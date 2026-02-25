ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve felt a deep longing to return to the past, when life seemed simpler, then you’re not the only one. The era before the start of the new millennium was incredibly different, and not just in terms of aesthetics and design, though those were important, too.

Today, we’re taking a trip back in time with the iconic r/90s online community. We’ve picked out some of its most relatable, funniest, and super nostalgic posts and memes to share with you, and they really make it feel like you’re back in the 1990s. Grab your rose-colored glasses and check them out below.

#1

Wanted To Share My Watch I Found Still Sealed For $2.00 At A Thrift Store

Nickelodeon ’90s cartoon characters featured on a collectible watch and its matching themed tin case.

DjPandaFingers Report

    #2

    Remember The Hunter Green Phase ?

    Collage of hunter green cars, furniture, home decor, and clothing from the 90s childhood memories and funny posts.

    Slow-Worry-8134 Report

    #3

    This Is Deep

    Hand holding DVD case with nostalgic Blockbuster reference in video rental store filled with ’90s movie shelves and memos.

    pinkdaydreamy Report

    The trick to nostalgia is to enjoy it in moderation. Reminiscing about the past has plenty of upsides… so long as you don’t completely shut out the present.

    It can lift your spirits, empower you, make you more resilient, and remind you of your roots as well as your values. It can also be a steady source of motivation, optimism, and creativity. Moreover, through nostalgia, you can find ways to connect with others socially, and it can even help you process traumatic events.

    #4

    Macaulay Culkin In Front Of The Twin Towers Filming Home Alone 2

    Young child posing with arms outstretched in front of Twin Towers, capturing funny 90s childhood memories.

    Redeye007 Report

    #5

    And We Used To Toss Them Around In Class

    Colorful spiky Koosh balls from the 90s, evoking nostalgic memories and funny 90s posts and memes.

    _loyal_one Report

    #6

    When There Actually Were Snow Days

    Tweet about differences between kids today and the ’90s with a funny school cancellation meme from ’90s posts and memes.

    Percepoop , x.com Report

    However, if you overindulge in nostalgia, you may end up lowering the quality of your life. By shutting out what’s currently happening, you’re avoiding living in the present.

    This, in turn, means that you’re missing out on various life opportunities, and your meaningful, positive relationships might suffer, too.

    According to WebMD, you might find it difficult to appreciate what you currently have in life if you give in to nostalgia and focus too much on reliving your ‘glory days.’

    Again, nostalgia has its upsides. But it’s also healthy to show gratitude for the present and develop a bit of optimism about the future.
    #7

    Early Christmas In The 90s

    Christmas tree surrounded by 90s-themed wrapped gifts and a TV showing a 90s TV show scene in a cozy living room.

    HartleyM92 Report

    #8

    Bring Back Blockbuster

    Blockbuster store front with people inside, illustrating funny ’90s posts and memes about childhood memories.

    Danceking81 Report

    #9

    We Were All Burn Victims At One Point

    Two people holding and twisting an arm in a nostalgic funny ’90s childhood meme post outdoors.

    Eyedrink Report

    Nostalgia can be either historical or personal. Personal nostalgia focuses on you revisiting moments from your life.

    Meanwhile, historical nostalgia means that you’re so dissatisfied with the present that you’re yearning for a time in the past when society was different.

    In some cases, you might yearn for a time that preceded your birth. This is called anemoia.
    #10

    Very Accurate

    Black and white ’90s meme with a woman reflecting on future prices and nostalgic humor about childhood memories.

    Danceking81 Report

    #11

    On This Day In 1993 The X-Files Premiered On Television

    Scene from a ’90s TV show with Dana Scully introducing herself to Agent Mulder in an office setting.

    SweetyByHeart Report

    #12

    Nobody Knew

    Group of kids celebrating outside, capturing nostalgic vibes from funny ’90s posts and memes about childhood memories.

    petalpixiecat Report

    The issue here is that the past is often romanticized, and the incredibly aesthetic version of it you want to experience may not have existed. Or you might remember the past differently from how other people would.

