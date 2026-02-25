77 Funny ’90s Posts And Memes To Jog The Best Memories Of Your Childhood (New Pics)
If you’ve felt a deep longing to return to the past, when life seemed simpler, then you’re not the only one. The era before the start of the new millennium was incredibly different, and not just in terms of aesthetics and design, though those were important, too.
Today, we’re taking a trip back in time with the iconic r/90s online community. We’ve picked out some of its most relatable, funniest, and super nostalgic posts and memes to share with you, and they really make it feel like you’re back in the 1990s. Grab your rose-colored glasses and check them out below.
Wanted To Share My Watch I Found Still Sealed For $2.00 At A Thrift Store
Remember The Hunter Green Phase ?
This Is Deep
The trick to nostalgia is to enjoy it in moderation. Reminiscing about the past has plenty of upsides… so long as you don’t completely shut out the present.
It can lift your spirits, empower you, make you more resilient, and remind you of your roots as well as your values. It can also be a steady source of motivation, optimism, and creativity. Moreover, through nostalgia, you can find ways to connect with others socially, and it can even help you process traumatic events.
Macaulay Culkin In Front Of The Twin Towers Filming Home Alone 2
And We Used To Toss Them Around In Class
When There Actually Were Snow Days
However, if you overindulge in nostalgia, you may end up lowering the quality of your life. By shutting out what’s currently happening, you’re avoiding living in the present.
This, in turn, means that you’re missing out on various life opportunities, and your meaningful, positive relationships might suffer, too.
According to WebMD, you might find it difficult to appreciate what you currently have in life if you give in to nostalgia and focus too much on reliving your ‘glory days.’
Again, nostalgia has its upsides. But it’s also healthy to show gratitude for the present and develop a bit of optimism about the future.
Early Christmas In The 90s
Bring Back Blockbuster
We Were All Burn Victims At One Point
Nostalgia can be either historical or personal. Personal nostalgia focuses on you revisiting moments from your life.
Meanwhile, historical nostalgia means that you’re so dissatisfied with the present that you’re yearning for a time in the past when society was different.
In some cases, you might yearn for a time that preceded your birth. This is called anemoia.
Very Accurate
On This Day In 1993 The X-Files Premiered On Television
Nobody Knew
The issue here is that the past is often romanticized, and the incredibly aesthetic version of it you want to experience may not have existed. Or you might remember the past differently from how other people would.
As Yağmur Karakaya, PhD, assistant professor of sociology at Yale University, explained to WebMD, memory is very malleable. And so, groups of people can have different interpretive memories of the same events.
What A Movie!
The Good Ol' Days
Holy Grail .39 Cent Hamburger/Cheeseburger Sundays At Mcdonalds In The 90s
In some cases, nostalgia can help people process traumatic experiences and move on from them.
“Nostalgia, the personal kind, has been associated with very healthy aspects of well-being such as empathy, compassion, forgiveness, social connectedness, belonging … anxiety reduction, continuity of self, [and] optimism,” Krystine Batcho, PhD, a professor of psychology at Le Moyne College, told WebMD.
Gaming Setup In 1999
Guess The 90s Bands
Wow I Feel So Old 🤣🤦♂️
I can right now. I was there when the deep magic was written.
What’s more, nostalgia can help you maintain your emotional stability when things get tough or you get overwhelmed with negative feelings.
“Nostalgia is an excellent choice for that. Because, by definition, it is itself bittersweet. And so, it’s one of the few parts of the way our brain and our mind function that tries to blend, or put together, conflicting forces, in this case, emotions,” Batcho said.
Does Anybody Remember The "Smell" Of Old Crt Television Screens?
It was a unique perfume. I can't put it into words, it smelled...well...like electricity, I guess. Not ozone, not burning cords, just a very unique smell if you put your face close enough to the screen to feel the static electricity coming from it.
I had forgotten all about that odor. I'm reading Phillip K. Dick's *Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?* and a line in it made the memory of that come back like a tidal wave.
Anybody else remember the smell of MTV and Space Ghost Coast-to-Coast? 😃 Later.
I have an old Zenith floor console tv in my living room. I will have to remember to smell it tomorrow.,
They Both Have Aged Like Fine Wine
Sounds Good
The popular r/90s online group has been around for more than a decade and a half. It was first created in early 2010 as a digital space for people to share everything about the 1990s.
