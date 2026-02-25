ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve felt a deep longing to return to the past, when life seemed simpler, then you’re not the only one. The era before the start of the new millennium was incredibly different, and not just in terms of aesthetics and design, though those were important, too.

Today, we’re taking a trip back in time with the iconic r/90s online community. We’ve picked out some of its most relatable, funniest, and super nostalgic posts and memes to share with you, and they really make it feel like you’re back in the 1990s. Grab your rose-colored glasses and check them out below.