    As Yağmur Karakaya, PhD, assistant professor of sociology at Yale University, explained to WebMD, memory is very malleable. And so, groups of people can have different interpretive memories of the same events.
    #13

    What A Movie!

    Famous ’90s movie scene with actors in military uniforms and a recent photo of the same actors smiling together.

    Danceking81 Report

    #14

    The Good Ol' Days

    Person in 90s ski gear holding cash with text about buying Goosebumps books and a Lamborghini poster, 90s posts and memes.

    glittermoody Report

    #15

    Holy Grail .39 Cent Hamburger/Cheeseburger Sundays At Mcdonalds In The 90s

    A large pile of '90s fast food burgers stacked on a table, evoking funny ’90s posts and childhood memories.

    gbitx Report

    In some cases, nostalgia can help people process traumatic experiences and move on from them.

    “Nostalgia, the personal kind, has been associated with very healthy aspects of well-being such as empathy, compassion, forgiveness, social connectedness, belonging … anxiety reduction, continuity of self, [and] optimism,” Krystine Batcho, PhD, a professor of psychology at Le Moyne College, told WebMD.
    #16

    Gaming Setup In 1999

    Vintage 90s computer setup with CRT monitor showing Sierra logo, classic keyboard, and joystick on wooden desk in home office.

    twinklepout Report

    #17

    Guess The 90s Bands

    Cartoon puzzle showing a girl tied up and a person with a boombox, featuring 90s bands and memes from childhood memories.

    Neither-Elderberry32 Report

    #18

    Wow I Feel So Old 🤣🤦‍♂️

    Funny ’90s meme about burning CDs for crushes, joking about millennial rituals and old magic not explained to new generations.

    ROCKY13573 Report

    What’s more, nostalgia can help you maintain your emotional stability when things get tough or you get overwhelmed with negative feelings.

    “Nostalgia is an excellent choice for that. Because, by definition, it is itself bittersweet. And so, it’s one of the few parts of the way our brain and our mind function that tries to blend, or put together, conflicting forces, in this case, emotions,” Batcho said.
    #19

    Does Anybody Remember The "Smell" Of Old Crt Television Screens?

    Hand touching a c*****d screen displaying static, evoking nostalgic feelings and funny 90s posts and memes.

    It was a unique perfume. I can't put it into words, it smelled...well...like electricity, I guess. Not ozone, not burning cords, just a very unique smell if you put your face close enough to the screen to feel the static electricity coming from it.
    I had forgotten all about that odor. I'm reading Phillip K. Dick's *Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?* and a line in it made the memory of that come back like a tidal wave.
    Anybody else remember the smell of MTV and Space Ghost Coast-to-Coast? 😃 Later.

    Reasonable-Job-8193 Report

    #20

    They Both Have Aged Like Fine Wine

    Split image with side-by-side photos of actress from 1999 and 2024, showcasing funny ’90s posts and memes nostalgia.

    Optimal_Friend_7318 Report

    #21

    Sounds Good

    Scene from '90s movie Jumanji with three characters, paired with a funny ’90s meme about nostalgic childhood memories.

    Danceking81 Report

    The popular r/90s online group has been around for more than a decade and a half. It was first created in early 2010 as a digital space for people to share everything about the 1990s.

    At the time of writing, the community boasts a jaw-dropping 683k members who feel very nostalgic about the ‘90s.
    #22

    Good Times!!

    Funny ’90s childhood meme showing Mr Sketch scented markers and a child with green marker on face.

    ROCKY13573 Report

    #23

    Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas" Was Released 35 Years Ago Today On Sept 19th, 1990

    Goodfellas movie poster featuring Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, and Joe Pesci in a classic 90s childhood memory theme.

    Amaruq93 Report

    #24

    Did This A Lot In The 90s

    Kids playing in the street yelling car, a funny 90s meme reminding of the best childhood memories and nostalgia.

    wmcd1985 Report

    One of the reasons why the r/90s subreddit has survived for so long and continues to be so active is that the content niche is very popular. Internet users love reminiscing about the past.

