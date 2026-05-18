Who Is Mark Mothersbaugh? Mark Allen Mothersbaugh is an American musician, composer, and artist, recognized for his distinctive new wave sound and wide-ranging creative output. He has consistently pushed artistic boundaries across various media. Mothersbaugh came to prominence as co-founder and lead vocalist of the band Devo, whose 1980 hit “Whip It” became a top 20 single. The song’s iconic music video secured Devo’s place in pop culture.

Full Name Mark Allen Mothersbaugh Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (174 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $22 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Kent State University, Woodridge High School Father Robert Mothersbaugh Sr. Mother Mary Margaret Mothersbaugh Siblings Bob Mothersbaugh, Jim Mothersbaugh, Amy Mothersbaugh, Susan Mothersbaugh Kids Mai Li Margaret, Hui Hui Hope

Early Life and Education Born in Akron, Ohio, Mark Mothersbaugh grew up with an early passion for art, which was encouraged by a pivotal moment in his childhood when an art teacher recognized his talent. He attended Woodridge High School in Peninsula, Ohio. He later studied art at Kent State University, where he met Gerald Casale and Bob Lewis, leading to the formation of Devo in response to the Kent State shootings.

Notable Relationships Mark Mothersbaugh has been married twice, first to actress Nancye Ferguson, who appeared with him in early projects. He is currently married to Anita Greenspan. Mothersbaugh and Greenspan are parents to two adopted daughters, Mai Li Margaret and Hui Hui Hope, whom they adopted from China.

Career Highlights Mark Mothersbaugh co-founded the influential new wave band Devo, known for their unique sound and visual aesthetic, which yielded the memorable 1980 hit single “Whip It.” The group challenged conventional rock norms, leaving a significant impact on music and culture. Beyond Devo, Mothersbaugh established Mutato Muzika, his music production company, through which he has composed extensive scores for films, television series like Rugrats, and video games. His collaborations with director Wes Anderson on films such as Rushmore and The Royal Tenenbaums are also highly regarded. His contributions to film and television music were recognized with the Richard Kirk Award in 2004, and he received an honorary doctorate from Kent State University in 2008.