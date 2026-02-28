ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us don't notice the passage of time, so we're shocked when we realize just how many years have passed since certain phenomena. For example, Pokémon Go rocked the world exactly 10 years ago. 15 years ago, in 2011, Instagram launched, and had no reels or ads – just pure square photo bliss.

But this will really blow your mind: it's been exactly 20 years since Hannah Montana and High School Musical premiered and Facebook and Twitter were launched. Feel old yet? If not, we've got some more doozies for you, courtesy of an online community with a title that's just a bit too rude. We'll give you a hint: these nostalgic things will most likely make you say: "Heck, I'm Old!"

#1

& Had To Walk Thru Shag Carpet To Do It

Vintage Panasonic TV with dials and nostalgic design, representing memories from past decades and classic technology.

Whoever sat nearest to the TV was the ' remote '

    #2

    You Know It’s True

    Text quote on a black background reflecting nostalgic moments of aging like turning the car stereo down to see better.

    #3

    Nothing Needs To Be Said If You Already Know

    Close-up of a finger with a worn circular adhesive bandage representing nostalgic childhood memories.

    Realizing that you're not the cool kid anymore stings. But when is exactly the time when we're not young anymore? What even is "young?" Is it an age, a feeling, or just a way to identify yourself? If there is a certain age when a person is officially considered old, what is the cut-off?

    German researchers recently asked middle-aged people what they consider to be old age. They discovered that people consider old age to start later than they used to. Previous generations, like folks born in 1911, would say that they consider a person to be old when they're 71. Those born in 1956, on the other hand, said that old age starts at 74.
    #4

    This Ride! There Were No Straps, It Would Spin So Fast That It Would Pin You Against The Wall. People Would Vomit. It Was Fun

    Children enjoying a nostalgic playground ride with spinning walls, capturing fun and memorable childhood moments.

    #5

    Still Do On My Phone … 😊

    Nostalgic text image about calling time on the phone to get the exact time for clocks at home.

    #6

    A comparison of nostalgic rock stars aging, highlighting how favorite musicians now look much older.

    Those 2 are definitely NOT my favourite rock stars

    It also depends on how old you are yourself. Perhaps it's not surprising; you may remember how you, when you were a kid, thought you'd have it all figured out by 21 and how someone who was 45 seemed positively ancient. The older people are, the more likely they are to think that old age starts later.

    What the German researchers found was that someone who's 64 years old, for example, would think that 74 is considered old. A 74-year-old, in turn, would say that old age starts at only 76. On average, women tend to say that old age starts two years later compared to what men believed. Perhaps age, just like beauty, can be in the eye of the beholder?
    #7

    Pizza And Chocolate Milk School Lunch Set Us Up For Our Healthy Later Years

    Nostalgic pic of a rectangular pizza slice with melted cheese next to a carton of chocolate reduced fat milk.

    The reduced fat of the milk balanced out the fake ingredients of the pizza.

    #8

    Has It Really Been That Long Ago?

    Woman using a vintage landline phone recalling nostalgic pics and references from past decades.

    #9

    You’re Really Old If You Used Newspapers And Silly Putty!

    Hand holding a vintage piece of printed gum wrapper over nostalgic comic strip pages from childhood memories.

    I can smell both of them looking at this picture!

    What makes someone old? According to one study, conducted with Italians aged 65-74, it differs for men and women. Women tend to say they start feeling old when they lose physical independence, experience a loss of a parent, or become widows. For men, in turn, it was about their careers: once they retired, many considered themselves officially old.
    #10

    Was This On The Walls Of Your "Rumpus Room"?

    Wood-paneled wall with a vintage look, evoking nostalgic pics and retro home decor from past decades.

    What 'Rumpus Room'? But we did have it on our enclosed front porch.

    #11

    Did You Have To “Write Sentences”?

    Handwritten repetitive lines of "I will not talk in class" on ruled notebook paper, a nostalgic school punishment reference.

    #12

    Wait What Is It?

    Odometer reading 867530.9 on car dashboard, referencing nostalgic internet meme and classic number sequence.

    Old age is somewhat a construct; it changes depending on cultural context. A 2024 study from the University of Michigan explored perceptions toward age in 13 different countries. For example, in China, being 58 years old is considered old. In Belgium, people say someone is old only when they reach the age of 70. Americans say that old age begins between 62 and 63 years old. Interestingly, in South Korea, people's perceptions of old age remained the same no matter what their current age was.
    #13

    Who Remembers The Old Tomato Pincushion?

