GQ’s 1995 List Of “Overrated” Pop Culture Is Hilariously Roasted 30 Years Later

A GQ magazine article from the 1990s titled The 1995 Overrated List has amused people after being posted on Reddit on Saturday (June 1), as many users agreed that the list failed to predict which things would remain popular many years later.

The list contains “81 people, places, and things utterly unworthy of the praise and respect they’d received.”

Items such as wood-burning pizza ovens, mangoes, and gender ambiguity were deemed "overrated."

Bill Gates' high-tech home, which was included in the list, was ahead of its time in smart home technology.

“Twelve months have gone by, and suffice to say, there’s still a lot of mediocrity and outright crap out there that’s getting a free ride. But not here,” the magazine warned.

Mentioned in the list were gender ambiguity, mangoes, wood-burning pizza ovens, “telling it like it is,” digitized family albums, and every Broadway musical since Evita.

However, there were a few other items that specifically caught Redditors’ attention.

Among the things included in the “1995 Overrated List” were: wood-burning pizza ovens, mangoes, gender ambiguity, and every Broadway musical since Evita

Many people roasted the magazine’s selection of “overrated” things, including the prefix “cyber”

One of them was the prefix “cyber.” While it’s true that its close cousin, virtual, has surpassed that word in popularity, we’re still speaking about “cyberspace” to refer to everything that the Internet has to offer, including photos of retro magazines.

Björk, also mentioned on the list, received a Grammy nomination last year for her tenth studio album, Fossora

Then, there was the mention of singer Björk. Two decades after the GQ issue was published, the Icelandic singer was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time.

In 2022, Björk released Fossora, her tenth album, which earned her a nomination for Best Alternative Music Album at the Grammys.

The White Power Ranger was among the “overrated” things from 1995, a choice that many nostalgic individuals disagreed with

We also had the Power Ranger controversy. “They lost me at ‘White Power Ranger,'” lamented a Redditor.

“The White Ranger. Well, that didn’t age well,” wrote another.

If you watched the popular franchise during the 1990s, you’ll recall that Tommy Oliver, the longest-serving Power Ranger, was behind the Green and later White Ranger masks during the six seasons of the series.

“Bill Gates’ electrofitted bunker home,” which contained many elements from today’s smart homes, was also on the controversial list

Another item that didn’t age well was “Bill Gates’ electrofitted bunker home.” GQ may have found it freaky, but it could be argued that the Microsoft founder‘s futuristic 1990s mansion set the stage for modern high-tech homes.

Peter Bohlin, one of the architects who designed the 66,000-square-foot property, said in 1995 that Gates “wished the technology to be as invisible as possible.”

Each room in the mansion has a touchpad to control lighting, temperature, and music.

“First thing, as you come in, you’ll be presented with an electronic pin to clip to your clothes,” the tech billionaire explained thirty years ago in his book, The Road Ahead.

“The electronic pin you wear will tell the house who and where you are, and the house will use this information to try to meet and even anticipate your needs.”

Gates also speculated that cameras might eventually replace the pins, creating a customized atmosphere using facial recognition.

“A decade from now,” he wrote, “access to the millions of images and all the other entertainment opportunities I’ve described will be available in many homes and will certainly be more impressive than those I’ll have when I move into my house in late 1996.”

Surprisingly, lattes were also criticized thirty years ago

Image credits: Esra Afşar

Additionally, there were “lattes”—the skilled barista at your local coffee shop would have a field day with that one—anyone dubbed “the Sexiest Man Alive”—many still expect to see which handsome Hollywood face People will celebrate each year—and, more surprisingly, “virtual reality.”

“Virtual reality” appeared on the GQ selection along with “digitized family albums”

Read GQ’s The 1995 Overrated List below:

Alan Greenspan

Björk

Christo

Righteousness about Ticketmaster

Vine-ripened tomatoes

Rain forests

Pitt the Younger

Homespun American wisdom

Lattes

Pat Riley

The white Power Ranger

Shaved heads

Violent action movies from Hong Kong

Martin Lawrence

Melissa Etheridge

Converting to Islam in jail

Lisa Maris Presley’s looks

Beaujolais Nouveau

Gender ambiguity

The prefix cyber

Poetry slams

Bill Gates’ electrofitted bunker home

‘Absolutely Fabulous’

Raconteur cabbies

Being the host city of the Olympic Games

Martin Amis

Alumni of The Harvard Lampoon

Upscale taquerias

The ‘genius’ of Brian Wilson

Fiestaware

Local color

Wood-burning pizza ovens

Field trips to see Peter and the Wolf

Anything called a ‘summerfest’

Agassi vs. Sampras

CNBC talk shows

The prefix cyber-

‘Town meeting’-style interfaces with elected officials

Pliny the Elder

Montana-based writers

Designer lesbianism

Designer Buddhism

The large intestine

Driving a 4X4 on gravel

Amusement parks

Corinthian leather

Longevity

Gay stand-up comedy

Morphing

Mangoes

Appearing at a public function unwashed and on the arm of Juliette Lewis

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms

Every Broadway musical since Evita

Digitized family albums

Cruise control

Middle-relief pitching

Heather Locklear’s galvanizing effect on ‘Melrose Place’

Duets

Anyone dubbed ‘the Sexiest Man Alive’

Striped bass

Quick-cutting

Zines

Jennifer Jason Leigh’s range

Virtual reality

Heavily choreographed concerts at which the featured performer wears a headset microphone and is backed by 35 dancers

Sex on the beach

Sex that lasts four hours

Rowing crew

Michael Graves

Youthful world-weariness

Reggie Miller

Telling it like it is

Dessert wines

Whit Stillman

Any British woman described as a beauty

The Baseball Hall of Fame

Feisty backbenchers

Homeschooling

1968

The signed editorials in The New York Times

Demi Moore’s body

Jay Leno’s comeback

Manufacturer rebates

Hootie & the Blowfish

All-you-can-eat shrimp

Comic books

The smell of fresh-cut grass

Instantaneous Wall Street jokes about national tragedies

Having a ‘funny’ back page

People agreed that the list of “overrated” things aged quite poorly