At the time of writing, the community boasts a jaw-dropping 683k members who feel very nostalgic about the ‘90s.
Good Times!!
Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas" Was Released 35 Years Ago Today On Sept 19th, 1990
Did This A Lot In The 90s
One of the reasons why the r/90s subreddit has survived for so long and continues to be so active is that the content niche is very popular. Internet users love reminiscing about the past.
Another reason for the group’s longevity is that the moderators focus on quality content. Low-effort posts aren’t allowed and may even get removed. Furthermore, users are limited to at most 3 posts within a 24-hour period. This prevents people from spamming everything and anything.
Insurance Company Wont Believe What Happened
Anyone Remember The Early 90s Chant Obsession?
I Was So Jealous Of The Other Kids Who Had These
On top of that, the sub prohibits AI-generated content and comments. “The '90s offer plenty of existing material, making the use of AI-tools for creating additional content unnecessary.”
According to the mods, AI content is “often irrelevant, misleading, or failing to capture the spirit of the decade.”
Happy 67th Birthday To Jennifer Tilly, One Of The Most Iconic Milfs Of The 90s
Time Flies
Who Else Used To Watch This Show?
Time Flies By So Quick Isn't It?
I’m This Old
Sandra Bullock In 1997
Eerie, Indiana
Classic
Why Did Everybody Tuck Their Shirts In During The 90s? It’s Been Seen In 90s Footages, Sitcoms, And Pictures Like This? Why Is This?
Tommy Lee Jones In Under Siege (1992). Doesn't Get Much Cooler Than This
Amy Jo Johnson
Disney Store In Your Local Mall!
Who Remembers Toonces The Driving Cat?
I Sang Into It LOL
What Is Your Favourite Era?
Nirvana
Remember Doing This?
I Still Have Nightmares From This Thing
28 Years On, He’s Still Got It. Guy Cohen, The Original “Pretty Fly” Guy
Who’s This Guy? It’s From 1998
And The Straw Tip Has A Lot Of Chews Too Xd
Who Still Remember These As A Kid?
She’s All That (1999)
Who Remembers Realplayer?
Today's Kids Will Never Know The Original VR!!
Angela Bassett And Laurence Fishburne In 1994 vs. 2026
Who Else When A Kid Thought Tommy Hilfiger Was High Fashion. Most Of The Stuff Is Under $100
I Still Love American Pie After All These Years
X-Mas Morning 30 Years Ago
In 1995, I Was Officially Certified As An “Internet Power User"
Washburn University gave me this certificate at their summer computer camp. At the time, “Power User” meant:
Surviving the screech of a 28.8k modem
Negotiating with your family not to pick up the phone line
Logging into ICQ chatrooms that felt like the Wild West
Building Geocities pages with blinking GIFs and auto-playing MIDI files
30 years later, I’m still proudly holding onto this title.
What’s your most unforgettable Internet memory from the 90s?
90's Legends
Does Anyone Remember The Upside Down Visor Fad, Where Did That Start? Where Do People Even Buy Visors?
Familiar Faces Photographed By David Lachapelle 📸🎀
Mom And I In The 90s. She Looked Absolutely Gorgeous
William Daniels (Mr. Feeny) Invited“Boy Meets World” Co Stars To His Property For A Reunion
Back Then $12.07 Was A Lot!
Who Had One Of These?
Found Some Relics From The 90s In My Mom’s Makeup Drawer
Beakman's World (1992)
The Bundys!
Mathnet…
Masked Magician (97)
Happy 64th Birthday To The Talented Jim Carrey!!
You're In Grade 6 And Your Parents Gave You A Crisp $20 To Spend At The Book Fair! What Are You Getting!?
Kids Today Will Never Know What It’s Like To Miss My Uncle Charles, Ya’ll
The Glow-Up We Never Asked For
Denim Hats With Flowers
1990s Gamers vs. 2000s Gamers
Encarta Was Like Magic
My 90s Bedroom
1998 “it’s the internet. It’s for information and understanding and connection, and if you’re not on it you’re wasting your life.” 2026: “it’s the internet. It’s for disinformation and bias and alienation, and if you are on it you’re wasting your life.”
