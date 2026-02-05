ADVERTISEMENT

Given what’s been happening around the world these past few years, you’d be forgiven for daydreaming about the past. Recent decades seem like a much simpler, calmer, clearer time. And many folks feel nostalgia specifically for the 1980s.

Today, we’re featuring some of the most nostalgic images, as shared by the iconic ‘OldSchool80s’ social media project. Put on your rose-colored glasses and scroll down for a trip into the past.

#1

Time magazine cover featuring the Space Shuttle Challenger explosion, shared by an Over 300K people 80s nostalgia X page.

OldSchool80s Report

    #2

    Duran Duran band members posing on album cover with Earth in background, popular 80s music nostalgia fan page.

    OldSchool80s Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Boy, was that overplayed.

    #3

    Black and white photo of a late night talk show from the 80s featured on a popular memory lane X page.

    OldSchool80s Report

    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can remember when David Letterman had a morning show.

    Nostalgia, like most things in life, has its fair share of pros and cons. Longing for the past can be very healthy in moderation. On the positive end of things, it can empower you, lift your spirits, remind you of your values and roots, and give you resilience to face the challenges you face today.

    In short, nostalgia can be a source of optimism, motivation, creativity, and even a way to socially connect with others.
    #4

    Vintage 80s music post showing Foreigner album cover with song I Want to Know What Love Is on popular 80s nostalgia page.

    OldSchool80s Report

    #5

    Over 300K people follow this X page celebrating iconic moments and stars of the 80s at the American Music Awards.

    OldSchool80s Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I got goosebumps when I saw that.

    #6

    Group photo of USA for Africa recording We Are the World in 1985 posted by popular 80s nostalgia X page.

    OldSchool80s Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So many of those folks have died since then.

    However, if left unmonitored and unmanged, over-the-top sentimentalism can slowly consume your days and reduce the overall quality of your life in the present. You risk ignoring the positive relationships you could build and the opportunities you could take advantage of in the present because you’re so focused on the past.

    As WebMD warns, if you let nostalgia take over and spend too much time reliving your ‘glory days,’ you might find it difficult to appreciate what you currently have in life.

    So, it’s vital that you remember to keep your grip on the present and have at least a bit of optimism about the future.
    #7

    Old School 80s X page post featuring Daryl Hall and John Oates from the 80s song I Can't Go For That album cover.

    OldSchool80s Report

    #8

    Newsweek cover from 1984 with Boy George and Annie Lennox, popular among over 300K people following 80s nostalgia.

    OldSchool80s Report

    #9

    Old School 80s X page with over 300K followers sharing iconic 1980s moments and nostalgia from the ‘80s era.

    OldSchool80s Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And we have trickled down and down since then. Well, except for the money, that is.

    A lot of different things, not just the totally awesome pics we’ve curated for you here, can trigger a wave of nostalgia. You can start feeling sentimental when you look through old photos, watch home videos, talk with your family or friends about the past, or approach anniversaries for important events like your graduation, birthday, or wedding.
    #10

    Man painting a landscape on canvas in a retro 80s style, popular with over 300K followers on this X page.

    OldSchool80s Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We ALL love Bob Ross!

    #11

    Tweet by Old School 80s about VH1 launch in 1985 with the channel logo, popular X page for 80s nostalgia and memories.

    OldSchool80s Report

    #12

    Peanuts characters celebrating New Year in a vintage style, featured on a popular 80s nostalgia X page.

    OldSchool80s Report

    Broadly speaking, there are two main categories of nostalgia: historical and personal. The former means that you’re probably dissatisfied with the present, and so, you’re yearning for a time in the past when society was different.

    You might even yearn for a past that you never actually experienced. This is known as anemoia. For instance, some folks who were born much later than the 1980s might feel nostalgic about the decade just looking at these images.

    On the flip side, personal nostalgia is fairly self-explanatory. It revolves around you revisiting your personal memories and the moments from your own life.

    #13

    TIME magazine cover from 1983 featuring the computer as machine of the year, shared by 80s nostalgia X page.

    OldSchool80s Report

    #14

    Person wearing Max Headroom mask in 1987 broadcast signal intrusion on Chicago TV, popular on 80s nostalgia X page.

