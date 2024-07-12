ADVERTISEMENT

The first Bondi blue iMac, Sillybandz, and trading Pokémon cards. Feeling nostalgic yet? These three things have one characteristic in common: they were all around when millennials were kids. As most of our likes and dislikes come from childhood impressions, those who grew up in the '90s will always have a soft spot for these things.

Luckily, there are pages online that preserve our memory of this iconic decade. Like the "I was born in the 1990s" Facebook page, dedicated to nostalgic content relevant to that era. With its 1 million followers, it boasts a community of like-minded '90s kids hungry for a taste of their wonderful formative years.