    Another reason for the group’s longevity is that the moderators focus on quality content. Low-effort posts aren’t allowed and may even get removed. Furthermore, users are limited to at most 3 posts within a 24-hour period. This prevents people from spamming everything and anything.
    #25

    Insurance Company Wont Believe What Happened

    Car humor meme from 90s posts showing a car parked on a pier with ocean and ship in the background

    Emotional-Leg66 Report

    #26

    Anyone Remember The Early 90s Chant Obsession?

    Illustration of Benedictine monks in brown robes floating on stone blocks with chant text, a popular 90s meme style.

    petalpixiecat Report

    #27

    I Was So Jealous Of The Other Kids Who Had These

    Close-up of a person inflating a classic 90s Reebok Pump sneaker, evoking funny 90s childhood memories.

    Pure-Operation2571 Report

    On top of that, the sub prohibits AI-generated content and comments. “The '90s offer plenty of existing material, making the use of AI-tools for creating additional content unnecessary.”

    According to the mods, AI content is “often irrelevant, misleading, or failing to capture the spirit of the decade.”
    #28

    Happy 67th Birthday To Jennifer Tilly, One Of The Most Iconic Milfs Of The 90s

    Woman in iconic black dress posing on red carpet, evoking 90s fashion and memories from childhood nostalgia posts and memes.

    SeaBassAHo-20 Report

    #29

    Time Flies

    Cartoon characters in a pool with text about aging and funny ’90s posts and memes recalling childhood memories.

    Electric_Arrow_ Report

    #30

    Who Else Used To Watch This Show?

    Man holding a sword from Highlander series with electric effects in the background, nostalgic 90s memes and posts concept

    cabezatuck Report

    Which of these posts and memes made you long for the past the most? Which ones did you find the funniest and most relatable, and why?

    What do you personally miss the most about the 1990s or another decade? How much do you tend to give in to nostalgia?

    Tell us all about it in the comments at the bottom of this list.
    #31

    Time Flies By So Quick Isn't It?

    90s meme featuring Ash and Pikachu discussing being a 90s kid versus a 35-year-old man for childhood memories.

    SilkSpicy Report

    #32

    I’m This Old

    Vintage ’90s scream mask with blood bag Halloween prop, evoking funny ’90s childhood memories and nostalgia.

    Layxsnv Report

    #33

    Sandra Bullock In 1997

    Woman in floral strapless dress outdoors, evoking funny 90s posts and memes nostalgia from childhood memories.

    gorillaz0e Report

    #34

    Eerie, Indiana

    Boy on bike with Eerie Indiana town sign, capturing nostalgic ’90s posts and memes from childhood memories.

    Chad_Jeepie_Tea Report

    #35

    Classic

    DVD cover of 90s comedy Don't Be a Menace featuring Shawn and Marlon Wayans holding toy guns and dressed in casual clothes.

    LividPrior8468 Report

    #36

    Why Did Everybody Tuck Their Shirts In During The 90s? It’s Been Seen In 90s Footages, Sitcoms, And Pictures Like This? Why Is This?

    Man wearing a New York Yankees cap, sunglasses, white t-shirt, and jeans, holding a bag and folded papers, 90s style.

    CupcakeCloudsz Report

    #37

    Tommy Lee Jones In Under Siege (1992). Doesn't Get Much Cooler Than This

    Man wearing studded leather jacket, bandana, and sunglasses representing funny ’90s posts and memes nostalgia.

    MrSpudwinkle Report

    #38

    Amy Jo Johnson

    Young woman in 90s workout attire smiling outdoors by rocks and water, capturing funny 90s posts and memes nostalgia.

    VisitNo9605 Report

    #39

    Disney Store In Your Local Mall!

    Disney store entrance with ’90s merchandise and summer fun display, evoking funny ’90s posts and childhood memories.

    [deleted] Report

    #40

    Who Remembers Toonces The Driving Cat?

    Cat driving a car in a funny ’90s meme recalling nostalgic childhood memories from popular posts and memes.