    Red tomato-shaped pincushion with green felt leaves and various sewing pins, a nostalgic crafting object.

    #14

    1970's Edition

    Text-based nostalgic image with a humorous reference to how 1975 was 50 years ago in nostalgic pics.

    #15

    Guy With A Parachute That You Threw Up In The Air And It Float Back Down To Earth. 1970s

    Two nostalgic plastic parachute toy soldiers in red and blue hanging on a wooden surface with colorful parachutes.

    Apparently, stressing too much about getting old can make us age faster. Co-author of the University of Michigan study, an associate professor in its Department of Psychology, William Chopik, says that people should reflect on how they perceive aging. "People who view aging more positively have a host of better outcomes when they get older — they live longer, have reduced likelihood of developing Alzheimer's disease and are happier."
    #16

    Indeed It Does! 😊

    Old solar clothes dryer in a yard showing nostalgic product reliability and vintage household laundry equipment.

    #17

    How Old Are You?

    Vintage TI-1200 calculator with red LED display showing numbers, nostalgic gadget from past decades held in hand.

    #18

    Yup. Scored A Big Fat Zero

    List of nostalgic items and activities from rotary phones to VHS tapes, highlighting retro references and nostalgic pics.

    If we were to ask kids when a person becomes old, they would have a more definitive answer. According to one poll of children aged seven to 16, a person becomes old once they hit 49. And there are certain activities that they identify with being old.

    The most common answers were "talking about 'the good old days,'" gardening, and drinking tea. Listening to the radio and watching daytime TV also signaled that someone is old. What's more, moaning about aches and pains was seen by kids as old people behavior, as well as complaining about the weather.
    #19

    Didn't We All Know Someone With This Linoleum On Their Kitchen Floor?

    Retro orange and beige patterned carpet with geometric shapes, evoking nostalgic 70s and 80s interior design style.

    #20

    Remember Climbing 30’ In The Air And Having A 4” Foam Mat To Protect You From Almost Guaranteed Brain Trauma?

    Children in retro gym clothes taking turns climbing a rope in a vintage school gym, evoking nostalgic pics and references.

    #21

    Did You Ever Indulge In The Candy Bar That Hershey's Marketing Department Couldn't Think Of A Name For?

    Hershey’s Whatchamacallit candy bar split in half showing peanut flavor crisp and caramel inside nostalgic snack.

    Do any of these posts make you feel old, Pandas? Not necessarily "Get off my lawn, kid!" type of old, but perhaps some of them make you realize that your youth and childhood are really behind you now? Let us know which posts hit you right in the feels! And if you want to go on another trip down memory lane, check out these memes about the '90s!
    #22

    I Saw This In The Wild Today

    Vintage Bell payphone booth standing on a sidewalk surrounded by green grass and trees, representing nostalgic pics.

    #23

    When Two Of Your Childhood Favorites United

    Willie Nelson surrounded by nostalgic Muppet characters in a colorful, cozy bar setting with musical instruments.

    #24

    Correct

    Vintage washing machine in a rustic setting with text about preferring appliances with physical knobs and no smart features.

    #25

    Raise Your Hand If You Had This Fiery Spit Of Satan Put On Every Cut And Bruise Growing Up

    Vintage Mercurochrome antiseptic bottle with Johnson & Johnson branding, a nostalgic reference to old first aid products.

    #26

    If You Know Then You Can Appreciate This Pic

    Sand art on a sunny beach with bright sky and clouds, evoking nostalgic pics and references by the ocean shore.

    #27

    Class Of 87

    Signboard outside a building with a nostalgic message about high school smoking areas referencing nostalgic pics.

    #28

    I Wish I Still Had One, Along With The Giant Speakers!

    Vintage stereo system with magnet door closing, evoking nostalgic pics and references from past decades.

    #29

    This And Wearing Hats In The House Was An Invitation To Hell. Anyone Else?

    Boy hesitates to touch thermostat while an older man watches, illustrating nostalgic childhood memories from past decades.

    #30

    How Many Old People Still Have A Drawer Full Of Manuals?

    Stack of vintage appliance manuals including stereo cassette deck and microwave oven highlighting nostalgic references.

    #31

    Those Baby Dolls Were Thirsty!

