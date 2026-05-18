Who Is Tom Udall? Thomas Stewart Udall is an American diplomat, attorney, and politician known for a long career in public service. He brings a pragmatic approach to environmental policy and Native American advocacy. Udall’s consistent victories in New Mexico, culminating in his 2008 election to the US Senate, established him as a significant national voice. He championed legislation for chemical safety and health care reform during his tenure.

Full Name Thomas Stewart Udall Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $1.2 million Nationality American Ethnicity White American Education Prescott College, University Of Cambridge, University Of New Mexico School Of Law Father Stewart Lee Udall Mother Ermalee Lenora Webb Kids Amanda Cooper

Early Life and Education Born into a prominent political family in Tucson, Arizona, Thomas Stewart Udall’s early life was shaped by public service values. His father, Stewart Udall, served as Secretary of the Interior, instilling a deep appreciation for conservation. He attended Prescott College, then pursued legal studies at the University of Cambridge, earning a Bachelor of Laws degree. Furthering his education, Udall received a Juris Doctor from the University of New Mexico School of Law.

Notable Relationships Thomas Stewart Udall is currently married to Jill Cooper, a former attorney and arts advocate, with whom he shares a daughter. Their long-standing partnership has been a constant throughout his extensive political career. Udall and Cooper are parents to Amanda Cooper. Jill Cooper previously served on the Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, highlighting her own commitment to public engagement.

Career Highlights Tom Udall’s political career in New Mexico saw him serve as Attorney General for two terms, fighting against DWI and domestic violence. He later represented New Mexico’s 3rd congressional district in the US House of Representatives for five terms. As a US Senator, Udall became a champion for environmental protection, Native American rights, and campaign finance reform. He played a key role in passing the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act. His dedication to public service was further recognized with his appointment as the United States Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa in 2021. Udall’s impactful legacy continues to shape policy discussions.