But this will really blow your mind: it's been exactly 20 years since Hannah Montana and High School Musical premiered and Facebook and Twitter were launched. Feel old yet? If not, we've got some more doozies for you, courtesy of an online community with a title that's just a bit too rude. We'll give you a hint: these nostalgic things will most likely make you say: "Heck, I'm Old!"

Most of us don't notice the passage of time, so we're shocked when we realize just how many years have passed since certain phenomena. For example, Pokémon Go rocked the world exactly 10 years ago. 15 years ago, in 2011, Instagram launched, and had no reels or ads – just pure square photo bliss.

#1 & Had To Walk Thru Shag Carpet To Do It

#2 You Know It’s True

#3 Nothing Needs To Be Said If You Already Know

Realizing that you're not the cool kid anymore stings. But when is exactly the time when we're not young anymore? What even is "young?" Is it an age, a feeling, or just a way to identify yourself? If there is a certain age when a person is officially considered old, what is the cut-off? ADVERTISEMENT German researchers recently asked middle-aged people what they consider to be old age. They discovered that people consider old age to start later than they used to. Previous generations, like folks born in 1911, would say that they consider a person to be old when they're 71. Those born in 1956, on the other hand, said that old age starts at 74.

#4 This Ride! There Were No Straps, It Would Spin So Fast That It Would Pin You Against The Wall. People Would Vomit. It Was Fun

#5 Still Do On My Phone … 😊

It also depends on how old you are yourself. Perhaps it's not surprising; you may remember how you, when you were a kid, thought you'd have it all figured out by 21 and how someone who was 45 seemed positively ancient. The older people are, the more likely they are to think that old age starts later. What the German researchers found was that someone who's 64 years old, for example, would think that 74 is considered old. A 74-year-old, in turn, would say that old age starts at only 76. On average, women tend to say that old age starts two years later compared to what men believed. Perhaps age, just like beauty, can be in the eye of the beholder?

#7 Pizza And Chocolate Milk School Lunch Set Us Up For Our Healthy Later Years The reduced fat of the milk balanced out the fake ingredients of the pizza.



#8 Has It Really Been That Long Ago?

#9 You’re Really Old If You Used Newspapers And Silly Putty! I can smell both of them looking at this picture!



What makes someone old? According to one study, conducted with Italians aged 65-74, it differs for men and women. Women tend to say they start feeling old when they lose physical independence, experience a loss of a parent, or become widows. For men, in turn, it was about their careers: once they retired, many considered themselves officially old.

#10 Was This On The Walls Of Your "Rumpus Room"?

#11 Did You Have To “Write Sentences”?

#12 Wait What Is It?

Old age is somewhat a construct; it changes depending on cultural context. A 2024 study from the University of Michigan explored perceptions toward age in 13 different countries. For example, in China, being 58 years old is considered old. In Belgium, people say someone is old only when they reach the age of 70. Americans say that old age begins between 62 and 63 years old. Interestingly, in South Korea, people's perceptions of old age remained the same no matter what their current age was.

#13 Who Remembers The Old Tomato Pincushion?

#14 1970's Edition

#15 Guy With A Parachute That You Threw Up In The Air And It Float Back Down To Earth. 1970s

Apparently, stressing too much about getting old can make us age faster. Co-author of the University of Michigan study, an associate professor in its Department of Psychology, William Chopik, says that people should reflect on how they perceive aging. "People who view aging more positively have a host of better outcomes when they get older — they live longer, have reduced likelihood of developing Alzheimer's disease and are happier."

#16 Indeed It Does! 😊

#17 How Old Are You?

#18 Yup. Scored A Big Fat Zero

If we were to ask kids when a person becomes old, they would have a more definitive answer. According to one poll of children aged seven to 16, a person becomes old once they hit 49. And there are certain activities that they identify with being old. The most common answers were "talking about 'the good old days,'" gardening, and drinking tea. Listening to the radio and watching daytime TV also signaled that someone is old. What's more, moaning about aches and pains was seen by kids as old people behavior, as well as complaining about the weather.

#19 Didn't We All Know Someone With This Linoleum On Their Kitchen Floor?

#20 Remember Climbing 30’ In The Air And Having A 4” Foam Mat To Protect You From Almost Guaranteed Brain Trauma?

