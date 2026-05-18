Who Is Tina Fey? Elizabeth Stamatina Fey is an American comedian, writer, actress, and producer known for her sharp wit and satirical commentary. She consistently delivers incisive humor that resonates with broad audiences. Her breakout moment arrived as a writer and performer on Saturday Night Live, where her co-anchoring of “Weekend Update” and memorable impersonations garnered widespread acclaim. This exposure quickly cemented her as a comedic force.

Full Name Elizabeth Stamatina Fey Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $75 million Nationality American Ethnicity White (Greek, German, Northern Irish, English descent) Education University of Virginia (BA) Father Donald Henry Fey Mother Zenobia Jeanne Fey Siblings Peter Fey Kids Alice Zenobia Richmond, Penelope Athena Richmond

Early Life and Education Born Elizabeth Stamatina Fey, she grew up in Upper Darby Township, Pennsylvania, where her father, Donald Henry Fey, encouraged an early appreciation for comedy. The household often watched classic sketch and improv shows. Fey attended Upper Darby High School, where she was an honor student and co-editor of the school newspaper, often penning its satirical column. She pursued playwriting and acting at the University of Virginia, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in drama.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Elizabeth Stamatina Fey’s life. She met composer and producer Jeff Richmond in 1994, with the couple marrying in a Greek Orthodox ceremony on June 3, 2001. Fey shares two daughters with Richmond, Alice Zenobia Richmond and Penelope Athena Richmond. The couple maintains a private but visible partnership.

Career Highlights Tina Fey first made her mark as the first female head writer for Saturday Night Live, eventually co-anchoring the popular “Weekend Update” segment. She won an Emmy Award for her writing on the show in 2002. She later created, wrote, and starred in the critically acclaimed sitcom 30 Rock, earning multiple Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series. Fey also penned the hit film Mean Girls, which she adapted into a successful Broadway musical. To date, Fey has collected ten Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and five Screen Actors Guild Awards, cementing her as a fixture in modern comedy.