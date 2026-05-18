Who Is Jens Bergensten? Jens Peder Bergensten is a Swedish video game programmer and designer, celebrated for his influential role in the global gaming industry. His creative vision has shaped one of the most popular titles worldwide. He rose to international prominence as the lead designer of Minecraft, taking over development in 2011. Under his guidance, the sandbox game saw immense expansion and solidified its cultural impact.

Full Name Jens Peder Bergensten Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $12 million Nationality Swedish Ethnicity Swedish, some Finnish Education Lund University Father Olof Stigbjörn Bergensten Mother Helen Öqvist Kids Björn Bergensten

Early Life and Education Born in Örebro, Sweden, Jens Peder Bergensten developed an early fascination with programming at age eleven. He spent his childhood experimenting with BASIC and Turbo Pascal, crafting early game modifications and new levels for titles like Lode Runner. His formal education led him to Lund University, where he earned a Master of Science degree in computer science. This academic foundation complemented his hands-on experience in game development studios before joining Mojang.

Notable Relationships A steady personal life marks Jens Peder Bergensten, who married photographer Jenny Bergensten (née Thornell) on May 11, 2013. Their wedding established a significant, long-term partnership away from the public eye. Bergensten shares one child with Jenny, a son named Björn, born on December 10, 2015. The couple maintains a private family life, focusing on their shared journey.

Career Highlights Jens Peder Bergensten is widely acclaimed as the lead designer of Minecraft, guiding its evolution through numerous updates since 2011. He spearheaded additions like redstone repeaters, wolves, and major biome expansions, contributing to over 350 million copies sold. Beyond his direct game design, he holds the position of Chief Creative Officer at Mojang Studios, overseeing the creative direction. This role emphasizes community-driven development and the game’s enduring global appeal. In 2013, Bergensten was recognized in Time’s 100 most influential people, underscoring his impact on popular culture and technology.