    JasonMallen Report

    #41

    I Sang Into It LOL

    Vintage electric fan with blue blades and text about childhood memories, funny ’90s meme highlighting nostalgic robot voice moments.

    xxCurvyxx Report

    #42

    What Is Your Favourite Era?

    Collage of ’90s posts and memes featuring iconic TV shows, movies, and pop culture moments from different years.

    mrEnigma86 Report

    #43

    Nirvana

    Three men smiling in a pool and a young woman with a man holding a baby in a ’90s nostalgic photo collage.

    Dazzling-Set-3519 Report

    #44

    Remember Doing This?

    Teen with 90s hairstyle using a corded phone in a kitchen, funny meme about checking movie times before the internet.

    Far-Collection-391 Report

    #45

    I Still Have Nightmares From This Thing

    Vintage GE digital clock radio showing 5:44, a nostalgic item from funny 90s posts and memes childhood memories.

    DeanUnfiltered Report

    #46

    28 Years On, He’s Still Got It. Guy Cohen, The Original “Pretty Fly” Guy

    Side-by-side images showing a man in 1998 and 2026 wearing similar ’90s style clothes and accessories.

    ROCKY13573 Report

    #47

    Who’s This Guy? It’s From 1998

    Hand holding a 90s action figure toy, capturing nostalgic childhood memories from the 90s era.

    HoneyDrizzless Report

    #48

    And The Straw Tip Has A Lot Of Chews Too Xd

    Comparison of modern Stanley tumblers and nostalgic ’90s cartoon water bottles from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, New Kids on the Block, and The Simpsons.

    CuteHornyBunny Report

    #49

    Who Still Remember These As A Kid?

    Vintage Sega Game Gear handheld console with TV tuner attachment, a popular gadget from the 90s childhood era.

    -prettyGF- Report

    #50

    She’s All That (1999)

    Two young adults on a rocky beach, reflecting on ’90s childhood memories with surfboard and casual clothing.

    xanadu_80 Report

    #51

    Who Remembers Realplayer?

    Screenshot of RealPlayer Plus interface from the ’90s showing channels and media player controls, nostalgic childhood memories.

    LatteLecturer Report

    #52

    Today's Kids Will Never Know The Original VR!!

    Red View-Master toy with 90s meme reels scanning old childhood memories and nostalgia.

    hottie-tiny Report

    #53

    Angela Bassett And Laurence Fishburne In 1994 vs. 2026

    Couple posing in formal wear in 1994 and 2026, reflecting nostalgic funny 90s posts and memes from childhood memories.

    zachoutloud123 Report

    #54

    Who Else When A Kid Thought Tommy Hilfiger Was High Fashion. Most Of The Stuff Is Under $100

    Group photo of four women and one man wearing ’90s style Tommy Hilfiger outfits, evoking nostalgic ’90s memes and childhood memories.

    Redeye007 Report

    #55

    I Still Love American Pie After All These Years

    Cast of a 90s teen movie posing with a pie, evoking funny 90s posts and memes from childhood memories.

    Zealousideal_Dog3430 Report

    #56

    X-Mas Morning 30 Years Ago

    Man with mullet holding a cigarette and 90s moms caption, kids holding gifts, funny 90s posts and memes nostalgic humor.

    londonriverxoxo Report

    #57

    In 1995, I Was Officially Certified As An “Internet Power User"

    Certificate awarded to Andrew Luxem for completion of 1995 summer computer camp, a nostalgic ’90s memory.

    Washburn University gave me this certificate at their summer computer camp. At the time, “Power User” meant:
    Surviving the screech of a 28.8k modem
    Negotiating with your family not to pick up the phone line
    Logging into ICQ chatrooms that felt like the Wild West
    Building Geocities pages with blinking GIFs and auto-playing MIDI files
    30 years later, I’m still proudly holding onto this title.
    What’s your most unforgettable Internet memory from the 90s?

    andrewluxem Report

    #58

    90's Legends

    Four men posing together in front of a Cool Runnings backdrop, evoking funny ’90s posts and memes nostalgia.

