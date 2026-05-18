Who Is Jack Johnson? Jack Hody Johnson is an American singer-songwriter, recognized for his relaxed acoustic-folk sound and deep connection to surf culture. His music often reflects themes of environmental awareness and simple living. He first gained widespread public attention with his 2001 debut album, Brushfire Fairytales, which introduced his laid-back melodies to a global audience and established his distinctive style.

Full Name Jack Hody Johnson Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, Irish, Danish, German, Scots-Irish/Northern Irish Education Kahuku High School, University of California, Santa Barbara Father Jeff Johnson Mother Patti Johnson Kids Three children

Early Life and Education Growing up on Oahu’s North Shore in Hawaii, Jack Johnson was deeply influenced by the ocean and surfing, a passion he shared with his surfer father, Jeff Johnson. He learned guitar at eight and began songwriting at age twelve. Johnson graduated from Kahuku High School and later pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in film studies at the University of California, Santa Barbara, where his interest in music continued to develop.

Notable Relationships Jack Johnson married his college sweetheart, Kim Baker, on July 22, 2000, and they reside together on the North Shore of Oahu in Hawaii. The couple actively collaborates on philanthropic endeavors focused on environmental education. Johnson and his wife share three children, two sons and a daughter, whose privacy they largely maintain, choosing not to publicly share intimate details about their family life.

Career Highlights Jack Johnson’s musical career began with his 2001 debut album, Brushfire Fairytales, which quickly gained commercial success and established his signature acoustic-folk style. He has since released multiple albums that have topped the Billboard 200 charts. Beyond music, Johnson co-founded the Kōkua Hawaii Foundation and the Johnson Ohana Charitable Foundation with his wife, Kim, dedicating efforts to environmental and art education.