    Two vintage baby bottles with orange juice and nostalgic childhood reference about juice disappearing.

    #32

    Saw This In A Coffee Shop. My 28-Year-Old Daughter Had No Idea Why I Said: "Ohhhh Noooooooooooooo!" In A High Pitched Voice

    Toy figure with blonde hair and red shirt on a dashboard, evoking nostalgic pics and references from childhood memories.

    #33

    My Grandmother Had A Large Number Of National Geographic Magazines. I Recall Looking At The Pictures While I Drank My Chocolate Milk. Good Times

    Large collection of nostalgic National Geographic magazines stacked on shelves and the floor in a home setting.

    #34

    If You Were Into Building Model Cars And Airplanes When You Were Young, You Will Recall The Smell

    Tube of Testors cement for plastic models, a nostalgic crafting supply from past decades.

    #35

    Who Played This??

    A woman playing nostalgic skee ball arcade game with colorful lanes and vintage scoreboards in the background.

    #36

    Who Else Grew Up With These?

    Set of four colorful nostalgic plastic cups in red, green, yellow, and blue, representing retro childhood memories.

    #37

    Who Grew Up Watching Their Mom Cherish Her Corningware?

    Classic nostalgic blue and white CorningWare casserole dish with glass lid on wooden surface, vintage kitchenware.

    #38

    Memory Unlock: Kids Of Today Will Never Understand Blinded By The Light

    Clear plastic nostalgic night light bulb cover placed on a wooden surface reflecting light and vintage design.

    #39

    Who Had One Of These Beauties? 😊

    Vintage Big Wheel tricycle with adjustable seat, handbrake, and racing slicks, a nostalgic kids toy from the past.

    "Hello, Danny... Come and play with us... Come and play with us, Danny... forever... and ever... and ever..."

    #40

    Can You Still Taste These?

    Vintage Bayer Children's Aspirin bottle with orange flavor, a nostalgic pic and reference from past decades.

    #41

    Anyone Ever Have A Swatch?

    Colorful vintage Swatch watch with yellow, red, and green design resting on a wooden surface, evoking nostalgic pics and references.

    #42

    I Still Know The Home Number From Decades Ago 👍

    Vintage rotary dial telephone with olive green body and dark brown handset, symbolizing nostalgic pics and references.

    #43

    I'm Way Older Than This

    Vintage Tandy device with a translucent brown cover, representing nostalgic pics and references from past decades.

    #44

    Your Family Had One Or You Knew A Family That Did

    Vintage anniversary clock under glass dome with Roman numerals, a nostalgic pic of timeless classic decor and home reference.

    #45

    I’ll Just Leave This Here

    Vintage wall-mounted radio with tuning and volume dials combined with a toilet paper holder in a nostalgic bathroom setting

    #46

    Anyone Else Have This?

    Vintage McCormick food coloring set with four drop control vials in green, yellow, red, and blue nostalgic colors.

    #47

    There Was A Time...when This Was All We Needed

    Vintage General Electric eight transistor radio with tuning dial, representing nostalgic pics and references from past decades.

    #48

    We Used To Go Here. It Was Always Packed!

    Black and white nostalgic photo of Woolworth lunch counter with people sitting and standing inside the store.

    #49

    My Dad Smelled Up The House With This In The 60s. I'll Never Forget That White Bottle

    Vintage Old Spice after shave bottle with classic ship design, a nostalgic item from past decades.

    #50

    If You Haven’t Been Branded By One Of These On A Hot Summer’s Day, You Might Not Belong Here

    Retro black fabric airplane seatbelt with classic metal buckle featuring vintage GM logo, evoking nostalgic memories.

    #51

    If You Get It

    Rebus puzzle with nostalgic pics including a well, comb, bare back, cot, and towel hinting nostalgia and recognition challenge.

    I understand apart from the table?

    #52

    And The 90s Were 30 Years Ago

    Comparison of a classic black vintage truck and a rugged orange and white 50 year old truck in outdoor settings.

    #53

    These Things Were Truly Awful. I Loved Them. I Haven’t Chewed On Wax In Decades!

    Colorful nostalgic candy shaped like soda bottles in multiple pastel shades, evoking childhood memories and retro treats.

    #54

    Which One Was Your Go-To When This Got Opened?

    Vintage Kellogg's jumbo assortment cereal box featuring nostalgic breakfast brands like Froot Loops and Sugar Pops.

