There might not be such a thing as the perfect career. No matter which path you choose, it can be one full of ups and downs and loads of situations testing your patience.

However, the ultimate patience-test-of-a-career is most likely working in IT. Whether it’s devices the specialists have to deal with, humans who are no longer in control of theirs (it’s probable that either side is equally annoyed by the question—”have you tried turning it off and on again?”), or other struggles, it all can be quite challenging to manage.

Luckily, representatives of the field can find solace in their fellow IT professionals and online communities, such as the Facebook group ‘IT Humor and Memes’. It provides a much needed giggle for the IT people out there, who are likely to find the posts to be quite relatable. Scroll down to find some of them on the list below and click here for our previous piece about the group.