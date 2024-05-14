ADVERTISEMENT

We truly are living in the Digital Age. It might sound a little hard to believe at first, but the majority of the people living on Earth—a whopping 5.44 billion—now have access to the internet. And, with the rise and spread of artificial intelligence, being tech-savvy is more important now than ever. With that comes an opportunity for deliciously funny new memes focused on IT. And everyone needs a fun break from all the seriousness in life.

That’s where the massively popular ‘IT Humor and Memes’ online community comes in. Members of this Facebook group share some wonderfully funny content, and we’ve collected some of their wittiest and freshest posts to bring a smile to your faces, dear Pandas. Scroll down to check them out!

We reached out to the creator of the awesome group, Trevor Paquette, and he was kind enough to answer our questions about thriving in IT as a professional and how AI might affect employees in the industry in the future. Read on for Bored Panda's interview with him, including why it helps to be adaptable and curious.