    Moonlit-Musex Report

    #59

    Does Anyone Remember The Upside Down Visor Fad, Where Did That Start? Where Do People Even Buy Visors?

    Close-up of a young man wearing a blue visor, styled with ’90s fashion, capturing the essence of childhood memories.

    Unlucky_Arrival4175 Report

    #60

    Familiar Faces Photographed By David Lachapelle 📸🎀

    Crowded 90s party scene with basketball player and man in white suit, capturing funny 90s posts and memes nostalgia.

    Dangerous_Bother_337 Report

    #61

    Mom And I In The 90s. She Looked Absolutely Gorgeous

    Woman and child dressed in 90s fashion, capturing a nostalgic moment for funny 90s posts and memes about childhood memories.

    ReginaGeorge_2000s Report

    #62

    William Daniels (Mr. Feeny) Invited“Boy Meets World” Co Stars To His Property For A Reunion

    Group of people smiling in a casual outdoor reunion, reflecting funny ’90s posts and memes nostalgia.

    dreamed2life Report

    #63

    Back Then $12.07 Was A Lot!

    1991 McDonald's feast with fries, nuggets, burgers, and drink showcasing nostalgic '90s posts and memes.

    Naughty-licious Report

    #64

    Who Had One Of These?

    Three people with colorful hair wearing Game Boy devices on their heads, highlighting funny ’90s nostalgia and memes.

    Tall-Cantaloupe5268 Report

    #65

    Found Some Relics From The 90s In My Mom’s Makeup Drawer

    Vintage Clinique makeup palettes held on a marble surface, evoking 90s nostalgia and childhood memories with worn packaging.

    d00mm00n Report

    #66

    Beakman's World (1992)

    Cast from a classic ’90s kids’ show posing with a basketball and skeleton, evoking funny ’90s childhood memories and memes.

    akitemime Report

    #67

    The Bundys!

    Collage of popular 90s TV family cast photos inviting viewers to choose a family in a 90s time warp.

    -prettyGF- Report

    #68

    Mathnet…

    Two detectives holding up police badges in a black and white ’90s scene, evoking childhood memories and nostalgia.

    Sea_Peak2146 Report

    #69

    Masked Magician (97)

    Man in black suit and striped face paint posing dramatically, a funny ’90s meme to jog childhood memories.

    Sweaty-Citron-2645 Report

    #70

    Happy 64th Birthday To The Talented Jim Carrey!!

    Collage of funny 90s movie characters including Jim Carrey in various iconic comedic roles and costumes.

    ROCKY13573 Report

    #71

    You're In Grade 6 And Your Parents Gave You A Crisp $20 To Spend At The Book Fair! What Are You Getting!?

    Book fair setup with colorful books and toys displayed, evoking 90s posts and memes nostalgia for childhood memories.

    Competitive_Mix9957 Report

    #72

    Kids Today Will Never Know What It’s Like To Miss My Uncle Charles, Ya’ll

    Bone Thugs-n-Harmony album cover featuring band members in a dark background, classic 90s hip hop style memory

    Blood_And_Thunder6 Report

    #73

    The Glow-Up We Never Asked For

    Evolution of McDonald's restaurants from the colorful 90s to the simpler 2000s and modern 2020s, 90s childhood memories.

    OldSwimming4557 Report

    #74

    Denim Hats With Flowers

    Collection of vintage ’90s hats humorously compared to everyday objects, evoking nostalgic ’90s posts and memes.

    coffeeblossom Report

    #75

    1990s Gamers vs. 2000s Gamers

    Comparison of ’90s gamers and 2020 gamers using funny memes to jog childhood memories of gaming evolution.

    Ok_Pipe6385 Report

    #76

    Encarta Was Like Magic

    Screenshot of Microsoft Encarta 96 encyclopedia main menu, a nostalgic ’90s digital memory and childhood icon.

    TheOrangeSloth Report

    #77

    My 90s Bedroom

    90s childhood bedroom with band posters, electric guitars, amplifier, and a folding chair in a nostalgic setting.

    mustardmadman Report

