone Potentially Dying At Your Wedding Is A Much Better Idea Than Simply Not Having Seafood For One Day

Water dog
Water dog
Surprise her. Maybe she won't die. You could also serve Webcaps Mushrooms. They're tasty , but deadly.

“Early on in my career, I was at a wedding where the bride's ex showed up with a group of his friends,” Alexa previously told Bored Panda. “They snuck in through the kitchen and started a fight with the bridal party! It was NUTS! Luckily, security put an end to the chaos quickly, but it was wildly inappropriate and took the spotlight off of the couple for the moment. Some of the less extreme and common faux-pas are showing up late, whispering (or outright talking) throughout the ceremony and/or speeches, and over indulging in the bar.”
#16

Don’t You Dare Have A Heart Attack At My Wedding!

Don't You Dare Have A Heart Attack At My Wedding!

Crystal Kelley
Crystal Kelley
Some of these have to be satire! Right?? Please tell me they are! I don't want to believe people are this self centered. Who am I kidding? I know they are!!!

#17

Moh Too Busy Texting To Watch The Ceremony

Moh Too Busy Texting To Watch The Ceremony

#18

Bride Is Upset Her Sister’s Life Isn’t Revolving Around Her Wedding

Bride Is Upset Her Sister's Life Isn't Revolving Around Her Wedding

Crystal Kelley
Crystal Kelley
Love the tattoo. Very well done! To heck with bridezilla sis!

When it comes to what we should all be keeping in mind as far as wedding etiquette goes, Alexa says, “Weddings are meant to be a celebration of love and union - all guests and vendors should remember this! Arrive on time, smile big, be quiet through the ceremony and toasts, pay attention to special dances and moments, dance the night away, and always, always drink responsibly! As long as you show up ready to celebrate your loved ones' special day and stay committed to that mindset throughout the wedding, then you are doing it right!”
#19

The ‘Friend’ Thinks There Should Be An Age Limit On Wearing Wedding Dresses And Nanna Should Just Wear ‘A Nice Dress Or Skirt/Pants And A Top’

The ‘Friend’ Thinks There Should Be An Age Limit On Wearing Wedding Dresses And Nanna Should Just Wear ‘A Nice Dress Or Skirt/Pants And A Top’

Bernie
Bernie
You wear your sky blue wedding dress Nan and be happy.

#20

This Is Not My Post- Jealous Fiancé

This Is Not My Post- Jealous Fiancé

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Cancel the wedding until you've grown up

#21

Please No Judgement, I Cheated On My Fiancé

Please No Judgement, I Cheated On My Fiancé

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
It's alright dear, just means you haven't made up your mind yet. Cancel the wedding, otherwise you make three people unhappy

For another previous article, we reached out to the founders of Bespoke Bride, Emily and Jessica, to hear why wedding planning is so challenging in the first place. “Planning a wedding is a complex process that involves lots of research, good and efficient communication and knowledge of project management,” the experts explained. “It involves a great deal of patience, problem-solving, time management, and people skills. Rather than trying to fit into what society deems a ‘wedding should be’ - a good wedding planner needs to focus on the special moments that define who the bride and groom are as a couple.”
#22

It Can’t Be Just Me Thinking This Is Tacky

It Can’t Be Just Me Thinking This Is Tacky

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Yes it is tacky. But then so multiplying costs X3 as soon as the W word is mentioned. But it's still tacky.

#23

Uhhh Thanks But No Thanks Google! Maybe This Is Why Everyone Wears White To Weddings 😂

Uhhh Thanks But No Thanks Google! Maybe This Is Why Everyone Wears White To Weddings 😂

Depressed Owl
Depressed Owl
I'm not really sure if this fits here.

#24

How Dare A Bridesmaid Have A Surgical Procedure Near Your Wedding Date, The Audacity

How Dare A Bridesmaid Have A Surgical Procedure Near Your Wedding Date, The Audacity

Water dog
Water dog
Her "hens" is April. What is "hens"?

