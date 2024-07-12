ADVERTISEMENT

The first Bondi blue iMac, Sillybandz, and trading Pokémon cards. Feeling nostalgic yet? These three things have one characteristic in common: they were all around when millennials were kids. As most of our likes and dislikes come from childhood impressions, those who grew up in the '90s will always have a soft spot for these things.

Luckily, there are pages online that preserve our memory of this iconic decade. Like the "I was born in the 1990s" Facebook page, dedicated to nostalgic content relevant to that era. With its 1 million followers, it boasts a community of like-minded '90s kids hungry for a taste of their wonderful formative years.

#1

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#2

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#3

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#4

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#5

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

catchat avatar
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We all gathered into the multi purpose room (used as a gym and cafeteria, as well), sat in front of the large movie screen, and they ran the projector. Although we did get the TVs like this in middle and high school.

#6

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

_charlmorgan Report

#7

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#8

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#9

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#10

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

l-i-vanille avatar
Ellie Vanille
Ellie Vanille
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think millenials (Gen X and Y) understand this much better than boomers.

#11

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#12

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#13

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#14

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't understand this and, believe me, I'm *not* too young.

#15

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#16

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#17

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

firstnamelastname avatar
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was six, and while it is an incredibly silly email name, I'm not shamed enough to change over my everything instead of facing the giggles

#18

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh yes! And it tasted so much better out of the garden hose.

#19

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#20

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#21

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

We were all jealous of someone who had this at school

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#22

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#23

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#24

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#25

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A gun for mustard? I'm fairly sure this wasn't a thing in Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, Australia, Antarctis, Arktis, Africa, Tattooine or Dagobah.

#26

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was a kid I wanted an Omnibot2000. That thing was the future!

#27

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#28

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Most optometrists still use a version of this. Its not old.

#29

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#30

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#31

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#32

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

G00D_VIBES96 Report

tanne82 avatar
Me
Me
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even as a kid I didn't really get it why everyone was so obsessed with these

#33

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#34

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#35

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#36

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#37

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

Great game for 5 minutes max

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#38

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#39

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#40

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#41

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#42

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#43

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#44

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#45

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#46

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

caroline_kimber avatar
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They taste MUCH better in a box! Just reminds me of going to see a show or a movie and you have the pleasure of hearing the Malteasers rattle :)

#47

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do have but they remade (at least here in italy) some years ago

#48

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nowadays you're culrucified as a terrible person if you let your 10 year old alone for 5 minutes.

#49

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#50

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#51

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#52

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#53

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#54

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#55

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#56

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#57

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#58

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

caroline_kimber avatar
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, but I remember collecting the watches from Smash Hits magazine.

#59

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#60

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#61

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#62

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#63

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

caroline_kimber avatar
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't like chocolate cake, but I'll always love Colin the Caterpillar cakes!

#64

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#65

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#66

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#67

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#68

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#69

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have you tried reading the manual? I'm sure you'll find your answers there.

#70

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#71

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#72

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#73

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

These were unreal

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#74

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, those plastic vampire teeth that didn't fit anybody.

#75

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

Loved mine

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#76

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#77

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#78

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#79

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

#80

Born-In-The-90s-Posts

iwasborninthe1990s Report