    #55

    I Can't With This

    Cast of a nostalgic 80s movie reunion photo after 40 years, highlighting nostalgic pics and references.

    #56

    Rip Ozzy Osbourne

    Man with long gray hair and round sunglasses wearing a cross necklace, sitting on an ornate chair in a nostalgic setting.

    #57

    When These TV Dinners First Came Out They Looked A Lot Like This And They Were Delicious

    Nostalgic TV dinner tray with fried chicken, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, and fruit cocktail in foil container.

    And what a help to my Mom working the night shift and feeding our family with us two kids. As time went on the Big Corporate mentality took over and they got cheaper in quality and higher in price.

    #58

    In The 80's, Everyone Had A Friend Who's Older Brother's Car Had A Cool Equalizer

    Vintage Alpine car stereo with green digital display and classic control buttons representing nostalgic pics and references.

    #59

    Yep, This Proves I’m Old

    Cartoon character holding a car stereo, referencing nostalgic pics and retro car stereo removal style.

    #60

    You Are Not Old, Unless You Had A Car With One Of These Clipper Or Vent Windows

    Close-up of a vintage car window with nostalgic design features reflecting classic automotive style and memories.

    #61

    Ever Read These In The Doctor's/Dentist's Office?

    Stack of vintage Highlights magazines for children from the 1970s, showcasing nostalgic pics and references.

    #62

    If You Know This Face, Their Shoes, And The Tragic Outcome… You’re Old

    Older man with raised hands speaking in front of dark curtain, evoking nostalgic pics and references from past decades.

    #63

    Are You Know This Commercial

    Animated nostalgic characters posing with playful expressions, representing a classic retro reference for nostalgia fans.

    #64

    Every Garage Had These Before Wd40 Became Popular

    Old metal oil can with a long narrow spout, a nostalgic item recognizable from vintage tool collections.

    #65

    “Sit Ubu, Sit. Good Dog.”

    Nostalgic UBU Productions image with a dog wearing a cone collar in a vintage outdoor setting.

    #66

    We Used Ours In The House And On Camping Trips

    White vintage salt and pepper shakers with gold letters S and P, a nostalgic kitchen item from past decades.

    #67

    I'm Old Enough To Have Had This Toy

    Vintage Fisher-Price play family farm toy set with barn, silo, tractor, animals, and peg people nostalgic for childhood memories

    #68

    Library Stool

    Vintage step stool with rubber grips on tiled floor, a nostalgic item often seen in old libraries or stores.

    #69

    If You Know What This Is You Probably Are Due For A Colonoscopy

    Small abandoned vintage drive-thru booth with faded red and blue paint, evoking nostalgic pics and classic roadside memories.

    #70

    Who Was Watching Schoolhouse Rock! Along Me In 1973?

    Cartoon character from Schoolhouse Rock asking what's your function in a nostalgic reference to conjunction junction.

    #71

    True Story

    Nostalgic reference to Stop-Drop-Roll fire safety tips from childhood with a humorous adult perspective illustration.

    #72

    If You Ate These When You Were Younger, You Had Fresh Breath! And You Might Be Getting Old…

    Two vintage Certs mint rolls, spearmint and peppermint flavors, on a red fabric background.

    #73

    There Was A Time This Was Fine Dining!

    Steak and Ale restaurant exterior with nostalgic architecture and vintage sign in a quiet street setting.

    #74

    I Know Y’all Will Appreciate This… All Credit To Oc

    Man in yellow tank top and red suspenders standing at a green bus stop, evoking nostalgic pics and references.

    #75

    If You Get This, You’re In The Right Sub

    Black and white sketch of astronauts on the moon discovering a woman, nostalgic space exploration reference.

    #76

    Who Remembers When The Weather Channel Was As Simple As This?

    Vintage weather forecast displayed on old TV with nostalgic items and text about The Weather Channel debut date.

    #77

    Who Got A Coke From One Of These?

    Vintage Coca-Cola cooler in a nostalgic old store setting with wooden shelves and retro snack displays.

    #78

    Yes These Were Good Times

    Vintage Hawaiian Punch fruit juice can next to a metal can opener, representing nostalgic pics and references.

    #79

    Would Anyone Like Coffee?

    Vintage coffee percolator with metal filter and floral design, a nostalgic pic referencing classic kitchen appliances.