    OldSchool80s Report

    #15

    Rubik's Cube debut image shared on an 80s nostalgia X page followed by over 300K people.

    OldSchool80s Report

    It sometimes feels like people are becoming nostalgic about more and more recent periods of history, without waiting for decades to pass. For instance, some young individuals genuinely miss the recent pandemic lockdowns, a time that, for many of us, was extremely stressful and full of fear and confusion. In the midst of the global panic, life ground to a halt.

    “There was a simplicity to life. All of a sudden, you have no choice but to be where you are,” Toronto-based urban geographer Daniel Rotsztain told WebMD. The sense of togetherness and simplicity, however, quickly devolved into pandemic fatigue for many.

    However, nostalgia can be useful in processing trauma.
    #16

    Close-up of Phil Collins album cover Another Day in Paradise, a popular 80s song remembered by over 300K people on X.

    OldSchool80s Report

    #17

    Close-up of red and white Air Jordan sneakers on a basketball court, celebrating iconic 80s style and nostalgia.

    OldSchool80s Report

    #18

    Ms. Pac-Man arcade game poster with retro design, shared by popular 80s nostalgia X page with over 300K followers.

    OldSchool80s Report

    According to Krystine Batcho, PhD, a professor of psychology at Le Moyne College, nostalgia can help people process and move on from traumatic experiences, like the pandemic.

    “Nostalgia, the personal kind, has been associated with very healthy aspects of well-being such as empathy, compassion, forgiveness, social connectedness, belonging … anxiety reduction, continuity of self, [and] optimism,” she explained to WebMD.
    #19

    Screenshot of Old School 80s X page post about Tom Hanks in a 1984 Family Ties episode featuring 80s nostalgia content.

    OldSchool80s Report

    #20

    Man in tuxedo holding framed photo of Mike Myers in dark wig, representing Over 300K people following 80s nostalgia page.

    OldSchool80s Report

    #21

    Tweet from Old School 80s page about the BBC ban on the song Relax by Frankie Goes to Hollywood in 1984, 80s nostalgia.

    OldSchool80s Report

    Batcho told WebMD that nostalgia plays a role in maintaining emotional stability when you have to deal with conflicted emotional states. For instance, revisiting positive memories can counterbalance negative feelings.

    “Nostalgia is an excellent choice for that. Because, by definition, it is itself bittersweet. And so, it’s one of the few parts of the way our brain and our mind function that tries to blend, or put together, conflicting forces, in this case, emotions.”
    #22

    Tweet from Old School 80s page showing Purple Rain and Born in the USA album covers, popular among over 300K followers.

    OldSchool80s Report

    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And forty-one years later, the Boss releases "Streets of Minneapolis".

    #23

    Handwritten album cover of Pink Floyd’s Another Brick in the Wall, shared on popular 80s nostalgia X page.

    OldSchool80s Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We ALL know the chorus to this one!

    #24

    Vintage 1980s photo of MTV, Van Halen, and music icons, popular among over 300K followers of 80s nostalgia pages.

    OldSchool80s Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    David Lee Roth - my one guilty pleasure from those days.

    Meanwhile, Yağmur Karakaya, PhD, assistant professor of sociology at Yale University, pointed out to WebMD that memory is “extremely malleable.” And so, different groups of people experience events differently and can have different interpretive memories of the same events.

    And so, you have some people who miss the lockdowns without work or studies, where they could binge-watch TV shows, play video games, exercise, or pick up random hobbies. In the meantime, others remember this period of time as deeply traumatic. On the other hand, you might feel nostalgia for your ability to weather any storm.

    “Adversity in itself, while you’re going through it, can be an extremely negative, stressful experience. But if you come out the other end as a survivor, then, later in life, you look back at that longingly. Not for the adversity itself, but for the fact that you’ve overcome it,” Batcho mused.
    #25

    Cartoon from the 80s showing kids playing on the beach with crabs, highlighting nostalgia for 80s memories on this popular X page.

    OldSchool80s Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These were immediately brilliant. We knew we were witnessing majesty.

    #26

    Vintage photo of The Police from the 80s, featured on a popular X page for 80s memory lane fans.