#21 Did You Ever Indulge In The Candy Bar That Hershey's Marketing Department Couldn't Think Of A Name For?

Do any of these posts make you feel old, Pandas? Not necessarily "Get off my lawn, kid!" type of old, but perhaps some of them make you realize that your youth and childhood are really behind you now? Let us know which posts hit you right in the feels! And if you want to go on another trip down memory lane, check out these memes about the '90s!

#22 I Saw This In The Wild Today

#23 When Two Of Your Childhood Favorites United

#24 Correct

#25 Raise Your Hand If You Had This Fiery Spit Of Satan Put On Every Cut And Bruise Growing Up

#26 If You Know Then You Can Appreciate This Pic

#27 Class Of 87

#28 I Wish I Still Had One, Along With The Giant Speakers!

#29 This And Wearing Hats In The House Was An Invitation To Hell. Anyone Else?

#30 How Many Old People Still Have A Drawer Full Of Manuals?

#31 Those Baby Dolls Were Thirsty!

#32 Saw This In A Coffee Shop. My 28-Year-Old Daughter Had No Idea Why I Said: "Ohhhh Noooooooooooooo!" In A High Pitched Voice

#33 My Grandmother Had A Large Number Of National Geographic Magazines. I Recall Looking At The Pictures While I Drank My Chocolate Milk. Good Times

#34 If You Were Into Building Model Cars And Airplanes When You Were Young, You Will Recall The Smell

#35 Who Played This??

#36 Who Else Grew Up With These?

#37 Who Grew Up Watching Their Mom Cherish Her Corningware?

#38 Memory Unlock: Kids Of Today Will Never Understand Blinded By The Light

#39 Who Had One Of These Beauties? 😊

#40 Can You Still Taste These?

#41 Anyone Ever Have A Swatch?

#42 I Still Know The Home Number From Decades Ago 👍

#43 I'm Way Older Than This

#44 Your Family Had One Or You Knew A Family That Did

#45 I’ll Just Leave This Here

#46 Anyone Else Have This?

#47 There Was A Time...when This Was All We Needed

#48 We Used To Go Here. It Was Always Packed!

#49 My Dad Smelled Up The House With This In The 60s. I'll Never Forget That White Bottle

#50 If You Haven’t Been Branded By One Of These On A Hot Summer’s Day, You Might Not Belong Here

#51 If You Get It

#52 And The 90s Were 30 Years Ago

#53 These Things Were Truly Awful. I Loved Them. I Haven’t Chewed On Wax In Decades!

#54 Which One Was Your Go-To When This Got Opened?

#55 I Can't With This

#56 Rip Ozzy Osbourne

#57 When These TV Dinners First Came Out They Looked A Lot Like This And They Were Delicious And what a help to my Mom working the night shift and feeding our family with us two kids. As time went on the Big Corporate mentality took over and they got cheaper in quality and higher in price.



#58 In The 80's, Everyone Had A Friend Who's Older Brother's Car Had A Cool Equalizer

#59 Yep, This Proves I’m Old

#60 You Are Not Old, Unless You Had A Car With One Of These Clipper Or Vent Windows

#61 Ever Read These In The Doctor's/Dentist's Office?

#62 If You Know This Face, Their Shoes, And The Tragic Outcome… You’re Old

#63 Are You Know This Commercial

#64 Every Garage Had These Before Wd40 Became Popular

#65 “Sit Ubu, Sit. Good Dog.”

#66 We Used Ours In The House And On Camping Trips

#67 I'm Old Enough To Have Had This Toy

#68 Library Stool

#69 If You Know What This Is You Probably Are Due For A Colonoscopy

#70 Who Was Watching Schoolhouse Rock! Along Me In 1973?

#71 True Story

#72 If You Ate These When You Were Younger, You Had Fresh Breath! And You Might Be Getting Old…

#73 There Was A Time This Was Fine Dining!

#74 I Know Y’all Will Appreciate This… All Credit To Oc

#75 If You Get This, You’re In The Right Sub

#76 Who Remembers When The Weather Channel Was As Simple As This?

#77 Who Got A Coke From One Of These?

#78 Yes These Were Good Times

