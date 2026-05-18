Who Is George Strait? George Harvey Strait Sr. is an American country singer and songwriter, celebrated for pioneering the neotraditional country style. His authentic cowboy image and roots-oriented sound significantly influenced country music. His breakout moment arrived with the 1981 single “Unwound,” which quickly climbed the country charts. This success launched a career that saw him introduce his traditional sound to a mainstream audience, solidifying his unique position in the genre.

Full Name George Harvey Strait Sr. Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $300 million Nationality American Ethnicity American Education Southwest Texas State University Father John Byron Strait Sr. Mother Doris Jean Couser Siblings John Byron “Buddy” Strait Jr., Pency Strait Edel Kids Jenifer Strait, George Harvey “Bubba” Strait Jr.

Early Life and Education Born in Poteet, Texas, George Strait was largely raised on his family’s 2,000-acre cattle ranch near Pearsall, absorbing the rural Western lifestyle from his father. His parents divorced when he was in fourth grade, leaving him and his older brother, Buddy, to be raised by their father, John Strait. After high school, Strait attended Southwest Texas State University, now Texas State University, in San Marcos. There, he earned a degree in agriculture and joined the country band Ace in the Hole, performing in local clubs and refining his distinct vocal style.

Notable Relationships George Strait eloped with his high school sweetheart, Norma Voss, in December 1971; the couple later renewed their vows in a Texas church. They have been married for over five decades, forming a lasting partnership throughout his career. The couple shares a son, George Harvey “Bubba” Strait Jr., born in 1981. Their daughter, Jenifer Strait, tragically passed away in a car accident in 1986 at the age of 13.

Career Highlights George Strait holds the impressive record for the most number one songs on all charts by any artist, in any genre, with 60 career chart-toppers. He has sold over 70 million albums in the US, making him one of the best-selling artists in music history. Beyond his extensive discography, Strait starred in the 1992 film Pure Country, further expanding his reach. He also designed innovative 360-degree touring configurations and holds records for the largest ticketed concerts in US history. To date, Strait has collected numerous accolades, including three CMA Entertainer of the Year awards and being named the Academy of Country Music Artist of the Decade in the 2000s, cementing his status as a country music icon.