    OldSchool80s Report

    #27

    Vintage Simpsons Christmas special promo from the 80s shared by popular 80s nostalgia X page with over 300K followers.

    OldSchool80s Report

    The ‘OldSchool80s’ account on X (formerly Twitter) has been around since April 2009. Throughout the years, it has amassed a huge following of more than 301k internet users on the social network. According to the curator of the project, all of the pop culture reminders are “not meant to make you feel old.” The focus is on “just awesome nostalgia.”

    The cool thing about the project, at least from our perspective, is that the curator posts images in their feed on the same day that they were published back in the 1980s. So, even when there’s a gulf spanning a few decades between us here and now in the 2020s and the 1980s, you can still feel a connection to the pop culture reminders, no matter if you’re freezing in February or looking to cool down in July.
    #28

    Bon Jovi band photo from the ‘80s with vintage fashion representing the memory lane and 80s nostalgia.

    OldSchool80s Report

    #29

    Red Elmo puppet from the 80s celebrating 40 years since first Sesame Street appearance on Old School 80s X page.

    OldSchool80s Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We ALL still love you, Elmo! A kick in the pants to the orange blob who has taken away your funding! We love you and we hate him! XXXXOOOO

    #30

    Post from an 80s nostalgia X page showing posters of animated films The Little Mermaid and All Dogs Go to Heaven.

    OldSchool80s Report

    Now, we’re turning the discussion over to you, dear Pandas. Which of these images made you the most nostalgic for your childhood or youth, and why? What do you think was the best thing about the 1980s, and what do you miss the most?

    Do you think that life really was simpler in the past, or is it just nostalgia talking? Meanwhile, what do you do to make the most of your life in the 2020s, despite everything that’s going on in the world? Tell us what you think in the comments at the very bottom of this list.

    #31

    Tecmo Bowl game cover image from the 80s featured on a popular X page with over 300K followers.

    OldSchool80s Report

    #32

    Alt text: Animated Thundercats characters with vibrant colors featured on popular 80s nostalgia X page followed by over 300K people.

    OldSchool80s Report

    #33

    Screenshot of an X page post by Old School 80s featuring The Dukes of Hazzard, popular with over 300K followers reminiscing the ‘80s.

    OldSchool80s Report

    #34

    Tweet from Old School 80s about the '80s show Unsolved Mysteries, part of nostalgic content loved by 300K+ followers.

    OldSchool80s Report

    #35

    Scene from The Cosby Show in the 80s with characters interacting, reflecting nostalgia popular on X pages from the 80s era.

    OldSchool80s Report

    #36

    Vintage Intellivision game system ad from the 80s shared by popular retro X page with over 300K followers.

    OldSchool80s Report

    #37

    Michael Jackson Billie Jean album cover posted on popular 80s nostalgia X page with over 300K followers.

    OldSchool80s Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And was diddling little children as well. Sad times, even though the music was good.

    #38

    Old School 80s Twitter post showing Garfield Christmas Special promoting 80s nostalgia and holiday memories.

    OldSchool80s Report

    #39

    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 80s cartoon characters in colorful poses on a vintage blue background.

    OldSchool80s Report

    #40

    Screenshot of the original Microsoft Windows 1.0 release shared by a popular 80s nostalgia X page.

    OldSchool80s Report

    #41

    Cast of The Wonder Years from the 80s TV show, featured on popular 80s nostalgia X page with over 300K followers.

    OldSchool80s Report

    #42

    Star Tours ride announcement on an X page with over 300K followers reminiscing about the 80s nostalgia.

    OldSchool80s Report

    #43

    Alt text: Fraggle Rock characters in a cave setting, nostalgic 80s TV show shared by popular 80s-themed X page.

    OldSchool80s Report

    #44

    Collage of 1980s TV show Remote Control scenes with retro set, contestants, and vintage MTV screen, 80s nostalgia.

    OldSchool80s Report

    #45

    Three actors in vintage pilot uniforms posing in front of a helicopter, reflecting 80s nostalgia and classic TV shows.

    OldSchool80s Report

    #46

    Vintage Kid Icarus Nintendo game box displayed on Old School 80s X page with over 300K followers reminiscing the 80s.

    OldSchool80s Report