“Planning a wedding can be extremely stressful, so be prepared and make sure you only take on what you can realistically achieve,” Emily and Jessica previously told Bored Panda. “If you have your heart set on DIY-ing the entire wedding but work full-time - forget about it. There is a good chance you will not have the time or energy to take on so much responsibility.”

It sounds like realistic expectations are a crucial part of throwing a successful wedding that won’t get you shamed on Reddit. So if you plan to tie the knot any time soon, keep this in mind, pandas!
#25

People Will Try To Sell Anything

People Will Try To Sell Anything

#26

Only Some Of You Can Eat! Posted On Local Radio Page

Only Some Of You Can Eat! Posted On Local Radio Page

Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
You know you can have a wedding only with family and a few guests, don't you?

#27

Mother Of The Bride. Bride’s Dress Also Had Bejeweled Top And Float Bottom

Mother Of The Bride. Bride’s Dress Also Had Bejeweled Top And Float Bottom

Pigeon
Pigeon
She looks like the bride...

We hope this list isn’t making you lose faith in love, pandas. If you’re planning on going to a wedding sometime soon, just make sure that the bride and groom don’t have any unreasonable requests, and I’m sure you’ll have a wonderful time filled with love, delicious food and dancing the night away. Keep upvoting the pics that you find most appalling, and let us know in the comments if you’ve ever been to a wedding that deserves a spot on this list. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more photos from the Wedding Shaming subreddit, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring the group right here!
#28

Groom Party Had An Interesting Take On Attire

Groom Party Had An Interesting Take On Attire

#29

Mob Wants To Wear Old Wedding Dress, Her Ex Husband Will Be There With His New Wife

Mob Wants To Wear Old Wedding Dress, Her Ex Husband Will Be There With His New Wife

Crystal Kelley
Crystal Kelley
Oh this is so bad and a definite NOPE! Come on mom, you know better!

#30

Saw This Post In A Wedding Planning Bookface Group

Saw This Post In A Wedding Planning Bookface Group

#31

Just When I Thought Bridezillas Were Done. Saw This In Wedding Group

Just When I Thought Bridezillas Were Done. Saw This In Wedding Group

Fembot
Fembot
Except little girls! They can wear white to prepare them for being given to a man later in life (sorry for the sarcasm but I was brought up a Catholic and as young girls we went to a pilgrim place, called little ‘brides’, dressed in white, to pay tribute to Mary. Also: every small flower girl ever, also dressed in white.)

#32

Not My Post:entitled Fiancé Wants Someone To Pay For Her Nails

Not My Post:entitled Fiancé Wants Someone To Pay For Her Nails

#33

A Bridezilla Story From A Photography Group I'm In

A Bridezilla Story From A Photography Group I'm In

#34

Controlling How Much Guests Can Drink By Making Them Wear An Id Badge…. And It Doubles As Their Favor

Controlling How Much Guests Can Drink By Making Them Wear An Id Badge…. And It Doubles As Their Favor

#35

“Being Broke Is Just An Excuse For Her”

“Being Broke Is Just An Excuse For Her”

#36

“How Dare They Use The Same Venue As Us”

“How Dare They Use The Same Venue As Us”

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
How would you have coped in the days when the wedding venue was the local church and the reception was the nearest hotel

#37

Not My Post: Bridezilla….honey Can You Absolutely Not. A Life Is Worth More Than Your Wedding

Not My Post: Bridezilla….honey Can You Absolutely Not. A Life Is Worth More Than Your Wedding

#38

Mlm Making It’s Way Around The Wedding Photographer Groups. Photog Was Blocked When She Declined

Mlm Making It’s Way Around The Wedding Photographer Groups. Photog Was Blocked When She Declined

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Well you can just stick a feather up your knicker leg

#39

Bride Thinks Returning Wedding Decorations After Using Them Is A Great Way To “Save Money”

Bride Thinks Returning Wedding Decorations After Using Them Is A Great Way To “Save Money”

#40

Well This Should Be Fun - Online Wedding Group Drama

Well This Should Be Fun - Online Wedding Group Drama

#41

My Mum's 'Friend' Had This Dress Especially Made To Wear To My Wedding

My Mum's 'Friend' Had This Dress Especially Made To Wear To My Wedding

#42

Best Combo! A Beautiful Wedding Dress And A Um… Hat

Best Combo! A Beautiful Wedding Dress And A Um… Hat

Depressed Owl
Depressed Owl
At first I thought that it was a normal hat. But then I saw the text...

