However, if left unmonitored and unmanged, over-the-top sentimentalism can slowly consume your days and reduce the overall quality of your life in the present. You risk ignoring the positive relationships you could build and the opportunities you could take advantage of in the present because you’re so focused on the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

As WebMD warns, if you let nostalgia take over and spend too much time reliving your ‘glory days,’ you might find it difficult to appreciate what you currently have in life.

So, it’s vital that you remember to keep your grip on the present and have at least a bit of optimism about the future.