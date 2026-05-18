Mark Mothersbaugh: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Mark Mothersbaugh
May 18, 1950
Akron, Ohio, US
76 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Mark Mothersbaugh?
Mark Allen Mothersbaugh is an American musician, composer, and artist, recognized for his distinctive new wave sound and wide-ranging creative output. He has consistently pushed artistic boundaries across various media.
Mothersbaugh came to prominence as co-founder and lead vocalist of the band Devo, whose 1980 hit “Whip It” became a top 20 single. The song’s iconic music video secured Devo’s place in pop culture.
|Full Name
|Mark Allen Mothersbaugh
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 8 inches (174 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$22 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|Kent State University, Woodridge High School
|Father
|Robert Mothersbaugh Sr.
|Mother
|Mary Margaret Mothersbaugh
|Siblings
|Bob Mothersbaugh, Jim Mothersbaugh, Amy Mothersbaugh, Susan Mothersbaugh
|Kids
|Mai Li Margaret, Hui Hui Hope
Early Life and Education
Born in Akron, Ohio, Mark Mothersbaugh grew up with an early passion for art, which was encouraged by a pivotal moment in his childhood when an art teacher recognized his talent. He attended Woodridge High School in Peninsula, Ohio.
He later studied art at Kent State University, where he met Gerald Casale and Bob Lewis, leading to the formation of Devo in response to the Kent State shootings.
Notable Relationships
Mark Mothersbaugh has been married twice, first to actress Nancye Ferguson, who appeared with him in early projects. He is currently married to Anita Greenspan.
Mothersbaugh and Greenspan are parents to two adopted daughters, Mai Li Margaret and Hui Hui Hope, whom they adopted from China.
Career Highlights
Mark Mothersbaugh co-founded the influential new wave band Devo, known for their unique sound and visual aesthetic, which yielded the memorable 1980 hit single “Whip It.” The group challenged conventional rock norms, leaving a significant impact on music and culture.
Beyond Devo, Mothersbaugh established Mutato Muzika, his music production company, through which he has composed extensive scores for films, television series like Rugrats, and video games. His collaborations with director Wes Anderson on films such as Rushmore and The Royal Tenenbaums are also highly regarded.
His contributions to film and television music were recognized with the Richard Kirk Award in 2004, and he received an honorary doctorate from Kent State University in 2008.
Signature Quote
“I don’t think of myself as an artist. I’m a social scientist—and I’ve made some observations.”
See Also
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