#43

Caught My First Questionable Guest Dress In The Wild

Caught My First Questionable Guest Dress In The Wild

#44

Bride Asking If This Is Too Much To Ask. 💀

Bride Asking If This Is Too Much To Ask. 💀

#45

Spotted In A Wedding Planning Group. I Don't Know How This Got Normalized

Spotted In A Wedding Planning Group. I Don't Know How This Got Normalized

#46

Screw John Legend, All Of Me Is *our* Song Only 😤

Screw John Legend, All Of Me Is *our* Song Only 😤

#47

The Rant, The Comment From Her Moh, Oh My God

The Rant, The Comment From Her Moh, Oh My God

#48

Old High School Classmate Faked A Negative Test To Get Married Abroad. 😒 (As A Bonus, This Is The Mentioned Last Pic)

Old High School Classmate Faked A Negative Test To Get Married Abroad. 😒 (As A Bonus, This Is The Mentioned Last Pic)

Angieeee
Angieeee
B***h bringing it over here...thank you

#49

This Stuff Bugs Me So Damned Much!!

This Stuff Bugs Me So Damned Much!!

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
I’m not asking for money! I want love. In the form of money.

#50

I Just Can’t With This, It’s So Bad

I Just Can’t With This, It’s So Bad

#51

Bridezilla Upset Florist Is Having Surgery 8 Weeks Before Her Very Important Wedding… (The Comment Section Was Not On Her Side And She Left The Group Lol)

Bridezilla Upset Florist Is Having Surgery 8 Weeks Before Her Very Important Wedding… (The Comment Section Was Not On Her Side And She Left The Group Lol)

#52

So. Many. Rules!! Quickly Posted…and Deleted Lol

So. Many. Rules!! Quickly Posted…and Deleted Lol

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Goodness me, what sort of people is she inviting

#53

Bride Will Be The Only One Not Wearing Glasses And Isn’t Sure How To ‘Overcome This Issue’… Comments Were Asking If She Was Serious Lol

Bride Will Be The Only One Not Wearing Glasses And Isn’t Sure How To ‘Overcome This Issue’… Comments Were Asking If She Was Serious Lol

#54

Another Bride Who Thinks It’s The Parents Responsibility To Pay For A Wedding

Another Bride Who Thinks It’s The Parents Responsibility To Pay For A Wedding

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Or, strange idea I know, just have a wedding you can afford

#55

Bride Upset Friend Of Over 20 Years Is Having Wedding At The Same Venue A Year After Her…

Bride Upset Friend Of Over 20 Years Is Having Wedding At The Same Venue A Year After Her…

Depressed Owl
Depressed Owl
At first I thought that they were within like a week or so of each other.

#56

Inviting Your Own Guests With A Side Of Sl*t Shaming

Inviting Your Own Guests With A Side Of Sl*t Shaming

#57

Another Case Of A Groom Being Underdressed For His Own Wedding

Another Case Of A Groom Being Underdressed For His Own Wedding

#58

Yes, That's The Groom Wearing Crocks And Shorts

Yes, That's The Groom Wearing Crocks And Shorts

#59

Why Get Married If You Hate Your Spouse

Why Get Married If You Hate Your Spouse

Crystal Kelley
Crystal Kelley
I don't see a lot wrong with this. It's meant to be cheeky and funny.

#60

“Friend” Of The Bride Throws Tantrum Over Not Being Chosen As Moh

“Friend” Of The Bride Throws Tantrum Over Not Being Chosen As Moh

Pigeon
Pigeon
